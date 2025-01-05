Live

2025 Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser hosts kickoff to awards season as 'Emilia Pérez,' 'Wicked' look to take home trophies

From red carpet fashion to the night's big winners, follow Yahoo Entertainment's coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

Yahoo Entertainment Staff
Updated
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser at the red carpet rollout for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are here.

Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, which will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show — which airs Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET — is taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.

First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.

Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who will be the Carol Burnett Award recipient.

Some of the big-name stars presenting are Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Andrew Garfield, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Zoë Kravitz, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Nicolas Cage, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington.

The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.

  • Taryn Ryder

    Golden Globes president says Nikki Glaser 'can say whatever she wants'

    Ever wonder if awards show hosts are given a list of topics that are totally off-limits? Well, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that host Nikki Glaser has total creative control.

    "She can say whatever she wants. We have no control over it," Hoehne said. "[Nikki] doesn't run anything by us. I don't even get to hear anything ahead of the show, it's really all up to her."

    Nikki Glaser and Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne at the red carpet rollout for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
  • Neia Balao

    'Nobody Wants This' star Adam Brody on 'The O.C.' comparisons: 'I do not think Seth Cohen would've been a rabbi'

    For millennial women, Adam Brody’s renaissance is a pretty big deal. Thanks to his starring role on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, the 45-year-old actor scored his first Golden Globe nomination this year for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

    Adam Brody in The O.C. (left) and Nobody Wants This (right). (Yahoo News; photos: WB/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Stefania Rosini/Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)
    Adam Brody in The O.C. (left) and Nobody Wants This. (Yahoo News; photos: WB/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Stefania Rosini/Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    In the Erin Foster-created series, the former aughts heartthrob plays Noah Roklov, a Los Angeles rabbi who falls in love with Kristen Bell’s Joanne, a sex podcaster and atheist.

    Nobody Wants This fans have likened Roklov to Seth Cohen from Fox’s teen drama The O.C., who Brody played from 2003 to 2007. While Brody is aware of these comparisons, he doesn’t necessarily agree with them.

    "I don't think he had rabbi energy, or at least he was headed down that track," Brody previously told Yahoo Entertainment. "I think this person, Noah, has known what he has wanted to do since he was 9 and has been wholly committed to this. I think Seth had a lot of other interests that didn't involve the Torah or basketball."

    Read more: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell talk 'Nobody Wants This,' why it wasn't 'weird' to kiss and where Seth Cohen might be now

  • Neia Balao

    Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Karla Sofía Gascón among 26 first-time nominees

    It’s a year filled with firsts at the 2025 Golden Globes!

    There are 26 first-time nominees, including Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and Glen Powell for Hit Man.

    FX’s historical drama television series Shōgun broke streaming records when it debuted in 2024. Three of its stars, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano, are among this year’s first-time nominees.

    In addition to earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also the first transgender woman to receive a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

  • Neia Balao

    Golden Globe presenters include Andrew Garfield, Catherine O'Hara, Nicolas Cage

    A seat card for Andrew Garfield at the Beverly Hilton ahead of the 2025 Golden Globes. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Past Golden Globe nominees and winners are presenting trophies at this year’s awards show.

    Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine O’Hara and Nicolas Cage are among this year’s presenters. Demi Moore, Kathy Bates, Colin Farrell and Viola Davis, who are all up for awards at this year’s Globes, will also present trophies at Sunday’s ceremony.

    Announced presenters also include:

    • Anthony Mackie

    • Anthony Ramos

    • Ariana DeBose

    • Aubrey Plaza

    • Auliʻi Cravalho

    • Awkwafina

    • Brandi Carlile

    • Colman Domingo

    • Dwayne Johnson

    • Édgar Ramírez

    • Elton John

    • Gal Gadot

    • Glenn Close

    • Jeff Goldblum

    • Jennifer Coolidge

    • Kaley Cuoco

    • Kate Hudson

    • Ke Huy Quan

    • Kerry Washington

    • Margaret Qualley

    • Melissa McCarthy

    • Michelle Yeoh

    • Miles Teller

    • Mindy Kaling

    • Morris Chestnut

    • Nate Bargatze

    • Rachel Brosnahan

    • Rob McElhenney

    • Salma Hayek Pinault

    • Sarah Paulson

    • Seth Rogen

    • Sharon Stone

    • Vin Diesel

    • Zoë Kravitz

  • Neia Balao

    ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Bear’ lead film and TV nominations

    Netflix’s musical-thriller film Emilia Pérez leads the film field with 10 nominations, including:

    • Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

    • Best Director, for Jacques Audiard

    • Best Actress, for Karla Sofía Gascón

    • Best Supporting Actress, for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña

    The Brutalist and Conclave are also top contenders in the film categories.

    For television, FX’s The Bear notched the top spot with five nominations, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy; Best Actor, for Jeremy Allen White; and Best Actress, for Ayo Edebiri. Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building each earned four nominations.

    Check out a full list of this year’s nominees here.

