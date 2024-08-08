Canada wildfires 2024: Officials provide timeline on how long battle against Jasper National Park wildfires is expected to last

Active fires in Canada today: 879

The map below details locations of wildfires across Canada and classified by status of:

Red = Out of Control

Yellow = Being Held

Blue = Under control

Purple = Out of Control (Monitored)

Active wildfires across Canada on Aug. 8, 2024. (Map Credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre INC.)

New fires today (Aug. 8): 4

Fires to date in 2024: 4,292

Area burned to date in 2024 (HA): 3.0M

Graph detailing number of active wildfires broken down by province. (Graph credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre INC.)

For the most up-to-date figures, visit the CIFFC site here.

Key Canada wildfire updates Thursday:

🔥The blaze that destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and dozens of homes in Jasper is expected to remain a threat on the national park landscape for the next several months.

🔥The number of wildfires across Ontario has been well below average in 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

🔥Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued in British Columbia's North Okanagan as a nearby wildfire burns out of control, nearly doubling in size since Tuesday.

🔥 Over 3 million hectares have been torched across Canada over 2024 wildfire season. How does that shape up over previous years?