Canada wildfires 2024: The latest on active wildfire counts, maps, evacuation orders, air quality and smoke alerts nationwide

Massive wildfires in Alberta are coughing up clouds of smoke that are obscuring the sky and hazardous to health.

FILE PHOTO: A picture taken through a window shows smoke rising from wildfire MWF017 on the south side of the Athabasca River valley near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. Alberta Wildfire/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

According to the Alberta wildfire dashboard, there are currently 170 active blazes across the province.

For current Alberta evacuation orders and alers

Alberta mountain township of Jasper declares state of emergency

This is an Alberta Emergency Alert. The Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have updated the Wildfire alert.

This alert is in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park.



There is a wildfire south of town. An Evacuation Order has been issued

About 4,700 residents of the Alberta mountain town of Jasper, and visitors to Jasper National Park, have been forced to evacuate after a wildfire roared into the area late Monday night.

Alberta Emergency Alert initially said residents had to flee because the fire was five hours from the Jasper townsite, but an hour later corrected that to say people had five hours to get out — meaning they had to be out by 3 a.m. MT Tuesday.

Just after 2:30 a.m. local time, Alberta Emergency Alert issued a notice saying "the evacuation is progressing well."

