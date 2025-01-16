Dylan Stableford
California wildfires live updates: Firefighters make progress on Los Angeles blazes as winds weaken, but forecast shows 'dangerous' conditions next week
Strong Santa Ana winds that fueled the Los Angeles wildfires have weakened, according to meteorologists who are warning that strong winds are now forecast to return next week.
Firefighters have made progress on the major blazes burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Cal Fire. The Palisades and Eaton Fires have scorched nearly 40,000 acres, destroying thousands of homes, forcing tens of thousands of evacuations and leaving at least 25 people dead and others missing. The fires are 22% and 55% contained, respectively, but authorities said Wednesday that the blazes had little growth.
A new fire — the Little Mountain Fire — broke out in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, officials said. Forward progress on the flames was stopped, and a man was arrested in connection with the fire.
The National Weather Service said the region in Southern California should see "a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns" over the next couple of days. However, meteorologists warned that "dangerous fire conditions are expected" next week.
L.A. is getting a 'much-needed break' from fire weather, NWS says, but 'dangerous' conditions to return next week
The strong winds that have fueled the wildfire outbreak have subsided for now, but forecasters expect they will return next week.
"Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said in a post on X. "Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected."
There is a 60% chance of a red flag warning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Monday, the weather service said, and a 70% chance on Tuesday.
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand Thursday morning
Thousands of firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires that have scorched tens of thousands of acres, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and left at least 25 people dead.
There are five active wildfires in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire (Los Angeles County): 23,713 acres, 22% contained
Eaton Fire (Los Angeles County): 14,117 acres, 55% contained
Hurst Fire (Los Angeles County): 799 acres, 98% contained
Auto Fire (Ventura County): 61 acres, 85% contained
Little Mountain Fire (San Bernardino County): 34 acres, 0% contained
Strong winds that fueled the wildfire outbreak have eased, but forecasters say dangerous fire weather conditions will return next week.
About 82,000 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with another 90,000 under evacuation warnings.
More than 50 people have been arrested in evacuation zones for various offenses, including looting and illegal drone operations, since the wildfires began.
Police arrested a person on suspicion of arson in connection with the Little Mountain Fire that broke out in San Bernardino on Wednesday.
- David Knowles
What happened Wednesday
While firefighters continued to make progress Wednesday on two of the largest wildfires still burning in Southern California, the National Weather Service warned, "We are not out of the woods yet" thanks to "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warnings that remained in effect.
Here's a recap of what happened Wednesday:
Officials in Los Angeles warned residents about a flurry of online scams, including fake GoFundMe pages, that have sprung up in recent days.
Legitimate GoFundMe pages have raised more than $100 million for victims of the fires.
The Auto Fire in Ventura County is now 50% contained, the Ventura County Fire Department said.
More than 82,000 customers had their power shut off as a precaution due to continued high winds.
FEMA created a hotline for missing pets and activated a shelter.
Nearly three dozen people remain listed as missing from the wildfires.
The EPA said it was sending out 40 teams with about 500 personnel to remove hazardous material from properties.
More than 2,400 members of the California National Guard have been assisting with the fires.
Winds are forecast to decrease over the coming hours and day, the National Weather Service said.
The L.A. Chamber of Commerce established a fund to help small businesses impacted by the fires.
Quebec sent two more aircraft to help firefighters combat the blazes.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Scenes from the front lines of the Los Angeles wildfires
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Palisades Fire was 19% contained, the Eaton Fire was 45% contained, the Hurst Fire was 97% contained and the Auto Fire was 50% contained, according to fire officials.
- Kate Murphy
Quebec deploys 2 more water bombers to help fight L.A. wildfires
Canada is sending two more water bombers from Quebec to California to help contain the wildfires in Los Angeles County.
In total, Quebec has now sent four water bombers, 12 pilots and six technicians to help battle the blazes, according to the Canadian Press.
The province is standing by to deploy 60 additional firefighters if needed, according to Luc Dugas, an engineer with Quebec's forest fire prevention agency.
- Kate Murphy
L.A. Chamber of Commerce sets up fund to help small businesses affected by wildfires
Reuters reports:
The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced the creation of a relief fund to support and rebuild small businesses affected by the wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles for the past week.
The organization will provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 as direct support along with disaster recovery webinars and business advice to help guide people through the rebuilding phase.
Read more from Reuters: L.A. Chamber of Commerce sets up fund to help blaze-affected small businesses
- Andrew Romano
What's next for Los Angeles after the fires
“We’re already organizing a ‘Marshall Plan,’” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Saturday. “We already have a team looking at reimagining L.A. 2.0.”
Yet the promise of L.A. 2.0 glosses over the grueling process of recovery and rebuilding that affected residents will now have to endure — a logistical and emotional grind that will dominate their lives not just for the next few weeks and months but for years to come.
When residents are eventually cleared to reenter the burn zones, even those whose homes remain standing won’t be able to live in them. Utilities — water, power and gas — may be offline for months. Wind could stir up toxic ash. Dead trees will be everywhere, threatening to topple.
According to Zeke Lunder, a California fire management expert with nearly 30 years of experience, this is the point at which “disaster capitalism” kicks in, with billions of dollars flowing through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to big contractors who effectively scrape the area clean.
“There’s this incredible bureaucracy now that’s been built around post-fire cleanup,” Lunder said, citing his work after the devastating Camp Fire of 2018, which nearly erased the Northern California town of Paradise. “Before [a] lot can get certified as safe to rebuild, they have to come and they have to haul away the burnt home. They have to test the soil. If they find any contaminants, they have to take more soil away — and they also have to track all the wreckage and make sure it’s being dumped [properly].”
Meanwhile, residents who until recently lived in million- or multimillion-dollar homes — before the fires, the average market price was $3.4 million in the Palisades and $1.3 million in Altadena — will have to contend with “this really complex bureaucratic response that’s going to involve a lot of steps, regulations and hurdles,” as Lunder put it.
Applications for federal disaster assistance. The search for a long-term place to stay as landlords hike rents. Lawsuits over how the fires started — and who has to pay. Private equity swooping in to snap up prime lots. Battles with insurance companies that have been retreating from disaster-prone California. Planning, permitting — and hopefully, years from now, construction.
- Kate Murphy
Wildfire victims describe their devastating losses
TIME reports:
Heather McAlpine, a volunteer with Altadena Mountain Rescue, saw the devastation firsthand on the evening of Jan. 7, when the Eaton Fire broke out. She began aiding with evacuations, knocking on doors until 2 a.m., and helping those who might need assistance leaving. She has helped with evacuations in the past, but she says she’s never seen anything like this: “It was just completely overwhelming.”
McAlpine recalls knocking on doors that night near Eaton Canyon, where the Eaton Fire began. “I remember seeing the entire canyon lit up and feeling very sad for the wildlands and people in the vicinity,” she says. “I just didn’t think that it was going to affect me.”
Later in the evening, McAlpine, who lives in Altadena, was called to do a wellness check near her home. She could see the fire getting closer, but an evacuation order had not yet been called. She decided to go home and pick up her cat, along with a few essentials.
The next day, she went back to confirm what she already knew. The entire block was gone.
Read more from Time magazine: L.A. Fire Victims Describe Their Devastating Losses
- Dylan Stableford
Volkswagen van survives amid ruins of the Palisades Fire
A 24-year-old surfboard maker who parked a vintage VW van in a Malibu neighborhood reduced to ruins by the Palisades Fire was shocked to see that it survived.
“There is magic in that van,” Preston Martin — whose bright blue 1977 Volkswagen Type 2 microbus was captured in an Associated Press amid dozens of burned-out homes — told the news service.
“It makes no sense why this happened," Martin added. "It should have been toasted, but here we are.”
Martin said he purchased the van on a whim while studying mechanical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and wound up living in it for a year.
Last summer, he sold the van to his friend and business partner, Megan Krystle Weinraub, a 29-year-old fellow surfboard designer.
Martin and Weinraub went surfing together on Jan. 5, and afterward Martin parked it for her in the Malibu neighborhood near her apartment. (She's still learning how to drive its manual transmission, Martin said, and he wanted to find a flat spot for it.)
When the fire erupted the next day, Weinraub fled with her dog in her primary car. She too figured it was gone, but then a neighbor sent her the striking AP photo that was circulating online.
“I freaked out,” Weinraub said. “I was in the bathroom, and I screamed.”
Read more from the Associated Press: A retro blue VW van miraculously survives deadly Los Angeles fire
- Kate Murphy
Federal and local law enforcement form task force to protect wildfire victims
Federal and local law enforcement agencies are forming a Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force "to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires," according to a news release from the Justice Department released Wednesday.
The task force says it will focus primarily on wildfire-related crimes concerning looting, arson, illegal drone flights and fraud.
“Whether it’s arson, illegal drone activity disrupting first responders, or fraud targeting victims and donors, this joint task force will investigate and hold individuals accountable," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. "These efforts are about protecting our communities and ensuring those affected by this unimaginable disaster recover without fear or further victimization."
- Dylan Stableford
After the wildfires, landslides and long-term pollution could affect the region
With deadly wildfires still burning in Southern California, officials are looking ahead to what dangers could come next. And two of the biggest concerns are landslides and long-term air pollution.
Landslides will threaten affected areas when rain returns to Southern California, experts say.
The landslide danger will be especially high in the Pacific Palisades, which has been decimated by the Palisades Fire. Costas Synolakis, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Southern California, told ABC News that that's because there is no debris basin there and the valley walls are steep.
An even bigger concern than the potential for landslides is the environmental impact of the fires, since toxic materials used to build homes, including asbestos, are being released into the air and ground as they burn.
"This is going into the local creek systems and in the local soils," Hugh Safford, a research fire ecologist at the University of California, Davis, told ABC.
Read more from ABC News: What hazards will remain in Southern California after the wildfires subside?
- Dylan Stableford
Winds 'trending lower today into tomorrow,' National Weather Service says
Some more welcome news for those battling the ongoing wildfires: The National Weather Service said that while there are "still some gusty winds out there, especially in the foothill and mountain areas," the wind speeds "are trending lower today into tomorrow."
The Weather Service had issued a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning through Wednesday at 3 p.m. PT.
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. fire chief responds to report that department failed to pre-position 1,000 firefighters ahead of Palisades Fire
The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Fire Department failed to pre-position about 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of fire engines ahead of the Palisades Fire:
As the Los Angeles Fire Department faced extraordinary warnings of life-threatening winds, top commanders decided not to assign for emergency deployment roughly 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines in advance of the fire that destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades and continues to burn, interviews and internal LAFD records show.
Fire officials chose not to order the firefighters to remain on duty for a second shift last Tuesday as the winds were building — which would have doubled the personnel on hand — and staffed just five of more than 40 engines that are available to aid in battling wildfires.
Asked about the report at Wednesday's wildfire press conference, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said that the department “pre-deployed the resources on top of what we normally would do."
"We immediately then utilized all available on-duty, special duty people that aren’t normally in the field. They surged,” Crowley said, adding: “We have the system that’s built. We followed the system. We surged where we could surge.”
Read more from the L.A. Times here: L.A. fire officials could have put engines in the Palisades before the fire broke out. They didn't.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 2,400 National Guard members are assisting in wildfire response
Thousands of National Guard members are now assisting in the wildfire response efforts in Southern California.
As of Wednesday, more than 2,400 members of the California National Guard, Nevada National Guard and Wyoming National Guard were activated across the L.A. Basin, the National Guard said in a post on X, up from 1,850 on Monday.
Guard members are assisting with firefighting efforts in the air and on the ground as well as with local law enforcement and FEMA in evacuation zones and other areas.
“Our hearts go out to the people of California impacted by these devastating wildfires," Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a statement earlier this week. "Helping communities in need is a core National Guard mission, and we are incredibly proud of the men and women who, as they always have, answered the call to duty to work alongside first responders and emergency managers and all of our partners at the local, state and national levels."
- Dylan Stableford
More than $100 million has been raised on GoFundMe for wildfire relief
GoFundMe, which created a dedicated online hub to fund verified wildfire relief campaigns on its crowdfunding platform, has seen more than $100 million in pledged donations in less than a week, a company spokesperson told Yahoo Life.
The funds directly help families, communities and businesses affected by the fires and support nonprofits providing relief on the ground, including World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief and the Salvation Army.
And the hub will "continue to be updated with more fundraisers as they are verified by our trust and safety team," the spokesperson said.
Read more from Yahoo Life: Amid L.A. fires, more than $100 million has been raised on GoFundMe. Direct donations can have a big impact.
- Dylan Stableford
Auto Fire is 50% contained with 'no anticipated growth,' Ventura County fire officials say
The Auto Fire, which broke out in Ventura County on Monday night, has burned 61 acres and is 50% contained, the Ventura County Fire Department said Wednesday.
Overnight, firefighters addressed "small, isolated flare ups and stubborn pockets of heat across the fire perimeter," the department said in a post on X. "The fire remains static in its original footprint with no anticipated growth."
No structures were threatened, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 82,000 customers without power due to intentional safety shutoffs
Utility companies in Southern California are intentionally shutting off power to thousands of customers as a precaution due to elevated fire weather conditions, part of what's known as the "Public Safety Power Shutoff" program.
According to Southern California Edison's website, more than 82,000 of its customers are currently without power due to a temporary power safety shutoff:
Los Angeles County: 19,724 customers
Orange County: 972 customers
Riverside County: 11,068 customers
San Bernardino County: 32,538 customers
Ventura County: 17,820 customers
Power safety shutoffs are being considered for more than 260,000 other customers, per the website:
Kern County: 8,105 customers
Los Angeles County: 65,035 customers
Orange County: 13,796 customers
Riverside County: 84,870 customers
San Bernardino County: 40,917 customers
Santa Barbara County: 1,780 customers
Ventura County: 47,989 customers
Officials are encouraging people to keep their mobile phones and other devices charged in the event they lose power.
- Kate Murphy
EPA teams will remove immediate threat of hazards on properties, FEMA says
The first step in getting wildfire survivors back to their properties is having the Environmental Protection Agency come in to remove household hazardous waste, Robert Fenton Jr., regional FEMA administrator, said during a Wednesday morning press conference.
The EPA's mission will be to reduce the immediate threat of hazards by removing everyday products like paints, cleaners, pesticides, larger asbestos debris, pressurized fuel cylinders and lithium-ion batteries.
The EPA will send out 40 teams with about 500 personnel over the next few days and has allocated $100 million to get this started.
- Kate Murphy
FEMA creates new hotline for missing pets, activates transitional shelter for displaced survivors
Listed below are various resources for residents displaced by the Southern California wildfires that officials spoke of during a Wednesday morning press conference.
FEMA has activated a transitional shelter and assistance program for displaced survivors
"FEMA is reaching out to fire survivors who are registered with us that would be eligible for this program," said Robert Fenton Jr., FEMA regional administrator. "You don't need to request this type of assistance. If you're eligible, FEMA will notify you via phone, text or email."
FEMA will cover the cost of the room, taxes and nonrefundable pet fees, paying participating hotels directly. The program allows for fire survivors to stay at participating hotels until they can identify a short- or long-term housing solution. You can register with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.
New hotline established for missing pets
Residents separated from their pets can now call 213-270-8155 for assistance with being reunited with them, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.
Make sure to mask up
N95 masks are available for free at L.A. County libraries and at the local assistance and disaster resource centers, Dr. Nichole Quick with the L.A. County Department of Public Health said. N95 and P100 masks should be worn, as cloth masks, dust masks and bandannas do not provide adequate protection, Quick added.
- Dylan Stableford
Nearly 3 dozen people remain missing in wildfires
Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles gave updates on the number of people reported missing since the wildfires began.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that there are 26 active missing persons in his jurisdiction, including 20 in the Eaton Fire and six in the Palisades Fire.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonald said that 11 people in his jurisdiction were considered missing, including two who are likely deceased but need to be positively identified.
- Dylan Stableford
Palisades and Eaton Fires show 'little to no' growth in last 24 hours, fire officials say
Fire officials on Wednesday relayed some good news in the battle against the ongoing Palisades and Eaton Fires.
"In the past 24 hours, there's been little to no fire growth on both incidents," Gerry Magaña, deputy chief of operations for Cal Fire, said at a press briefing.
The Palisades Fire is now estimated to be at 23,713 acres and is 19% contained.
The Eaton Fire is now estimated to be at 14,117 acres and is 45% contained.
Firefighters are hoping that a more favorable forecast of calmer winds and higher relative humidity in the coming days will allow crews to gain more ground.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 50 arrests have been made since the wildfires began
Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that the number of arrests made since the fires began has risen to more than 50.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said there have been 44 total arrests: 36 in the area of the Eaton Fire and eight for the Palisades Fire.
About 14 of those arrests were for burglary, Luna said, along with other arrests for violating curfew, trespassing, drug and weapons possession and illegal drone activity.
Luna said another individual was arrested for "impersonating a firefighter" near the Palisades Fire. Similar arrests for impersonating police officers and firefighters were announced earlier this week.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said there were no new arrests related to the fires overnight, with the previous total of 14 unchanged.
- Dylan Stableford
More than 82,000 remain under mandatory evacuation orders
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tuesday that the number of people under mandatory evacuation orders has decreased to about 82,400, down from 88,000 the day before.
Some 90,400 people remain under evacuation warnings, Luna said, with the figure up slightly, due to the overnight wind threat.
A curfew for those in the evacuation zones remains in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., he said.
- Dylan Stableford
'We are not out of the woods yet,' forecasters warn
The National Weather Service has issued another "particularly dangerous situation" (PDS) red flag warning for portions of Los Angeles on Wednesday, a day after strong winds briefly eased, providing firefighters battling four major wildfires a temporary reprieve.
Critical fire weather conditions are in effect until 3 p.m. PTfor people in the impacted areas.
“Key message: We are not out of the woods yet,” the NWS in Los Angeles said in a post on X late Tuesday. “The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tonight-tomorrow.”
- Dylan Stableford
'Windblown dust and ash' advisory issued for all of L.A. County
Health officials are warning that windblown particles from wildfires could impact air quality throughout Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a "Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory" through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Windblown dust and ash contain small particles that may cause irritation or exacerbate pre-existing health conditions, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions," the health department said.
Health officials are advising residents to stay inside with windows and doors closed, use an air purifier or run air conditioners on recirculate mode, and wear an N95 or P100 mask and goggles if they must go outside.
Conditions are expected to improve by late Wednesday as wind speeds decrease, the advisory said.
- Dylan Stableford
How to spot scams when helping wildfire victims
Officials in Los Angeles are warning residents not to fall for fraudulent online fundraisers that have popped up in the wake of the wildfires.
GoFundMe created a centralized online hub for verified fundraising pages related to wildfire relief.
But that hasn't stopped some con artists from creating fake ones.
The Los Angeles Times reported that friends of Erin Berkowitz, a natural dye artist who lost her Altadena home in the Eaton Fire, created a GoFundMe fundraiser last week to help her replace art supplies lost in the fire. But within 24 hours, an Instagram account mimicking the effort was created, linking people to a fraudulent GoFundMe page.
"The fake GoFundMe had her exact information; the only difference was a slightly different webpage URL," the Times said.
Read more from the L.A. Times: Is that GoFundMe account legit? How to spot scams
- Dylan Stableford
Where things stand Wednesday morning
Firefighters continue to battle wind-driven wildfires that have scorched tens of thousands of acres, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and left at least 25 people dead.
There are four active wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Cal Fire:
Palisades Fire (Los Angeles County): 23,713 acres, 18% contained
Eaton Fire (Los Angeles County): 14,117 acres, 35% contained
Hurst Fire (Los Angeles County): 799 acres, 97% contained
Auto Fire (Ventura County): 61 acres, 47% contained
About 88,000 people residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with another 84,000 under evacuation warnings.
A "particularly dangerous situation" (PDS) red flag warning is in effect through 3 p.m. PT for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Tens of thousands of people are facing temporary power shutoffs due to elevated fire weather conditions.
Toxic, contaminated drinking water is becoming a growing concern in the L.A. area.
Police have made dozens of arrests in evacuation zones for various offenses, including looting, arson and illegal drone operation.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
Here's what happened Tuesday
The return of strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts over 60 mph will persist through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. That's unwelcome news for firefighters still struggling to contain multiple blazes that are still threatening homes in the Los Angeles region.
Here's a roundup of what transpired on Tuesday:
President Biden said the federal government would send a one-time payment of $770 to victims "so they can quickly purchase things like water, baby formula and prescriptions"
'Do not drink' advisories for water continue to be in effect in several water districts in L.A. County
88,000 people remained under mandatory evacuation orders
The Angeles National Forest, including the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, remained closed due to "critical fire danger"
Multiple wind gusts between 50 mph and 70 mph were reported across the region as red flag warnings remained in effect through Wednesday
Citing the threat of new wildfires, utility companies shut off power to 20,000 additional households in Southern California
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order designed to help students and schools affected by the fires
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order to expedite the process for rebuilding homes and businesses
FEMA is using a website to try to counter misinformation and rumors about the federal response to the fires
Residents have access to an interactive map to see the condition of their homes
Climate scientists say that rising global temperatures are making climate change disasters like wildfires even worse
- David Knowles
Yes, wildfires have always happened in California, but climate change is making them worse
As the narrative of the Southern California wildfires has shifted to identifying the causes behind what could prove to be the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history, a common refrain has emerged on social media that seeks to dismiss the role scientists say climate change played.
“California has forest fires every year,” a commenter wrote in response to a Yahoo News story on distinguishing the singular cause of a fire from its underlying aspects.
“To say California has always had wildfires, that they’ve always had extreme events, is a classic form of climate denial,” Peter Gleick, a climate scientist and the co-founder of the Pacific Institute, told Yahoo News. “For years, those of us in the climate community have heard, ‘The climate has always changed. We’ve always had floods, droughts and heat waves.’ And that’s just totally disingenuous. Of course, we’ve had those things. The question is whether climate change is making those things worse, and the answer is yes.”
Read more from Yahoo News.
- Kate Murphy
L.A. County officials provide interactive maps for residents eager to see status of their property
Some Los Angeles County residents eager to return to their see if their homes are still intact have been unable to do so, even though fires may not currently be active in their neighborhoods.
L.A. County officials have cited fire flare-ups, downed power lines and ongoing searches for the missing as reasons why residents cannot yet return.
The county has, however, launched interactive maps for the Palisades and Eaton fires so that residents can get an update on the status of their property. In the top left of the map, a person can enter an address or place to search for their home or business.
The map shows structures in color-coded icons:
Red = destroyed, the structure has more than 50% damage
Orange = major damage, the structure has 26%-50% damage
Yellow = the structure received minor damage (10%-25%)
Green = minimal damage, about 1%-9% of the structure
Black = no damage to the structure
If a structure does not have a color code, it has not been inspected yet. The site also includes photos of specific properties.
- Mike Bebernes
How do wildfires get their names?
Wildfire names are important. They help firefighters follow deployment commands without confusion and allow citizens to easily understand which blaze poses a threat to their area.
For all of their importance, though, not a lot of thought goes into those names. Typically, a fire is named by the first emergency responder to identify it, usually based on a geographic marker like a road.
"If a fire is called in to the 911 center off of Main Street, this fire would be called the Main Fire," California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant explained in a video on the Cal Fire YouTube page. "If a caller calls in and says, 'I'm at Monterey Park and there's a fire at the park,' dispatchers would likely name this fire either the Monterey Fire or the Park Fire."
This is why some of the most noteworthy fires end up with the simplest names, like the Camp Fire or the Tunnel Fire. There are even times when firefighters struggle to come up with a name, such as a 2015 fire in Idaho that was dubbed the Not Creative Fire.
The same procedures were used to name the two major fires currently burning in Los Angeles. The Palisades Fire first ignited in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Eaton Fire started in Eaton Canyon in Altadena.
- Kate Murphy
FEMA tries to counter recovery rumors with website
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is debunking online rumors amid its response to the deadly wildfires in Southern California on a website: fema.gov/rumors
Among the misinformation it addresses on the site is the rumor that survivors can’t apply if they have insurance. FEMA says in part, "This is not true. If you have insurance, you can apply for FEMA assistance but you must file an insurance claim as well."
FEMA also had to address false rumors in the fall of 2024 during their response to hurricanes Helene and Milton.
- Kate Murphy
'Particularly dangerous situation' red flag warnings starting early Wednesday for portions of L.A., Ventura counties
A "particularly dangerous situation" (PDS) red flag warning is in effect starting Wednesday at 3 a.m. thru 3 p.m. PT for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, according to the most recent update from the National Weather Service.
"Considering the extremely dry state of the fuels, recent fire behavior, and the strength of the winds, this is a particularly dangerous situation," the update said. "There is a high risk for large fires, rapid fire spread, and long range spotting."
The following areas have a PDS red flag warning starting early Wednesday:
Western San Gabriel Mountains
I-5 corridor
Southern Ventura County Mountains
Santa Susana Mountains
Ventura Valleys (mostly near Simi Valley/Moorpark/Santa Paula/South Mountain)
Western Santa Monicas
Western San Fernando Valley (mainly ighways 118/210 corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando)
Calabasas
Agoura Hills
Ventura County Coastal Plain
Red flag warnings remain in effect for much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through 6 p.m. PT Wednesday.
A red flag warning remains in effect thru 3 p.m. PT Thursday for: the Santa Susana Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains and the I-5 corridor.
Otherwise, forecasters have said the winds started off "a little lighter than expected," on Tuesday, mostly under 30 mph from Acton to Oxnard, extending 20 miles on each side.
- Katie Mather
Toxic, contaminated drinking water becoming a growing concern in L.A. area
As fires have continued to start and spread across the L.A. area over the last week, several utility companies have issued notices warning customers about their drinking water.
Toxic chemicals from the wildfires can get into drinking water systems to the point where even filtering or boiling the water won't help protect people, the Associated Press reported. These chemicals can be harmful, even at very low concentrations in the water.
Last week Pasadena Water and Power issued a "Do-Not-Drink-Water" notice to a third of its customers — the first time it had to do that since it was founded in 1906. This week, after testing, it lifted that warning for most of the area.
While utility groups will continue to focus on making sure there's enough water to fight and control the fires, several are also spending the time to test and retest drinking water for contaminants, because it can sometimes take weeks or months of testing before water can be declared safe — especially if it is coming from areas with damage.
Experts told the Associated Press that toxic chemicals found in drinking water after a fire can cause illnesses that range from temporary nausea to cancer.
- Dylan Stableford
Do you still have to pay your rent or mortgage if you lose your home in a wildfire?
The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed thousands of structures, including homes and businesses.
Those who have lost homes are undoubtedly left with myriad questions about what comes next.
The Los Angeles Times has tried to answer some of the most common, including:
My home burned down. Do I still have to pay my mortgage?
Homeowners affected by a disaster are often eligible to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months, according to Fannie Mae, the Federal National Mortgage Assn.
If your home was destroyed in a wildfire, contact your mortgage servicer as soon as possible to discuss your options. You may be qualified for a forbearance plan that will temporarily lower or eliminate your monthly payment and prevent late fees and foreclosure.
You will eventually have to pay what you owe once your forbearance plan expires. Fannie Mae offers resources to avoid paying a lump sum in these circumstances, including disaster payment deferral.
Read more from the L.A. Times: I was forced to evacuate my home. Do I still need to pay my mortgage, rent, utility bills?
- Kate Murphy
Palisades and Eaton fires are among the deadliest wildfires in California's history
The Palisades and Eaton fires, which started on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County, have claimed at least 24 lives over the last week. The combined blazes are now the fourth-deadliest in California's wildfire history.
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. mayor signs executive order intended to help victims 'rapidly rebuild' their homes
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that she had signed an executive order a day earlier intended to help expedite the process for rebuilding after the wildfires.
According to the mayor's office, the order will streamline the debris removal and permitting processes as well as make 1,400 units of housing immediately available for displaced residents.
"We don't want people burdened by red tape and bureaucracy," Bass said.
- Katie Mather
Newsom signs executive order to help students, schools in L.A.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Tuesday that plans to help displaced students and schools that have been affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible.
"We are using the full force of the state government to respond to the Los Angeles firestorms and ensure recovery for the thousands of residents who have been impacted by this unimaginable loss, including school-aged children," Newsom said in a statement. "The executive order I signed today will help bring back some sense of normalcy for our youth by eliminating barriers to getting them back learning in school."
The executive order aims to:
Suspend several state rules so displaced students are allowed to attend schools outside of their district.
Make it as easy as possible for schools that were damaged or destroyed to use temporary facilities to keep students engaged and learning.
Help schools avoid penalties for not meeting minimum school-year requirements.
Direct state agencies to work with schools to develop a plan for placing displaced students in new classrooms and rebuild any rooms or buildings that were destroyed or damaged by the fires.
- Kate Murphy
What is the bright red retardant planes are dropping over the wildfires?
The bright red fire retardant dropped by planes battling the wildfires from the air is known as Phos-Chek. Long-term fire retardants are mainly salts, typically agricultural fertilizers, according to USA Today. They are meant to "alter the way the fire burns, decreases the fire intensity, and slows the advance of the fire," the U.S. Forest Service says.
According to USA Today:
The red color of the fire retardant is caused by the chemical component iron oxide, commonly known as rust.
The retardant is colored with the component so it is easily seen from the air and by firefighters and other authorities battling the blaze on the ground.
According to the USDA, the iron oxide fades and loses its color "through weathering, rain, or other environmental factors." It is expected to naturally lose its color within months.
Read more from USA Today: What is the red fire retardant dropped by planes to fight L.A. wildfires?
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Satellite photos show aftermath of devastating Los Angeles wildfires
The Palisades and Eaton fires alone, which started on Jan. 7, have now burned about 60 square miles — an area almost as big as Washington, D.C., which is 68.3 square miles. They have brought entire communities and neighborhoods to ash, leaving tens of thousands of Los Angeles County residents scrambling to find temporary shelter.
The official cause of the fires has not been determined and is under investigation.
Below are some satellite images, showing before and after the wildfires hit the Los Angeles region.
To view the full Yahoo News story, click here.
Pacific Palisades
La Costa Beach, Malibu
Photos by Maxar Technologies via Getty Images
- Dylan Stableford
Biden says government will send $770 one-time payments to each wildfire victim
As part of the federal response to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending one-time payments of $770 to victims, President Biden said Monday.
“We’re not waiting until those fires are over to start helping the victims," Biden said at a White House briefing on the wildfires. "We’re getting them help right now, as you all know. People impacted by these fires are going to receive a one-time payment of $770, one-time payment, so they can quickly purchase things like water, baby formula and prescriptions."
At a press conference Tuesday, FEMA Regional Administrator Robert Fenton Jr. said the agency has already over 40,000 applications for the one-time payment, and that it has distributed more than $8 million so far.
The one-time payment program is "designed to help disaster survivors with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary, and functional place to live during recovery from a disaster," FEMA explains on its website. "It is not designed to make survivors whole and is not a substitute for insurance coverage."
Victims are encouraged to register through an online at disasterassistance.gov.
- Dylan Stableford
20,000 households facing intentional power shutoffs
Some utility companies in Southern California are temporarily shutting off power to customers as a precaution due to elevated fire weather conditions, part of what's known as the Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
Over 20,000 households are currently facing such intentional power outages, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said at a press briefing Tuesday.
Horvath encouraged people to keep their mobile phones charged in the event they lose power.
"Please, take this moment now to charge your phones, your batteries and devices to make sure you have backup," she said. "We'll work to restore access, but know you may be without power. Please plan ahead."
- Kate Murphy
Here are the latest water advisories for areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton Fires
Water departments across Los Angeles County have issued water advisories for residents near the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
A "Do not drink" notice means water is not safe to consume and you should use bottled water for drinking, baby formula, food prep and water for pets. It's OK to use cold tap for washing clothes, lukewarm water for bathing with soap (don't swallow water or let it contact open wounds), and if you're using a dishwasher, use the air-dry setting.
A "Do not use" notice means you shouldn't use tap water for any home activities and you should only use bottled water.
Before checking for an advisory, make sure you know which water department or district you're in. The agency will be listed at the top of your water bill, or ask your landlord if you're a renter.
Below are the current advisories, which don't always apply to the entire district. Read the notice to see the areas affected:
Palisades Fire
L.A. Department of Water and Power (ZIP code 90272 and adjacent areas): Do not drink
LADWP will be distributing bottled water to affected customers at two distribution locations in Los Angeles: Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd, and next to the Brentwood Country Club at 741 S. Gretna Green Way.
L.A. County Waterworks Districts:
LACWD No. 29, Malibu: Do not drink
According to LACWD No. 21, Kagel Canyon, the boil water notice has been canceled and "your water is safe to drink."
Eaton Fire
Kinneloa Irrigation District: Do not drink
Las Flores Water Company: Do not drink
Lincoln Avenue Water Company: Do not use
Pasadena Water and Power: Do not drink (see the map of affected areas here)
Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association: Do not drink
- Katie Mather
International Olympic Committee replacing swimmer's 10 medals lost in Palisades Fire
The International Olympic Committee said it'd replace the 10 Olympic medals U.S. swimmer Gary Hall Jr. lost in the Palisades Fire.
Hall swam in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympics — notably winning six of his 10 medals after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1999.
Last week, he quickly evacuated his home and had to leave the medals behind.
"I didn't have much time. I opened up the back of my SUV and started loading it," Hall told the Associated Press. "I grabbed my dog and my insulin. I have type 1 diabetes and need that to live. And jumped in the car and abandoned my home, my Olympic medals and everything of sentimental value that I possess."
On Sunday, the IOC announced it would provide Hall with "replicas" of his lost medals.
"We are in full solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and full of admiration for the tireless work of the firefighters and the security forces," IOC President Thomas Bach wrote. "We have also learned that a great Olympian, Gary Hall Jr., has lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide him with replicas."
Read more from Yahoo Sports: IOC to replace 10 Olympic medals that U.S. swimmer Gary Hall Jr. lost in the Los Angeles Palisades Fire
- Dylan Stableford
L.A. fire chief urges people not to start 'warming fires'
With the fire threat throughout the Los Angeles region considered critical, and thousands of firefighters battling multiple ongoing wildfires, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone urged people, including those facing homelessness, not to start "warming fires."
"Anybody who is a person who is experiencing homelessness should be seeking shelter through the county of Los Angeles or the city of Los Angeles," Marrone said at a press conference Tuesday.
- Dylan Stableford
Dozens of arrests made in evacuation zones overnight
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that 39 people were arrested in the areas of the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
For the Palisades Fire, six people were arrested: three for curfew violations and three for burglary.
For the Eaton Fire, 33 people were arrested, including 11 for burglary, nine for curfew violations, and two for unauthorized drone activity.
"Please do not fly drones in these impacted areas," Luna said.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said that police made an additional 14 arrests, including one for impersonating a firefighter.
- Dylan Stableford
88,000 remain under mandatory evacuation orders
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tuesday that the number of people under mandatory evacuation orders has decreased to about 88,000, down about 1,000 from the day before. It had been above 130,000 as recently as Friday. Another 84,000 people remain under evacuation warnings, Luna said.
Luna said those who are under evacuation warnings should consider leaving before a mandatory evacuation order is issued.
"That's the time you should think about going," he said. "Don't wait till the order is given."
Luna said that the "repopulation" of evacuated areas is a priority but that it is still too dangerous to allow for a safe return.
"Everything is not OK yet," he said. "We'll get there. We'll get there together."
- Dylan Stableford
2 disaster recovery centers to open today for wildfire victims
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state emergency officials are opening two disaster recovery centers in Los Angeles County this afternoon to help wildfire victims.
The centers — at UCLA Research Park West in Los Angeles and Pasadena City College Community Education Center in Pasadena — will open at 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
The disaster recovery centers are meant to be a "one-stop shop to provide survivors resources," the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a press release, with representatives from numerous federal and state agencies together in one place.
"At a disaster recovery center, residents and business owners can apply for federal assistance and access other available resources from local, state and non-profit agencies," the release said. "These can include learning about disaster assistance programs, find housing and rental assistance information, meet with state agency representatives, and get help from non-profits."
- Nicole Darrah
Map shows where wildfires are currently burning in Southern California
- Dylan Stableford
Angeles National Forest closed due to 'critical fire danger'
The Angeles National Forest, including the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, will be closed to the public this week due to "critical fire danger," the national forest said in a post on X.
The closure will be in effect through Sunday, Jan. 19.
The decision to close the popular 700,000-acre national forest comes as firefighters continue to battle the nearby Eaton Fire, which has scorched more than 14,000 acres and is 35% contained.