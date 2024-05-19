🔴 Live: US National Security Advisor Sullivan travels to Israel for Gaza war talks
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is scheduled to visit Israel on Sunday for talks about the Gaza war, according to the White House on Sunday. Earlier that day, Sullivan met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia's eastern city of Dhahran to discuss a "semi-final" version of strategic agreements between the two countries, reported official Saudi media. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
At least 35,386 Palestinians have been killed and 79,366 wounded in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Some 1,170 people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures, with 132 still missing.