California wildfires latest: Rain brings relief and threat of mudslides to burn areas in Los Angeles

Every community has things that make it special, the small idiosyncratic businesses or historic locales that exist nowhere else. These are just a few of the unique, quirky and cherished places that were lost in the fires.

The Bunny Museum

The self-proclaimed “Hoppiest Place on Earth” held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of rabbit-related items anywhere in the world. The small museum in Altadena boasted that it housed more than 60,000 bunny items, including some that were more than 2,000 years old. Only about 20 of those items were saved — the rest were destroyed, according to a GoFundMe page created by the museum’s founders.

Candace Frazee, co-founder of the Bunny Museum, holds an Elvis bunny sculpture in Pasadena, Calif., the collection's first home, in 2016. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Rogers’s ranch house

Built in the 1920s, the house was the centerpiece of the sprawling ranch near Pacific Palisades owned by famed early-Hollywood star Will Rogers. After Rogers died in 1935, the ranch was donated to the state and turned into a public park. Along with the house, several other historic structures on the property were destroyed.

Funky Junk Farms

This sprawling lot in Altadena housed vintage cars, trailers, props and movie locations that the owners — who describe themselves as “longtime collectors and preservationists of vintage America” — frequently rented out for use in movies and TV shows.

Reel Inn

This popular roadside seafood shack was instantly recognizable to anyone who made the picturesque drive along the Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu. With chalkboard menus and surfboards slung in the rafters, the Reel Inn was designed as an homage to the New England fish shacks the owners frequented in their youth.

