Live updates: Stephanie Klick leads in Republican primary for House District 91 election

Incumbent Stephanie Klick is leading David Lowe and Teresa Ramirez according to early unofficial results released by Tarrant County just after the polls closed Tuesday.

Klick has 49.36% compared to 45.4% for Lowe and 5.25% for Ramirez. Candidates need to get 50% of the vote plus one to avoid a May 28 runoff election.

This is one of several state legislative races in which Republican party battles over the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton have played a central role. Paxton has endorsed 34 challengers to Republican state House incumbents who supported impeachment, including David Lowe in the House District 91race.

Klick was one of 60 Republicans who voted in May 2023 to send articles of impeachment against Paxton over to the Senate for trial. Paxton was accused of abusing his office to benefit real estate investor Nate Paul.

While he was acquitted after a two week trial in the Senate, Paxton is still facing a criminal securities fraud case, which is set to go to trial in mid-April. He’s also facing a whistleblower lawsuit from ex-employees who allege Paxton retaliated against them for reporting alleged corruption to the FBI.