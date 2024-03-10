🔴 Live: US military dispatches ship to Gaza to build pier, provide aid

Advertisement

US military dispatches ship to Gaza to build pier, provide aid

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

The US Army has dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday, days after President Joe Biden vowed to build a temporary pier to supply the besieged enclave. With Ramadan set to start amid UN warnings of a looming famine in Gaza, another maritime initiative involving a ship laden with aid is “ready” to set sail for Gaza from Cyprus, according to a Spanish charity. Read FRANCE 24's blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

