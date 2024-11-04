2024 election live updates: Trump, Harris make final pitches to voters in battleground states

Stick with Yahoo News for full coverage of Election Day and beyond.
Live1 update
Dylan Stableford
Where Harris and Trump are spending the final day of the campaign
With Election Day now just hours away, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final campaign stops before the polls open.
Harris will be in Pennsylvania, while Trump is making stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Here are their schedules.
Harris:
Scranton and Allentown, Pa. Harris will start her day with a canvass kickoff in Scranton, Pa., followed by an early afternoon rally in Allentown featuring a concert with the singer Frankie Negrón and a speech by the rapper Fat Joe.
Pittsburgh. Harris will speak at a rally near the Heinz History Center at 5 p.m. ET. She'll be joined by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.
Philadelphia. Harris will join her running mate, Tim Walz, for a pre-election night concert rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Details on performances and speakers are forthcoming.
Trump:
Raleigh, N.C. Trump is scheduled for a rally at J.S. Dorton Arena at 10 a.m. ET.
Reading, Pa., and Pittsburgh. He’ll then head to Pennsylvania for a rally at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa., at 2 p.m. ET followed by an afternoon event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. ET.
Grand Rapids, Mich. Trump’s final rally before Election Day is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena.
Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce
Election prediction markets tilted heavily towards Vice President Kamala Harris overnight after a bombshell poll released Saturday showed her ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found the Democratic nominee three points up on her GOP opponent, 47% to 44%, among likely voters. The survey was conducted by the highly regarded pollster Ann Selzer, who has a long track record of producing results that uncannily mirror final election tallies.
Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.
Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.’s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi
Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.
Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare
MAGA World fixture Roger Stone excoriated former president Donald Trump‘s racist pal Laura Loomer on Sunday for attacking the Republican nominee’s leading surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a scammer. The right-wing scuffle kicked off when Loomer accused Kennedy—who abandoned an independent bid for president in August to endorse Trump—of using funds he said were raised to help Trump to pay off his own campaign’s debts. Stone called Loomer‘s claim “false” and claimed, in a tweet, that he was awar
(Bloomberg) -- The crowd gathered on the 54th floor of TD Bank Tower, an imposing glass-and-steel edifice in Toronto’s financial district, was a who’s who of the Canadian business elite. There were CEOs and tech moguls and bankers who had paid as much as C$1,725 each for a chance to hear from Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIs Denver’s B
Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even harder to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques
In the two years since Donald Trump launched his third bid for the White House, the former president has laid out many of the things he would do on his first day if he is back in office. Here's a look at what Trump has said he would do on Day 1 if he wins a second term. When asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity if he was promising that he "would never abuse power as retribution against anybody," Trump responded, "Except for Day 1."