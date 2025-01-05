2025 Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser hosts kickoff to awards season as 'Emilia Pérez,' 'Wicked' look to take home trophies

Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, which will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show — which airs Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET — is taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.
First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.
ADVERTISEMENT
Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who will be the Carol Burnett Award recipient.
Some of the big-name stars presenting are Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Andrew Garfield, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Zoë Kravitz, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Nicolas Cage, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington.
The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.
Live5 updates
Taryn Ryder
Golden Globes president says Nikki Glaser 'can say whatever she wants'
Ever wonder if awards show hosts are given a list of topics that are totally off-limits? Well, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that host Nikki Glaser has total creative control.
"She can say whatever she wants. We have no control over it," Hoehne said. "[Nikki] doesn't run anything by us. I don't even get to hear anything ahead of the show, it's really all up to her."
Neia Balao
'Nobody Wants This' star Adam Brody on 'The O.C.' comparisons: 'I do not think Seth Cohen would've been a rabbi'
For millennial women, Adam Brody’s renaissance is a pretty big deal. Thanks to his starring role on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, the 45-year-old actor scored his first Golden Globe nomination this year for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.
In the Erin Foster-created series, the former aughts heartthrob plays Noah Roklov, a Los Angeles rabbi who falls in love with Kristen Bell’s Joanne, a sex podcaster and atheist.
Nobody Wants This fans have likened Roklov to Seth Cohen from Fox’s teen drama The O.C., who Brody played from 2003 to 2007. While Brody is aware of these comparisons, he doesn’t necessarily agree with them.
"I don't think he had rabbi energy, or at least he was headed down that track," Brody previously told Yahoo Entertainment. "I think this person, Noah, has known what he has wanted to do since he was 9 and has been wholly committed to this. I think Seth had a lot of other interests that didn't involve the Torah or basketball."
Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Karla Sofía Gascón among 26 first-time nominees
It’s a year filled with firsts at the 2025 Golden Globes!
There are 26 first-time nominees, including Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and Glen Powell for Hit Man.
FX’s historical drama television series Shōgunbroke streaming records when it debuted in 2024. Three of its stars, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano, are among this year’s first-time nominees.
In addition to earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also the first transgender woman to receive a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
Neia Balao
Golden Globe presenters include Andrew Garfield, Catherine O'Hara, Nicolas Cage
Past Golden Globe nominees and winners are presenting trophies at this year’s awards show.
Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine O’Hara and Nicolas Cage are among this year’s presenters. Demi Moore, Kathy Bates, Colin Farrell and Viola Davis, who are all up for awards at this year’s Globes, will also present trophies at Sunday’s ceremony.
Announced presenters also include:
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Ramos
Ariana DeBose
Aubrey Plaza
Auliʻi Cravalho
Awkwafina
Brandi Carlile
Colman Domingo
Dwayne Johnson
Édgar Ramírez
Elton John
Gal Gadot
Glenn Close
Jeff Goldblum
Jennifer Coolidge
Kaley Cuoco
Kate Hudson
Ke Huy Quan
Kerry Washington
Margaret Qualley
Melissa McCarthy
Michelle Yeoh
Miles Teller
Mindy Kaling
Morris Chestnut
Nate Bargatze
Rachel Brosnahan
Rob McElhenney
Salma Hayek Pinault
Sarah Paulson
Seth Rogen
Sharon Stone
Vin Diesel
Zoë Kravitz
Neia Balao
‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Bear’ lead film and TV nominations
Netflix’s musical-thriller film Emilia Pérez leads the film field with 10 nominations, including:
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Director, for Jacques Audiard
Best Actress, for Karla Sofía Gascón
Best Supporting Actress, for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña
The Brutalist and Conclave are also top contenders in the film categories.
For television, FX’s The Bear notched the top spot with five nominations, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy; Best Actor, for Jeremy Allen White; and Best Actress, for Ayo Edebiri. Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building each earned four nominations.
YouTube bravely decided to leave the comments feature enabled when they posted the trailer for Meghan Markle’s new show. And while one might say it’s unfair to judge an eight-episode show on the basis of a 110-second trailer, the plebs of YouTube clearly have no such qualms. The trailer racked up over 27,000 comments in its first 72 hours, with some of the musings becoming a mini-viral sensation in their own right. The high numbers may be partly down to the fact that Meghan has disabled comments
Prior to her rumored split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, British singer Lily Allen supposedly got creative when trying to see if Harbour was being unfaithful. According to the Daily Mail, Allen made an account on the high-profile dating app Raya to see if Harbour, who gained global recognition for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix science-fiction series, was looking for other women. Through her account, she found his profile on the app, and could see that he had been active.
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch column, our monthly breakdown of What’s on Streaming, and our master list of Every New TV Show Premiering in 2025. With over 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or …