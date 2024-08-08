Live

Canada wildfires 2024: Officials provide timeline on how long battle against Jasper National Park wildfires is expected to last

The latest on active wildfire counts, maps, evacuation orders, air quality and smoke alerts nationwide

Corné van Hoepen
Editor, Yahoo News Canada
Updated

Out-of-control wildfires continue raging across western Canada, fueled by hot, dry conditions while fire crews say they are preparing for a months-long fight against the blaze that torched the historic town of Jasper on the Alberta-B.C. border. Further east, optimal weather conditions across Ontario are producing an active wildfire count that is well below seasonal average, forest ministry officials say.

For the latest on active wildfire counts, evacuation order and alerts and insight into how wildfires are impacting everyday Canadians, scroll below to see our Yahoo Canada live blog.

    National wildfire outlook map Aug 8: How many fires are currently burning in Canada?

    Active fires in Canada today: 879

    The map below details locations of wildfires across Canada and classified by status of:

    Red = Out of Control

    Yellow = Being Held

    Blue = Under control

    Purple = Out of Control (Monitored)

    Active wildfires across Canada on Aug. 8, 2024. (Map Credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre INC.)
    New fires today (Aug. 8): 4

    Fires to date in 2024: 4,292

    Area burned to date in 2024 (HA): 3.0M

    Graph detailing number of active wildfires broken down by province. (Graph credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre INC.)
    For the most up-to-date figures, visit the CIFFC site here.

    Key Canada wildfire updates Thursday:

    🔥The blaze that destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and dozens of homes in Jasper is expected to remain a threat on the national park landscape for the next several months.

    🔥The number of wildfires across Ontario has been well below average in 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

    🔥Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.

    🔥 Over 3 million hectares have been torched across Canada over 2024 wildfire season. How does that shape up over previous years?

