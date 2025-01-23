California wildfires live updates: Hughes Fire quickly burns 10,000 acres in Los Angeles, Ventura counties

Burning embers swirl as hand crews work to contain the Hughes fire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in Southern California as the return of strong Santa Ana winds and critical fire-weather conditions have fueled new blazes in the drought-stricken region.

The Hughes Fires erupted near Castaic Lake, north of Santa Clarita, Calif., late Wednesday morning and quickly grew to over 10,000 acres, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents and the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.

Another blaze, the Sepulveda Fire, was reported in Los Angeles near Interstate 405 late Wednesday and burned 40 acres before its forward progress was stopped, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has issued red flag warnings in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday morning, with an increase in winds and severely dry conditions expected.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders continue to be lifted for residents affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires, which erupted earlier this month, scorching more than 35,000 acres, destroying more than 15,000 structures and leaving at least 28 people dead.

According to Cal Fire, the Eaton Fire is now 95% contained. The Palisades Fire is at 71% containment.