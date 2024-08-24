🔴 Live: War has ‘returned’ to Russia, says Zelensky in Ukraine’s Independence Day speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Russia wanted to "destroy" Ukraine, but the war had "returned to its home", in his Independence Day video address from Kyiv. Zelensky was referring to Ukraine's August 6 surprise military incursion into Russia's Kursk region. Ukraine has since broadened its Kursk incursion, but Russia has been gaining ground around the city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine's Donbas region. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the Ukraine war.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed his country's surprise incursion on August 6 into Russian soil in an Independence Day video speech released on Saturday.

  • Zelensky on Saturday signed a law banning the Moscow-linked Orthodox Church and its religious organisations.

  • The US on Friday announced a new round of military aid for Kyiv after President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart.

