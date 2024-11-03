Live: US deploys B-52 bombers to Middle-East in warning to Iran

In this file photo, a B-52 Bomber arrives at RAF Fairford from Texas, USA, on March 3, 2003.

American B-52 bombers arrived in the Middle East on Saturday after Washington announced their deployment as a warning to Iran. The Pentagon said the move aims to protect US personnel and interests in the region. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

Yesterday's key developments :

  • Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday threatened both Israel and the US with “a crushing response” over attacks on Iran and its allies.

  • An Israeli military official confirmed on Saturday that a naval commando had captured a “senior Hezbollah operative” in the seaside city of Batroun, Lebanon.

  • The World Health Organization said six people including four children were injured Saturday in a strike on a vaccination centre in northern Gaza.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)


