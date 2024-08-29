Canada wildfires 2024: The latest on active wildfire counts, maps, evacuation orders, air quality and smoke alerts nationwide

Nova Scotia had its most devastating wildfire season on record last year, with blazes burning through more than 25,000 hectares of land and 200 homes, according to reports by CBC News.

When the fire broke out on Sheep's Head Island, resources were stretched thin across the province, and local Paul Meade realized he and his neighbours had no plan for escape.

Fire trucks had blocked the only roadway on and off the island. Locals felt like they were sitting ducks, so many fled on boats.

"That was a wake up call — a serious wake-up call," said Meade.

Meade and the 18 other households on the island — referred to by locals as Sheep's Head Island but recognized as The Head on maps — realized they were vulnerable and wanted to do something about it.

That's when they reached out to Kara McCurdy, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency's wildfire mitigation manager, for help on what to do next.

McCurdy has vowed to assess every community in the Halifax Regional Municipality for its risk of wildfire and other hazards like floods, educating residents on how they can protect their homes and in turn their neighbours, and identifying issues in the wider community that may need addressing.

HRFE completed an internal Post Incident Analysis (PIA) to learn from the May '23 Upper Tantallon Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) fire.



To help visualize the detail covered in the PIA, we have also prepared a storymap: https://t.co/bw9PE0Vu9z #StoryMaps via @ArcGISStoryMaps — Halifax Fire (@hfxfire) August 26, 2024

Cynthia Weatherston, another Nova Scotia resident tells CBC News she, too, felt vulnerable last year with fires burning roughly 13 kilometres down the road in the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area. There's only one way in and out of her community.

She and a handful of other residents met with McCurdy, who told them about FireSmart, a national program that teaches residents and communities about how to protect themselves against wildfires.

Weatherston, 59, took that information back to the Masons Point book club, a group of roughly 25 women that meet monthly.

"They immediately said, 'we have to do this. We have to share this information with our neighbourhood. We need to do it,'" said Weatherston.

What can you do to protect your home from a nearby wildfire?

Below are some tips on how homeowners can protect their homes from a nearby out-of-control wildfire.