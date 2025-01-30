Live

D.C. plane crash live updates: American Airlines flight collides with military helicopter near Washington

Dylan Stableford and Yahoo News Staff
Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
An American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew members on board collided with a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, plunging into the Potomac River.

Washington's Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said Thursday morning that 28 bodies were recovered from the scene: 27 passengers from the jet and one from the helicopter.

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident," Donnelly said, adding first responders were "switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."

The commercial flight from Wichita, Kan., was making its approach to Reagan National Airport when the collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Black Hawk helicopter — operating out of Fort Belvoir, Va., with a crew of three — was on a training mission, according to the Defense Department.

Ronald Reagan National Airport will reopen at 11 a.m. ET, officials said.

  • Colin Campbell

    Trump says collision 'should have been prevented'

    President Trump weighed in on the tragedy early Thursday morning. Trump argued that the military helicopter should have been given clear guidance to avoid the plane.

    "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight ET. "The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented."

    Trump added: "NOT GOOD!!!"

  • Dylan Stableford

    American Airlines CEO: 'We're absolutely heartbroken'

    At the press conference Thursday morning, American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom said his "sole focus" was to support families of the victims of the mid-air collision.

    "We're absolutely heartbroken for the families and loved ones, passengers and crew members and also for those who were on the military aircraft," Isom said. "This is devastating. We are all hurting."

  • Colin Campbell

    28 bodies collected so far, fire chief says

    D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told reporters that 28 bodies have been collected from the scene so far. Sixty passengers and four crew members were on the passenger plane, according to American Airlines; three soldiers were on the helicopter, according to the Army.

    "We have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter," Donnelly said.

    "The District Office of the Medical Examiner has lead on reuniting these bodies and these people with their loved ones, and we will continue to work to find all the bodies and collect them and reunite them with their loved ones."

  • Colin Campbell

    Fire chief: We don't believe there were any survivors

    District of Columbia Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said at a press conference that officials don't believe there were any survivors from the collision.

    "We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident," Donnelly said.

