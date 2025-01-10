Dylan Stableford
Live
California wildfires live updates: 10 killed in Los Angeles County as Palisades, Kenneth and Eaton Fires continue to burn
The Hurst and Lidia wildfires are also burning in Los Angeles County, officials said.
The deadly wildfires roaring through Los Angeles entered a fourth day on Friday. At least 10 people have been killed, around 360,000 are under mandatory evacuation orders and entire neighborhoods and historic landmarks have been destroyed, according to local officials.
A new fire — the Kenneth Fire — erupted Thursday afternoon, so far spreading across 960 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says that blaze is 0% contained.
Four other fires are currently burning in Los Angeles County. The Palisades Fire, which has burned nearly 20,000 acres, has become the most destructive wildfire to ever hit L.A. and is 6% contained. The Eaton fire, at over 13,600 acres, is 0% contained. The Hurst Fire, burning around 960 acres, is 0% contained. And the Lidia Fire, with 394 acres, is 75% contained, according to Cal Fire.
In an encouraging note, the Sunset Fire, which erupted Wednesday evening and burned around 43 acres in the densely populated Hollywood Hills, is now 100% contained.
Live123 updates
Where things stand Friday
Wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, destroying thousands of homes, scorching tens of thousands of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of evacuations and leaving at least 10 people dead, officials say.
There are at least five active wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire: 19,978 acres, 6% contained
Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained
Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 0% contained (L.A. and Ventura counties)
Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained
Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained
More than 360,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders as of Thursday evening
More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed
More than 250,000 customers remain without power
Santa Ana winds that have fueled the fires are expected to calm Friday and Saturday before picking up again Sunday
- David Knowles
What happened Thursday
The Los Angeles area remained under siege Thursday from multiple wildfires that continued to burn despite a slight break in the Santa Ana winds helping to spread them.
Here's a look at what transpired on the third day of the "wind event" that has helped lead wildfires to destroy thousands of structures and has left at least six people dead.
The Kenneth Fire erupted Thursday afternoon and quickly spread to more than 500 acres
"The devastation out there is catastrophic," President Biden said during a Thursday news conference
Vice President Kamala Harris called the fires "apocalyptic"
Over 360,000 people are under mandatory evacuations
Late Thursday, evacuations were ordered for the West Hills neighborhood as a new blaze, the Kenneth Fire, grows
Air quality remains a worry, health officials say
Firefighters from neighboring states and Canada have been flooding into L.A. to help fight the fires
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of a person in the Palisades Fire
A "technical error" resulted in thousands of residents receiving a misleading evacuation notice
The Los Angeles Lakers canceled their game Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets
Lakers coach JJ Redick is one of thousands of Angelenos whose homes were destroyed in the fires
The Woodley Fire and the Sunset Fire are now both 100% contained, but the two largest blazes remain 0% contained
Another Santa Ana wind event has been forecast for Monday and Tuesday
- Katie Mather
Evacuation alert sent to all of L.A. County was a 'technical error'
An emergency message received on the phones of thousands of residents in the Los Angeles area "was mistakenly issued countywide due to a technical error," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn clarified in a message on X.
"It was meant to be for the areas impacted by the Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills," she explained in a follow-up.
A second message asking residents to "disregard" the mistake was sent out minutes later.
- David Knowles
Where the fires are still burning
- Dylan Stableford
Here's a list of some of the celebrities who have lost homes in the wildfires
The wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed more than 2,000 structures, fire officials say. And Hollywood stars are among the many who have lost homes.
Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, lost their home of 46 years in Pacific Palisades, where the Palisades Fire has been deemed the most destructive in L.A. history.
“Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing," the couple said in a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."
According to Yahoo Entertainment, other celebrities who have lost homes include:
Anna Faris
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Melissa Rivers
Paris Hilton
Mandy Moore
Cary Elwes
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Ricki Lake
Cameron Mathison
Sandra Lee
Read more: California wildfires: Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore among celebrities who lost homes
- Andrew Romano
In response to looting, L.A. County sheriff announces curfew order
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Thursday afternoon that all neighborhoods affected by the raging Palisades and Eaton fires will soon be subject to a mandatory 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. PT curfew.
"Our goal is to try and implement it tonight," Luna said, adding that legal requirements to "notify the community" could briefly delay the order.
Luna cited recent arrests for looting as part of the reason for requiring residents to remain in their homes overnight.
"Preliminarily, we have about 12 arrests related to looting," he said, noting that the exact number has yet to be confirmed and may be as high as 16. "That is unacceptable behavior."
Going forward, Luna expressed hope that federal law-enforcement resources — including about 400 members of the National Guard set to arrive as soon as Thursday night — will help "send a stronger message" of deterrence "so we don't continue to victimize those who have lost their homes."
- Kate Murphy
Mandatory evacuation order in place for parts of West Hills neighborhood as Kenneth Fire grows
In response to the rapidly growing Kenneth Fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for parts of the West Hills neighborhood, which is located at the edge of the San Fernando Valley and L.A. County. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted the evacuation boundaries in a post on X:
A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in place for the #KennithFire in West Hills.
Residents are in immediate evacuation order within the boundaries of:
📍Vanowen south to Burbank Blvd.
📍County Lane Road east to
📍E Valley Circle Blvd. https://t.co/P1TfmfFxto
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 9, 2025
The Kenneth Fire erupted Thursday afternoon, and has now burned roughly 50 acres.
- Kate Murphy
Over 360,000 people are under mandatory evacuations, FEMA administrator says
A FEMA official updated the number of people who have been evacuated so far in the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
"Over 360,000 [are] under mandatory evacuations, hundreds of thousands more with warnings," Robert Fenton, FEMA Region 9 Administrator, told President Biden on Thursday. "What we're doing now is ensuring that we're able to provide any support to provide mass care to individuals," Fenton said, including assistance for sheltering and feeding people.
"I appreciate what you're doing," Biden told Fenton. "Like you said, 360,000 people have been evacuated so far."
- David Knowles
Air quality is a concern as fires persist
Since the outbreak of the wildfires across the L.A. area this week, the air quality in the region has plummeted.
Dr. Afif El-Hasan, an asthma specialist at Kaiser Permanente, told KTLA News Thursday that the poor air presents serious health concerns.
"It can cause difficulty breathing when the ash goes down into the lungs," El-Hasan said, adding, "Long term, we are concerned the more and more people are exposed to this kind of pollution, it can cause long-term inflammation, long-term issues."
El-Hasan noted that "some of the smaller particles can actually get down into the lungs and even the lower lungs."
"There's another problem we have to deal with because man-made objects are getting burned as well. It's not just vegetation causing ash and the chemicals from that. These fires are also burning plastics and metals that are found in houses, so people are also inhaling chemicals as well and those can go down even further into the lungs and into the bloodstream."
Hasan advised residents to wear N-95 face masks and to use air purifiers in the home.
Tips on filing an insurance claim in the wake of a wildfire
The ongoing wildfires have destroyed or damaged thousands of homes in Southern California, leaving many homeowners to navigate the claims process with their insurance companies. Here are some tips from Consumer Reports to help facilitate the process:
Get a complete copy of your insurance policy and get in touch with your insurer or agent. They will assign an adjuster who will assess the damage and submit an estimate for review.
Document all losses after the fire and take photos of the damage. Make a list of items destroyed or that need repair and include the amount you paid for the item and gather any receipts you can find.
Take note of extra costs as a result of being displaced by the fire, like hotels and living expenses, and save receipts for everything.
Protect yourself from scammers. Verify the insurance adjuster's name and identity with your insurance company before they arrive and for their identification upon arrival to assess the damage.
Make copies of all documents you give to the adjuster, such as a list of personal items or property damaged.
Some California programs and federal disaster relief organizations like FEMA can provide assistance to those who don't have insurance, California state insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara told CNN.
- Katie Mather
Biden: 'The devastation out there is catastrophic'
After being briefed at the White House Thursday afternoon, President Biden spoke to Americans about the wildfires that continue to raze neighborhoods across the Los Angeles area.
"The devastation out there is catastrophic," Biden said.
He went on to say that the federal government would pay for anything and everything firefighter groups needed for the next 180 days as they continue to fight fires and help victims and evacuees.
"We are with you," he said to Californians hours after delivering a eulogy at the funeral of former President Carter at Washington's National Cathedral. "We are not going anywhere."
Biden had previously been scheduled to speak in the Coachella Valley on Tuesday to announce the creation of two new national monuments that would honor Native American tribes. The event ended up being canceled because of the strong Santa Ana winds that have fueled the wildfires.
Vice President Kamala Harris joined Biden at the White House briefing.
"What we have seen in California, particularly in Southern California, is apocalyptic," Harris, sitting next to Biden, told the press. "This is something that's going to have an impact for months and years to come."
- Katie Mather
From New Mexico to Quebec, Canada, here's who is trying to help the L.A. Fire Department
In addition to fire agencies from Northern California who have traveled to Los Angeles County to help contain the ongoing wildfires, several outside groups and states have sent fire crews and aid personnel.
At a media briefing Wednesday night, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said that Oregon was sending 60 firefighter teams, Washington state was sending 45, Utah was sending 15, New Mexico was sending 10 and Arizona was sending "numerous" teams to the Los Angeles area.
Red Cross workers from Oregon and southwestern Washington are expected to fly to Southern California sometime Thursday afternoon to help staff some of the shelters housing wildfire evacuees.
The federal government is also trying to support firefighting efforts, with Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh telling reporters on Wednesday that the Nevada National Guard would be working with the California National Guard and that 10 Navy helicopters with water delivery buckets were sent to California.
Twenty-three members of the Navajo Scouts, which is based in the Navajo Nation reservation in New Mexico, would be traveling to Los Angeles to help out too, Navajo Nation president Bu Nygren said in a post on social media Thursday.
Outside of the U.S., the Quebec government in Canada sent multiple firefighting aircraft and crews to L.A. to help support the community.
- David Knowles
1st death confirmed in Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on Thursday confirmed the first death in the Palisades Fire, NBC News reported. The identity of the victim has not been released.
This brings the total number of deaths reported so far to six. Five people have been reported killed in the Eaton Fire in Altadena and Pasadena.
- Katie Mather
Here's how you can help California wildfire victims
As multiple wildfires continue to burn throughout the Los Angeles area, nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes — and many are not sure if they will have a home to return to.
If you are someone following the horrific news from afar and unsure of how to help, several organizations are accepting donations to continue helping the affected communities and people.
From California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund to verified GoFundMe fundraisers and Pasadena Humane, here's a list of organizations that are helping the victims of the fires.
Read more from Yahoo News.
- Kate Murphy
Video: Pacific Palisades resident returns to apartment to find it destroyed
(Video credit: Aiden Kahn via Storyful)
A Pacific Palisades resident returned to his apartment complex to find it burned to the ground by the Palisades Fire on Jan. 8. “I was going to see if anything was left of my apartment,” Aiden Kahn told news agency Storyful.
Kahn took video of the remnants of the apartment and can be heard in the video saying, "That's my bedroom right here. Here's our patio. Here's the front entrance. The elevator is still there."
Fire officials have called the Palisades Fire "one of the most destructive natural disasters" in L.A. history.
- Andrew Romano
How the fires have upended life even for 'the lucky ones'
Even after this week’s fires subside, life will never be the same for many Angelenos. They have lost their homes, their businesses, their neighborhoods. At least six families — a tragic number that will likely grow in the days ahead — have lost their loved ones.
Some of these grieving Angelenos are my friends. Too many. My heart breaks for them.
For the rest of us — the lucky ones — life these last few days has been more surreal than anything else.
Here in Silver Lake, the northeastern L.A. neighborhood where I live with my wife and two young children, we watched apprehensively from our windows Tuesday night as the Eaton Fire spread like a flaming scar across the Pasadena foothills, 15 miles away.
We mostly feared for my septuagenarian parents. They live just 2.5 miles from Eaton Canyon, on the edge of the mandatory evacuation zone. We eventually convinced them to come spend the night at our place. My wife’s colleague came too, with her cockapoo, after her power failed in Pasadena. I slept on the couch with our cat.
I held my breath overnight as the Santa Anas pummeled a cracked old window that I had patched with packing tape. I could see the glass bending with every gust.
The next morning there was no sunrise — just a cloud of black smoke blanketing the horizon. I dropped the kids at school and told them to get masks from the office. An hour later, the principal emailed; school had been canceled. I picked up the kids and turned on the TV. My wife and I tried to work.
Around that time, a friend who had fled the Eaton Fire told me his daughter’s school was gone — burned to the ground. My brother-in-law drove to Encinitas, near San Diego, to keep the smoke from triggering his boys’ asthma. My parents returned home and hoped for the best.
So far they are safe. There is no immediate danger in Silver Lake, either. But intersections are cordoned off, clogging the adjacent blocks with detoured traffic. There are downed wires, downed trees, damaged transformers — crews at work.
As of Thursday afternoon, the power is still out for nearly 200,000 L.A. County residents. Last night, another family of four — another one of my wife's colleagues — sheltered with us because ours was still on.
They’re here now. The kids are making a fort. My wife and her coworker are leading a Zoom meeting in the living room. The husbands are writing on laptops with AirPods in.
"What’s for lunch?" the kids ask.
Outside, the sky is a color I don't recognize: pale gray with a faint pink glow. Scraps of ash are falling like snow.
- David Knowles
Why using ocean water to fight the wildfires isn't a no-brainer
With demand for water is sky-high as residents and firefighters battle the flames across the Los Angeles area, many hydrants have been left dry. In response, many people have wondered why planes and helicopters don't simply scoop up ocean water from the Pacific to douse the fires.
Here's some context from USA Today:
While salt water can be effective when tackling a fire, it's not practical for firefighters to use it routinely or systemwide, and it can be environmentally damaging.
According to Technology.org, salt water can be corrosive to firefighting equipment and cause damage to tools, such as tanks, hydrants and hoses.
Additionally, the high salt content of the water is also potentially damaging to the ecosystems where it is used to put out fires, often causing a barren landscape in those areas for years afterward.
To use salt water as effectively as hydrant water, it needs to be desalinated, a controversial proposition in the American West that some environmentalists consider inefficient, expensive and unnecessary as many fought for a systemic implementation to combat droughts and wildfires.
Read the full article here.
- David Knowles
It would cost at least $12.5 billion to protect L.A. from climate threats through 2040: Study
According to a preliminary damage estimate compiled by AccuWeather, the wildfires that continue to ravage Los Angeles and Southern California could total between $52 billion and $57 billion.
While wildfires and the Santa Ana winds helping to fuel them are nothing new in California, the underlying conditions making them worse, scientific research has shown, are being caused by rising global temperatures.
Last year, a study published by the Center for Climate Integrity tried to calculate how much it would cost to help protect L.A. County from 14 different climate change impacts.
Their conclusion?
"We estimate municipal, county, state, and federal governments will need to spend at least $12.5 billion through 2040, over $9 billion of which will be incurred by municipal governments," the report states, adding, "The total cost equates to approximately $780 million per year to protect communities in Los Angeles County from extreme heat, changing precipitation, wildfires, rising sea levels, and climate-induced public health threats."
- Kate Murphy
Photos show devastation from Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif.
Photos below show the destruction and devastation caused by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., which has covered more than 10,500 acres and is 0% contained as of Thursday morning.
- Kate Murphy
Los Angeles Lakers NBA game postponed due to wildfires; coach JJ Redick reportedly lost home
The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Charlotte Hornets scheduled for Thursday at Crypto.com Arena due to the several wildfires raging across Los Angeles.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick stated he had to evacuate after the Palisades Fire broke out on Tuesday. ESPN reported Redick lost his home in the fire.
We're with you, LA 💜 pic.twitter.com/PoROo4ycd9
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2025
- David Knowles
Woodley Fire fully contained, L.A. fire chief says
Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told KTLA News late Thursday morning that the Woodley Fire is now "fully contained."
While that is good news, Crowley also stressed that the Palisades Fire remains a dangerous threat. The largest of the five fires still burning; the Palisades Fire remains 0% contained, and wind gusts continue to be measured at 60 mph.
- Kate Murphy
L.A. mayor says budget cuts to LAFD didn't contribute to fire containment struggles
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass disputed claims that a nearly $18 million budget cut she approved to the Los Angeles Fire Department last summer contributed to the problems to contain this week's raging wildfires.
“There were no reductions that were made that would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days,” Bass told reporters Thursday.
“There was a little bit of confusion because money was allocated to be distributed later on, which was actually going to support salaries and other parts of the fire department,” she said.
In response to a reporter's question about the budget, Bass said, “Our number one priority right now is to save lives, to protect lives, to save homes.” She went on to say, “After our first priority, then we will look back at everything that was done to do an evaluation to see what worked and what didn’t work.”
Weeks before several fires broke out in L.A. this week, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley voiced her concerns over the budget reductions in a Dec. 4 report.
"These budgetary reductions have adversely affected the Department’s ability to maintain core operations, such as technology and communication infrastructure, payroll processing, training, fire prevention, and community education," Crowley wrote.
- David Knowles
California had just cut a deal with insurers to increase coverage in fire-prone areas
Last month California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced that he had cut a deal with major insurance companies to stem the sharp increase of homeowner policy cancellations in recent years.
Under the terms of the deal, private insurers will be required to write policies in fire-prone areas equal to at least 85% of their market share throughout the state. In exchange, insurers will be able to factor in the cost of purchasing reinsurance into those policies. Additionally, the companies will be able to account for the future risks posed by climate change to a specific property.
While the deal means that more policies could be available for consumers in high-risk areas, they will certainly be much more expensive, especially since climate change risks will continue to grow as long as humankind continues to burn fossil fuels and add greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.
With fewer private alternatives, a growing number of Californians had turned to the FAIR Plan, the state's insurer of last resort, for homeowner's coverage.
"Over the past four fiscal years (Since September 2020), Dwelling policies have increased by 123% and Commercial policies have increased by 161%. As of September 2024 (current fiscal year-end), the total number of FAIR Plan policies has increased 41% since September 2023 (prior fiscal year-end)," the FAIR Plan says on its website.
If the exposure to insurance losses faced by the FAIR Plan grows too high, experts say, major disasters like the current Los Angeles wildfires could threaten California's economy, potentially leading to a federal bailout.
"The California FAIR Plan has been growing at a record level. That's never a good thing. You never want your state insurer of last resort to grow so fast," Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, told Yahoo News in September.
- Mike Bebernes
What 'fire containment' actually means
One of the most common terms authorities use to describe wildfires is containment. Expressed as a percentage, containment is a critical measure of how much progress firefighters are making against a dangerous fire.
Containment doesn't necessarily mean that a portion of a fire’s perimeter has been put out. It means that barriers are in place to prevent it from expanding any further in a specific direction. These include natural barriers like rivers or terrain without fuel for the fire as well as trenches or burn patches created by firefighters.
An area is considered contained when firefighters are confident it will not spread past control lines, though sometimes wind can carry embers over lines that allow a fire to break containment. The Western Fire Chiefs Association emphasizes that “Containment does not mean safety.”
Once a fire is 100% contained, meaning its entire perimeter is blocked from expanding, firefighters consider it to be in the “control phase” where it can be extinguished for good.
The two major fires burning in Los Angeles, the Palisades and Eaton fires, are currently at 0% containment.
- Katie Mather
How to protect your home before evacuating
For Los Angeles residents who have not received a mandatory evacuation order yet, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has a list of steps to take to protect your home before evacuating.
Inside the house:
Close all windows and doors, but leave them unlocked.
Take down any flammable window items like shades and curtains, and close any metal shutters.
Put away light curtains.
Move anything that's easily flammable to the center of the rooms, away from windows and doors.
Turn off the gas and the air-conditioning.
Leave the lights on so firefighters can see your home through the smoke.
Outside the house:
Any flammable items kept outside — like patio furniture, toys, doormats and trash bins — should be brought inside.
Shut off all propane gas tanks.
Move any propane-driven appliances away from the house.
Attach any garden hoses to outside taps and leave out buckets of water for the firefighters if possible.
However, don't leave sprinklers or other water running since that can impact water pressure.
Keep all exterior lights on.
If you have a ladder, leave it out in the open so firefighters can use it if they need to.
Seal all attic and ground vents with plywood or commercial seals.
- Andrew Romano
Momentum starts to shift in fight against Los Angeles fires, mayor says
LOS ANGELES — While acknowledging the historic devastation wrought by the ongoing wildfires across the region and all the hard work that remains to be done, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Thursday morning that the city had finally started to make “significant progress” overnight — progress that had not been possible when the blazes first erupted earlier this week.
The reason? L.A. is no longer getting battered by 60, 80, even 100 mph Santa Ana winds — which means helicopters and planes can finally take to the skies, scooping up water from brimming reservoirs rather than relying on overburdened hydrants.
“For much of Tuesday, the unprecedented winds prevented air operations,” Bass said at a press conference. “However, as of yesterday, the winds have allowed for air operations, and that has enabled significant progress against the fires in Hollywood and Studio City last night.”
The Sunset Fire is an example of how the momentum may be starting to shift as the Santa Anas fluctuate at a weaker level than before.
At around 5:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, a blaze erupted in the Hollywood Hills and quickly spread through Runyon Canyon, endangering landmarks such as the Hollywood Bowl and the TCL Chinese Theatre. A mandatory evacuation order was issued almost instantly.
At first, it looked like the worst-case scenario — yet another megafire to contend with. But helicopters soon arrived on the scene, and by 10:30 p.m., water drops were happening every 10 minutes, aided by the nearby Hollywood Reservoir. The fire was ultimately restricted to 42 acres.
By Thursday morning, the mandatory evacuation order had been lifted, and relieved residents were returning home. “It’s a miracle that no homes burned here,” one firefighter told the Los Angeles Times.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down the Sunswept house fire in nearby Studio City within an hour, and other crews were able to “significantly stop” the growth of the Eaton Fire as planes and helicopters dropped water and fire retardant late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Firefighters still haven’t contained the two blazes that exploded when the winds were at their worst: Palisades (17,000 acres) and Eaton (10,000 acres). But as long as the Santa Ana winds cooperate, aircraft will help keep the flames from destroying even more homes and businesses — the first step in starting to turn the tide.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Photos: Aftermath in the Pacific Palisades
Photographers on the ground in Pacific Palisades document the devastation caused by the Palisades Fire, which is now one of the most destructive fires in the history of Los Angeles.
- Kate Murphy
About 95,000 LADWP customers remain without power in L.A. County
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones told reporters that power to about 200,000 customers has been restored since the windstorm started, while about 95,000 customers in Los Angeles remained without power as of Thursday morning.
There are about 118 DWP crews working to restore service, prioritizing downed power lines. Power restoration has been ranging from 24 to 48 hours. "If you see a wire down, please call 911," Quiñones advised.
A boil water advisory is still in place for the Pacific Palisades ZIP code of 90272 and will remain in effect for at least 48 hours. "I have water quality engineers taking samples around the system to ensure that the water quality remains a priority for our customers," Quiñones said.
- Katie Mather
Relative humidity expected to drop this afternoon — why that could make things worse
In addition to another round of Santa Ana winds, relative humidity is expected to drop this afternoon throughout Southern California — potentially to as low as 5%, according to ABC7 LA.
Wind, humidity and temperature all influence fire behavior, the Western Fire Chiefs Association explains. Fires spread in hot, dry and windy conditions.
Low humidity levels can cause a spike in fire danger because they make wildfire fuels — anything and everything combustible — more receptive to igniting.
- Katie Mather
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna: 'I think the death toll will rise'
"Unfortunately I think the death toll will rise," L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna told the press Thursday morning. "I hope I'm wrong, but I think it's going to rise."
Officials have reported that at least five people have been killed by the fires over the last few days, all of those in the Eaton Fire. At least 180,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders and thousands of homes and structures are estimated to have been destroyed.
- Katie Mather
Palisades Fire could be in top 5 most destructive fires in California history
At a press conference Thursday morning, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said the Palisades Fire has destroyed "thousands" of structures, a dramatic revision from the initial estimate of 1,000 thought to be burned.
“Damage assessments are ongoing at the Palisades Fire. However, preliminary reports estimate the damage or destroyed structures to be in the thousands,” Crowley said.
The Palisades Fire had already been named one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history, but the new estimate on the number of structures destroyed means that it could end up being one of the most destructive fires in state history.
"Destructive" fires are defined by how many structures were destroyed in a given event, not by how many acres the fire covers. "Structures" specifically refer to homes and commercial properties.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, here's a list of the most destructive wildfires recorded in the state — before the Palisades and Eaton fires — including the year they occurred, the acres burned and the number of structures destroyed.
- Kate Murphy
Red flag warning remains in effect through Friday for L.A. County, much of Ventura County
A red flag warning remains in effect for L.A. County and the majority of Ventura County through Friday, fire officials said Thursday morning.
"Today we expect winds to subside somewhat, which will allow fire crews to increase containment lines," said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley. "We are still under red flag warning with extreme fire behavior possibilities," she stressed.
In the Pacific Palisades region, wind gusts are up to 60 mph and will continue throughout the day.
The National Weather Service says, "A Red Flag Warning is issued to indicate the imminent danger of severe fire weather with a relatively high probability of occurrence. Usually the fire danger is in the very high to extreme category. A Red Flag Warning will normally be issued for potential severe fire weather events in less than 12 hours."
- Kate Murphy
'One of the most destructive natural disasters' in L.A. history
Fire officials provided updates Thursday morning on the wildfires raging across Southern California.
Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters the Palisades Fire is "one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles."
Here are the latest updates Crowley and Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone provided:
Palisades Fire: 17,234 acres with 0% containment as "extreme fire behavior" continues to challenge firefighting efforts in the area as wind gusts are up to 60 mph. Damage assessments are ongoing, but destroyed structures are estimated to be in the thousands, according to Crowley.
Eaton Fire: 10,600 acres and 0% containment, but growth has been significantly stopped. There are several reported injuries and over 1,000 structures damaged and destroyed, according to Marrone.
Hurst Fire: 855 acres with 0% containment and a containment perimeter has been established.
Lidia Fire: 348 acres, 40% contained, forward progress has been stopped.
Sunset Fire: 42.8 acres and 0% contained.
Woodley Fire: 30 acres and fully contained, no current threats.
Sunswept Fire: LAFD firefighters stopped forward progress at just under 1 acre.
The cause of all the wildfires listed above are under active investigation.
- Caitlin Dickson
Current evacuation map of Los Angeles County
- Caitlin Dickson
Before and after photos show the Palisades Fire's destruction
Slide the divider across the images below to see how several locations in the Pacific Palisades area have been devastated by the Palisades Fire, which has spread across more than 17,000 acres and was at 0% containment as of Thursday morning.
- Kate Murphy
Remaining evacuation orders for Sunset Fire lifted
The Los Angeles Fire Department has lifted all remaining evacuation orders for the Sunset Fire, which has covered 43 acres, and is advising residents to be careful when returning to their homes.
- Katie Mather
Eaton Fire victim died trying to save home, family says
One of the five Eaton Fire victims was identified by his family on Wednesday morning after they found him lying on the side of the road near his home holding a garden hose, KTLA reported.
“It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years,” a family friend told the outlet.
The 66-year-old man lived in the house with his younger sister who said she could not convince him to evacuate the area with her on Tuesday night. Others close to the victim explained to KTLA that he had health problems that "prevented him from moving around very well."
- Katie Mather
More Santa Ana winds expected to spread across L.A. tonight and tomorrow
Another wave of Santa Ana winds is anticipated to enter Los Angeles tonight and continue into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. This includes widespread winds of 35 mph to 55 mph in mountain areas and the foothills.
With the forecast of more winds, most of the Los Angeles area will continue to be under serious fire risk for the rest of the week as five wildfires keep spreading.
- Dylan Stableford
Wildfires prompt dozens of school closures for 2nd straight day
The wildfires have led numerous school districts in Los Angeles County to close schools for the second straight day.
Here's the updated list of closures as of 6:30 a.m. local time:
Alhambra Unified School District
Arcadia Unified School District
Beverly Hills Unified School District
Burbank Unified School District (closed through Jan. 10)
Duarte Unified School District
Garvey School District
Glendale Unified School District (closed through Jan. 10)
Glendora Unified School District
La Canada Unified (closed through Jan. 10)
LAUSD: All schools are closed on Jan. 9. View LAUSD updates on its website
Monrovia Unified School District
Pasadena Unified School District (closed through Jan. 10)
San Gabriel Unified School District
Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
South Pasadena Unified School District
Temple City Unified School District
- Dylan Stableford
Resident evacuating on bike asks NBC reporter to hold onto his paintings
The wildfires tearing through Los Angeles are creating surreal, apocalyptic scenes, including for TV reporters on the ground covering them.
Robert Kovacik, a correspondent for NBC's Los Angeles affiliate, was reporting live from the Palisades Fire when a resident who was evacuating his home on a bike asked him to hold onto his paintings.
"Listen, I'll take them for you, I work at NBC, I'll make sure you get them," Kovacik told the unidentified man, who rode away.
- Colin Campbell
How you can help
If you're looking to contribute to those affected by the California wildfires, there are a host of options.
GoFundMe has a centralized page of verified fundraisers related to the disasters. The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is requesting emergency funds to provide hydration backpacks, personal fire shelters and wildland brush tools to local firefighters. The Canine Rescue Club is seeking volunteers to temporarily foster dogs displaced by the fires.
There are many more ways to help out. The Los Angeles Times has a list here.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand on Thursday
Wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, scorching tens of thousands of acres, destroying hundreds if not thousands of homes, forcing more than 100,000 evacuations and leaving at least five people dead, officials say.
• There are five active wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire: 17,234 acres, 0% containment
Eaton Fire: 10,600 acres, 0% containment
Hurst Fire: 855 acres, 10% containment
Lidia Fire: 348 acres, 40% containment
Sunset Fire: 43 acres, 0% containment
• More than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders.
• The fires have destroyed more than 1,100 structures.
• More than 250,000 customers remain without power.
• The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of all public schools on Thursday.
• President Biden approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for a major disaster declaration, pledging more federal resources to support ongoing response efforts.
Here's what happened Wednesday
Another fire-scarred day in Los Angeles ended with fresh evacuations and fears that the worst might not yet be over when the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills erupted in the late afternoon, sparking more evacuations and devastation.
Here's a recap of what transpired Wednesday in what Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called "the big one in magnitude”:
Five of seven major wildfires burning across the region had 0% containment as of Wednesday evening
At least five people were reported killed in the Eaton Fire
More than 1,000 structures were destroyed, although that could be a conservative estimate
More than 130,000 were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of all public schools on Thursday
Fire crews from neighboring states began arriving to help exhausted local firefighters
Power outages topped 1.5 million in the state
- Lauren Tuck
Sunset Fire in photos
A fast-moving fire in the Hollywood Hills erupted early Wednesday evening. I took the above photo from the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles around 5:45 p.m. local time. The Palisades Fire is to the left and the Hollywood sign is to the right. Runyon Canyon and the historic Hollywood Bowl are in the densely populated area located near where the flames broke out. They reached about two blocks north of the Chateau Marmont. Because the wind had died down from earlier in the day, helicopters were quickly deployed to the scene and about 10 could seen in the air. Within an hour, from about 7 miles away, it seemed like the fire was mostly contained.
- Katie Mather
Traffic gridlock as people try to escape Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills
As residents heeded evacuation orders for the Sunset Fire and attempted to leave the Hollywood Hills area, traffic was snarled for miles.
CBS reporter Andre Tinoco posted footage of the gridlock on Franklin and La Brea avenues about half an hour after mandatory evacuation orders were sent out.
#BREAKING: Franklin and La Brea Avenues are gridlocked as people try to evacuate from the #SunsetFire burning in the Hollywood Hills. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/89yWoaolAX
— Andre Tinoco (@Andre_Reports) January 9, 2025
- Katie Mather
Another fire has broken out — this one in Hollywood Hills
A new wildfire erupted Wednesday evening, this one in the Hollywood Hills area, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at a press conference. She noted that the fire department was already responding to the situation and excused herself from the meeting to join in the effort.
Sunset Fire, which it has been named as has covered 20 acres already.
Chris Christi, a helicopter reporter for ABC7 Los Angeles, shared a photo of the fire on X.
MAJOR EMERGENCY: Hollywood Hills fire spreading RAPIDLY towards Hollywood Blvd pic.twitter.com/wp90iwJsBL
— Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 9, 2025
The LAFD sent out an emergency alert to residents and posted mandatory evacuations for the area of the new fire.
"A wildfire is burning at Runyon Canyon," the alert read. "Those nearby should get set for a potential evacuation. Monitor local news, LAFD social media, and lafd.org/alerts for updates. Evacuation preparation info here: lafd.org/ready-set-go."
Eyewitnesses say the latest blaze is rapidly expanding in a densely populated area.
- Katie Mather
All Los Angeles public schools will be closed Thursday
All Los Angeles public schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a Wednesday evening press conference. A decision on whether schools and offices will remain closed on Friday will be announced Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.
"The confluence of factors" from the wildfires have "created dangerous, complex situations that present unsafe conditions for our school communities," a statement posted to social media said.
Some meals and mental health services will be available for Los Angeles Unified School District students despite the school closings.
- Katie Mather
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: 'This firestorm is the big one'
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gave an update Wednesday evening on the wildfires that have ravaged communities across her city.
“This firestorm is the big one in magnitude,” Bass said during a press conference Wednesday evening. “Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rainstorms, but these are hurricane-force winds that are combined with extremely dry, drought conditions.”
The Palisades Fire, the biggest of several wildfires that have sprung up over the past two days, has been named the most destructive wildfire in L.A. history and has burned over 18 square miles, mostly in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. At least five people have been killed in the Eaton Fire, which destroyed homes and structures in Altadena and Pasadena.
Tens of thousands of residents have already been asked to evacuate and Bass mentioned that more evacuation orders might be issued tonight, although she did not specify in which areas they are expected to be issued. Bass also reiterated that families should prepare evacuation bags and conserve as much water as possible.
“We want to make sure that we are ready if we need more water,” she said.
This is the first day Bass has been in Los Angeles since returning from a trip to Ghana over the weekend to attend the inauguration ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama. Her absence at the outbreak of the fires has angered some residents. Bass addressed the backlash during the press conference, explaining that she "took the fastest route back" from Ghana after hearing about the fires. She also said she was in phone contact with her staff, as well as state and federal officials, on the long flight home.
Earlier this afternoon, Bass shared on X that she had spoken on the phone with President Biden and was meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla about the situation.
- David Knowles
Pasadena fire chief: 'We're going to get a handle on this fire'
Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said Wednesday afternoon he was optimistic that firefighters would soon get the upper hand on the Eaton Fire, which has so far burned over 10,600 acres in and around Altadena and Pasadena, destroying numerous homes and structures.
"Tonight we have very mild wind conditions," Augustin said at a press conference, adding that the lull in the winds would help allow aircraft to get back in the sky.
He added that the arrival of additional fire crews, some from neighboring states, would help support exhausted local firefighters. "That's what's giving me confidence that we're going to get a handle on this fire," he said.
Still, Augustin acknowledged that the past 24 hours had been devastating for the community.
"I would be kidding all of you if I said we didn't have our resources stretched thin yesterday," he said, noting that with 70 mph wind gusts experienced in Pasadena overnight, planes used to dump water on the fires were forced to be grounded.
"I'll be clear," Augustin continued, "with those wind gusts, we were not stopping that fire last night. Those erratic wind gusts were throwing embers for multiple miles ahead of the fire and that's really what caused the rapid spread of this fire."
- David Knowles
L.A. school district announces dozens of school closures for Thursday
The Los Angeles Unified School District posted a long list of public schools that will be closed on Thursday as the area continues to battle several out-of-control wildfires.
A link to the list of "Fire and Wind Related School Closures" can be found on the district's website.
Several schools have been reported destroyed or damaged in the wildfires, including Palisades Charter High School, which was featured in the movie "Grease," Palisades Charter Elementary School and Marquez Charter Elementary School, the Los Angeles Times reported.