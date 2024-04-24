🔴 Live: US Senate approves bill that includes $26 billion for Israel and Gaza
The US Senate has passed a bill that includes $26 billion in wartime aid to Israel humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza. Meanwhile the head of Amnesty International has said the world's post-WWII order was on the "brink of collapse", in particular because of the US' shielding of Israel from scrutiny for the multiple violations committed in Gaza. Read our liveblog to follow today's developments in the Middle East.
The US Senate has passed a bill that includes $26 billion in wartime aid to Israel and humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza.
About $4 billion of that would be dedicated to replenishing Israel’s missile defence systems. More than $9 billion of the total would go toward humanitarian assistance in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war .
The head of Amnesty International has said the world's post-WWII order is on the "brink of collapse", in particular because of the United States' effort to shield Israel from scrutiny for violations it committed in Gaza.
The director of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini hit back at Israel Tuesday, calling for a Security Council probe into the "blatant disregard" for UN operations in Gaza after some 180 staffers were killed.
