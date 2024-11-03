Live: US deploys B-52 bombers to Middle-East in warning to Iran
American B-52 bombers arrived in the Middle East on Saturday after Washington announced their deployment as a warning to Iran. The Pentagon said the move aims to protect US personnel and interests in the region. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.
Yesterday's key developments :
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday threatened both Israel and the US with “a crushing response” over attacks on Iran and its allies.
An Israeli military official confirmed on Saturday that a naval commando had captured a “senior Hezbollah operative” in the seaside city of Batroun, Lebanon.
The World Health Organization said six people including four children were injured Saturday in a strike on a vaccination centre in northern Gaza.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)
