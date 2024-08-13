🔴 Live: Western leaders urge Iran to 'stand down' on threats to attack Israel

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

The United States and European allies have called on Iran to "stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel" amid mounting fears of an imminent attack that could spark an all-out war in the Middle East. The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Monday, while the Israeli military is reporting that it "neutralised" an attacker who fired at an Israeli civilian. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Summary:

  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an aircraft carrier to hasten its arrival in the Middle East and a guided-missile submarine to deploy in the region amid fears that Iran is planning a "significant" attack against Israel in the coming days.

  • The leaders of France, Germany and Britain said in a joint statement that "there can be no further delay" in negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza, warning Iran and its allies against any "further escalation" of the conflict.

  • Gaza officials said they had identified 75 of 93 Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on a school building, while Israel's military said the weekend raid had "eliminated" 31 militants.

(France 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
US boosts military presence in Mideast amid fears of Iranian attack on Israel
Deadly Israeli strike on Gaza City school draws international condemnation
Israel vows to kill new Hamas chief Sinwar as US warns against escalation

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.

    Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • Ukraine Is Making Serious Moves In Its War Against Russia – And Moscow Is Furious

    Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • John Oliver Breaks Down Just How ‘Desperate’ Donald Trump Is Right Now

    Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is feeling pretty good about the 2024 presidential election, mainly because of how weak the GOP attacks on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been so far.Oliver first focused on Donald Trump’s attempts to make “Kamabla” stick as a nickname, a tactic Oliver described as “immediately confusing.”He seemed more perplexed, however, by the right-wing outrage over allegations Walz changed the Minnesotan state flag so that it looked more like an autonomous state in Somali

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • Trump Marks Olympic Closing Ceremony by Taking Credit for 2028 Games in Los Angeles

    With the Paris Olympics coming to an end in a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday night, Donald Trump had something else on his mind: himself.The former president specifically posted on his Truth Social platform to take credit for the fact that the next Summer Games will take place in Los Angeles. “As President-Elect, I worked with the Olympic Organizing Committee of Los Angeles in getting the 2028 Olympics to come to the United States,” he wrote. “There was tremendous competition from other

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Russia complained that its 'peaceful' people don't deserve to be invaded

    Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • US beefs up posture in Middle East, warns an Iran-backed attack on Israel could come this week

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, as the U.S. on Monday said it believes Iran or its proxies may launch a strike against Israel as soon as this week.

  • Hamas armed wing says one Israeli hostage killed, two women captives 'seriously wounded'

    One Israeli male hostage was killed by his guard and two women captives were seriously wounded in two separate incidents in Gaza, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said on Monday. Abu Ubaida blamed the incident on what he described as Israeli "massacres" against Palestinians. "The enemy government [Israel] bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist prisoners," Abu Ubaida said in a statement posted on Telegram.

  • This student was handing out bottles of water to protesters. Minutes later, he was dead

    Using his sleeve to wipe tear gas from his burning eyes, 25-year-old Mugdho weaves through the crowd, handing out bottles of water to the protesters whose demands for reform would soon topple Bangladesh’s leader.

  • Israeli minister tells US that large-scale Iranian attack expected, Axios reports

    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday that Iran was making preparations for a large-scale military attack on Israel, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on X, citing a source with knowledge of the call. In a statement on Monday, Gallant's ministry confirmed the call took place overnight. It said Gallant and Austin discussed operational and strategic coordination and the Israeli military's readiness in the face of Iranian threats.

  • Top Ukrainian commander says his forces now control almost 390 square miles of Russia's Kursk region

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's top military commander says his forces now control 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russia's neighboring Kursk region, the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of the lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.

  • Trump Breaks Twitter Hiatus With New Video Depicting Himself As Nation’s Hero

    His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

  • Calmes: Donald Trump's state of mind should be under debate

    The former president's pathological lying, incoherence and memory problems should be front and center in the campaign for the White House.

  • Ukrainian troops now up to 30km inside Russia, Moscow says

    Russia's defence ministry said it had engaged in fighting near two villages, some 25-30km inside Russia.

  • Russia's Belgorod region evacuates 14,000 people as Ukrainian incursion gathers momentum

    Russia's western Belgorod region on Monday became the second region forced to evacuate residents in the face of a widening ground offensive by Ukrainian forces, now in its seventh day.