Canada wildfires 2024: The latest on active wildfire counts, maps, evacuation orders, air quality and smoke alerts nationwide

Fast-moving wildfires at the B.C.-Alberta border prompt a terrifying night-time evacuation of Jasper National Park as wildfires rage across Western Canada

Corné van Hoepen
·Editor, Yahoo News Canada

Wildfire season is well underway in Canada, with hot, dry conditions sparking hundreds of wildfires across Western Canada, prompting dozens of evacuation orders and alerts. A fast-moving wildfire prompted a terrifying night-time evacuation of Jasper National Park, with evacuees detailing a gripping drive through darkness, soot and ash. Further west, B.C. residents are on edge as a rapidly-growing fire encroaches on the historic site of Barkerville, sparking fears of a total loss.

For the latest on active wildfire counts, evacuation order and alerts and insight into how wildfires are impacting everyday Canadians, scroll below to see our Yahoo Canada live blog.

    National wildfire outlook July 23: How many fires are currently burning in Canada?

    Active fires in Canada today: 878

    The map below details locations of wildfires across Canada and classified by status of:

    Red = Out of Control

    Yellow = Being Held

    Blue = Under control

    Purple = Out of Control (Monitored)

    Active wildfires across Canada on July 23, 2024. (Map Credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre INC.)
    New fires today: 42

    Fires to date in 2024: 3,469

    Area burned to date in 2024 (HA): 2.1M

    Graph detailing number of active wildfires broken down by province. (Graph credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre INC.)
    For the most up-to-date figures, visit the CIFFC site here.

    Alberta wildfire conditions: 'Explosive' stubborn heat, long-term drought expected to worsen conditions

    Massive wildfires in Alberta are coughing up clouds of smoke that are obscuring the sky and hazardous to health.

    FILE PHOTO: A picture taken through a window shows smoke rising from wildfire MWF017 on the south side of the Athabasca River valley near Fort McMurray, Alberta. Alberta Wildfire/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
    According to the Alberta wildfire dashboard, there are currently 170 active blazes across the province.

    For current Alberta evacuation orders and alers, click HERE.

    Alberta mountain township of Jasper declares state of emergency

    About 4,700 residents of the Alberta mountain town of Jasper, and visitors to Jasper National Park, have been forced to evacuate after a wildfire roared into the area late Monday night.

    Alberta Emergency Alert initially said residents had to flee because the fire was five hours from the Jasper townsite, but an hour later corrected that to say people had five hours to get out — meaning they had to be out by 3 a.m. MT Tuesday.

    Just after 2:30 a.m. local time, Alberta Emergency Alert issued a notice saying "the evacuation is progressing well."

    WATCH | Tourist shares family's experience fleeing Jasper wildfires:

    For current air quality statements and alerts in Alberta, click HERE.

    Current wildfire conditions in B.C.: Province takes in Jasper Park evacuees, fast-moving fire sparks fears of historic settlement loss

    Officials in B.C. are helping co-ordinate the evacuation of Jasper National Park in Alberta while managing more over 300 wildfires burning from Vancouver Island to the province's far northeast.

    There are more than 350 fires burning throughout the province — with evacuation orders for more than 440 properties and alerts for over 3,000 in a situation the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has called "dynamic and ever-changing."

    For current B.C. evacuation orders and alerts, click HERE.

    B.C. to host evacuees from Jasper National Park

    The Jasper townsite — and the park's main east-west artery Highway 16 — were surrounded by blazes Monday night, with fires threatening from the northeast cut off highway access east to Edmonton.

    An evacuation alert was sent just after 10 p.m. MT. The Municipality of Jasper declared a state of emergency shortly after.

    For current air quality statements and alerts in B.C., click HERE.

    Thousands were forced to flee the municipality of Jasper with little notice over mountain roads through darkness, soot and ash.

    Evacuees from Jasper, Alta., clog the highway early Tuesday morning. (The Canadian Press/HO-X/@_CLCampbell)
    In B.C., the province scrambled to find accommodation for evacuees.

    "B.C. will do everything we can to provide safe refuge for evacuees from Jasper, and are working as quickly as possible to co-ordinate routes and arrange host communities on our side of the border," Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s minister for emergency management, said in a post on the social media site X.

    Residents fear losing historic Barkerville to wildfire

    First discovered on July 20, the Antler Creek wildfire is growing rapidly in B.C.'s central Interior — to the point where authorities are issuing evacuation orders for several communities, including the historic settlement of Barkerville.

    WATCH | How crews are protecting Barkerville Historic Town:

