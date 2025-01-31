D.C. plane crash live updates: One black box found, 67 dead after American Airlines flight collides with military helicopter

An American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew members onboard collided with a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, plunging into the Potomac River.
Washington's Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said Thursday morning that 28 bodies were recovered from the scene: 27 passengers from the jet and one from the helicopter.
"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident," Donnelly said, adding that first responders were "switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."
The commercial flight from Wichita, Kan., was making its approach to Reagan National Airport when the collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Black Hawk helicopter — operating out of Fort Belvoir, Va., with a crew of three — was on a training mission, according to the Defense Department. Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office told CNN Thursday evening that one of two black boxes aboard the American flight had been recovered.
ADVERTISEMENT
Among those who died in the crash were figure skaters and their family members and coaches. U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport, said "several members of our skating community" were on board the flight from Kansas, "returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships."
At a press briefing on Thursday, President Trump held a moment of silence for the crash victims. "We are in mourning," he said. "This has really shaken a lot of people, including people, sadly, from other nations who were on the flight."
Live54 updates
Featured
David Knowles
What happened Thursday
Most Americans woke up Thursday to the news of Wednesday night's fatal crash between American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. The aviation disaster claimed the lives of 67 people, making it one of the deadliest plane crashes in U.S. history.
Here's a recap of what transpired Thursday as investigators worked to recover the remains of those lost.
As of Thursday evening, CNN and CBS were reporting that at least 40 bodies had been recovered from the Potomac river, citing law enforcement sources.
One of two black box data recorders aboard Flight 5342 was recovered.
A preliminary report by the FAA reportedly found that staffing in the air traffic control tower at the airport was "not normal" at the time of the mid-air collision.
Wednesday's crash came just 24 hours after a near miss between another commercial jet and a helicopter at Reagan National.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom sent a letter to employees saying the company's top priority was supporting the families who had lost loved ones.
Residents of Wichita, Kan., where Flight 5342 originated, held a prayer vigil to remember those killed.
President Trump attempted to place blame for the crash on former President Biden and diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices at the FAA.
Trump also faced criticism due to the fact FAA administrator Mark Whitaker stepped down on Jan. 20, following run-ins with Elon Musk.
Trump appointed Chris Rocheleau, a longtime senior official with the Federal Aviation Administration, to temporarily run the agency.
Newly-confirmed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced his first real test in office, telling reporters, "it is not standard to have aircraft collide."
More than a dozen figure skaters were killed in the crash, many who had attended the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kan., last week.
David Knowles
One black box from downed American Airlines flight is recovered
One of two black boxes aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 was recovered on Thursday, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office told CNN.
Assuming their contents are undamaged, the plane's black boxes could help investigators pinpoint the cause of Wednesday night's deadly collision with a Black Hawk helicopter.
David Knowles
1 day before fatal crash, a helicopter near miss was reported at Reagan National
Twenty-four hours before Wednesday's deadly crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, a near miss between another helicopter and a commercial plane transpired, the Washington Post reported.
As Republic Airlines Flight 4514 approached Reagan National Airport just after 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the plane's cockpit crew alerted the control tower that a helicopter had appeared near its flight path.
“We had an RA with a helicopter traffic below us,” a crew member told air traffic controllers at roughly 8:05 p.m., the Post reported, using the abbreviation for a resolution advisory, which pilots use to indicate their plane is at risk of colliding with another aircraft.
Flight 4514 aborted its initial attempt at landing, making a loop and successfully touching down at 8:16 p.m., according to flight records obtained by the Post.
David Knowles
School superintendent: 3 students, 6 parents from Fairfax County Public Schools killed in crash
Updating her statement issued earlier in the day, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) superintendent Michelle Reid said Thursday evening that three students and six parents from FCPS "were lost" in Wednesday night's plane crash at Reagan National Airport.
“What we know at this time is that three of our FCPS students and six of our FCPS parents were lost, affecting multiple schools and departments here at FCPS,” Reid said, adding that two of the parents killed were current or former school staff members.
David Knowles
Kansas gov says flight manifest will likely be made available 'tomorrow afternoon'
At a Thursday press conference, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said that the National Transportation Safety Board would likely make the manifest for American Airlines Flight 5342 available by Friday afternoon.
The NTSB has not yet identified the identities of the passengers, all of whom are believed to have died in Wednesday night's crash with a Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, because it is still in the process of notifying the families of those presumed killed.
“There are some folks who were on that plane who were from overseas and so that’s partially the reason for the delay,” Kelly said.
Kate Murphy
Democratic senators who opposed 2024 FAA legislation warned of adding flights to Reagan Airport
Last May, Congress voted to add five new long-distance round-trip flights to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as part of an extensive bill authorizing $105 billion to the Federal Aviation Administration.
But months earlier, in February 2024, four Democratic senators from Maryland and Virginia, including Sen. Tim Kaine, issued a statement warning that air traffic at Reagan was already congested and that allowing that many additional incoming and outgoing flights would be "reckless" and "gambling with the safety of everyone who uses this airport."
In December, the Department of Transportation announced that it had awarded five airlines slots to fly passengers from Reagan to select western destinations, from San Antonio to Seattle.
Katie Mather
Wichita Mayor, Kansas Gov. 'on the phone constantly' with federal officials to investigate crash
Wichita Mayor Lily Wu and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly held a news conference Thursday afternoon to give updates on Wednesday night's plane crash. American Airlines Flight 5342 had taken off from Wichita, Kan., before colliding with a helicopter near a runway at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport.
"I'm proud that this community is coming together in a time like this," Wu said at her second press conference of the day. "A tragic event that should unite us all to remember that life is precious."
Gov. Kelly said that Kansas officials were in communication with federal partners to investigate what caused the plane collision.
"Both the mayor and I have been on the phone constantly since last night with representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, from the governors of Virginia and Maryland and all sorts of other folks who are involved in this tragedy," Kelly said.
David Knowles
Here's what it takes to become an air traffic controller, a job considered 'stressful' and 'tough'
Wednesday night’s fatal crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport involving a commercial airplane and a Black Hawk military helicopter has drawn renewed attention to air traffic controllers and what role they may have played in the accident that is believed to have killed 67 people.
American Airlines CEO says top priority is supporting loved ones of those who died in the crash
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom sent a letter to employees on Thursday that the airline's top priority was supporting the families of the passengers lost in Wednesday night's "heartbreaking accident."
"Right now, the strength of the entire airline is focused on taking care of the families and loved ones of those on board," Isom said.
"I’m on the ground in D.C. along with members of our GO Team, and we are deploying all of our resources to make sure we do everything we can to take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of our passengers and crew members," Isom said in the letter. "That is our priority."
He also thanked first responders who continued recovery efforts.
Yahoo News Photo Staff
Wichita, Kan., holds prayer vigil to remember crash victims
Locals in Wichita, Kan., came together Thursday afternoon for a public prayer vigil at city hall to remember the victims of the deadly collision between an American Airlines jet that took off from Wichita and collided with an Army helicopter on its descent into Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
"Tragedies like this remind us that we are one community; whether a Wichitan, a Kansan or an American," Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said Thursday. "We are one community and in times of struggle, we do come together in grief and sadness to lift one another."
Dylan Stableford
FAA says staffing was 'not normal' in air traffic control tower at time of crash: Reports
A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration obtained by multiple news outlets said that staffing in the air traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport was "not normal" at the time of the midair collision on Wednesday.
The New York Times reported that the controller was managing both helicopters and planes in the vicinity.
“The position configuration was not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic,” the FAA stated.
Dylan Stableford
Father of plane's co-pilot: 'This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life'
The father of one of the two pilots on board the plane that collided with the military helicopter told Fox 5 in Atlanta that he is grieving the death of his 28-year-old son, Sam Lilley.
"This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life," Timothy Lilley said.
Sam Lilley, of Savannah, Ga., was engaged and planned to get married in the fall, his father said.
EXCLUSIVE: The father of the pilot onboard the American Airlines Plane identifies him as 28 Year-old- Sam Lilley. His father, who is also a pilot, says he was engaged to be married, started his training in 2019 and was the first officer on the flight Wednesday. @FOX5Atlantapic.twitter.com/HVRwORvpRk
Timothy Lilley described himself as a longtime former Army helicopter pilot who is familiar with the air traffic in the Washington, D.C., area.
"I was a helicopter pilot in the Army for 20 years. In the '90s, I used to fly in and out of the Pentagon regularly, and I can tell you if you are flying on the route over the Potomac and wearing night vision goggles, it's going to be very hard to see that plane. If you're not wearing the goggles, then you might have a chance," he said.
Investigators have yet to determine what caused the deadly collision. U.S. officials said that the helicopter was on a routine nighttime training mission and that the crew was equipped with night vision goggles, but it's unclear whether they were using them at the time of the incident.
“From what I can see, those guys turned right into the jet," Timothy Lilley said. "I think the PSA jet was doing everything right. The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead.”
Dylan Stableford
NTSB official: Too soon to speculate about what caused the crash
At the press briefing, National Transportation Safety Board member J. Todd Inman said it is too soon to say what caused the deadly mid-air collision between the commercial jet and military helicopter.
Inman said that the NTSB investigative team will be on scene "as long as it takes" to determine "not just what happened, but why it happened, and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again."
"We will not be determining the probable cause of the accident while we are here on scene," he said. "Nor will we speculate about what may have caused this accident."
The NTSB hopes to release a preliminary report on the crash within 30 days, Inman said.
During a Q&A with reporters, Inman said investigators have not ruled out human error or mechanical failure as a possible cause.
"We don't know enough facts yet to be able to rule in or out either," he said.
Kate Murphy
Flight data recorders have not been recovered yet, NTSB says
The flight data recorders from the American Airlines jet and Army helicopter that collided Wednesday evening have not been recovered yet, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.
"We know they're there. They are underwater," Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB, told reporters. "This is not unusual for the NTSB. We have many times recovered flight data recorders in water. We have our lab right here that's about a mile from the NTSB."
Kate Murphy
Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger says crash is a reminder of 'how vigilant we have to be'
Captain Chelsey "Sully" Sullenberger, who safely landed a passenger plane in the Hudson River in 2009, told the New York Times that Wednesday night's crash happened during an "exceptionally safe" period in aviation history but is a reminder of "how vigilant we have to be."
Before Wednesday, there hadn't been a fatal commercial plane crash in the U.S. in nearly 16 years.
“We’ve had to learn important lessons literally with blood too often, and we had finally gotten beyond that, to where we could learn from incidents, and not accidents,” Sullenberger said.
The retired pilot and aviation expert also said Reagan National Airport, the destination of the American Airlines plane that collided with the Army helicopter, was built in the 1930's and is one of the nation's most challenging airports to navigate.
“It hasn’t changed much since then,” Sullenberger said of the airport. “Of course, we’ve added technology to it. But a lot of the technology is old.”
Kate Murphy
Collision took place in congested D.C. airspace
Wednesday night's tragic collision involving an American Airlines jet and Army helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport highlighted issues of congested airspace in Washington, D.C.
The area has multiple military bases and three major airports, meaning military aircraft and passenger airplanes share the same airspace. Last year there were two near-miss incidents at Reagan National Airport that caused alarm involving civilian aircraft and coincided with a shortage of air traffic controllers.
Reagan National is particularly busy. Over a three-year period ending in 2019, there were 88,000 helicopter flights within 30 miles (48 km) of Reagan National Airport, including about 33,000 military and 18,000 law enforcement flights, the Government Accountability Office said in a 2021 report.
Figure skating community mourns those lost in deadly crash
Members of the international skating community have been paying tribute Thursday to the victims of the fatal collision on Wednesday night between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines aircraft, which had reportedly been carrying several U.S. and Russian figure skaters along with their coaches and family members.
Two-time figure skating Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan spoke to the media on Thursday: "I feel for the athletes, the skaters and their families," she said, "but anyone that was on that plane, not just the skaters because it's just such a tragic event. ... Tell people around you that you love them because you just never know."
Former Olympic silver medalist Ashley Wagner posted a message on her Instagram Story that read: “My heart breaks for my skating family today. I can’t put into words what this feeling is — I’m horrified, heartbroken, devastated and shocked. It makes you realize that ‘my heart goes out to’ and ‘condolences to the families’ simply are not enough.”
Former Olympic gold medalist Tara Lapinski wrote a message on her Instagram Story that accompanied a screenshot of a news headline about the tragic crash. "It’s unimaginable the loss," she wrote. "We will mourn their loss and ALWAYS remember them. My heart is with all the families affected — that part I have no words for. “Strength” and “love” won’t do it justice. So many of our own were on this tragic flight and my heart aches, for them and for everyone part of this devastating accident.”
Dylan Stableford
Witnesses describe hearing bangs, seeing sparks in the sky
Witnesses in the vicinity of the crash have been describing to various news outlets what they saw and heard.
Ari Schulman, of Alexandria, Va., told CNN that he was driving home along a highway near Reagan National Airport looking at the line of planes coming in when he "saw sparks flying" on the underside of a plane.
"I believe what I saw was the collision," Schulman said. "It looked like a Roman candle."
Courtney Cain told the Washington Post she was at home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling when she heard a bang outside. She looked out her window and saw a flash and immediately feared it might have been a plane crash. Those fears were soon realized when she saw news of the crash on television. “I’m honestly still shaking,” Cain said.
Another witness, Abadi Ismail, told Reuters that he was getting ready to go to bed at his home in south Washington, D.C., when he heard a loud bang. He said it was "a very unusual sound, something you don't hear on a daily basis.
"It's more like in a war zone, something you hear on the movies, action," Ismail said. "So that caught my attention. I looked at the sky, I looked out the window, and all I could see at that moment was just smoke from the south side of Reagan Airport."
Kate Murphy
Figure skater shared photo of American Airlines plane before take-off
U.S. figure skater Spencer Lane, 16, was on board the American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter. Spencer shared a photo aboard the jet on the runway to his Instagram Story before it took off on Wednesday.
The post read "ICT -> DCA," which are the airport codes to indicate he was traveling from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, in Kansas, to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Washington, D.C.
Dylan Stableford
Kansas congressional delegation: Community 'will feel the pain of this catastrophe for years to come'
The six members of Kansas's congressional delegation — including four House members and two senators — released a joint statement mourning those killed in the crash:
Our prayers are with the families and friends of those affected by the tragic plane crash that occurred in our nation's capital. South central Kansas is a close community, and it’s likely that many of us directly or indirectly know people who were on Flight 5342 on Jan. 29. This is a sad day for Kansans and our nation, and this community, steeped in aviation and manufacturing history, will feel the pain of this catastrophe for years to come. We are grateful for the first responders and rescue crews who worked through the night. Our focus now is supporting the family and friends of those who perished, including the crew and military personnel, and then getting answers for the grieving individuals who have lost a loved one and making sure this doesn't happen again.
Kate Murphy
European figure skating championships continue in aftermath of deadly plane collision
As the skating world mourns athletes who died in a midair collision aboard an American Airlines airplane late Wednesday, the second day of the European figure skating championships continued as scheduled in Estonia on Thursday.
The International Skating Union, which is the event's governing body, released a statement, saying, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport—it’s a close-knit family—and we stand together."
Katie Mather
Air traffic control recording captures what was said moments before crash
Air traffic control recordings reveal that controllers at Reagan Washington National Airport reached out to the Army Black Hawk helicopter asking if the crew saw the American Airlines plane.
LiveATC.net, which posts live air traffic communication from U.S. airports, shared multiple calls from around the D.C. airport on Wednesday night. The Associated Press collected and uploaded the calls specific to the crash.
"PAT-25, do you have the CRJ in sight?" an air traffic controller asks. "PAT-25, pass behind the CRJ."
Seconds later, the helicopter and the American Airlines plane collided, and another aircraft called in to the control tower, asking, "Tower, did you see that?"
David Knowles
Virginia school districts mourn those killed in crash, which include former students
Two school districts in northern Virginia released statements Thursday to families, students and staff mourning the deaths of former students killed in Wednesday night's crash.
Michelle C. Reid, superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools, said in a statement that it was a "time we must hold one another a bit closer."
It continues to be a very difficult day for our FCPS family. Our hearts are broken as we learn that we have lost members of our FCPS family in the tragic accident at Reagan National Airport last night. I invite you to join me in praying for our families, friends, and colleagues, that we know have lost loved ones in this tragic accident.
Our hearts are heavy as we process the devastating news of last night’s tragic plane crash over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter. This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students. Many other Loudoun families have also been impacted, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those grieving in the wake of this tragedy.
Spence noted that "mental health professionals are available to provide guidance and support" to students and families.
Katie Mather
Current tragedy resurfaces 1961 crash that killed U.S. figure skating team
Wednesday's plane collision, which officials said killed more than a dozen figure skaters, coaches and family members, has resurfaced memories of another devastating plane crash for the U.S. ice skating community that happened 64 years ago.
First responders on Thursday were searching the Potomac River following the midair collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter.
As of Thursday morning, 28 bodies were recovered from the scene, according to John Donnelly, Washington's Fire and EMS chief. He said first responders were "switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."
Dylan Stableford
Trump suggests DEI hiring practices at FAA 'could have been' to blame for crash — but admits he doesn't have evidence
While mourning the victims of the midair collision at the White House, President Trump, without evidence, sought to blame the previous administration's hiring policies surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion for the deadly crash.
Trump lashed out at a longstanding Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) policy to prioritize diversity in hiring staffers, including air traffic controllers.
"They put a big push to put diversity into the FAA’s program,” Trump said. “Brilliant people have to be in those positions, and their lives are actually shortened, very substantially shortened because of the stress where you have many, many planes coming into one target, and you need a very special talent and a very special genius to be able to do it.”
But when pressed for evidence that diversity hiring was to blame for the tragedy, Trump said he did not have any.
"It just could have been," the president said, later adding: "I have common sense, OK? And unfortunately a lot of people don't."
Trump also said the helicopter pilot may have been at fault but did not offer specific evidence for his claim.
Katie Mather
Hegseth: 'Mistake' led to plane-helicopter collision
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the Black Hawk helicopter involved in last night's crash was conducting a routine training mission but that "a mistake was made" during the training.
"No excuses, we're going to get to the bottom of this," he told reporters at the White House on Thursday morning.
On board the Black Hawk was a captain, a staff sergeant and a chief warrant officer. All three were undergoing an annual night flight training when "there was some sort of an elevation issue," Hegseth said.
"We have immediately begun investigating at the [Department of Defense] and Army level," he said.
Katie Mather
Trump appoints Chris Rocheleau as acting Federal Aviation Administration commissioner
President Trump said he appointed Chris Rocheleau, a longtime senior official with the Federal Aviation Administration, to temporarily run the agency.
Rocheleau, who has been with the FAA for 22 years, was serving as deputy administrator. A permanent appointment will require Senate confirmation.
The top FAA job became vacant when the previous administrator, Mike Whitaker, resigned on Jan. 20 as Trump took office. Whitaker was appointed in October 2023.
Dylan Stableford
Trump holds moment of silence for crash victims
In his first public remarks on the deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines commercial jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, President Trump started by calling for a moment of silence for the victims.
"I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for our nation," Trump said, speaking from the podium of the White House briefing room Thursday morning. "We are in mourning. This has really shaken a lot of people, including people, sadly, from other nations who were on the flight.
"We can only begin to imagine the agony that you're all feeling," he continued. "Our hearts are shattered alongside yours now today and in the days to come.
"We'll find out how this disaster occurred and will ensure that nothing like this ever happens," Trump said.
Dylan Stableford
First lady Melania Trump mourns victims of 'terrible tragedy'
First lady Melania Trump posted a brief statement on X mourning the victims of Wednesday's crash.
"My heart goes out to those impacted by last night's terrible tragedy," she said. "I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night."
My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time.
Kansas governor to order flags at half-staff in honor of victims
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a brief statement following the deadly crash of an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kan., to Washington, D.C., saying that she would order state flags to be lowered in honor of the victims:
I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives last night and extend my deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. I have been in constant communication with federal, state, and local officials overnight and want to thank the over 300 first responders from across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area for their response efforts. I will issue a flag order today to acknowledge this devastating event and tragic loss of lives.
Katie Mather
Figure skaters, coaches and family members on board American Airlines flight
Figure skaters, their coaches and family members were among those on board the American Airlines passenger plane.
Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe told reporters, "To the best of our knowledge, 14 skaters returning home ... were lost in the plane crash."
“It’s a major loss for our skating community," he said.
The skaters were flying home from the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kan., where the national championships took place last week.
Russian media has reported there were two Russian world champions aboard the flight. Reuters identified the two skaters as Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, two Olympic athletes who won the 1994 world championships in Chiba, Japan.
FAA administrator stepped down as Trump took office
The Federation Aviation Administration, the agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates civil aviation, is among several involved in leading the investigation into the deadly collision between the American Airlines plane and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., Wednesday night. As the Daily Beast points out, the FAA's former administrator, Mark Whitaker, stepped down on Jan. 20, just as President Trump took office — and well before his five-year term was up.
Whitaker, who announced his intention to resign as FAA chief in December, spent just over a year in that role. He had drawn the ire of Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder and head of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency office, for suggesting that SpaceX be fined more than $600,000 for alleged safety violations.
Musk, in response, called on Whitaker to resign.
Katie Mather
American Airlines-Black Hawk collision among the deadliest plane crashes in U.S. history
The last time there was a plane crash in the Potomac River was on Jan. 13, 1982, when a passenger jet bound for Tampa, Fla., struck a bridge over the river less than a minute after taking off from Reagan National Airport in a snowstorm. Only five of the 79 people aboard survived the crash.
Dylan Stableford
Hegseth: Helicopter was on an 'annual proficiency training flight'
In a video posted to X on Thursday, newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. military helicopter that collided with an American Airlines commercial jet near Washington, D.C., overnight was conducting "an annual proficiency training flight."
"It was a fairly experienced crew," Hegseth said of the crew members on board the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. "It was doing a required annual night evaluation. They did have night vision goggles."
The 12th Aviation Battalion, the military unit that operated the helicopter, has been granted a 48-hour pause while officials investigate the crash, Hegseth said.
"We anticipate that the investigation will quickly be able to determine whether the aircraft was in the corridor at the right altitude at the time of the incident," he said.
Potomac River temperature was in the 30s last night
The water in the Potomac River was about 33-36°F on Wednesday evening when the American Airlines plane collided with a helicopter, according to meteorologists. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph in the area.
For context, the National Weather Service says 55° "water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly."
After the crash, hundreds of responders were sent into the river for a rescue operation — but they were dressed and prepared for the water temperatures.
NWS states that the shock from cold water quickly removes heat from the body within the first minute and can cause dramatic breathing, heart rate and blood pressure changes.
After roughly 10 minutes, someone could lose muscle control; within 20 to 30 minutes, hypothermia can start to kick in.
Katie Mather
Trump scheduled to speak on plane crash
President Trump is scheduled to hold a press briefing about the crash at 11 a.m. ET, the White House said.
Earlier this morning, Trump said he had been "fully briefed" and would continue "monitoring the situation."
Dylan Stableford
Tragedy is Duffy's 1st challenge as transportation secretary
The deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines commercial jet and a U.S. military helicopter is presenting Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy with his first major challenge.
Duffy — who was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday — was front and center at a press conference on Thursday in Washington, D.C., where he tried to assure the American public that it was safe to fly while acknowledging that "it is not standard to have aircraft collide."
During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, the former Wisconsin congressman, Fox Business host and Real World: Boston star vowed to improve travel safety and increase the number of air traffic controllers to improve aviation, among other transportation priorities.
Katie Mather
Trump: 'I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident'
President Trump shared in a Truth Social post this morning that he had been "fully briefed" on the plane crash near Reagan National Airport and would provide more details when he receives more information on the situation.
"May God Bless their souls," Trump wrote about those aboard the plane and helicopter. "Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."
Katie Mather
Ilia Malinin, U.S. and world men's figure skating champion, reacts to crash
Ilia Malinin, the reigning world and national men's figure skating champion, mourned those who died in Wednesday night's plane crash, confirming he was not on the flight that collided with a helicopter over the Potomac River.
"I hope and pray for everyone who was on that flight is ok. God Bless," the 20-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story.
Malinin won his third national title last weekend at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kan. It is not clear whether he is still in Wichita or had already traveled back to the Washington, D.C., area before this flight. He lives and trains in the northern Virginia area.
Dylan Stableford
Wichita mayor: 'Our hearts are heavy'
At a press conference in Wichita, Kan., Thursday morning, the city's mayor, Lily Wu, said officials were "still learning minute-by-minute" details about the crash involving the American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington.
"Our hearts are heavy," Wu said. "Our hearts are heavy as a city."
Wu said that she had been informed overnight that there were no survivors.
"We mourn with all those who have been impacted," she said, her voice cracking. "This is a terrible tragedy that will unite those in Washington, D.C., and Wichita, Kan., forever."
Colin Campbell
Map: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Dylan Stableford
American Airlines CEO: 'These were experienced pilots'
At the press conference, American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom said the pilot and co-pilot of the plane that collided with the military aircraft were "experienced."
"These were experienced pilots," Isom said.
He said the captain, who he did not identify, had been with the airline for six years, and the co-pilot about two years.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he did not have information about the experience of crew members aboard the military helicopter other than it was classified as a "training mission." But he cautioned that such a classification does not mean the crew members were inexperienced.
Colin Campbell
American Airlines launches hotline for family members
American Airlines has a hotline available for people who believe they may have had friends or family on the 60-passenger aircraft that was meant to land at Reagan Airport on Wednesday night.
"If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215," the airline said in a post on its website
Dylan Stableford
Kansas senator: 'I know that flight. I've flown it many times myself.'
During an overnight press conference in Washington, D.C., Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said the plane crash was very "personal" for him for multiple reasons.
"I know that flight," Moran said. "I've flown it many times myself."
The American Airlines plane was en route to Washington from Wichita, Kan., when it collided with the military helicopter on its approach to Reagan National Airport.
"I lobbied American Airlines to begin having a direct, nonstop flight service to DCA," Moran said of the route, which has been operating for about a year.
He added: "It is certainly true that in Kansas, and in Wichita in particular, we're going to know people who are on this flight, know their family members, know somebody. So this is a very personal circumstance."
Dylan Stableford
Plane's fuselage was 'inverted' and 'located in three different sections in about waist-deep water,' Duffy says
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that authorities have located both aircraft involved in the crash.
The fuselage of the American Airlines plane was found "inverted" in the Potomac River and "located in three different sections in about waist-deep water," Duffy said.
Recovery of the fuselage was underway, he said.
Dylan Stableford
Duffy: 'It is not standard to have aircraft collide'
Taking questions from reporters at the press conference, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that it is not unusual to have military helicopters and commercial aircraft operating in the same area.
"It is not standard to have aircraft collide, I want to be clear on that," Duffy said. "But the flight paths that were being flown by the military and American — that was not unusual for what happens in the D.C. airspace."
Earlier in the press conference, Duffy was asked if he can guarantee to the American public that the U.S. still has the safest airspace in the world.
"The answer to that is, absolutely, yes we do," Duffy said.
Colin Campbell
Nicole Darrah
Reagan National Airport to reopen this morning
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will reopen at 11 a.m. ET today, Jack Potter, the CEO of Washington’s airport authority, said.
Figure skaters from the U.S. and Russia were onboard plane
Figure skaters from the United States and Russia were among the 64 people onboard the commercial jet, U.S. figure skating and Russian officials said.
U.S. Figure Skating, the governing body that oversees the sport, said in a statement that numerous athletes, coaches and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.
“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” Alex Schauffler, the communications director for U.S. Figure Skating, said in the statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian figure skaters as well as other Russian citizens were among those on the plane.
A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said Thursday, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country's deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after the helicopter apparently flew into the path of the American Airlines regional jet late Wednesday while it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, just across the river from Washington, officials said. President Donald Trump told a White House news conference that no one survived.
An American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter collided on Wednesday night, as the jet was landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Just over a week after firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard, eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group, and freezing all hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration, including key air traffic controllers, the United States has experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in nearly 24 years. Officials fear that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board an American Airlines flight have died after the jet collided with an
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday while approaching the Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. The aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River. Everyone on board was feared dead, officials said Thursday.
Dominique Pélicot, the convicted rapist who horrified France by drugging his then wife so other men could rape her, was questioned Thursday about other cases of rape and murder that he's suspected in. Pélicot is serving a 20-year prison term after he was found guilty in December for the horrific sexual abuse of his now ex-wife, Gisèle Pélicot. One involves Sophie Narme, a property agent who was killed in Paris on Dec. 4, 1991.
A CNN commentator swiftly took down a post and apologized after suggesting that President Donald Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington D.C. In a post on X, network contributor Bakari Sellers reasoned that “timing matters” in bringing up politics following a disaster—and that he might have done so too soon, while local emergency personnel are still actively searching for survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, and U.S. Army have all conf