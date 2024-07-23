Canada wildfires 2024: The latest on active wildfire counts, maps, evacuation orders, air quality and smoke alerts nationwide

Wildfire season is well underway in Canada, with hot, dry conditions sparking hundreds of wildfires across Western Canada, prompting dozens of evacuation orders and alerts. A fast-moving wildfire prompted a terrifying night-time evacuation of Jasper National Park, with evacuees detailing a gripping drive through darkness, soot and ash. Further west, B.C. residents are on edge as a rapidly-growing fire encroaches on the historic site of Barkerville, sparking fears of a total loss.
National wildfire outlook July 23: How many fires are currently burning in Canada?
Active fires in Canada today: 878
The map below details locations of wildfires across Canada and classified by status of:
Red = Out of Control
Yellow = Being Held
Blue = Under control
Purple = Out of Control (Monitored)
New fires today: 42
Fires to date in 2024: 3,469
Area burned to date in 2024 (HA): 2.1M
For the most up-to-date figures, visit the CIFFC site here.
Alberta wildfire conditions: 'Explosive' stubborn heat, long-term drought expected to worsen conditions
Massive wildfires in Alberta are coughing up clouds of smoke that are obscuring the sky and hazardous to health.
For current Alberta evacuation orders and alers, click HERE.
Alberta mountain township of Jasper declares state of emergency
This is an Alberta Emergency Alert. The Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have updated the Wildfire alert. This alert is in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park.
There is a wildfire south of town. An Evacuation Order has been issued for…
About 4,700 residents of the Alberta mountain town of Jasper, and visitors to Jasper National Park, have been forced to evacuate after a wildfire roared into the area late Monday night.
Alberta Emergency Alert initially said residents had to flee because the fire was five hours from the Jasper townsite, but an hour later corrected that to say people had five hours to get out — meaning they had to be out by 3 a.m. MT Tuesday.
Just after 2:30 a.m. local time, Alberta Emergency Alert issued a notice saying "the evacuation is progressing well."
The Jasper townsite — and the park's main east-west artery Highway 16 — were surrounded by blazes Monday night, with fires threatening from the northeast cut off highway access east to Edmonton.
An evacuation alert was sent just after 10 p.m. MT. The Municipality of Jasper declared a state of emergency shortly after.
For current air quality statements and alerts in B.C., click HERE.
Thousands were forced to flee the municipality of Jasper with little notice over mountain roads through darkness, soot and ash.
In B.C., the province scrambled to find accommodation for evacuees.
"B.C. will do everything we can to provide safe refuge for evacuees from Jasper, and are working as quickly as possible to co-ordinate routes and arrange host communities on our side of the border," Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s minister for emergency management, said in a post on the social media site X.
Residents fear losing historic Barkerville to wildfire
First discovered on July 20, the Antler Creek wildfire is growing rapidly in B.C.'s central Interior — to the point where authorities are issuing evacuation orders for several communities, including the historic settlement of Barkerville.
WATCH | How crews are protecting Barkerville Historic Town:
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Jason Saovord, his girlfriend, their kids and his girlfriend's sister rolled into Edmonton early Sunday morning, having travelled hundreds of kilometres from northern Alberta to stay in a hotel for shelter.They are among thousands of people from Little Red River Cree Nation fleeing the Semo Complex wildfire, a group of out-of-control wildfires in the High Level forest area. An evacuation order was issued Saturday afternoon, as one of the fires encroached about two kilometres from Highway 58 — th
Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend. The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Police officers knocked on doors to warn homeowners after the fire department ordered a mandatory evacuation for an area of 40 homes on Sandhurst Drive, north of Dorchester Drive.
Evacuee Stephanie Goertz told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that it had taken her three hours to drive three km (1.9 miles). The evacuation order covers Jasper and the surrounding Jasper National Park, which are located in the province of Alberta about 370 km (230 miles) to the west of Edmonton, the provincial capital. Scorching heat in the Northern Hemisphere has baked much of the Western U.S. and Canada.