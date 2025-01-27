Dylan Stableford
California wildfires latest: Rain brings relief and threat of mudslides to burn areas in Los Angeles
The three largest wildfires in Los Angeles County are now over 90% contained, according to fire officials.
Southern California is finally receiving some much-needed rain after weeks of historically dry and windy weather fueled this month's deadly wildfire outbreak — but with it comes the threat of landslides, mudslides and toxic ash runoff in burn areas.
According to the National Weather Service, periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through Monday afternoon and could trigger flash flooding and mudslides. Flood watches are in effect through 4 p.m., the weather service said.
But the rain is also helping firefighters who continue to battle four active wildfires that have scorched more than 57,000 acres. The three biggest — the Palisades, Eaton and Hughes fires — are each more than 90% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Border 2 Fire, which erupted in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area east of Chula Vista late last week, is now 43% contained.
President Trump toured the wildfire devastation in Los Angeles on Friday, pledging to work with Gavin Newsom, the state's Democratic governor, to address recovery efforts.
Winter storm warning for Southern California mountains
In addition to the rain in Los Angeles, there is a winter storm warning in effect until 4 p.m. for the San Gabriel Mountains and upper elevations of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, with a foot of snow or more possible in some areas.
Snow has already forced the closure of Interstate 5 in Castaic, Calif., where the Hughes Fire exploded last week.
❄️MOTORIST ALERT❄️
I-5 is FULLY CLOSED in the Tejon Pass between Parker Rd in Castaic and Grapevine Rd in Kern County due to snow. Use US 101 as your north/south detour to your destination. Closure duration unknown. See https://t.co/O37QesJHpw for current conditions. pic.twitter.com/g58V8sStjS
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 27, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Palisades, Eaton and Hughes fires are over 90% contained
There are now four active wildfires in Southern California totaling more than 57,000 acres, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire (Los Angeles County): 23,448 acres, 90% containment
Eaton Fire (Los Angeles County): 14,021 acres, 98% containment
Hughes Fire (Los Angeles County): 10,425 acres, 95% containment
Border 2 Fire (San Diego County): 6,625 acres, 43% containment
- David Knowles
Trump: 'The federal government is standing behind you 100%'
After touring Pacific Palisades, where thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed after two weeks of raging wildfires, President Trump held a roundtable event with California politicians, police and fire officials.
"I don't think you can realize how rough it is, how devastating it is until you see it," Trump said of the fire damage.
The president said that "the federal government is standing behind you 100%," but lamented that "this is already the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. The numbers are going to be staggering."
Trump also said he would facilitate an increase the flow of water from the northern part of the state to the south.
"I'm signing an executive order to open up the pumps and valves in the north. We want to get that water pouring down here as quickly as possible," Trump said. "Hundreds of millions of gallons of water flow down into Southern California and that will be a big benefit to you," though it was unclear precisely to what the president was referring.
In recent weeks, Trump has criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying he “refused to sign the water restoration declaration.”
Newsom responded, “There is no such document as the 'water restoration declaration.' That is pure fiction.”
- David Knowles
'We're going to need your help,' Newsom tells Trump
Gov. Gavin Newsom warmly greeted President Trump on the tarmac at Los Angeles International International Airport on Friday afternoon, and said that his state would need federal help to deal with the ongoing wildfire disaster that has so far destroyed more than 14,000 structures and resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people.
Trump, who has expressed reluctance to offer federal funds to the state, spoke to reporters first. "I appreciate the governor coming out and meeting me," he said, adding, "We want to get it fixed. We want to get the problem fixed."
Newsom then addressed reporters before speaking to the president directly.
"Most importantly, thank you for being here," he said. "It means a great deal to all of us. Not just the folks in Palisades, but in Altadena, that were devastated. We're going to need your support. ... You were there for us during COVID. I don't forget that, and I have all the expectations that we will be able to work together."
- Dylan Stableford
Border 2 Fire forces school closures
More than a dozen schools in the Chula Vista, Calif., school district were closed Friday "due to ongoing safety concerns related to the Border 2 Fire," San Diego's Office of Education said. Schools in four other school districts were closed due to power outages stemming from the fire.
Schools that remained open were on a "rainy day schedule due to poor air quality."
- Dylan Stableford
Pasadena mayor calls on Trump to 'set politics aside'
As President Trump threatens to withhold federal aid from California in the wake of this month's devastating wildfires, city and state officials are urging him not to play politics with relief efforts.
“I'm calling on all sides, including President Trump, to set politics aside," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said on CNN Friday. "This is not a time to engage in political gamesmanship, to hold hostage entire communities or even threaten communities with withholding desperately needed aid at a time that they need it most."
Pasadena and Altadena were devastated by the Eaton Fire. Trump is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon and tour damage from the Palisades Fire.
"I can't believe that President Trump or anyone else can visit these sites of devastation and maintain a political position that keeps aid from coming to these families," Gordo said. "It's never been done before. I'm not aware of assistance being conditioned anywhere else in the country. It's inhumane to do that."
He added: "President Trump, we need your help."
- Dylan Stableford
This map shows where fires are currently burning in Southern California
Note: The Gibbel (Riverside County, 15 acres, 90% containment) and Gilman fires (San Diego County, 2 acres, 100% containment) are not shown.
- Dylan Stableford
Hughes Fire now over 50% contained
Firefighting crews continue to make progress on the Hughes Fire, which has scorched more than 10,000 acres since it erupted near Castaic Lake, Calif., on Wednesday.
According to Cal Fire, the fire is 56% contained.
Nearly 54,000 residents in the Castaic area were still under evacuation warnings on Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. But so far there have been no reports of homes or other structures burned.
- Dylan Stableford
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag sue city of Los Angeles after losing their home in the Palisades Fire
Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who lost their home in the Palisades Fire, are suing the city of Los Angeles, alleging officials mismanaged the water supply ahead of the blaze.
The lawsuit, according to People magazine, was filed in California's Superior Court in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. Pratt and Montag said the city failed to fix the 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir — which has been offline for nearly a year — despite it being in a fire-prone area.
"With the Santa Ynez Reservoir effectively out of commission, hydrants in Pacific Palisades failed," their lawsuit states.
The Hills alums are seeking unspecified damages.
- Dylan Stableford
Trump to visit Los Angeles to tour wildfire damage
President Trump is scheduled to visit Southern California on Friday afternoon.
The president and first lady Melania Trump are expected to arrive in Los Angeles around 3 p.m. local time before heading to the Palisades Fire burn area to "take an aerial and walking tour of the damage," according to KTLA.
Trump is also expected to visit a local fire station for a briefing on the wildfires and participate in a roundtable discussion.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who Trump has routinely criticized, plans to greet the president upon his arrival.
“We’re making sure that all the resources he needs for a successful briefing are provided to him,” Newsom told reporters on Thursday, per Politico. “There’s no limit to the resources we’ll provide for that briefing.”
Before heading to California, Trump will stop in western North Carolina to visit an area ravaged by Hurricane Helene.
- Dylan Stableford
'Critical fire weather' conditions forecast through Friday, but rain is on the way
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, "critical fire weather" conditions will persist in Southern California through Friday, but relief in the form of much-needed rain is coming this weekend.
"A low pressure system from the north will bring colder temperatures and rain chances to southern CA as early as Saturday afternoon, lasting possibly into Monday night," the weather service in Los Angeles said. "Expecting most areas to see at least a little rain, with the highest rain totals favoring Los Angeles County and the eastern San Gabriel mountains."
The rain will bring a threat of landslides in areas that have been burned by the recent wildfires, but the weather service said the chance of "debris flows for recent burn scars" this weekend is low.
Fire Weather Danger relief on the way this weekend. Big changes coming Sat-Mon with rain, mountain snow, and a big cool down. Here are the rain highlights. Impacts will likely be minimal, except for the small but non-zero threat of a thunderstorm moving over a burn area. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rCU1RWfuZ2
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 23, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
There are 9 wildfires burning across Southern California
There are now nine active wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Diego counties, totaling more than 50,000 acres, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire (Los Angeles): 23,448 acres, 75% containment
Eaton Fire (Los Angeles): 14,021 acres, 95% containment
Hughes Fire (Los Angeles): 10,396 acres, 56% containment
Border 2 Fire (San Diego): 4,250 acres, 0% containment
Laguna Fire (Ventura): 94 acres, 70% containment
Sepulveda Fire (Los Angeles): 45 acres, 60% containment
Clay Fire (Riverside): 39 acres, 85% containment
Gibbel Fire (Riverside): 20 acres, 0% containment
Gilman Fire (San Diego): 2 acres, 0% containment
- Dylan Stableford
Border 2 Fire grows to over 4,000 acres
The Border 2 Fire, which broke out in the Otay wilderness area, east of Chula Vista, Calif., and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, has grown to 4,250 acres and is 10% contained, according to the San Diego County Fire Department.
#Border2Fire [update] The fire is now 4,250 acres and is 10% contained.
— CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 24, 2025
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued overnight to residents in the area.
#UPDATE Here are the latest maps of the EVACUATION ORDERS (red) and WARNINGS (yellow) in effect for the #Border2Fire.
If you feel you are in danger, GO!
To see maps of the affected areas, visit: https://t.co/KRXry2OWyB and https://t.co/KzyiFwFKJL.
The temporary evacuation… pic.twitter.com/2kHsWr18KM
— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 24, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Photos of the Hughes Fire
Photographers captured some dramatic images of firefighters working through the night to contain the Hughes Fire, which exploded in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday. As of midday Thursday, the blaze was 24% contained, according to fire officials.
- Dylan Stableford
California lawmakers pass $2.5 billion aid package for wildfire relief
The California Legislature on Thursday passed a set of bills allocating $2.5 billion in relief to help people in Southern California recover from the deadly wildfires that have ravaged the region.
According to the Associated Press, the funds will go toward supporting the state’s emergency disaster response efforts, such as sheltering survivors and removing household hazardous waste, as well as streamlining approvals for rebuilding homes and schools.
The bills passed unanimously in both the state Assembly and state Senate as part of an extended special session called by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to this month's wildfire outbreak. They now head to his desk for his signature.
Before leaving office, President Joe Biden said that the federal government would reimburse the state much of the cost to assist in its recovery efforts. But President Trump, who has been sharply critical of Newsom, has threatened to withhold federal aid.
- Dylan Stableford
Laguna Fire in Ventura County grows to 15 acres
In an update posted on X, the Ventura County Fire Department said that multiple fire agencies are working to contain the Laguna Fire near Camarillo, Calif., which has grown to 15 acres.
The evacuation order for the Cal State Channel Islands campus remains in place.
#lagunafire #VCFD and our partner agencies Ventura City Fire, Oxnard Fire, and Federal Fire Ventura County continue an aggressive attack on the fire burning off Laguna Road in the Oxnard plains. The fire is currently estimated at 15 acres. VCSO has issued evacuation orders for… pic.twitter.com/VU7etp2658
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 23, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
The Eaton Fire is now 95% contained
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department issued what it said would likely be its final update on the Eaton Fire.
The blaze, which burned more than 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 9,000 structures, is now 95% contained.
"This is the last incident update for the Eaton Fire, unless significant activity should occur," the department said. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, and "repopulation efforts have been completed."
For those returning to their homes, the restoration of water pressure will be completed by this weekend, officials said, but it may take up to two weeks for testing to be completed and the "Do Not Drink" order to be lifted.
#EatonFire | Incident Update 1.22.25 PM *FINAL UPDATE* pic.twitter.com/ybUZdTm1K3
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 23, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
New brush fire reported in Ventura County
The Ventura County Fire Department said it is responding to a 2-acre brush fire that is rapidly spreading near Camarillo, Calif., prompting the evacuation of the nearby California State University Channel Islands campus.
#lagunafire; #VCFD is on scene of an approximately 2 acre brush fire off of Laguna Road in the Oxnard plains. Arriving units report fire is in medium brush with a rapid rate of spread. Firefighters are aggressively attacking the fire from the air and ground with additional… pic.twitter.com/qYz2nLj8ql
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 23, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Red flag warnings extended through Friday morning, but 'relief coming this weekend'
The National Weather Service has extended red flag warnings for parts of Southern California through Friday.
"DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER environment thru Friday, peaking on Thursday," the weather service's office in L.A. said in a post on X. "Any new fires can grow fast and out of control. Stay aware of your surroundings. Heed any evacuation orders. Have a plan, especially if you are in a high fire risk area. Push through, relief coming this weekend!"
DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER environment thru Friday, peaking on Thursday. Any new fires can grow fast and out of control. Stay aware of your surroundings. Heed any evacuation orders. Have a plan, especially if you are in a high fire risk area. Push through, relief coming this weekend! pic.twitter.com/hH14NYlDxU
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2025
That relief is expected in the form of rain, which would help stop wildfires from spreading but also lead to the threat of landslides and toxic runoff in burn areas.
- Dylan Stableford
California AG sends 500 letters warning of price gouging, charges a real estate agent
In the wake of the wildfires, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that his office has sent 500 warning letters to hotels and landlords who have been accused of price gouging.
“As I have said repeatedly, the price gouging must stop. Today, we are making good on our promise to hold price gougers accountable, with more to come,” Bonta said in a statement while announcing criminal charges against a real estate agent for allegedly attempting to price gouge a couple who lost their home in the Los Angeles Eaton Fire.
According to the criminal complaint, the agent, identified as Mike Kobeissi, unlawfully tried to raise the price of a rental home in Flintridge, Calif., by 38% — far more than the 10% cap outlined in California Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency declaration earlier this month.
The misdemeanor charge carries the maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and 12 months in jail, according to Bonta's office.
- Dylan Stableford
Latest on the 5 active wildfires in Southern California
There are now five active wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura and Riverside counties, totaling more than 47,000 acres, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire (Los Angeles): 23,448 acres, 72% containment
Eaton Fire (Los Angeles): 14,021 acres, 95% containment
Hughes Fire (Los Angeles, Ventura): 10,176 acres, 14% containment
Sepulveda Fire (Los Angeles): 40 acres, 0% containment
Clay Fire (Riverside): 39 acres, 70% containment
- Nicole Darrah
Map shows where fires are currently burning in Southern California
- Dylan Stableford
Sepulveda Fire: 'All forward progress stopped' and evacuation warnings lifted, LAFD says
The Los Angeles Fire Department said that all forward progress has been stopped on the Sepulveda Fire, which was reported near Interstate 405 late Wednesday, triggering evacuation warnings for parts of Brentwood and Bel Air as well as Mount Saint Mary’s University, Los Angeles. The evacuation warnings were also lifted.
"All Forward Progress Stopped with the fire held at approximately 40 acres," the LAFD posted in an overnight update. "There are no structures damaged and no injuries reported. Firefighters will remain on scene through the night conducting mop up operations to ensure no hot spots remain. Traffic on the 405 Freeway will likely remain impacted as crews and apparatus work alongside the freeway."
- Dylan Stableford
Hughes Fire grows to more than 10,000 acres
According to the latest estimate by Cal Fire, the Hughes Fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres and is 14% contained. The fire, which began in Los Angeles County late Wednesday morning, has crossed into Ventura County.
Evacuation orders remain in place for residents in and around Lake Castaic.
- Dylan Stableford
Critical fire weather conditions forecast through Thursday
Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity will maintain critical fire weather conditions in Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Thursday, forecasters say.
"Significant fire weather conditions are ongoing into Thursday with an increase in winds expected (especially Thurs AM) and severely dry conditions," the National Weather Service said in a post on X. "Continue to avoid creating sparks, be aware of your surroundings and report any smoke to authorities."
Significant fire weather conditions are ongoing into Thursday with an increase in winds expected (especially Thurs AM) and severely dry conditions. For wildfire preparedness guidance visit https://t.co/unLl7sKHww pic.twitter.com/xH3y89RwKe
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2025
- David Knowles
19,000 under evacuation orders due to Hughes Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for 19,000 people, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Wednesday afternoon.
Another 15,000 people are under evacuation warnings.
According to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation order means there is "an immediate threat to your life and you need to leave right now!"
"An evacuation warning means there’s impending danger to your life or property. If a warning is given, assume an evacuation order will follow," Cal OES added.
- David Knowles
Rapid growth of Hughes Fire forces closure of Interstate 5
Less than four hours after it started on Wednesday afternoon, the Hughes Fire rapidly grew to more than 5,000 acres near Castaic Lake and forced the closure of Interstate 5.
- Nicole Darrah
Map shows where wildfires are currently burning in Southern California
- Dylan Stableford
New fire erupts in Los Angeles County, prompting evacuations near Castaic Lake
Another new wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles County.
The Hughes Fire, north of Santa Clarita near Castaic Lake, was reported late Wednesday morning and has already grown to more than 3,400 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued to nearby residents, as a large plume of smoke could be seen along Interstate 5.
#HughesFire is spreading in Castaic. Get evacuation information at https://t.co/uzJrUN3ucE. pic.twitter.com/DidaNF3Xb0
— Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 22, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Evacuations ordered as new fire threatens structures in Rancho Bernardo
A new fire, the Bernardo Fire, broke out early Wednesday in Rancho Bernardo, Calif., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued to nearby residents and students.
One person suffered burn injuries in the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital, the fire department said. It was not clear what started the fire or how the person was injured.
CENTER FIRE: a brush fire has erupted in rancho Bernardo area. Potential for 100 acres. One person transported to hospital with burn injuries. Structures are threatened. Evacuations imminent. pic.twitter.com/4asEKtoZql
— SDFD (@SDFD) January 22, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
New brush fire that erupted in Riverside County is halted
A brush fire broke out in Riverside County on Tuesday night, scorching nearly 40 acres and prompting evacuation warnings for residents in nearby homes before firefighters were able to stop its forward progress.
According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire began along a river bottom in Jurupa Valley, Calif., around 5 p.m. before it spread into heavy brush, prompting evacuation warnings.
More than 165 fire personnel, 35 fire engines, three dozers and an air tanker were assigned to the fire.
By 11 p.m., forward progress was stopped and all evacuation warnings were lifted, the fire department said. It burned a total of 38 acres and is now 40% contained.
#ClayIC [UPDATE]: The fire remains 38 acres and is now 40% contained. All evacuation warnings have been lifted and citizens can return to their homes. Please use caution as fire crews are still in the area working. This will be the final update of the evening unless significant…
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 22, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Eaton Fire is 91% contained, fire officials say
According to the latest status update from Cal Fire, the Eaton Fire — which has scorched more than 14,000 acres — is now 91% contained.
"Firefighters continue to mop up and extinguish hot spots within the perimeter of the fire," Cal Fire said late Tuesday.
The fire, which broke out between Altadena and Pasadena on Jan. 7, has destroyed more than 9,000 structures and left 17 people dead.
- Dylan Stableford
Latest on the Palisades and Eaton Fires
Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to make progress in containing the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have not grown in size over the last week.
According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 63% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned 14,021 acres and is 89% contained.
The fires have destroyed more than 15,000 structures and left at least 27 people dead.
On Sunday, evacuation orders were lifted for some residents affected by the Eaton Fires. In some areas affected by the Palisades fire, evacuation orders were lifted Monday.
- Dylan Stableford
National Weather Service issues another extreme fire weather warning
The new fires come amid the return of strong Santa Ana winds that fueled the deadly wildfire outbreak earlier this month. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued “particularly dangerous situation” warnings for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Tuesday afternoon and fire weather watches through Thursday.
“Humidities will drastically lower to the single digits. Along with the extremely dry fuels, this will create Extremely Critical fire-weather conditions and rapid fire spread with any fires,” the NWS office in Los Angeles said.
Wind gusts between 70 mph to 100 mph were possible in the mountains around the L.A. Basin, the weather service said.
- Dylan Stableford
Latest on the wildfires north of San Diego
The Lilac Fire was first reported around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Old Highway 395 in Bonsall, Calif., 46 miles north of San Diego, according to the San Diego County Fire Department. The blaze threatened numerous structures, and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some nearby areas.
"Firefighters are making good progress on the fire. The fire activity has decreased significantly," San Diego County Fire said in an update posted on X Tuesday morning.
The blaze, as of Tuesday afternoon, was 85 acres and 35% contained, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.
A second blaze, the Pala Fire, broke out along the same highway in Pala Mesa, Calif., and burned 17 acres before firefighters were able to stop its forward progress.
- David Knowles
What happened Friday
Favorable weather conditions helped firefighters further contain the two biggest wildfires still burning in Southern California on Friday.
Here's a recap of the day's developments:
The death toll from the fires rose to 27 confirmed dead, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said
The Eaton Fire, which destroyed thousands of houses in Altadena and Pasadena, is now 65% contained
"Much higher humidity values and mostly weak winds have resulted in much improved fire weather conditions," the National Weather Service said Friday morning
But another Santa Ana wind event is forecast to arrive on Monday night, albeit with more moderate winds than were experienced when the Palisades Fire erupted last week
L.A. has had a record 255 days without recording more than a tenth of an inch of rain, the National Weather Service said
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. just set a record for days without a tenth of an inch of rain
Southern California is experiencing a historic drought. How historic?
According to the National Weather Service, the last day on which one-tenth of an inch of rain was recorded in downtown Los Angeles was May 5, 2024 — a record 255 days ago, breaking the previous mark of 253 set in 2008.
Since Oct. 1, downtown L.A. has seen a total of just 0.16 inches of rain, tied for the second-driest stretch for that period since 1903. The city normally averages 5.53 inches of rain between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, per the weather service.
It has been an historically dry start to the current rainy season across SW CA. Here is a Public Information Statement highlighting the extreme dryness thus far: https://t.co/gdTWUpRfuF #LAWeather #cawx #SoCal
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 17, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
'Very welcome' return of the marine layer in L.A.
A "very welcome" marine layer has returned to the Los Angeles area, the National Weather Service said Friday, after weeks-long bouts of bone-dry air and strong winds that fueled the wildfire outbreak.
A marine layer is a mass of cool, moist air that forms over large bodies of water, such as the Pacific Ocean, causing low-lying clouds or fog to develop onshore.
"Much higher humidity values and mostly weak winds have resulted in much improved fire weather conditions this morning, very welcome news for a city that has faced excessive dryness and extreme fire conditions for the past few weeks," the weather service said.
However, forecasters say that "it appears that at least a moderate Santa Ana wind event is likely" for the area Monday night through Wednesday, with gusty winds and very low relative humidity values of 10% or less.
- Dylan Stableford
Eaton Fire is now 65% contained, fire officials say
The Eaton Fire, which has scorched more than 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 7,000 structures in Altadena and Pasadena, is now 65% contained, officials said Friday.
"Firefighters continue to work on constructing and improving containment lines in steep, inaccessible terrain," the L.A. County Fire Department said in a press release. "Containment continues to grow, and the fire is expected to stay within its current footprint."
Weather conditions have improved and a "moist marine influence" should allow firefighters to gain more ground before dry air returns next week, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
#EatonFire Daily Update: January 17, 2025
Firefighters continue to work on constructing and improving containment lines in steep, inaccessible terrain near Winter’s Creek. Containment continues to grow, and the fire is expected to stay within its current footprint.
🔗For more,… pic.twitter.com/LN996qwtQN
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) January 17, 2025
- Dylan Stableford
Death toll rises to 27
At a press conference Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that two additional deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours — one in the Eaton Fire and one in the Palisades Fire, raising the overall death toll from the wildfires to 27.
Luna said that additional bodies have been located by search and rescue teams and that grid searches in those areas have been put on hold until they can be recovered and processed. He did not specify how many there were.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand Friday morning
Firefighters continue to make progress in battling multiple wildfires burning in Southern California as weather conditions have improved, but strong winds are forecast to return next week.
There are now three active wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire (Los Angeles County): 23,713 acres, 27% contained
Eaton Fire (Los Angeles County): 14,117 acres, 55% contained
Auto Fire (Ventura County): 61 acres, 85% contained
The Hurst Fire, which broke out in the Sylmar neighborhood and burned 799 acres, is now 100% contained.
The death toll from the wildfires rose to 27, with dozens of people reported missing.
About 82,000 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with another 90,000 under evacuation warnings.
Officials said those in mandatory evacuation zones will have to wait at least another week before they are allowed to return to their homes.
More than 50 people have been arrested in evacuation zones for various offenses, including looting and arson, since the wildfires began.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
- David Knowles
What happened Thursday
Diminished winds on Thursday helped firefighters get a foothold in containing the two largest wildfires still burning in Southern California, but "dangerous fire weather conditions" are expected to return next week, the National Weather Service said.
Here's a look at what happened on Thursday:
Residents hoping to return to houses in evacuation zones may have to wait another week, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.
The EPA began the process of assessing hazardous materials in the areas of the Eaton and Palisades fires — the first step in the removal of debris.
Numerous beloved local landmarks — including the Bunny Museum and Will Rogers's ranch house — were destroyed in the fires.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has received more than 150 tips on what may have started the Palisades Fire.
Pasadena declared a public health emergency due to toxic ash left behind from the Eaton Fire.
The Hurst Fire, which broke out in the Sylmar neighborhood and burned 799 acres, is now 100% contained.
Police in San Bernardino arrested a man on suspicion of arson in connection with the Little Mountain Fire, which scorched 34 acres in San Bernardino County.
The FBI issued a public service announcement to warn that scammers may try to exploit the wildfire disaster.
The National Weather Service said there is a 60% chance of a red flag warning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Monday and a 70% chance on Tuesday.
- David Knowles
Severe drought conditions continue to spread across Southern California — and there's no rain in sight
The abnormally dry conditions in Southern California that set the table for devastating wildfires over the last week and a half show no signs of stopping.
Via the Palm Springs Desert Sun:
Unfortunately for Southern Californians, it appears no relief is in sight as critical fire weather conditions “are possible” between Jan. 24-30 due to possible Santa Ana winds paired with dry weather conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
A growing portion of Southern California is now experiencing "severe drought" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Downtown Los Angeles has seen just 0.16 inches of rain since May.
- David Knowles
California moves to quickly rebuild homes destroyed in the L.A. wildfires. Should it?
In response to what could turn out to be the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history, California’s political leaders have taken swift action to try to help residents rebuild thousands of homes and businesses destroyed in a spate of deadly wildfires.
“When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks. The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger,” Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday in a statement.
But not everyone thinks that the impulse to rebuild fire-prone areas makes long-term sense, especially since climate change continues to elevate wildfire risks.
“There have been utterly understandable, natural reactions. You’re seeing it in the elected leaders saying that they are going to rebuild again,” Alice Hill, a fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations and former Los Angeles judge, told Yahoo News. “The challenge is the nature of the land underneath our feet is changing. The nature of extreme weather events is changing and those alterations make some areas far less safe than they have been historically.”
Read more from Yahoo News.
- Dylan Stableford
The ATF has received over 150 leads in its Palisades Fire investigation
As federal investigators try to determine what sparked the Palisades Fire, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have gathered more than 150 leads and tips from residents, but are no closer to finding a cause.
"We are not leading towards anything right now," Jose Medina, the acting special agent in charge of the ATF's Los Angeles Field Division, said during a press conference Wednesday. "We're taking everything in evaluating all the evidence we received, but it's too early on in the investigation to make any determination."
"We are looking into everything," he added. "We will leave no stone unturned."
NBC News reports that "an early focus of the probe has been on potential human causes," including "arson, an accidental spark, fireworks, unauthorized camping activity or a rekindling of an earlier fire extinguished on New Year’s Day."
The Jan. 1 fire was spotted by residents of the nearby Palisades Highlands in the wee hours and extinguished before 5 a.m. by firefighters with no structures damaged and no one hurt.
But according to NBC's report, hikers and trail runners noticed smoke in the same area on Jan. 7, the day the Palisades Fire erupted.
Read more from NBC News: Investigators comb a scorched slope to solve a mystery: How did the Palisades Fire start?
- Dylan Stableford
FBI warns public to be aware of fake charities in wake of wildfires
With people around the country eager to support residents impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the FBI issued a public service announcement to warn that scammers may try to exploit the disaster.
"Scammers may pose as disaster relief agencies to collect personal information, conduct charitable fraud schemes, or commit fraud against disaster assistance programs," the FBI said in its PSA. "Scammers may also impersonate official entities, celebrities, influencers, or other individuals. For example, a scammer might pose online as a high-profile victim to solicit donations. Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be used to increase perceived legitimacy of a fraud or impersonation."
For days, law enforcement officials in Los Angeles have been putting out those same warnings.
The FBI is encouraging would-be donors to "be suspicious," do their own research to confirm the validity of any charity, and report suspicious ones to the bureau.
- Dylan Stableford
Pasadena declares local public health emergency due to toxic ash
The city of Pasadena has declared a local public health emergency due to the impact of the ongoing Eaton Fire, which has scorched more than 14,000 acres, sending toxic ash and particulate matter into the air.
"Ash and debris pose a significant potential current and future risk to health, safety, and the environment," the Pasadena Public Health Department said in a press release. "PPHD is declaring a local health emergency to ensure residents take appropriate measures to protect themselves from toxic ash and debris."
In addition, the city is banning the use of leaf blowers until further notice.
"These devices stir up ash and particulate matter into the air, further worsening air quality and increasing health risks for everyone and their pets, particularly for those with respiratory conditions, older adults, children, and other vulnerable populations," the health department said.
Earlier this week, Los Angeles County health officials issued a similar advisory to residents.
- Mike Bebernes
Local landmarks, beloved oddities and hidden gems destroyed in the wildfires
Every community has things that make it special, the small idiosyncratic businesses or historic locales that exist nowhere else. These are just a few of the unique, quirky and cherished places that were lost in the fires.
The Bunny Museum
The self-proclaimed “Hoppiest Place on Earth” held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of rabbit-related items anywhere in the world. The small museum in Altadena boasted that it housed more than 60,000 bunny items, including some that were more than 2,000 years old. Only about 20 of those items were saved — the rest were destroyed, according to a GoFundMe page created by the museum’s founders.
Will Rogers’s ranch house
Built in the 1920s, the house was the centerpiece of the sprawling ranch near Pacific Palisades owned by famed early-Hollywood star Will Rogers. After Rogers died in 1935, the ranch was donated to the state and turned into a public park. Along with the house, several other historic structures on the property were destroyed.
Funky Junk Farms
This sprawling lot in Altadena housed vintage cars, trailers, props and movie locations that the owners — who describe themselves as “longtime collectors and preservationists of vintage America” — frequently rented out for use in movies and TV shows.
Reel Inn
This popular roadside seafood shack was instantly recognizable to anyone who made the picturesque drive along the Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu. With chalkboard menus and surfboards slung in the rafters, the Reel Inn was designed as an homage to the New England fish shacks the owners frequented in their youth.
Click here to see more of the special places that were destroyed in the fires.
- Dylan Stableford
LeBron James says wildfires have taken a mental toll but wants Lakers to provide an escape for families
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters Wednesday that the wildfires have taken a mental toll on him.
“It’s been a lot of emotions. Kind of been off. Personally, I’ve been off. Personally, my family, we’ve been evacuated since Thursday night, so I’ve been in a hotel," he said following the Lakers' home victory over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena. "I've just been completely off for obvious reasons, but hopefully things are contained or continue to be contained. And hopefully, at some point, we can start to push forward and move forward and put it behind us and rebuild our city, rebuild this beautiful city."
James said “a couple of dear friends" lost their homes in the Palisades Fire. “Obviously, my heart goes out to all of the families, all across not only the Palisades, but all across L.A. County and all the surrounding areas because of the fire," he said.
"Sports has always given people an opportunity to kind of just, like, temporarily forget about whatever they may have been going through," he added. "And us being such a big part of the L.A. community — along with a lot of other sports teams, but we know how important the Lakers is to the community — hopefully we can provide that to a lot of families."
- Dylan Stableford
EPA begins process of removing hazardous materials from burned-out areas
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Thursday that it has begun the process of assessing hazardous materials in the areas of the Eaton and Palisades fires — the first step in the removal of debris.
“We are beginning this work today,” EPA incident commander Tara Fitzgerald said at a press conference Thursday.
“The initial phase of household hazardous materials includes removal of the most immediate risk to public health and workers returning to work within the burn footprint,” she explained. “That includes things like pesticides, batteries, the risk of damaged lithium-ion batteries, fuel and other things that would normally go to the household hazardous waste management landfill.”
After hazardous materials are removed, crews can then begin removing other debris.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said that the county will be providing residents with gloves, eye goggles and debris cleaning kits when they are eventually allowed to return.