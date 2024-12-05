Brian Thompson shooting: NYPD releases new photos as manhunt for suspect continues

A manhunt for the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson entered its second day on Thursday. Thompson, 50, was shot in New York City, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The New York Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the shooter in what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch called "a brazen, targeted attack" that "does not appear to be a random act of violence."
The suspect, who was caught on nearby security cameras, was described by police as a light-skinned male wearing a black face mask, black-and-white sneakers and "a very distinctive grey backpack."
Investigators have been combing through surveillance footage and examining evidence, including bullet casings that, according to the Associated Press, had the words delay, deny and defend written on them. Police are working to determine whether the words may hint at the suspect's motive, which remains unclear.
The NYPD told Yahoo News it could not confirm there were messages on the bullet casings.
Police officials on Thursday also released new surveillance photos of a "person of interest wanted for questioning" about the shooting. The NYPD did not confirm to Yahoo News that the person photographed was the suspected shooter nor identify where and when the photos were taken.
🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.
Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect leaving midtown Manhattan's 57th Street subway station for the F train at 6:15 a.m. ET. The suspect's clothing matches the images released Wednesday by the NYPD.
After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue.
Police said the shooter arrived at the scene on foot just several minutes before Thompson showed up outside the Hilton Hotel. Thompson was visiting New York City from Minnesota for an investor conference.
The suspect then approached Thompson from behind and shot him in the back and leg, police said. The gun appeared to be fitted with a silencer and seemed to jam, a law enforcement official told CNN, but the suspect was able to fix it and continued firing.
The shooter headed north on foot before getting on a bicycle and riding toward Central Park, where he was last seen.
During an NYPD press conference on Wednesday, police initially reported the suspect had taken an electric Citi Bike, but the company, owned by Lyft, later said the suspect had not used one of those bikes.
Sources told ABC News that the shooter was also caught on a surveillance camera outside a public housing project on the Upper West Side, at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The NYPD has now reportedly sought a search warrant for that location.
"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said. "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."
Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State, according to his company profile. He joined the company in 2004.
In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson. ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."
Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that he had been receiving "some threats" but didn't know the details.
"I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told the news outlet. "I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, said in a post on X: "This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence. My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the news of Thompson's shooting "horrifying."
"A terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he wrote on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."
Live11 updates
Katie Mather
NYPD releases new 'person of interest' surveillance photos
Police officials on Thursday released new surveillance photos of a "person of interest wanted for questioning" about the shooting. The NYPD did not confirm to Yahoo News that the person photographed was the shooting suspect nor identify where and when the photos were taken.
🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.
Reports: Words 'deny,' 'defend,' 'depose' found on bullet casings at scene
Multiple news outlets are reporting that three bullet casings recovered at the scene of Brian Thompson's fatal shooting had the words deny, defend and depose written on them.
According to the reports, investigators are working to determine whether the words may hint at the suspect's motive for what police described as a "brazen, targeted attack" against the UnitedHealthcare chief executive.
Dylan Stableford
Search warrant reportedly being sought in connection with suspect
ABC News reported Thursday morning that a search warrant is being sought in connection with the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
According to the report, police "appear to be closing in on the identity of the shooter."
Investigators are also probing whether the alleged gunman "prepositioned an e-bike close to the scene of the incident as a means of escape," ABC News said.
David Knowles
Surveillance video shows suspect leaving subway station prior to shooting
Surveillance footage obtained by the Washington Post shows the suspect in the killing leaving the 57th Street subway station for the F train at 6:15 a.m. ET. The clothing the suspect is wearing matches the images released Wednesday by the NYPD.
After leaving the station, the suspect is next seen at 6:17 a.m. inside a Starbucks coffee shop on Sixth Avenue, close to the Hilton hotel where he opened fire on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, killing him.
David Knowles
Citi Bike not used by suspect, NYPD tells Lyft
After initially stating that the suspect in Wednesday's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was believed to have fled the scene on a Citi Bike, the New York Police Department informed Lyft, the company that owns Citi Bike, that the suspect had not used one of its bikes, NBC News' Tom Winter reported late in the day.
David Knowles
'Digital exhaust' from Citi Bike could offer clues in shooting
The suspect in Wednesday's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used a Citi Bike to flee the scene, according to police.
Citi Bike bicycles, which are rented using an app linked to a credit card at kiosks across the New York City, generate a wealth of possible data that could help police in their search for the suspect. That data, which experts refer to as “digital exhaust," includes information like the location of a kiosk where a bike was rented and docked, as well as the user's cellphone data and location, the New York Times reported.
Eric Smith, a spokesperson for Lyft, which owns Citi Bike, told the Washington Post that the company was "ready to assist law enforcement with this investigation."
Katie Mather
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony still scheduled for tonight
The annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is still scheduled to take place tonight, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on NBC.
During an NYPD press conference this afternoon, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said the shooting "will not affect the tree lighting."
"We will have a massive police presence out there around Rockefeller Center," Maddrey said.
Katie Mather
NYPD shares more security camera images of suspect
The NYPD has released new security camera images of the suspect in this morning's shooting, which appear to show him indoors, though it's not clear when or where these images were captured. Earlier photos, which showed the suspect outside of the Hilton Hotel and then later on an e-bike, were used in an initial flier released by the NYPD.
Gov. Tim Walz: 'Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family'
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the news of Thompson's shooting "horrifying" this morning, less than an hour after the Minnesota Star Tribune broke the story.
"A terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota," he wrote on X. "Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."
Caitlin Dickson
UnitedHealth Group issues statement on Thompson's death
In a statement issued at around noon on Wednesday, UnitedHealth Group said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson. ... We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him."
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan was a “brazen, targeted attack.” Tisch added that the shooting “does not appear to be a random act of violence.”
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released photos of the suspect in the deadly shooting of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO. In photos shared online by CBS News, the NYPD said it would provide a $10,000 reward for information regarding the suspect in the homicide. At a press conference, NYPD officials called it a…
New York Police Department officials said the shooting was not “a random act of violence,” but that the identity of the suspect — who remains at large — and the motive for the shooting are still unknown.
A central California teacher died last month after she was bitten by a bat inside her classroom that presumably had rabies, officials and the woman's friend said. In the wake of Leah Seneng's death on Nov. 22, public health officials are warning the public about the dangers of bats, which are the most common source of human rabies in the U.S. Even though fewer than 10 people in the country die from rabies each year, it is almost always fatal if not treated quickly. Seneng, 60, found a bat in her classroom in mid-October, her friend Laura Splotch told KFSN-TV.
64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township, Pennsylvania overnight on December 2 while searching for her cat. Elizabeth's granddaughter was found in her car, cold and scared but uninjured. Crews are currently digging in the area in an effort to find the grandmother.
A Chatham, Ont., woman is dead after a crash near Ridgetown.Police say the 34-year-old's vehicle left the road along Ridge Line, hit a tree and rolled onto its roof.It happened between Kent Bridge Road and Shewburg Road around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.Investigators hope to talk with anyone who may have witnessed something leading up to the crash.
New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks at a news conference about the latest developments in the investigation into the shooting of Brian Thompson, a longtime UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive.
Nova Scotia RCMP say human remains found in a burned-out vehicle in Pictou County last month belong to two people, and their deaths are now considered homicides.The vehicle was found Nov. 9 on MacLean Road in Greenhill. Five days later, RCMP in Colchester County began investigating the disappearance of Kelly (Keleana) Trask from Truro. Police said her disappearance was considered suspicious.On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the 32-year-old woman was one of two people whose remains were found in the v