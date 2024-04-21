🔴 Live : US House of Representatives approves new military aid for Israel

The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed billions of dollars in new military aid to Israel which continues to prosecute its war against Hamas, despite growing international concern for the fate of civilians in Gaza. The news came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Palestinians to 'act with unity' amid Israel's war in Gaza following hours-long talks with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, his office said. Read our liveblog to follow today's developments in the Middle East.

Welcome to this liveblog on the Israel-Hamas war on April 21.

Summary:

  • Istanbul welcomes Hamas and Egypt to conduct important talks

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a day of conducting important talks.View on euronews

  • US House set to vote on foreign aid package: What's in it?

    The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a foreign aid package over the weekend which will give billions of dollars in support to several regions including Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region. In addition, a bill forcing ByteDance's divestment from TIkTok has found its way into the package. While there is sure to be pushback from either side of the aisle, is there enough bipartisan goodwill to see the package passed? Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist Brian Gardner joins Market Domination Overtime to give insight into the House Foreign Aid package and the chances of it passing. On the chances of it passing, Garner claims the bill "will go to the Senate and I suspect it will ultimately pass. The TikTok issue was something that was kind of interesting because there was some apprehension about the TikTok legislation by some Senate Democrats, among others, that's apparently been addressed. So you're going to have a series of individual votes on these different bills that are going to be cobbled together, merged together, sent to the Senate, and I think it passes. " For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

  • Israeli military says they have ‘no comment’ following reports of explosions in Iran

    CNN has previously reported that Israel told the U.S. its response to last weekend’s massive aerial assault on Israel would be limited in scope. CNN’s Michael Holmes discusses the situation with Miri Eisin, a Colonel in the IDF.

  • US to withdraw military personnel from Niger

    The United States will withdraw its troops from Niger, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday, adding an agreement was reached between US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger's leadership. There were a little over 1,000 US troops in Niger as of last year, where the US military operated out of two bases, including a drone base known as Air Base 201 built near Agadez in central Niger at a cost of more than $100 million.Since 2018, the base has been used to targe

  • The US military will begin plans to withdraw troops from Niger

    The United States will begin plans to withdraw troops from Niger, U.S. officials said Saturday, in what experts say is a blow to Washington and its allies in the region in terms of staging security operations in the Sahel. The planned departure comes as U.S. officials said they were trying to find a new military agreement. The prime minister of Niger, appointed by the ruling military junta, Ali Lamine Zeine, and U.S. deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell, agreed on Friday that the two nations would begin to plan the withdrawal of American troops, the U.S. State Department told The Associated Press in an email Saturday.

  • Iran says it shot down drones as regional tensions flare. How did we get here?

    An unclaimed aerial attack in central Iran on Friday comes fresh on the heels of tit-for-tat Iranian and Israeli strikes earlier this month, marking a potentially dangerous escalation of the Middle East conflict.

  • At least six children were among victims of new Israeli strike on house in Rafah

    At least six children were reportedly killed amongst the victims of an Israeli airstrike on a house in the southernmost city of Rafah. Where over half, many displaced, Palestinians are seeking refuge.View on euronews

  • Families mourn their loved ones after two Israeli airstrikes hit Rafah

    People in the Gaza Strip's city of Rafah were mourning their loved ones following two Israeli airstrikes where at least nine Palestinians were killed, including 6 children, local health officials said on Saturday.

  • Smoke seen on the Gaza skyline from southern Israel

    Columns of smoke were seen rising from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, as tensions in the Middle East region remain high. (AP video: Joeal Calupitan)

