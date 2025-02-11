Kate Murphy
Bird flu latest updates: Hundreds of eggs stolen from Seattle cafe in 2nd egg heist since prices have soared
Bird flu is spreading across the United States, causing egg shortages and prices to soar at supermarkets and restaurants. Hundreds of eggs were stolen from a Seattle cafe early Wednesday, police said, just days after thieves stole 100,000 organic eggs from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania.
In recent months, cases of avian influenza have increased in animals, including poultry, wild birds, dairy cows and even pet cats. Nearly 23 million birds were affected by the virus in January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since February 2022, over 138 million birds have been infected by a strain of bird flu known as H5N1.
Nevada health officials confirmed on Monday that a dairy worker has been infected with a new strain of the bird flu — the first confirmed human case of bird flu in the state. The worker was exposed to an infected dairy cow after a new variant of the bird flu was detected on a farm in Churchill County last week.
The rising cost of eggs is just one concern in connection with the bird flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while the current public health risk is low, there have been at least 68 confirmed human cases of bird flu in 11 states, with one death associated with the H5N1 infection. Most human cases are mild, and there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission.
How can people contract bird flu?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 68 people across eleven U.S. states have been infected with bird flu. Last month a person in Louisiana became the first reported human death from bird flu in the United States. Few details have been made public about the patient, who was over the age of 65, but the individual reportedly had underlying medical problems and was exposed to a backyard flock and wild birds.
Birds infected with the virus can spread it through their saliva, mucous and feces, according to the CDC. Other animals can spread it through "respiratory secretions, different organs, blood, or in other body fluids, including animal milk," says the CDC.
A person can become infected with bird flu by exposure to dairy cow herds, wild birds, chickens and other animals when the virus gets into a person's eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled.
- Kate Murphy
Thieves steal hundreds of eggs from Seattle café, police say
Two men stole an estimated 540 eggs from a Seattle café early Wednesday morning, local police said. This was the second egg heist this month, as prices of the staple continue to soar.
The owner of Luna Park Cafe told USA Today that he got a call from his landlord telling him that "something's not right" at the restaurant. "When I was there, I noticed a white van with two guys stealing stuff, including eggs, from my walk-in that's located outside of my restaurant," Heong Soon Park said. "When I was trying to stop them, they kind of scrambled into the car, and they fled the scene."
Park noticed on the surveillance video that the men stole from the café twice early Wednesday, also taking breakfast items like blueberries, ground beef, bacon and liquid egg products.
- Kate Murphy
Nevada confirms first human case of bird flu in the state
Nevada has confirmed the state's first human case of the bird flu, the Central Nevada Health District said on Monday. A worker was exposed at a dairy cow farm in Churchill County and is recovering after reportedly experiencing symptoms of an eye infection.
The news comes after a new variant of the bird flu, known as D1.1, was detected in dairy cattle last week in the same county. Bird flu in dairy cattle isn't anything new, as a multi-state outbreak was identified in cows in March 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it's the first time that a strain once only detected in birds has now turned up in cows.
The D1.1 variant was also the same version of the bird flu that caused the two most serious cases of bird flu in humans in North America: One case resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Louisiana man and another case involved a 13-year-old Canadian girl, who is recovering.
The CDC says the overall risk of bird flu to the general public is low.
- Kate Murphy
Bird flu confirmed at New York City's Queens Zoo, suspected at Bronx Zoo
Three ducks at the Queens Zoo have died after contracting the bird flu, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.
In addition, lab tests are pending to confirm whether three ducks and nine wild birds that died at the Bronx Zoo also had bird flu.
"As a precaution, over the last two weeks, we have moved vulnerable bird species to protected areas in our parks,” officials said in a statement.
Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered a temporary closure of live poultry markets in New York City until Feb. 14 after seven cases of bird flu were detected during routine inspections. The temporary closures were also extended to live poultry markets just outside of the city in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties.
- Kate Murphy
Trader Joe's sets daily limit on the number of eggs customers can purchase
Grocery store chain Trader Joe's announced it is setting a nationwide limit on the amount of eggs customers can buy each day.
"Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe's stores across the country," Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde said in an email to The Hill. "We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe's."
- Kate Murphy
Company beefs up security after 100,000 organic eggs were stolen
About 100,000 organic eggs, worth roughly $40,000, were stolen from the back of a Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs' distribution trailer in Pennsylvania last weekend, according to state police. The heist comes amid a nationwide avian flu outbreak that has resulted in soaring egg prices and empty store shelves.
Tom Flocco, the CEO of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, told ABC News that the company is beefing up security after the incident and is working with local law enforcement to figure out who is responsible for the heist.
- Kate Murphy
Why bird flu isn't impacting the price of chicken wings ahead of Super Bowl
An estimated 1.47 billion chicken wings will be consumed during the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council. Consumers of the American gameday food staple may be wondering why the rise in avian flu isn't impacting the price of chicken wings while causing egg costs to soar.
Chickens raised for meat are known as "broilers" and live on different farms than chickens that are used to produce eggs. Broilers are typically younger and aren't on the farm for long, about seven weeks, Tom Super of the National Chicken Council told NPR. While broilers can still catch avian flu, they aren't nearly as impacted by it as the egg-laying chicken population.
- Kate Murphy
Sixth case of bird flu detected in Maryland this week
A sixth case of bird flu was reported in Maryland this week, according to the state's department of agriculture (MDA). A preliminary test found a presumptive positive case of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Worcester County, the fifth case on Maryland's eastern shore, with another reported in Montgomery County.
"State officials have quarantined all affected premises, and birds on the properties are being or have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease," MDA said in a Feb. 2 press release. "Birds from affected flocks will not enter the food system."
- Kate Murphy
Cracker Barrel vows not to raise egg prices in response to Waffle House's new surcharge
This week, restaurant chain Waffle House announced that it will charge customers an additional 50 cents per egg due to soaring prices.
Cracker Barrel, a competing restaurant chain that also offers breakfast, said on social media that its egg prices will remain the same. "A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that. At Cracker Barrel, country hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast — and that means not charging extra for eggs," a spokesperson said.
- Kate Murphy
New York gov. shuts down live poultry markets after 7 cases of bird flu detected in NYC
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shut down live poultry markets in New York City, as well as in counties outside the city, after inspectors detected seven cases of bird flu in poultry during routine inspections at live bird markets in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to thwart any further transmission, we're issuing a notice and order to temporarily shut down all live bird markets in New York City, as well as in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties," Hochul said in a video statement posted to X on Friday. The order is in place until Friday, Feb. 14.
Inspectors have detected seven cases of bird flu in poultry during routine inspections at live bird markets in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.
While the threat to public health remains low, we're taking action to curb any further transmission and protect New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/1UQoMisykc
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 7, 2025
- Kate Murphy
Are eggs and milk from the store safe to consume as bird flu spreads? Yes, experts say.
As avian flu continues to spread across the U.S. in poultry and dairy cows, questions have emerged about the risk it poses for people to contract it by consuming milk and eggs.
"The risk to the public to contract bird flu from items that they get in the grocery store is exceptionally low," Dr. Nicole Martin, an assistant research professor in dairy foods microbiology in the department of food science at Cornell University, told ABC News. "We know that pasteurization has been shown to be very effective at eliminating the virus from milk. ... And then on the poultry and egg side, [there is] very low risk that eggs make it to the marketplace with the avian flu."
Egg processors are required under government regulations to wash and sanitize eggs to remove germs from the shell. Even if the virus manages to make its way into an egg, "the normal cooking process would kill that virus," Dr. David Cennimo, an associate professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told ABC News. "So, the only theoretical risk is if you're eating raw or undercooked eggs, and again, the flocks are being monitored for bird flu."
Read more from ABC News: As bird flu spreads, what is the risk from eggs and milk?