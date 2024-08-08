Corné van Hoepen
Canada wildfires 2024: Officials provide timeline on how long battle against Jasper National Park wildfires is expected to last
The latest on active wildfire counts, maps, evacuation orders, air quality and smoke alerts nationwide
Out-of-control wildfires continue raging across western Canada, fueled by hot, dry conditions while fire crews say they are preparing for a months-long fight against the blaze that torched the historic town of Jasper on the Alberta-B.C. border. Further east, optimal weather conditions across Ontario are producing an active wildfire count that is well below seasonal average, forest ministry officials say.
