🔴 Live : US House of Representatives approves new military aid for Israel

The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed billions of dollars in new military aid to Israel which continues to prosecute its war against Hamas, despite growing international concern for the fate of civilians in Gaza. The news came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Palestinians to 'act with unity' amid Israel's war in Gaza following hours-long talks with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, his office said. Read our liveblog to follow today's developments in the Middle East.
Welcome to this liveblog on the Israel-Hamas war on April 21.
The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed billions of dollars in new military aid to Israel which continues to prosecute its war against Hamas, despite growing international concern for the fate of civilians in Gaza.
