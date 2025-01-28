California wildfires latest: Rain brings relief — and mudslides — to burn areas in Los Angeles

An aerial view of homes burned in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., from an image taken on Jan. 25. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to soon begin processing hazardous materials from the Palisades and Eaton Fires. The site for debris from the Palisades Fire is on empty lots near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The site for debris from the Eaton Fire is Lario Park, a park on federally owned land in the San Gabriel Valley. And officials from the neighboring cities of Azusa, Duarte, Irwindale and Baldwin Park, as well as the county of Los Angeles are opposing the move.

“I am deeply concerned by the Environmental Protection Agency and their decision to designate Lario Park as a collection and processing site for hazardous materials left behind by the Eaton Fire, including lithium electric vehicle batteries," LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement. "These materials pose significant environmental and health risks, especially in residential areas."

“We are doing everything we can to stop it,” Margaret Finlay, a member of the Duarte City Council told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “It seems like the wrong place to have it.”

One concern is that the trucks carrying hazardous waste from burned down homes and businesses in Altadena and north Pasadena to the park will not use the 210 Freeway but side streets.

“That means it will be surface streets coming through our city," Finlay said. "What if the trash falls off the truck?”

At the site itself, the EPA said that it will use a water truck for routine dust suppression to minimize visible emissions and conduct post-sampling to ensure it is safe.

City officials also said they were not given proper notice by the EPA of the decision to use Lario Park as a staging site.

"We are extremely disappointed with the lack of respect to our local residents for not being notified of the EPA's cleanup efforts and having toxic materials transported to our backyards," the city of Duarte said.