2024 election live updates: Trump, Harris make final pitches to voters in battleground states

Duke University students cast their votes in North Carolina on Nov. 1. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

After months of campaigning, Election Day is almost finally here.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are spending election eve giving their final pitches to voters in battleground states.

Trump is scheduled to host rallies in Raleigh, N.C., Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania before heading to Grand Rapids, Mich. for a final event.

Harris will also spend election eve in the Keystone State, hosting campaign events in Allentown, Pittsburgh and finally, Philadelphia to close out the night.

