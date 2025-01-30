D.C. plane crash live updates: 28 bodies recovered, no survivors expected after American Airlines flight collides with military helicopter

Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue crews search the waters of the Potomac River after a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river after colliding with a US Army helicopter, near Washington, DC, on Thursday. (Andrew Cabellero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

An American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew members onboard collided with a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, plunging into the Potomac River.

Washington's Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said Thursday morning that 28 bodies were recovered from the scene: 27 passengers from the jet and one from the helicopter.

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident," Donnelly said, adding that first responders were "switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."

The commercial flight from Wichita, Kan., was making its approach to Reagan National Airport when the collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Black Hawk helicopter — operating out of Fort Belvoir, Va., with a crew of three — was on a training mission, according to the Defense Department.

Ronald Reagan National Airport will reopen at 11 a.m. ET, officials said.