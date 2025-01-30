Live updates: Officials say 'no survivors' after plane crash near Washington, DC

WASHINGTON – Officials believe there are no survivors after a passenger plane with 64 people aboard crashed into an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport and fell into the frigid Potomac River.

John Donnelly, the chief of Washington’s fire department, said at a news conference Thursday morning that 28 bodies have been found and authorities were switching from a “search-and-rescue operation to a recovery operation.”

“At this point we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident," he said.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, attempted to land and collided in midair with the Blackhawk helicopter, which was carrying three people. Donnelly said 27 people were recovered from the plane and one body was recovered from the helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of personnel were involved in the search effort, which has been complicated by the river's near freezing temperatures and low visibility.

“There is wind, there is pieces of ice out there so it’s just dangerous and hard to work in,” said John Donnelly, the chief of Washington’s fire department. "The water is dark, it is murky and that is a very tough condition for them to dive in."

Developments:

∎ Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will not resume flights until at least 11 a.m. Thursday, the airport said in a statement, adding, "We will update if this changes. Also, stay in touch with your airline for schedule updates."

∎ President Donald Trump said he was fully briefed on the crash and is monitoring the situation. In a Truth Social post after midnight, Trump speculated on the cause of the collision, writing: "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

∎ The U.S. Army confirmed the aircraft involved in Wednesday's crash was an UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. "We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available," the Army said.

∎ The Army and the United States Department of Defense "immediately" opened an investigation into the crash, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a post on X early Thursday morning.

'In shock': The scene outside Reagan National Airport

The roads around Reagan National Airport were eerily quiet Thursday morning. Police vehicles lined the water near Gravelly Point Park, where onlookers typically watch planes descend and take off.Emergency vehicles blocked the entrance to the airport. Agents only allowed TSA agents, press and emergency officials to pass through. A gift shop selling T-shirts, neck pillows and Washington, D.C. mugs just before the entrance to airport security remained open.

Debbie Fox, 68, was among the few travelers who had decided to stay at the airport overnight. She arrived in D.C. in early January to attend the presidential inauguration and wasn’t set to fly out for another week, but she decided to head to the airport Wednesday night to see if she could get on an earlier flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally from Waltham, Massachusetts, Fox was heading to Chicago for medical treatment. Now, she’s not sure she wants to fly.

“I'm like in shock. I really am shocked that this kind of accident happened,” Fox told USA TODAY.

− Karissa Waddick

Reagan National Airport runway map

This was not the first time a plane crashed into the Potomac River

On Jan. 13. 1982, 74 people were killed when Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge connecting Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., and fell into the frozen Potomac River.

The flight was in the air and crashed shortly after taking off from the Washington National Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

− Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

US Figure Skating says skaters, coaches, family on board

Among those on board the flight were a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members returning home from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, according to a statement from U.S. Figure Skating, the sport's American governing body.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts," U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

Russia's Vadim Naumov lifts up partner Evgenia Shishkova during the free skating to win the pairs event of the NHK Trophy figure skating grand prix in Nagoya, central Japan on Dec. 9, 1995.

Russian figure skaters also on crashed plane

Russian figure skaters and other Russian nationals were on board the plane that crashed in Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing on Thursday.

"We see, unfortunately, that this sad information is confirmed," Peskov said, according to Russian state media, which published his comments. "Our other compatriots were also there. Bad news from Washington today," he told reporters.

Russia's state news agency TASS reported that Russian figure skaters Evgenia and Vadim Naumov were on board the crashed plane.

They won the world championships in pairs figure skating in 1994 and had reportedly lived in the United States since at least 1998, where they trained young ice skaters.

Their son, Maxim Naumov, has competed for the United States as figure skater, winning the U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020. It's unclear whether he was on the flight with his parents.

– Kim Hjelmgaard and Reuters

Air traffic control audio: 'I just saw a fireball'

Air traffic control audio recorded the final moments before and after the crash of an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Audio from LiveATC.net, a respected source for in-flight recording, captured the final communications between the three crew members of the helicopter – call sign PAT25 – before it collided with the jet carrying 64 passengers and crew.

"PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," an air traffic controller said at 8.47 p.m. on Wednesday. Seconds later, another aircraft called in to air traffic control, saying, "Tower, did you see that?" apparently referring to the crash.

"I don't know if you caught earlier what happened, but there was a collision on the approach into 33. We're going to be shutting down operations for the indefinite future," another controller remarked.

"Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river," a third air traffic controller can be heard saying.

"It was probably out in the middle of the river," the controller said. "I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone. I haven't seen anything since they hit the river. But it was a CRJ and a helicopter that hit."

– Reuters

Contributing: Thao Nguyen, Joey Garrison, Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, Alice Mannette, Kathleen Wong, Davis Winkie, N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Zach Wichter, Josh Meyer; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Officials say there are 'no survivors' after plane crash