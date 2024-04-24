🔴 Live: US Senate approves bill that includes $26 billion for Israel and Gaza

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

The US Senate has passed a bill that includes $26 billion in wartime aid to Israel humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza. Meanwhile the head of Amnesty International has said the world's post-WWII order was on the "brink of collapse", in particular because of the US' shielding of Israel from scrutiny for the multiple violations committed in Gaza. Read our liveblog to follow today's developments in the Middle East.

Summary:

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories