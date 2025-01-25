California wildfires live updates: Trump tours fire-ravaged L.A. as blazes continue to burn

There are at least nine active fires in Southern California, where red flag warnings were extended through Friday morning.

Burning embers swirl as crews work to contain the Hughes Fire in Castaic, Calif., on Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

President Trump toured the wildfire devastation in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, pledging to work with Gavin Newsom, the state's Democratic governor, to address recovery efforts.

"We want to get it fixed. We want to get the problem fixed," Trump said of the fires before embarking on a helicopter tour of the areas impacted.

Newsom, who has clashed repeatedly with Trump about the cause of the fires, struck a welcoming tone when he greeted Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport.

"We're going to need your support. We're going to need your help," Newsom said. "You were there for us during COVID. I don't forget that, and I have all the expectations that we will be able to work together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in Southern California as the return of strong Santa Ana winds and critical fire weather conditions have fueled new blazes in the drought-stricken region.

Two fires erupted in the San Diego area on Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations. The Border 2 Fire, which broke out in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area east of Chula Vista and north of the U.S.-Mexico border, has burned more than 5,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Mandatory evacuations and warnings were issued for nearby residents overnight.

Another fire, the Gilman Fire, burned several acres south of La Jolla, briefly forcing residents to evacuate before the fire's forward progress was stopped, fire officials said.

Firefighting crews continue to make progress on the massive Hughes Fire, which erupted near Castaic Lake, Calif., on Wednesday, quickly burning more than 10,000 acres. According to Cal Fire, the fire is now 56% contained.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings through Friday morning, but much-needed rain is expected this weekend.

So far, the wildfires have scorched more than 35,000 acres, destroyed over 14,000 structures and left at least 28 people dead.