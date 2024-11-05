LIVE UPDATES: Ride 4 is on Horry County ballot. Here’s the background on Election Day 2024

Signs in front of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce urge voters to vote use to the Ride 4 proposal on their ballots.

The only local ballot measure during this year’s general election in Horry County asked voters if they wanted to tax retail sales and use those funds to pay for roads.

According to previous reporting, Ride 4 will have an allowable collection period for up to 25 years or until they collect $6,350,000,000, whichever comes first. If passed by voters, the collection will begin on May 1, 2025, following the end of Ride 3 collections on April 30, 2025.

Previous reporting shows that less than half of the $592 million from the county’s previous penny tax measure for road construction, Ride 3, has been spent as of the beginning of Oct.

The first part of the Ride 4 measure included finishing Ride 3.

“Project (1) to commence in Years 1-5 the completion of any Ride III Projects, if any,” the question on this year’s general election ballot says.

If passed, Ride 4 funding will include finishing the unfinished Ride III construction projects for an estimated $150 million, and a list of 22 specific road construction projects, a clause saying they will enhance public transportation and pave unpaved dirt roads.

A full breakdown of how much each Ride 3 project has cost so far, according to numbers from Horry County, can be found here.

Prior to Election Day on Nov. 5, signs and mailers supporting the ballot were scattered across the county. The Sun News found out that these advertisements were paid for by a 501(c)(4) organization, Fix Horry Roads.

Other groups, including the Coastal Conservation League, have sent mailers about Ride 4, but in opposition of the ballot measure.

“As a registered 501(c)(4), the Fix Horry Roads initiative is a community-driven organization focused on educating the public about the upcoming election day referendum, improving transportation infrastructure across Horry County and showcasing the benefits of continuing the county’s RIDE initiative,” Fix Horry Road’s chairman, Steve Mays said in a statement to The Sun News before Election Day.

He said the group’s officers include Mays, Laura Crowther, Ryan Swaim, Shawn Godwin and Benjy Hardee, and that the ads were paid for by contributions from local residents and businesses that have a vested interest in the measure.