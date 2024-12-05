Brian Thompson shooting live updates: Manhunt for suspect enters day 2 after UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in New York City

A manhunt continued in New York City Thursday for the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson, 50, was shot near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the shooter in what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called "a brazen, targeted attack" that "does not appear to be a random act of violence."

The suspect, who was caught on nearby security cameras, was described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive grey backpack."

Security camera still images showing the shooter reportedly involved in the killing of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, in midtown Manhattan, displayed at an NYPD press conference on Wednesday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton Hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference.

The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot Thompson in the back and leg, police said. The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.

Investigators have been combing through through surveillance footage and examining evidence, including shell casings that according to multiple reports had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose" recovered at the scene.

"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said. "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Getty Images

Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group/AP)

Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.

"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."

