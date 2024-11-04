Live

2024 election live updates: Trump, Harris make final pitches to voters in battleground states

Yahoo News Staff
Duke University students wait in line with residents of Durham County to cast their ballots at a polling site on campus during the penultimate day of early voting in the state, in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Duke University students cast their votes in North Carolina on Nov. 1. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

After months of campaigning, Election Day is almost finally here.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are spending election eve giving their final pitches to voters in battleground states.

Trump is scheduled to host rallies in Raleigh, N.C., Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania before heading to Grand Rapids, Mich. for a final event.

Harris will also spend election eve in the Keystone State, hosting campaign events in Allentown, Pittsburgh and finally, Philadelphia to close out the night.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Where Harris and Trump are spending the final day of the campaign

    With Election Day now just hours away, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final campaign stops before the polls open.

    Harris will be in Pennsylvania, while Trump is making stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

    Here are their schedules.

    Harris:

    • Scranton and Allentown, Pa. Harris will start her day with a canvass kickoff in Scranton, Pa., followed by an early afternoon rally in Allentown featuring a concert with the singer Frankie Negrón and a speech by the rapper Fat Joe.

    • Pittsburgh. Harris will speak at a rally near the Heinz History Center at 5 p.m. ET. She'll be joined by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

    • Philadelphia. Harris will join her running mate, Tim Walz, for a pre-election night concert rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Details on performances and speakers are forthcoming.

    Trump:

    • Raleigh, N.C. Trump is scheduled for a rally at J.S. Dorton Arena at 10 a.m. ET.

    • Reading, Pa., and Pittsburgh. He’ll then head to Pennsylvania for a rally at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa., at 2 p.m. ET followed by an afternoon event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. ET.

    • Grand Rapids, Mich. Trump’s final rally before Election Day is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena.

