Dylan Stableford
Live
California wildfires live updates: 5 killed, Palisades Fire grows as Sunset Fire spreads through Hollywood Hills
The Eaton, Hurst and Lidia wildfires are also burning in Los Angeles County, officials said.
The deadly fires roaring through Los Angeles County continued Thursday, leaving at least five people dead, over 1,000 structures destroyed and around 130,000 people forced to evacuate, and prompting thousands of firefighters to descend on the region to try to extinguish the flames. The Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres, has become the most destructive wildfire to ever hit L.A.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, in addition to the Palisades Fire, four other blazes are currently burning: the Eaton Fire, which has torched 10,600 acres so far; the Hurst Fire, which has burned around 855 acres but is 10% contained; the Lidia Fire, which has grown to 348 acres but has 40% containment; and the Sunset Fire, around 43 acres. Aside from the Lidia and Hurst fires, officials say these wildfires are 0% contained.
The Sunset Fire erupted in the densely populated Hollywood Hills late Wednesday, prompting more evacuations in areas like Hollywood Boulevard and Runyon Canyon Park.
Live85 updates
Wildfires prompt dozens of school closures for 2nd straight day
The wildfires have led numerous school districts in Los Angeles County to close schools for the second straight day.
Here's the updated list of closures as of 6:30 a.m. local time:
Alhambra Unified School District
Arcadia Unified School District
Beverly Hills Unified School District
Burbank Unified School District (closed through Jan. 10)
Duarte Unified School District
Garvey School District
Glendale Unified School District (closed through Jan. 10)
Glendora Unified School District
La Canada Unified (closed through Jan. 10)
LAUSD: All schools are closed on Jan. 9th. View LAUSD updates on their website
Monrovia Unified School District
Pasadena Unified School District (closed through Jan. 10)
San Gabriel Unified School District
Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
South Pasadena Unified School District
Temple City Unified School District
- Dylan Stableford
Resident evacuating on bike asks NBC reporter to hold onto his paintings
The wildfires tearing through Los Angeles are creating surreal, apocalyptic scenes, including for TV reporters on the ground covering them.
Robert Kovacik, a correspondent for NBC's Los Angeles affiliate, was reporting live from the Palisades Fire when a resident who was evacuating his home on a bike asked him to hold onto his paintings.
"Listen, I'll take them for you, I work at NBC, I'll make sure you get them," Kovacik told the unidentified man, who rode away.
- Colin Campbell
How you can help
If you're looking to contribute to those affected by the California wildfires, there are a host of options.
GoFundMe has a centralized page of verified fundraisers related to the disasters. The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation is requesting emergency funds to provide hydration backpacks, personal fire shelters and wildland brush tools to local firefighters. The Canine Rescue Club is seeking volunteers to temporarily foster dogs displaced by the fires.
There are many more ways to help out. The Los Angeles Times has a list here.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand on Thursday
Wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles, scorching tens of thousands of acres, destroying hundreds if not thousands of homes, forcing more than 100,000 evacuations and leaving at least five people dead, officials say.
• There are five active wildfires in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire: 17,234 acres, 0% containment
Eaton Fire: 10,600 acres, 0% containment
Hurst Fire: 855 acres, 10% containment
Lidia Fire: 348 acres, 40% containment
Sunset Fire: 43 acres, 0% containment
• More than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders.
• The fires have destroyed more than 1,100 structures.
• More than 250,000 customers remain without power.
• The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of all public schools on Thursday.
• President Biden approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for a major disaster declaration, pledging more federal resources to support ongoing response efforts.
Here's what happened Wednesday
Another fire-scarred day in Los Angeles ended with fresh evacuations and fears that the worst might not yet be over when the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills erupted in the late afternoon, sparking more evacuations and devastation.
Here's a recap of what transpired Wednesday in what Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called "the big one in magnitude”:
Five of seven major wildfires burning across the region had 0% containment as of Wednesday evening
At least five people were reported killed in the Eaton Fire
More than 1,000 structures were destroyed, although that could be a conservative estimate
More than 130,000 were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of all public schools on Thursday
Fire crews from neighboring states began arriving to help exhausted local firefighters
Power outages topped 1.5 million in the state
- Lauren Tuck
Sunset Fire in photos
A fast-moving fire in the Hollywood Hills erupted early Wednesday evening. I took the above photo from the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles around 5:45 p.m. local time. The Palisades Fire is to the left and the Hollywood sign is to the right. Runyon Canyon and the historic Hollywood Bowl are in the densely populated area located near where the flames broke out. They reached about two blocks north of the Chateau Marmont. Because the wind had died down from earlier in the day, helicopters were quickly deployed to the scene and about 10 could seen in the air. Within an hour, from about 7 miles away, it seemed like the fire was mostly contained.
- Katie Mather
Traffic gridlock as people try to escape Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills
As residents heeded evacuation orders for the Sunset Fire and attempted to leave the Hollywood Hills area, traffic was snarled for miles.
CBS reporter Andre Tinoco posted footage of the gridlock on Franklin and La Brea avenues about half an hour after mandatory evacuation orders were sent out.
#BREAKING: Franklin and La Brea Avenues are gridlocked as people try to evacuate from the #SunsetFire burning in the Hollywood Hills. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/89yWoaolAX
— Andre Tinoco (@Andre_Reports) January 9, 2025
- Katie Mather
Another fire has broken out — this one in Hollywood Hills
A new wildfire erupted Wednesday evening, this one in the Hollywood Hills area, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at a press conference. She noted that the fire department was already responding to the situation and excused herself from the meeting to join in the effort.
Sunset Fire, which it has been named as has covered 20 acres already.
Chris Christi, a helicopter reporter for ABC7 Los Angeles, shared a photo of the fire on X.
MAJOR EMERGENCY: Hollywood Hills fire spreading RAPIDLY towards Hollywood Blvd pic.twitter.com/wp90iwJsBL
— Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) January 9, 2025
The LAFD sent out an emergency alert to residents and posted mandatory evacuations for the area of the new fire.
"A wildfire is burning at Runyon Canyon," the alert read. "Those nearby should get set for a potential evacuation. Monitor local news, LAFD social media, and lafd.org/alerts for updates. Evacuation preparation info here: lafd.org/ready-set-go."
Eyewitnesses say the latest blaze is rapidly expanding in a densely populated area.
- Katie Mather
All Los Angeles public schools will be closed Thursday
All Los Angeles public schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a Wednesday evening press conference. A decision on whether schools and offices will remain closed on Friday will be announced Thursday at 4 p.m. PST.
"The confluence of factors" from the wildfires have "created dangerous, complex situations that present unsafe conditions for our school communities," a statement posted to social media said.
Some meals and mental health services will be available for Los Angeles Unified School District students despite the school closings.
- Katie Mather
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass: 'This firestorm is the big one'
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gave an update Wednesday evening on the wildfires that have ravaged communities across her city.
“This firestorm is the big one in magnitude,” Bass said during a press conference Wednesday evening. “Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rainstorms, but these are hurricane-force winds that are combined with extremely dry, drought conditions.”
The Palisades Fire, the biggest of several wildfires that have sprung up over the past two days, has been named the most destructive wildfire in L.A. history and has burned over 18 square miles, mostly in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. At least five people have been killed in the Eaton Fire, which destroyed homes and structures in Altadena and Pasadena.
Tens of thousands of residents have already been asked to evacuate and Bass mentioned that more evacuation orders might be issued tonight, although she did not specify in which areas they are expected to be issued. Bass also reiterated that families should prepare evacuation bags and conserve as much water as possible.
“We want to make sure that we are ready if we need more water,” she said.
This is the first day Bass has been in Los Angeles since returning from a trip to Ghana over the weekend to attend the inauguration ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama. Her absence at the outbreak of the fires has angered some residents. Bass addressed the backlash during the press conference, explaining that she "took the fastest route back" from Ghana after hearing about the fires. She also said she was in phone contact with her staff, as well as state and federal officials, on the long flight home.
Earlier this afternoon, Bass shared on X that she had spoken on the phone with President Biden and was meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla about the situation.
- David Knowles
Pasadena fire chief: 'We're going to get a handle on this fire'
Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said Wednesday afternoon he was optimistic that firefighters would soon get the upper hand on the Eaton Fire, which has so far burned over 10,600 acres in and around Altadena and Pasadena, destroying numerous homes and structures.
"Tonight we have very mild wind conditions," Augustin said at a press conference, adding that the lull in the winds would help allow aircraft to get back in the sky.
He added that the arrival of additional fire crews, some from neighboring states, would help support exhausted local firefighters. "That's what's giving me confidence that we're going to get a handle on this fire," he said.
Still, Augustin acknowledged that the past 24 hours had been devastating for the community.
"I would be kidding all of you if I said we didn't have our resources stretched thin yesterday," he said, noting that with 70 mph wind gusts experienced in Pasadena overnight, planes used to dump water on the fires were forced to be grounded.
"I'll be clear," Augustin continued, "with those wind gusts, we were not stopping that fire last night. Those erratic wind gusts were throwing embers for multiple miles ahead of the fire and that's really what caused the rapid spread of this fire."
- David Knowles
L.A. school district announces dozens of school closures for Thursday
The Los Angeles Unified School District posted a long list of public schools that will be closed on Thursday as the area continues to battle several out-of-control wildfires.
A link to the list of "Fire and Wind Related School Closures" can be found on the district's website.
Several schools have been reported destroyed or damaged in the wildfires, including Palisades Charter High School, which was featured in the movie "Grease," Palisades Charter Elementary School and Marquez Charter Elementary School, the Los Angeles Times reported.
- Katie Mather
Eaton Fire death toll rises to 5
The death toll from the Eaton Fire has risen to 5 people, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed to Eyewitness News Los Angeles. Earlier on Wednesday, officers had told reporters that two people had died.
As of 3 p.m. PST, the Eaton Fire had burned 10,600 acres in Altadena, west of Los Angeles, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. Several areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.
- Kate Murphy
California power outages top 1.5 million
Over 1.5 million utility customers in Southern California are without power as of 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.
The majority of the outages (942,218) are in Los Angeles County, where there are five raging wildfires. Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties also reported outages.
- Kate Murphy
Various highways in SoCal are fully closed due to wildfires or wind-related incidents
Various highways throughout Southern California are fully closed as of 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, due to the ongoing wildfires and heavy winds. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath posted a list of closures on X and advised people to avoid nonessential travel.
Please avoid non-essential travel -- for those essential journeys, be aware of road closures due to the fires and stay vigilant. https://t.co/Gjc8yWExUn
— Lindsey P. Horvath (@LindseyPHorvath) January 8, 2025
- David Knowles
UCLA climate scientist explains 'why we are where we are right now'
In a Wednesday briefing with reporters, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain laid out the scenario that has given rise to the intense wildfire activity sweeping the Los Angeles area.
"Lack of rain and the anomalous warmth leading up to the present and recent months in Southern California is what has precipitated this crisis," Swain said, adding, "Had it rained a nice inch or two, even a below-average but above-zero amount in recent weeks, we would not be seeing these catastrophic fires in January."
Since May, the National Weather Service said, downtown Los Angeles has received just 0.16 inches of rain. Even though the area has seen wet winters for the past two years, that helped vegetation grow that quickly dried out as drought conditions developed, Swain said.
"Because we had this sequence of extraordinarily wet conditions for the past two years that resulted in abundant growth of grass and brush throughout Southern California and then experienced this wet-to-dry whiplash event with a very wet season being followed by the driest season [this autumn] on record, being punctuated across inland areas by the hottest summer on record," he said.
Rising global temperatures have increased the rate of evaporation in vegetation, producing more potent fuel for wildfires.
"We have vegetation that is extremely dry, unusually, historically so in some cases for the time of year, and that confluence of that extremely dry vegetation conditions plus an unusually strong Santa Ana wind event is why we are where we are right now," Swain said.
- Kate Murphy
Eaton Fire destroys historic Jewish temple in Pasadena
The Eaton Fire in suburban Los Angeles, which has now consumed over 10,500 acres, has also destroyed the historic Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. The congregation has ties to the area that date back more than 150 years.
Read more from USA Today: Historic Jewish synagogue built over 80 years ago destroyed by Eaton Fire in Pasadena
- David Knowles
The Lidia Fire, another major blaze, erupts north of the Eaton Fire
More wildfires continued to erupt Wednesday as firefighters struggled to contain several blazes.
UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told reporters in a briefing that officials had reported that the Lidia Fire had grown well north of downtown Los Angeles, and that fire officials had requested air tanker planes be sent to try to contain the blaze.
"This is a new major fire," Swain said.
The #LidiaFire is now actively spotting upwards of half a mile, and Air Attack has requested two additional type 1 air tankers, Immediate need. pic.twitter.com/3PBXxRowd4
— California Wildfire Tracking (@CaliFireTracker) January 8, 2025
- Katie Mather
Oregon sending 240 firefighters, 60 engines to help California
Oregon plan to send 12 firefighting crews to California to help fight against the wildfires, local officials said Wednesday. Collectively, the 12 crews have a total of 240 firefighters and 60 engines.
“Oregon and California have a strong partnership supporting each other,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a statement. “We both understand that fire does not recognize map lines, and we are ready to help each other whenever there is a need. During our historic 2024 wildfire season, California sent us help and in their time of need, we are working as fast as possible to lend them support during this emergency.”
Ruiz-Temple also said that the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office will continue to watch the situation in California and prepare to fulfill any more requests for help.
- Nicole Darrah
More than 1 million power outages reported in California
Over 1 million utility customers were without power in Southern California as of 1:40 p.m. local time Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us.
The bulk of those outages (957,706) were in Los Angeles County, where four wildfires have been raging. Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties also reported outages.
- Katie Mather
L.A. Metro suspends fares due to power outages
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority agreed to wave all fares for rides, County Supervisor Janice Hahn said on X.
According to Hahn, the increase in power outages throughout the city has complicated travelers' abilities to buy or refill their metro cards.
While Hahn mentioned Metro rides would be free "for the rest of the day," she did not specify if the free rides would continue tomorrow.
- Katie Mather, Yahoo News Staff
The Palisades Fire in photos
The Palisades Fire has been declared the most destructive in L.A. city history. The fire, now burning at more than 15,000 acres, has still not been contained by the California Fire Department. More than 1,000 structures have already been destroyed.
Below are some images from the aftermath of the destruction that has lasted for two days.
See more photos here: Los Angeles wildfires in photos: Multiple blazes rage across the city, leaving a path of destruction
- David Knowles
Biden approves major disaster declaration for California, but costs remain unclear
President Biden announced Wednesday that he had approved a major disaster declaration for California in response to the ongoing wildfire disaster in the Los Angeles area.
In a press release, the White House said the declaration would allow "impacted communities and survivors to immediately access funds and resources to jumpstart their recovery."
A federal disaster declaration can be issued "for any natural event the president believes has caused damage of such severity and magnitude that it is beyond the combined capabilities of State and local governments and disaster relief organizations to respond," California's Office of Emergency Services says on its website, and "provides a wide range of Federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for both emergency and permanent work."
FEMA has also approved funding to help California cover the costs of wildfires raging in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Biden said.
"Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs," Biden said in a social media post on Tuesday. "My Administration will do everything it can to support the response."
On its website, FEMA notes that Fire Management Assistance Grants "can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who appeared with Biden at a fire command center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, praised the president for his quick approval of federal support.
But with the fires still 0% percent contained, the scope of the damage, as well as the price tag it could carry, is only just starting to emerge.
- Katie Mather
Defense Department is sending additional firefighting assets to California
The Defense Department is sending additional firefighting assets to Southern California to help control and fight the wildfires that have been spreading for two days, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters this afternoon.
"The president has directed this department to bolster whatever California needs," Singh said of Biden, who had traveled to California this week before the wildfires broke out to announce the creation of two new national monuments that would honor Native American tribes.
Singh said the California National Guard and Nevada National Guard would be adding two modular air firefighting system units. She added that 10 Navy helicopters with water delivery buckets will be sent to California.
“We have to work with California, and right now we can’t even get assets up in the air because the fires are so bad and because the winds are so bad," Singh explained.
- Katie Mather
Pacific Palisades fire is now the most destructive in L.A. city history
After destroying roughly 1,000 homes and buildings, the Palisades Fire — which has not been contained by the California Fire Department — is now the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, the Associated Press reported.
The Sayre Fire in November 2008 previously held that record after it destroyed 604 structures in Sylmar, a northern suburb of Los Angeles.
- David Knowles
5 of 7 wildfires in L.A. and Ventura counties remain at 0% containment
With Santa Ana winds continuing to fuel multiple wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and with water supplies running low from some fire hydrants, firefighters are struggling to keep up.
As of 6:00 p.m. PT, five of the seven major fires in the area were 0% contained, according to Cal Fire and the L.A. Fire Department.
In L.A. County, the Palisades Fire has now burned 15,832 acres and is 0% contained. The Eaton Fire has burned 10,600 acres and is 0% contained. The Hurst Fire has burned 700 acres and is also 0% contained, the Lidia Fire has burned 80 acres and is 30% contained, and the Woodley Fire has burned 30 acres and is now "controlled," according to LAFD chief Kristin Crowley. The Sunset Fire, which erupted Thursday evening, has burned 20 acres and is 0% contained.
In Ventura County, the Olivas Fire has burned 11 acres and is also 0% contained.
- Kate Murphy
NHL postpones Los Angeles Kings game due to wildfires
The National Hockey League announced in a post on X that Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames originally scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET has been postponed due to the "devastating effects of the wildfires."
Tonight's @NHLFlames at @LAKings game has been postponed in light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. https://t.co/IiY8l80RAR https://t.co/Ff1TJeU0WD
— NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2025
- Katie Mather
Maria Shriver, former first lady of California, calls fires 'heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief'
Maria Shriver, who was first lady of California during her marriage to then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, called the Southern California wildfires "heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief."
"Everything is gone," Shriver wrote in a post on X. "Our neighborhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything. We have evacuated, but are safe. But people have lost everything."
Her message was in response to a video filmed by CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti that showed the aftermath of the Palisades Fire.
This is what’s left of the Pacific Palisades. The mall survived. Most everything else is gone. Homes, apartment complexes… businesses. pic.twitter.com/Vfz721V48J
— Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025
"People need to stay safe, stay out of harms way, and allow firefighters [to] do what they can to help those who need immediate assistance," Shriver continued. "Stay alert and stay safe."
- Katie Mather
TV show sets shut down, filming canceled due to L.A. fires
Several TV show production sets have shut down as strong winds and fires continue to cause chaos in the Los Angeles area, Deadline reported.
The Warner Bros. lot, based in Burbank, closed, which affects shows like Abbott Elementary, All American, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and The Pitt, which were all scheduled to shoot today. There was also an upcoming Leanne Morgan project scheduled to meet and have table reads and rehearsals in the area that has since been canceled, per the news outlet.
CBS Studios closed down its productions too, including NCIS, which films in Santa Clarita.
NBCUniversal shut down its lower lot at Universal Studios for the day, so the casts and crews of Hacks, Happy's Place, Loot, Suits L.A. and Ted won't be filming today either.
Late-night TV is also affected, with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and CBS's After Midnight canceling their tapings.
- Kate Murphy
Palisades Fire grows to over 11,800 acres
The Palisades Fire has grown to over 11,800 acres, according to fire officials. The fire is currently at 0% containment.
About 37,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate parts of Los Angeles County, with 15,000 structures at risk of burning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday.
Firefighting efforts continue to be challenging due to "extreme fire behavior," and "winds gusts up to 60 mph are expected to continue through Thursday," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
- David Knowles
The main factors that set the stage for this week's wildfires
The Los Angeles wildfires that have so far killed at least two people, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and displaced more than 70,000 residents as the result of an unprecedented collision of factors. Those include the following:
A worsening drought: Much of Southern California including the area affected by the wildfires has been experiencing "moderate drought" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Downtown Los Angeles, for instance, has only received 0.16 inches of rain since May 6, according to the National Weather Service.
Ferocious Santa Ana winds: While Santa Ana winds are nothing new to the region this time of year, this week's have proven especially strong, with numerous wind gusts topping 100 mph. The warm, dry winds, which originate from the Great Basin (an area centered over Nevada), have been responsible for spreading the flames and embers faster than firefighters can extinguish them.
Climate change: Underlying the dry conditions and extraordinary wind event this week is the fact that average temperatures in California and around the world have steadily risen since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution. Hotter temperatures increase evaporation rates, sucking the moisture from vegetation and leaving them more susceptible to fire. As Texas Tech University climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said on Wednesday, the top 20 largest California wildfires have all happened since 2020.
- Katie Mather
Olivas Fire burns in Ventura County, fire officials say
A brush fire started in Ventura County this morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
The Olivas Fire broke out near Olivas Park Drive, and according to the Cal Fire website is 0% contained. However, Andrew Dowd, a firefighter with the Ventura County Fire Department, said the blaze was stopped at around 11 acres. "It's not spreading any further," he told the Ventura County Star.
No homes or buildings were damaged by the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- Dylan Stableford
Biden receives wildfire briefing in Santa Monica
At a Santa Monica fire station, President Biden — who is in Los Angeles this week on an unrelated trip — and California Gov. Gavin Newsom received a briefing from first responders on the response to the ongoing wildfires.
Biden pledged to provide more federal resources, including 10 Navy helicopters and additional National Guard troops, to assist state and local efforts.
"We're prepared to do anything and everything as long as it takes to contain these fires, and help reconstruct," Biden said.
- Kate Murphy
Aerial operations to combat Palisades Fire have resumed, L.A. mayor says
Firefighters battling the Palisades Fire have regained aerial support Wednesday afternoon, after they were temporarily suspended because of extreme wind conditions, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.
All @LAFD air operations in the Palisades have resumed after being grounded due to extreme weather conditions.
LAFD helicopters are back to dropping water and hundreds of firefighters continue to be on the scene to help respond to the #PalisadesFire and #HurstFire.
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2025
- Kate Murphy
Excess water demands in Pacific Palisades caused hydrants to run dry, residents urged to conserve water
Officials in Los Angeles County are urging resident across the area to conserve water for firefighters to use in battling the blazes across Southern California.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) said that over the course of about 15 hours, water systems had faced four times the normal demand, leaving them without enough water to fill each of the three one-million-gallon tanks in the Pacific Palisades area to help maintain fire hydrant pressure.
“We pushed the system to the extreme,” said Janisse Quiñones, CEO of the LADWP, on Wednesday. “We’re fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging."
Officials said one tank ran out of water late Tuesday afternoon, another Tuesday evening and the third one early Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said Wednesday: “That’s why air support is so critical to the firefight. And unfortunately, wind and air visibility have prevented that support."
- Katie Mather
Hollywood cancels movie premieres, events due to wildfires
Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios canceled their premiere events for Unstoppable and Wolf Man, both of which were supposed to take place on Tuesday night.
Paramount and Max canceled their Wednesday events for the movie Better Man and the upcoming TV show, The Pitt.
"The safety and well-being of our attendees, staff, and community are our top priority," HBO and Max, which were hoping to premiere The Pitt, wrote in a statement. "We are grateful for the first responders bravely working to protect our community, and our thoughts are with those affected. Stay safe!”
The Last Showgirl, from Roadside Attractions, was also scheduled to premiere on Jan. 9 at the Chinese Theatre Multiplex but has since been canceled.
In addition to film and television premieres, several other Hollywood events have been canceled, including the SAG Awards nominations, which were supposed to take place at a live event earlier Wednesday, the AFI Awards Luncheon and the BAFTA Tea Party. The American Cinematheque Tribute to the Crafts event, which was planned for Jan. 9, s postponed to a later date. A Meta event with an appearance by Jane Fonda, who was planning to promote her new VR fitness series, has also been canceled.
The Critics Choice Awards, which were set to take place on Jan. 12, have been postponed to Jan. 26.
- Kate Murphy
Actor James Woods tearfully recounts harrowing evacuation
Actor James Woods tearfully described how the wildfires forced him to evacuate his home in Pacific Palisades during a Wednesday appearance on CNN.
“I’m sorry, it’s just one day you’re in the pool and the next it's all gone,” he said tearfully as he held his head.
Woods also told viewers about his 94-year-old neighbor with dementia, who was in the hospital. He called the neighbor's family just in case, and they said he had been released. Woods said the neighbor's caregiver was told to evacuate first by the fire department and he feared that his neighbor had been forgotten.
Woods said his neighbor was ultimately evacuated and that "about an hour later" the house burned down. "He would have been in there alone," Woods said, choking up.
- Dylan Stableford
Eaton Fire grows to over 10,000 acres
The Eaton Fire has now grown to 10,600 acres, fire officials said.
At a press conference earlier in the day, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the Eaton Fire had burned 2,000 acres and the Palisades Fire had burned more than 5,000 acres.
Both fires were at 0% containment, Marrone said.
Two other fires listed on the Cal Fire website — the Hurst Fire (500 acres) and Woodley Fire (30 acres) — are also at 0% containment.
- Dylan Stableford
GoFundMe launches hub for verified wildfire fundraisers
GoFundMe has launched a hub page that it says will house "all verified GoFundMe pages related to these wildfires in Southern California."
"Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California," the company said. "At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure these impacted communities receive the support they need."
We are working around the clock to ensure those impacted by the California wildfires receive the support they need. You can find verified fundraisers here: https://t.co/eFe6IqTePa
Our Trust & Safety team will continue adding fundraisers to that page as they are verified. (1/3)
— GoFundMe (@gofundme) January 8, 2025
- Katie Mather
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's house reportedly burns down; Jamie Lee Curtis and Mark Hamill among stars to evacuate area
The Palisades Fire has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt posted a video to TikTok early Wednesday of flames surrounding his and Heidi Montag’s home as they were evacuating.
"Nightmare came true," Pratt captioned the video.
Other celebrities who live in the areas affected by the wildfires have shared footage and sentiments on social media as the chaos continues to rage on.
Actor James Woods shared footage of the fires on X and wrote that he "couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one."
Jamie Lee Curtis described the situation as "terrifying" on Instagram, adding that while her family is safe, "many of my friends will lose their homes."
In an Instagram Story, Dan Levy wrote that he was "heartbroken for my family, my friends and the people of L.A. affected by these catastrophic fires."
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: Los Angeles wildfires: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's house reportedly burns down in catastrophic blaze; Jamie Lee Curtis and Mark Hamill among stars to evacuate area
- Dylan Stableford
More than 400,000 without power in Southern California
More than 400,000 customers are currently without power in Southern California as of 10:30 a.m. PT, according to PowerOutage.us, as multiple wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds continue to burn.
That figure includes more than 260,000 in Los Angeles County, where four of the wildfires are. Tens of thousands are customers are without power in surrounding counties, including Ventura (49,000), San Bernardino (31,000) and Riverside (28,000).
- Dylan Stableford
Here's a map showing where the fires are currently burning
Cal Fire has posted a map showing where the four fires currently burning in L.A. County are in relation to other areas of Los Angeles.
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. water official: 'We pushed the system to the extreme'
Addressing reports of fire hydrant water shortages for firefighters battling the Palisades Fire, Janisse Quiñones, chief executive of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, told reporters at Wednesday's press conference that demand was so high that three water tanks, which hold a million gallons each, ran out of water in a 12-hour span.
“We pushed the system to the extreme,” Quiñones said, urging residents across to the city to conserve water for firefighters.
“We’re fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging,” she said.
- David Knowles
California wildfires could be a worst-case scenario for insurance market
This week's wildfires come at a crisis point in the homeowner's insurance market in which companies, citing the growing risks caused by climate change, have been dropping policies and refusing to write new ones.
Last spring, State Farm announced it was canceling 72,000 policies in California, including 1,600 for homes located in Pacific Palisades.
"We must now take action to reduce our overall exposure to be more commensurate with the capital on hand to cover such exposure, as most insurers in California have already done," State Farm executive Denise Hardin explained in a letter to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, adding, "We have been reluctant to take this step, recognizing how difficult it will be for impacted policyholders, in addition to our independent contractor agents who are small business owners and employers in their local California communities."
That has left homeowners flocking to the Fair Plan, the state's insurer of last resort. As a result, the Fair Plan's financial exposure has skyrocketed.
"As of September 2024 (current fiscal year-end), the FAIR Plan’s total exposure is $458 billion, reflecting a 61.3% increase since September 2023 (prior fiscal year-end)," the Fair Plan says on its website.
If the losses from the current wildfires are higher than what the Fair Plan can pay, it will legally be able to seek rate increases from all other insured Californians.
“In California, just as in Florida, ordinary homeowners who have car insurance policies, life insurance, will be on the hook for the failures of the insurance in that state,” Susan Crawford, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former science adviser to President Obama, previously told Yahoo News.
If that fails to balance the books, she added, “the likelihood is that the state will then turn to the federal government for a bailout.“
- Katie Mather
How health issues can be caused by wildfire smoke, poor air quality
Even if you are not in a mandatory wildfire evacuation zone, wildfire smoke and poor air quality can still negatively impact health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that different hazardous elements are released in wildfire smoke, including carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, which can have significant effects on health — especially for those with pre-existing conditions.
While distance from wildfire smoke is important, since the hazard levels lessen with distance, some particulate matter can travel significantly farther and can be a problem for people with respiratory or cardiovascular issues.
Read more from Yahoo News: Wildfire smoke, poor air quality can have an impact on health — even for people who live far away
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. didn't have enough firefighters 'for this type of widespread disaster,' fire chief says
Despite having firefighting teams and fire spotters prepositioned in fire-prone areas, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told reporters that the city lacked the resources to combat four large wildfires at once.
"All 29 fire departments in L.A. County are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster," Marrone said. "There are not enough firefighters in L.A. County to address four separate fires of this magnitude."
The county was prepared for "one or two brush fires, but not four, especially given these sustained winds and low humidities," he said.
Marrone added: "We're doing the very best we can, but we don't have enough fire personnel in L.A. County between all of the departments to handle this."
- Dylan Stableford
70,000 under evacuation orders
About 70,000 people are currently under mandatory evacuation orders in the Los Angeles area due to the ongoing wildfires, the Associated Press reported. That's less than the 80,000 figure cited earlier by news outlets.
The fires are threatening at least 28,000 structures, per AP.
- Kate Murphy
Actor James Woods shares video of Pacific Palisades engulfed in flames
Actor James Woods posted a video to X on Tuesday afternoon from Pacific Palisades showing his neighbor's home being engulfed in flames, indicating he was getting ready to evacuate.
He thanked firefighters and local authorities working to contain the wildfires in the region.
We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD. pic.twitter.com/bdsSJmvQel
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025
Woods also said that a major insurance company "canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago."
- Dylan Stableford
2 arrested for looting, L.A. County sheriff says
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said two people have been arrested for looting during the wildfire evacuations.
"It's always sad when I have to say this, but part of our responsibility is to make sure no one loots or steals from our residents or our community members who are already being impacted," Luna said. "And I'm sad to report we made two arrests this morning for looting.
"So if you are thinking about coming into any of these areas to steal from our residents, I'm going to tell you something: You're going to be caught, you're going to be arrested and you're going to be prosecuted," he said.
- Dylan Stableford
Officials urge residents to heed evacuation orders: 'This is not a drill'
At the press briefing, officials urged residents who are told to evacuate by first responders to do so.
"When you are told to evacuate, evacuate," L.A. County Board of Supervisors chair Kathryn Barger said. "This is not a drill."
More than 80,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders as of 6 a.m. local time.
L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said that there have been a "high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate."