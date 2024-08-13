🔴 Live: Western leaders urge Iran to 'stand down' on threats to attack Israel
The United States and European allies have called on Iran to "stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel" amid mounting fears of an imminent attack that could spark an all-out war in the Middle East. The Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Monday, while the Israeli military is reporting that it "neutralised" an attacker who fired at an Israeli civilian. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.
Summary:
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an aircraft carrier to hasten its arrival in the Middle East and a guided-missile submarine to deploy in the region amid fears that Iran is planning a "significant" attack against Israel in the coming days.
The leaders of France, Germany and Britain said in a joint statement that "there can be no further delay" in negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza, warning Iran and its allies against any "further escalation" of the conflict.
Gaza officials said they had identified 75 of 93 Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on a school building, while Israel's military said the weekend raid had "eliminated" 31 militants.
(France 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)
