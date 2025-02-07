Bird flu latest updates: New York City shuts down live poultry markets after bird flu detected

A Waffle House menu explains 50-cent surcharge to every egg sold because of "nationwide rise in cost of eggs." (Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images)

Bird flu is spreading across the United States, causing egg shortages and prices to soar at supermarkets and restaurants. In recent months, cases of avian influenza have increased in animals, including poultry, wild birds, dairy cows and even pet cats.

Nearly 23 million birds were affected by the virus in January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since February 2022, over 138 million birds have been infected by a strain of bird flu known as H5N1.

On Friday, all live poultry markets in New York City and some of its nearby Westchester County and Long Island suburbs were ordered to shut down for a week after seven cases of bird flu were detected.

The rising cost of eggs is just one concern in connection with the bird flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while the current public health risk is low, there have been at least 67 confirmed human cases of bird flu in 10 states, with one death associated with the H5N1 infection. Most human cases are mild, and there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission.