California wildfires live updates: 2 new blazes erupt near San Diego as Trump set to visit fire-ravaged L.A.

There are at least nine active fires in Southern California, where red flag warnings have been extended through Friday.

Burning embers swirl as crews work to contain the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in Southern California as the return of strong Santa Ana winds and critical fire-weather conditions have fueled new blazes in the drought-stricken region.

Two fires erupted in the San Diego area on Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations. The Border 2 Fire, which broke out in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area east of Chula Vista and north of the U.S.-Mexico border, has burned approximately 4,250 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Another fire, the Gilman Fire, burned several acres south of La Jolla, briefly forcing residents to evacuate before the fire’s forward progress was stopped, fire officials said.

And in Riverside County on Thursday, the Gibbel Fire scorched 20 acres near Hemet, Calif., before firefighters were able to halt its forward progress.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings through Friday morning, but much-needed rain is expected this weekend.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Southern California on Friday to tour the devastation from the Palisades and Eaton fires, which scorched more than 35,000 acres, destroyed over 15,000 structures and left at least 28 people dead.