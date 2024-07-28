Live updates from Marvel at Comic-Con: Follow along for every announcement

SAN DIEGO – Marvel has already won Comic-Con, with a raucous screening of “Deadpool & Wolverine” followed by a high-tech drone show, and the box office, with the new movie on track to have one of the best openings of all time. So what does it have in store for a victory lap?

We’ll find out Saturday evening at the highly anticipated Marvel Studios panel in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center, which has been home for many of the pop-culture conference's biggest moments over the years. (The first appearance of the original “Avengers” actors all together? Yep, that was here.) Fans will likely see new footage from the next movie up, “Captain America: Brave New World,” and maybe even a trailer for the team-up flick “Thunderbolts.” Marvel has been teasing something around “Fantastic Four,” headlined by Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, though two “Avengers” movies are just sitting out there in 2026 and 2027. News about those would definitely get a crowd of 6,500 cheering.

Let’s see what unfolds next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: We’ll have all the highlights once the presentation starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT.

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hugh Jackman (right) is back in the claws and superhero suit as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

“Deadpool & Wolverine” marks the MCU debuts of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s characters from the earlier Fox Marvel movies. (Reynolds’ Deadpool even jokes about Jackman’s fan favorite Wolverine: “Disney’s going to have him in the suit until he’s 90.”) It’s a major move in the MCU, but the goal with them at first wasn’t to go for the “big shiny toys,” Reynolds told USA TODAY in an interview. “I can kind of promise that no matter what we do, no matter what we surprise people with, it will always have a drop of restraint, because that's what makes it interesting.”

