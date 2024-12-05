Live

Brian Thompson shooting live updates: Manhunt for suspect enters day 2 after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in New York City

A manhunt continued in New York City Thursday for the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson, 50, was shot near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the shooter in what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called "a brazen, targeted attack" that "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

The suspect, who was caught on nearby security cameras, was described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive grey backpack."

Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in the killing of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, in midtown Manhattan, displayed at an NYPD press conference on Wednesday.

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton Hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference.

The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot Thompson in the back and leg, police said. The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

Investigators have been combing through through surveillance footage and examining evidence, including shell casings that according to multiple reports had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose" recovered at the scene.

"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said. "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

  • Dylan Stableford

    Reports: Words 'deny,' 'defend,' 'depose' found on shell casings at scene

    Multiple news outlets are reporting that three shell casings recovered at the scene of Brian Thompson's fatal shooting had the words deny, defend and depose written on them.

    According to the reports, investigators are working to determine whether the words may hint at the suspect's motive for what police described as a "brazen, targeted attack" against the UnitedHealthcare chief executive.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Search warrant reportedly being sought in connection with suspect

    ABC News reported Thursday morning that a search warrant is being sought in connection with the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

    According to the report, police "appear to be closing in on the identity of the shooter."

    Investigators are also probing whether the alleged gunman "prepositioned an e-bike close to the scene of the incident as a means of escape," ABC News said.

  • David Knowles

    Surveillance video shows suspect leaving subway station prior to shooting

    Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect in the killing leaving the 57th Street subway station for the F train at 6:15 a.m. ET. The clothing the suspect is wearing matches the images released Wednesday by the NYPD.

    After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue, close to the Hilton hotel where he opened fire on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, killing him.

  • David Knowles

    Citi Bike not used by suspect, NYPD tells Lyft

    After initially stating that the suspect in Wednesday's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was believed to have fled the scene on a Citi Bike, the New York Police Department informed Lyft, the company that owns Citi Bike, that the suspect had not used one of its bikes, NBC News' Tom Winter reported late in the day.

  • David Knowles

    'Digital exhaust' from Citi Bike could offer clues in shooting

    The suspect in Wednesday's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used a Citi Bike to flee the scene, according to police.

    Citi Bike bicycles, which are rented using an app linked to a credit card at kiosks across the New York City, generate a wealth of possible data that could help police in their search for the suspect. That data, which experts refer to as “digital exhaust," includes information like the location of a kiosk where a bike was rented and docked, as well as the user's cellphone data and location, the New York Times reported.

    Eric Smith, a spokesperson for Lyft, which owns Citi Bike, told the Washington Post that the company was "ready to assist law enforcement with this investigation."

  • Katie Mather

    Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony still scheduled for tonight

    Police are seen near Rockefeller Center ahead of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in New York on Wednesday.

    The annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is still scheduled to take place tonight, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on NBC.

    The ceremony takes place about four blocks away from where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot earlier this morning. The NYPD is still looking for the suspect.

    During an NYPD press conference this afternoon, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said the shooting "will not affect the tree lighting."

    "We will have a massive police presence out there around Rockefeller Center," Maddrey said.

  • Katie Mather

    NYPD shares more security camera images of suspect

    The NYPD has released new security camera images of the suspect in this morning's shooting, which appear to show him indoors, though it's not clear when or where these images were captured. Earlier photos, which showed the suspect outside of the Hilton Hotel and then later on an e-bike, were used in an initial flier released by the NYPD.

  • Katie Mather

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar calls the shooting 'a horrifying and shocking act of violence'

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota reacted to the news in a post on X.

    "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence," she wrote. "My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

  • Katie Mather

    Gov. Tim Walz: 'Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family'

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the news of Thompson's shooting "horrifying" this morning, less than an hour after the Minnesota Star Tribune broke the story.

    "A terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he wrote on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

  • Caitlin Dickson

    UnitedHealth Group issues statement on Thompson's death

    In a statement issued at around noon on Wednesday, UnitedHealth Group said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson. ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."

