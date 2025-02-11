Bird flu latest updates: Hundreds of eggs stolen from Seattle cafe in 2nd egg heist since prices have soared

Cartons of eggs for sale at a grocery store in New York last week. (Mary Conlon/AP)

Bird flu is spreading across the United States, causing egg shortages and prices to soar at supermarkets and restaurants. Hundreds of eggs were stolen from a Seattle cafe early Wednesday, police said, just days after thieves stole 100,000 organic eggs from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania.

In recent months, cases of avian influenza have increased in animals, including poultry, wild birds, dairy cows and even pet cats. Nearly 23 million birds were affected by the virus in January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since February 2022, over 138 million birds have been infected by a strain of bird flu known as H5N1.

Nevada health officials confirmed on Monday that a dairy worker has been infected with a new strain of the bird flu — the first confirmed human case of bird flu in the state. The worker was exposed to an infected dairy cow after a new variant of the bird flu was detected on a farm in Churchill County last week.

The rising cost of eggs is just one concern in connection with the bird flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while the current public health risk is low, there have been at least 68 confirmed human cases of bird flu in 11 states, with one death associated with the H5N1 infection. Most human cases are mild, and there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission.