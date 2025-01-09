California wildfires live updates: 5 killed, Palisades Fire grows as Sunset Fire spreads through Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gave an update Wednesday evening on the wildfires that have ravaged communities across her city.

“This firestorm is the big one in magnitude,” Bass said during a press conference Wednesday evening. “Hurricane-force winds are usually accompanied by rainstorms, but these are hurricane-force winds that are combined with extremely dry, drought conditions.”

The Palisades Fire, the biggest of several wildfires that have sprung up over the past two days, has been named the most destructive wildfire in L.A. history and has burned over 18 square miles, mostly in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. At least five people have been killed in the Eaton Fire, which destroyed homes and structures in Altadena and Pasadena.

Tens of thousands of residents have already been asked to evacuate and Bass mentioned that more evacuation orders might be issued tonight, although she did not specify in which areas they are expected to be issued. Bass also reiterated that families should prepare evacuation bags and conserve as much water as possible.

“We want to make sure that we are ready if we need more water,” she said.

This is the first day Bass has been in Los Angeles since returning from a trip to Ghana over the weekend to attend the inauguration ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama. Her absence at the outbreak of the fires has angered some residents. Bass addressed the backlash during the press conference, explaining that she "took the fastest route back" from Ghana after hearing about the fires. She also said she was in phone contact with her staff, as well as state and federal officials, on the long flight home.

Earlier this afternoon, Bass shared on X that she had spoken on the phone with President Biden and was meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla about the situation.