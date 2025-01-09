California wildfires live updates: 5 killed, Palisades Fire grows as Sunset Fire spreads through Hollywood Hills, 180,000 people evacuated

The Eaton, Hurst and Lidia wildfires are also burning in Los Angeles County, officials said.

The deadly fires roaring through Los Angeles County continued Thursday, leaving at least five people dead, over 1,000 structures destroyed and around 180,000 people forced to evacuate, and prompting thousands of firefighters to descend on the region to try to extinguish the flames. The Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres, has become the most destructive wildfire to ever hit L.A.

“Damage assessments are ongoing at the Palisades fire. Preliminary reports estimate the damage or destroyed structures to be in the thousands,” Los Angeles city Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said during a news conference Thursday morning.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, in addition to the Palisades Fire, four other blazes are currently burning: the Eaton Fire, which has torched 10,600 acres so far; the Hurst Fire, which has burned around 855 acres but is 10% contained; the Lidia Fire, which has grown to 348 acres but has 40% containment; and the Sunset Fire, around 43 acres. Aside from the Lidia and Hurst fires, officials say these wildfires are 0% contained.

The Sunset Fire erupted in the densely populated Hollywood Hills late Wednesday, prompting more evacuations in areas like Hollywood Boulevard and Runyon Canyon Park.