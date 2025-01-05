2025 Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser hosts kickoff to awards season as 'Emilia Pérez,' 'Wicked' look to take home trophies

From red carpet fashion to the night's big winners, follow Yahoo Entertainment's coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser at the red carpet rollout for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are here.

Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, which will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show — which airs Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET — is taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.

First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.

Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who will be the Carol Burnett Award recipient.

Some of the big-name stars presenting are Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Andrew Garfield, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Zoë Kravitz, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Nicolas Cage, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington.

The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.