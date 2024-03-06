Live updates: Who leads Republican primary for Tarrant County tax assessor collector?

Rick Barnes’ bid to unseat incumbent Wendy Burgess is off to a good start as he has secured 53.82%, of the vote according to unofficial early voting results.

This year’s primary also serves as a less crowded of a rematch of the 2018 race for the position, which Burgess won in a runoff.

The two have done their share of mudslinging during the campaign. Burgess alleged Barnes mishandled fiances during his tenure as GOP chair and Barnes accused her of being intoxicated during a 2020 appraisal district meeting.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat KC Chowdhury, who is uncontested in his primary.