2025 Grammy Awards: How to watch, red carpet time, channel, who's performing and more

It's time for the 67th annual Grammy Awards! Tonight, Feb. 2 is "Music's biggest night," at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards will go on despite the wildfires that devastated L.A. in January. The Recording Academy announced plans to reimagine the show as a way to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires.
As far as the nominees go, Beyoncé, the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, leads the pack with 11 nods — including Album of the Year. That category also features first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, alongside Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Andre 3000 and Jacob Collier. Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Post Malone and Billie Eilish have seven nominations each. Swift received six.
Trevor Noah is this year's host, and the broadcast will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and more. The 2025 Grammys will air on CBS and stream on the Paramount+ premium Showtime tier. Stars will hit the red carpet this evening beginning at 6 p.m. ET.
Are you ready to watch? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The 67th annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, Feb. 2, in Los Angeles.
What time are the Grammys on?
The Grammys begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
What channel is the 2025 Grammy Awards on?
The Grammys will air on CBS and stream live on the Paramount+ with Showtime tier. Regular, ad-supported tier Paramount+ subscribers will not be able to watch the show on the platform until the following day.
Paramount+ has two tiers available: an $8/month ad-supported tier and a $13/month premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel and Showtime.
For the Grammys, you'll need the $13/month tier to watch the awards live. Right now, Paramount+ is still offering a free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the Grammys this weekend, plus check out the rest of the Paramount+ library free for seven days.
Comedian Trevor Noah will once again host the Grammy Awards this year.
Who is performing at the 67th annual Grammy Awards?
The 2025 Grammys performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.
How long are the Grammys?
The awards are slated to last from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET.
2025 Grammys red carpet:
The Recording Academy will host a Grammys red carpet livestream at the Grammys website starting at 6 p.m. ET. E! News will host E! Live From the Red Carpet, on, you guessed it, E! News, also at 6 p.m. ET. And the Associated Press will stream three hours of red-carpet coverage free on YouTube and APNews.com beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
2025 Grammy Awards full nominations list:
Kelsey Weekman
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B, "Enough (Miami)"
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos, "When the Sun Shines Again"
Doechii, "Nissan Altima"
Eminem, "Houdini"
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, "Like That"
GloRilla, "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Kelsey Weekman
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta, Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi, El Viaje
Kany García, Garci
Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Kali Uchis, Orquídeas
Kelsey Weekman
Best Alternative Music Album
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Wild God
Clairo, Charm
Kim Gordon, The Collective
Brittany Howard, What Now
St. Vincent, All Born Screaming
Kelsey Weekman
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain't No Love in Oklahoma” (from Twisters: The Album)
“Better Place” (from Trolls Band Together)
“Can't Catch Me Now” (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
“It Never Went Away” (from American Symphony)
“Love Will Survive” (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Kelsey Weekman
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
American Fiction
Challengers
The Color Purple
Dune: Part Two
Shōgun
Kelsey Weekman
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Jelly Roll, "I am'm Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves, "The Architect"
Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Chris Stapleton, "It Takes a Woman"
Kelsey Weekman
Song of the Year
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Please Please Please”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Kelsey Weekman
Album of the Year
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX, Brat
Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
André 3000, New Blue Sun
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4
Taryn Ryder
Record of the Year
The Beatles, “Now and Then”
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Charli XCX, “360”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Kelsey Weekman
Best Country Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton, Higher
Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind
Taryn Ryder
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown, 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway, Vantablack
Lucky Daye, Algorithm
Muni Long, Revenge
Usher, Coming Home
Taryn Ryder
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko, “Guidance”
Chris Brown, “Residuals” (Deluxe)
Coco Jones, “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Muni Long, “Made for Me – Live on BET”
SZA, “Saturn”
Kelsey Weekman
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Doechii
Khruangbin
Kelsey Weekman
Best Dance Pop Recording
Madison Beer, "Make You Mine"
Charli XCX, "Von Dutch"
Billie Eilish, "L'amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]"
Ariana Grande, "Yes, And?"
Troye Sivan, "Got Me Started"
Taryn Ryder
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant, “Neon Pill”
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, “Song of the Lake”
Fontaines D.C., “Starburster”
Kim Gordon, “Bye Bye”
St. Vincent, “Flea”
Taryn Ryder
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C., Romance
Idles, Tangk
Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds
Jack White, No Name
Kelsey Weekman
Best Pop/Duo Performance
Beyoncé and Post Malone, “Levii’s Jeans”
Grace Abrams featuring Taylor Swift, “Us”
Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish, “Guess”
Ariana Grande with Brandy and Monica, “The Boy Is Mine”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile”
Kelsey Weekman
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé, “Bodyguard”
Charli XCX, “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taryn Ryder
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Taryn Ryder
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Taryn Ryder
How many nominations will Taylor Swift score?
The singer is the first and only artist to win the Album Of The Year four times: Midnights (2024), Folklore (2021), 1989 (2016) and Fearless (2010). Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department — which was the biggest album of the year — is almost a shoo-in for the category.
Record of the Year: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone
Song of the Year: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone
Best Pop Solo Performance: "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Us," Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album: The Tortured Poets Department
Best Music Video: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone
Best Music Film: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour(Taylor's Version)
Kelsey Weekman
Which records will make the eligibility cut?
Every year, there's buzz about which artists were snubbed for Grammy Awards nominations. Though that's inevitable, it's possible that some of your favorites didn't release new music at the right time.
The eligibility period for the 2025 Grammy Awards is Sept. 16, 2023, to Aug. 30, 2024. Anything released on Aug. 31 of this year or later will be qualified for the following year's ceremony — so you'll have to wait.
Taryn Ryder
Will Beyoncé's country era be better recognized by Grammy voters?
The superstar had one of the biggest songs of the year with "Texas Hold 'Em," and her country album, Cowboy Carter, was well-received by critics. Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, yet she was snubbed when she failed to earn even one nomination at the 2024 CMA Awards.
That should change at the Grammys.
Beyoncé remains the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, and she'll likely add to that on Friday.
She already holds the title of artist with the most wins ever, with 32 awards. However, the singer also has a history of being snubbed by Recording Academy voters, as she's never won in the prestigious Album of the Year category.
Taryn Ryder
Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter among singers on ballot for Best New Artist
One of the biggest awards at the Grammys is Best New Artist, with past winners including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Adele and John Legend. Who will join the prestigious group in 2025?
Sabrina Carpenter ("Espresso"), Chappell Roan ("Good Luck, Babe!"), Benson Boone ("Beautiful Things"), Shaboozey ("A Bar Song (Tipsy)") and Teddy Swims ("Lose Control") are all eligible this year and considered frontrunners to make the cut.
Some wonder how Carpenter can be considered in the category when she just released her sixth album in August. Is she really new?
According to Grammys' rules and guidelines, "eligible artists must have achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and impacted the musical landscape during the year's eligibility period."
It's clear Carpenter had breakthrough relevance since Sept. 15, 2023, the final day of the previous eligibility year.
