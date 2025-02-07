Live

Bird flu latest updates: New York City shuts down live poultry markets after bird flu detected

Kate Murphy
·Reporter
Updated
A menu in a Waffle House restaurant displays a sticker advising costumers of a 50-cent price hike per egg.
A Waffle House menu explains 50-cent surcharge to every egg sold because of "nationwide rise in cost of eggs." (Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images)

Bird flu is spreading across the United States, causing egg shortages and prices to soar at supermarkets and restaurants. In recent months, cases of avian influenza have increased in animals, including poultry, wild birds, dairy cows and even pet cats.

Nearly 23 million birds were affected by the virus in January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since February 2022, over 138 million birds have been infected by a strain of bird flu known as H5N1.

On Friday, all live poultry markets in New York City and some of its nearby Westchester County and Long Island suburbs were ordered to shut down for a week after seven cases of bird flu were detected.

The rising cost of eggs is just one concern in connection with the bird flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says while the current public health risk is low, there have been at least 67 confirmed human cases of bird flu in 10 states, with one death associated with the H5N1 infection. Most human cases are mild, and there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

  • Kate Murphy

    Company beefs up security after 100,000 organic eggs were stolen

    Pete and Gerry's organic eggs are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland. (Gary Cameron/Reuters)
    About 100,000 organic eggs, worth roughly $40,000, were stolen from the back of a Pete & Gerry's Organics' distribution trailer in Pennsylvania last weekend, according to state police. The heist comes amid a nationwide avian flu outbreak that has resulted in soaring egg prices and empty store shelves.

    Tom Flocco, the CEO of Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, told ABC News that the company is beefing up security after the incident and is working with local law enforcement to figure out who is responsible for the heist.

  • Kate Murphy

    Why bird flu isn't impacting the price of chicken wings ahead of Super Bowl

    Buffalo chicken wings with blue cheese.
    Buffalo chicken wings with blue cheese. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

    An estimated 1.47 billion chicken wings will be consumed during the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council. Consumers of the American gameday food staple may be wondering why the rise in avian flu isn't impacting the price of chicken wings while causing egg costs to soar.

    Chickens raised for meat are known as "broilers" and live on different farms than chickens that are used to produce eggs. Broilers are typically younger and aren't on the farm for long, about seven weeks, Tom Super of the National Chicken Council told NPR. While broilers can still catch avian flu, they aren't nearly as impacted by it as the egg-laying chicken population.

  • Kate Murphy

    Sixth case of bird flu detected in Maryland this week

    A sixth case of bird flu was reported in Maryland this week, according to the state's department of agriculture (MDA). A preliminary test found a presumptive positive case of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Worcester County, the fifth case on Maryland's eastern shore, with another reported in Montgomery County.

    "State officials have quarantined all affected premises, and birds on the properties are being or have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease," MDA said in a Feb. 2 press release. "Birds from affected flocks will not enter the food system."

  • Kate Murphy

    Cracker Barrel vows not to raise egg prices in response to Waffle House's new surcharge

    A menu in a Waffle House restaurant displays a sticker advising consumers of a 50 cent price hike per egg.
    This week, restaurant chain Waffle House announced that it will charge customers an additional 50 cents per egg due to soaring prices.

    Cracker Barrel, a competing restaurant chain that also offers breakfast, said on social media that its egg prices will remain the same. "A surcharge on eggs? Well, there's nothing hospitable about that. At Cracker Barrel, country hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast — and that means not charging extra for eggs," a spokesperson said.

  • Kate Murphy

    New York gov. shuts down live poultry markets after 7 cases of bird flu detected in NYC

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shut down live poultry markets in New York City, as well as in counties outside the city, after inspectors detected seven cases of bird flu in poultry during routine inspections at live bird markets in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

    "Out of an abundance of caution and to thwart any further transmission, we're issuing a notice and order to temporarily shut down all live bird markets in New York City, as well as in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties," Hochul said in a video statement posted to X on Friday. The order is in place until Friday, Feb. 14.

  • Kate Murphy

    Are eggs and milk from the store safe to consume as bird flu spreads? Yes, experts say.

    Eggs sit in a container in a shopping cart at grocery store, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Windham, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    As avian flu continues to spread across the U.S. in poultry and dairy cows, questions have emerged about the risk it poses for people to contract it by consuming milk and eggs.

    "The risk to the public to contract bird flu from items that they get in the grocery store is exceptionally low," Dr. Nicole Martin, an assistant research professor in dairy foods microbiology in the department of food science at Cornell University, told ABC News. "We know that pasteurization has been shown to be very effective at eliminating the virus from milk. ... And then on the poultry and egg side, [there is] very low risk that eggs make it to the marketplace with the avian flu."

    Egg processors are required under government regulations to wash and sanitize eggs to remove germs from the shell. Even if the virus manages to make its way into an egg, "the normal cooking process would kill that virus," Dr. David Cennimo, an associate professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told ABC News. "So, the only theoretical risk is if you're eating raw or undercooked eggs, and again, the flocks are being monitored for bird flu."

    Read more from ABC News: As bird flu spreads, what is the risk from eggs and milk?

