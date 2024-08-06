Live updates: Polls open for primary elections Tuesday in Kansas and Missouri

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas, for Tuesday’s primary elections.

Voters will make their picks for Missouri governor and other state and local offices, along with ballot questions on public safety and other issues.

The results will shape important races on both sides of the state line ahead of general elections in November.

Missourians are choosing Republicans and Democrats to face off in contests for governor and attorney general, among other offices. They are deciding the future of Kansas City Police Department funding and, in Jackson County, they are making selections in the race for Jackson County prosecutor.

Kansans will be voting for state representatives to serve in Topeka, and in Johnson County they’ll be narrowing the field in the races for sheriff and district attorney.

Need a refresher on the candidates you’ll be voting on?

Check out the comprehensive online voter guide created by The Star and the KC Media Collective, a group of nonprofit newsrooms in the Kansas City area. It is published online, free with no paywall, as a service to readers.

There you can find information about candidates and questions on the ballot in Jackson, Johnson, Wyandotte, Clay and Platte counties.

The guide also provides links to the official websites of the Missouri secretary of state and the Kansas secretary of state, where you can check your voter registration, your voting districts and your polling place.

The Star will be publishing election results live Tuesday night at kansascity.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.