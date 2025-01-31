D.C. plane crash live updates: All 3 black boxes found, 67 dead after American Airlines jet collides with military helicopter

Search teams scour the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Thursday at the site of the collision between American Eagle Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

An American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, killing 67 people. It was the deadliest air disaster in the United States since 2001.

The commercial flight from Wichita, Kan., carrying 60 passengers and four crew members was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport around 9 p.m. ET. At the same time, a Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers as part of a training mission was flying nearby, according to the Defense Department.

Both aircraft collided in midair before plummeting into the frigid river below. There were no survivors, officials said. More than 40 bodies have been recovered from the water, the Associated Press reported.

Two so-called black boxes — a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder — have been recovered from the plane, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. At a press briefing Friday, the NTSB said the combined voice and flight data recorder on the Black Hawk had also been recovered. The recorders are being evaluated and will help reconstruct what happened before the crash.

Among those who died in the crash were figure skaters and their family members and coaches. According to U.S. Figure Skating, they were returning home from a development camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.