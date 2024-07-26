Canada wildfires 2024: Fire continues raging in town of Jasper, but key infrastructure OK, officials say

B.C. Wildfire Service says fire threat has decreased due to rainfall and cooler temperatures.

According to the province's wildfire dashboard, there are 403 active blazes in the province, with 10 new fires sparking over the past 24 hours.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says rain and cooler temperatures arriving for most of the province are expected to help reduce fire activity.

"The downturn in weather is favourable at reducing fire behaviour," the service said in a situation report posted Friday morning to its website, which also showed a notable reduction in fires burning in B.C. over the past day to 407, with 55 declared out in the past 24 hours.

Smoke fills the sky from the Lower Campbell Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C., on Wednesday. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Evacuation orders downgraded

There are some encouraging signs as some orders and alerts are downgraded.

An evacuation order for the District of Wells was downgraded to an alert Thursday evening and residents are now able to return home. Officials are asking them to be prepared to leave if fire activity changes.

The Cariboo Regional District also lifted evacuation orders and alerts for the Tatelkuz and Kluskuz Lake areas Thursday.