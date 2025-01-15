California fires live updates: Firefighters battle Los Angeles, Ventura blazes as 'particularly dangerous' winds warning still in effect

An overhead pole camera image shows damage from the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Tuesday. (Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters continue to battle ongoing wildfires in Southern California, where more than 6 million people are under a critical fire threat as powerful winds are forecast to return to the region.

Four large fires are currently burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, scorching nearly 40,000 acres, destroying thousands of homes, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations and leaving at least 25 people dead and more than a dozen others missing.

The Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 23,000 acres and is 19% contained, and the Eaton Fire, which has burned over 14,000 acres and is 45% contained, are both now among the most destructive in Southern California’s history, according to data from Cal Fire.

The National Weather Service issued “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warnings for parts of the area through Wednesday afternoon.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” the NWS said. Meteorologists noted that while “winds underperformed” on Tuesday, more strong wind gusts could pass through on Wednesday.