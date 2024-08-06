LIVE UPDATES: TS Debby drops significant rain in Beaufort County overnight from, 2K without power

As Tropical Storm Debby inched into Georgia on Monday night, rain bands associated with the slow-moving system showered Beaufort County with heavy rainfall and wind speeds kicked up, triggering flash flood and tornado warnings.

On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose to more visibly show signs of damage and flooding, rain continued to ebb and flow in the Lowcountry. Rain remains the most extreme impact through Thursday, the NWS said. Forecasters predicted rain totals through Thursday would be between 10 and 20 inches, with an additional 10 to 20 for parts of South Carolina.

The greatest threat for storm surge inundation between 2 and 4 feet begins Tuesday and last through Thursday, which could cause flooding of coastal streets and roadways, and minor-to-moderate beach erosion. If tropical storm-force winds blow through Beaufort County, they’d be likely to do so Tuesday and into the afternoon. Tropical storm wind gusts, between 39 and 57 mph, are possible for the area through Wednesday, the NWS said.

The county was under the following watches and warnings Tuesday:

Flash flood warning until 9 a.m.

Flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday

Tropical storm warning

Storm surge warning

Here are the latest updates:

6:55 a.m: Hunting Island State Park closed

Hunting Island State Park will close Tuesday for an undetermined amount of time in response to expected flooding and wind impacts from Tropical Storm Debby.

Park Manager Zabo McCants said Monday that the decision was based on the park’s history of flooding and erosion issues. And, ultimately, the closure will keep the public and park rangers safe, McCants said.

6:30 a.m: County power outages

Overnight, over 10,000 customers in Beaufort County lost power. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, that number was over 2,300, PowerOutage.us’ map showed. Out of Dominion Energy’s over 61,000 customers, 2,180 were without power. About 212 of Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s 54,600 customers did not have electricity.

6:20 a.m: NWS Charleston weather briefing

Potentially historic rainfall totals, likely produce areas of catastrophic flooding through at least Friday morning, were expected, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Office’s report at 6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Debby was circulating northeast and local meteorologist said the system would then shift east and move off the Georgia coast Tuesday afternoon.

If the storm’s center gets far enough out, NWS Charleston Meteorologist Ron Morales said it would be problematic, with the potential for the system to restrengthen into a hurricane. However, he said, that is not currently in the forecast but it is something the service will continue to watch.

“Whether it emerges off the coast, plus how far and how long... that’s going to impact everything,” Morales said Monday evening. “That’s going to impact the storm surge inundation. That’s going to impact where the heaviest rainfall is and where the strongest winds are.”

6: a.m: 24-hour rainfall totals, damage

Within a 24-hour window, a rain gauge check showed the area got 8.56 inches of rainfall, according to the Community Collaboration Rain, Hail & Snow Network on Tuesday morning.

Monday evening, flood and tornado warnings were extended and re-alerted, particularly for Beaufort and Port Royal. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center did not show preliminary storm reports for Monday on early Tuesday morning; however, the website will continue to be updated.

5 a.m: Tropical Storm Debby’s location, wind speed

The slow-moving system was 80 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, and moving 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm had sustained wind speeds of 45 mph.

“A slower motion toward the east and then north is expected through Thursday night,” the center’s morning forecast said. “On the forecast track, the center of Debby is expected to move offshore the coast of Georgia later today, drift offshore through early Thursday, and then move inland over South Carolina on Thursday.”