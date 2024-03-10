🔴 Live: US military dispatches ship to Gaza to build pier, provide aid
The US Army has dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday, days after President Joe Biden vowed to build a temporary pier to supply the besieged enclave. With Ramadan set to start amid UN warnings of a looming famine in Gaza, another maritime initiative involving a ship laden with aid is “ready” to set sail for Gaza from Cyprus, according to a Spanish charity. Read FRANCE 24's blog to see how the day's events unfolded.
Summary
A US military ship laden with aid set sail from Virginia to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday. The General Frank S. Besson also has logistics to "carry the first equipment" to build a temporary port to deliver supplies to Gaza.
A boat laden with food for Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza was "ready" to set sail from Cyprus, an NGO said Saturday, as fighting raged between Israeli troops and Hamas militants ahead of Ramadan.
Israel on Saturday struck one of the largest residential towers in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to residents. Preliminary reports said there were several injuries in the attack on Rafah's Burj al-Masri building.