DNC 2024 live updates: DJ hosts musical roll call featuring Lil Jon ahead of Barack and Michelle Obama speeches
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also address the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
The second night of the Democratic National Convention is officially under way in Chicago. Tuesday night's event, the theme of which is "A Bold Vision for America's Future," will feature speeches from former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is also slated to speak.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who made an appearance at the United Center during opening night of the convention Monday, won't be attending tonight's events. Instead, they're hosting a campaign rally and DNC watch party in Milwaukee.
Each night of the DNC, which will run through Thursday, will be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch it on cable or streamers like Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Max. You can also watch a livestream of tonight's speeches here.
Yahoo News will live-blog primetime speeches and provide analysis and key takeaways afterward. Our extensive partner network will also provide breaking news and analysis. Stick with us for full coverage.
Texas mom Kate Cox, who was denied a potentially lifesaving abortion, announces she's pregnant
Kate Cox made headlines in January after she sued the state of Texas for denying her access to an abortion. She and her husband found out their third child had a genetic condition and would likely not survive more than a year after birth. There were also major health risks involved for Cox to keep the baby until term.
Cox, who has since advocated against abortion bans, announced Texas's votes during the DNC roll call and shared she was pregnant again.
- Neia Balao
Spike Lee appears alongside Kathy Hochul during roll call
Filmmaker and proud New Yorker Spike Lee was seen standing alongside Henry Garrido, the executive director of New York City's largest municipal employees union, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as she cast the state's delegate votes.
Director and Writer Spike Lee is standing with New York during its moment during the DNC roll call. pic.twitter.com/3VYOlEY1GV
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2024
On July 21, Lee publicly endorsed Kamala Harris on his Instagram account.
- David Knowles
Tim Walz takes the stage in Milwaukee
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held a large rally 90 miles away in Milwaukee.
As the DNC conducted its ceremonial roll call, Walz took the stage at a packed Fiserv arena, where Trump and the Republicans held their convention in July.
"That convention and the energy over there is like nothing you've seen," Walz said of the scene at Chicago's United Center. "Here's what I'm really excited about. Not only do we have massive energy at our convention, we've got a hell of a lot more energy at where they had their convention."
- Neia Balao
Sean Astin, Wendell Pierce cast delegate votes on behalf of Indiana, Louisiana
As the ceremonial roll call continues, more celebrities are speaking out on behalf of their states. The Goonies and Stranger Things actor Sean Astin spoke on behalf of Indiana, while The Wire and Treme actor Wendell Pierce spoke up when Louisiana cast its delegate votes.
Wendell Pierce speaks as a "proud son of Louisiana" during the state's roll call #DNC: pic.twitter.com/6Q32Ij50c0
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024
- Colin Campbell
Why did California and Minnesota 'pass' during the roll call?
The delegations of California and Minnesota dramatically "passed" instead of throwing their support to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz during the ceremonial roll call. Those are Harris's and Walz's home states and are expected to weigh in at the end of the process.
- Neia Balao
Lil Jon steals the show during DNC roll call
During the DNC's ceremonial roll call on Tuesday night, rapper Lil Jon made a sudden appearance and performed a segment of his 2013 hit "Turn Down for What." The rapper, who hails from Atlanta, appeared in the stands before the Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams announced the state's ceremonial votes for Kamala Harris.
- Colin Campbell
- Colin Campbell
DNC begins roll call — with a twist
The Democratic National Convention hosted a ceremonial roll call to nominate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the party's presidential and vice presidential nominees. It process is ceremonial because the party already officially endorsed the candidates prior to the convention in a virtual roll call.
The convention roll call has traditionally made for rather boring television, as each of the 57 state and territory delegations cast their votes one by one.
This year, according to the Chicago Sun Times, the Democrats will instead feature "a DJ on the stage with music, lights and surprise guests. ... The vibe, planners say, will be that of a celebration before the prime-time speakers take the stage."
- Neia Balao
Nabela Noor speaks about infertility struggles, advocates for reproductive rights
Nabela Noor, a Muslim American content creator, spoke out about her struggles with infertility. With more than 11 million followers across her social media platforms, Noor has been outspoken about her journey to motherhood and the challenges she's experienced along the way.
"Today, we have two beautiful daughters," she told the crowd at the United Center. "But this is not everyone's ending. For many women, IVF is the only choice. That choice and more is at stake in November. The freedom to plan your family, the hope of having a family at all. I am here to stand with everyone fighting for our reproductive freedoms."
- Neia Balao
Chicago native Common performs 'Fortunate'
Common, a Chicago-born rapper, performed his 2024 song "Fortunate" featuring Pete Rock during the second night of the DNC.
In 2011, Fox News described the rapper-turned-actor as a "controversial" figure after he was invited to then-first lady Michelle Obama's White House Poetry Jam.
The "Never Have I Ever" actor, who released his latest album earlier this summer, was a vocal supporter of former President Obama. He has also been involved in raising awareness about gun violence.
- David Knowles
Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham explains why she is voting for Harris
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday,
"I wasn't just a Trump supporter, I was a true believer," Grisham said.
Grisham went on to describe how Trump privately mocked his supporters as "basement dwellers" and boasted about telling lies.
"Say it enough and people will believe you," Grisham said Trump told her.
Grisham resigned from her role in the Trump administration just hours after the former president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
“Jan. 6, of course, was my breaking point,” she said her decision to step down. “And I was really proud that I was, well, the first in the administration to resign.”
Grisham also testified before the House Jan. 6 Select Committee.
"Now here I am behind a podium, advocating for a Democrat," Grisham said Tuesday, "and that's because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people and she has my vote."
- Colin Campbell
Ex-Trump voter: 'I'm voting for Kamala Harris'
Kyle Sweetser, a former Trump supporter, took to the stage to explain his conversion to the Harris campaign.
"I voted for Trump, not once, not twice, but three times. You see, I work in construction. I work with my hands. He told us he'd look out for blue-collar workers," Sweetser told delegates. "I donated to him many times throughout his presidency."
However, he said he "started to see Trump's tariff policy in action. Costs for construction workers like me were starting to soar. I realized Trump wasn't for me."
Sweetser said he wasn't "left-wing — period." But, he added, Harris is "going to tackle inflation. Trump will make it worse. I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she'll make us proud to be an American again."
- Katie Mather
Malcolm Kenyatta takes the stage with Project 2025 book
Malcolm Kenyatta, a state representative for Pennsylvania, brought out the oversize Project 2025 book that Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow displayed during the first night of the DNC. According to organizers, the Project 2025 prop will be brought out and discussed every night of the DNC this week.
"It's our turn to make history," Kenyatta said.
- Katie Mather
Jack Schlossberg, Jason Carter compare their grandfathers' legacies to potential Harris presidency
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, and Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, took the stage in succession to share their support for Harris. Carter's grandfather, 99, said he intends to vote for Harris.
Schlossberg, who has gone viral on social media and has worked as a political correspondent for Vogue, called Harris "a leader who shares my grandfather's energy, vision and optimism for the future."
- Neia Balao
Patti LaBelle performs during night 2 of DNC
Singer Patti LaBelle took the stage at the start of night two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, serenading the crowd with an "In Memoriam" tribute to fallen leaders with the 1978 track "You Are My Friend."
LaBelle, who has previously voiced her support for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, gave a shout-out to Harris at the end of her performance.
"God Bless America, Kamala Harris," she said to cheers.
- Katie Mather
What is Project 2025?
A major talking point that will come up every night of the DNC is Project 2025. The conservative-led effort is, essentially, a 922-page wish list for the next Republican administration and would radically reshape how the American government works.
Harris and her allies have leveraged Project 2025 as an attack against the Trump campaign, although Trump has publicly distanced himself from the project and claimed he has nothing to do with it.
Some of its initiatives include eliminating the Department of Education, having the federal government promote “biblically based, social science reinforced” heterosexual marriages, imposing wide restrictions on abortion access and allocating funding for more border walls.
Read more from Yahoo News: Project 2025 takes center stage at the DNC. What to know about the conservative policy plan Kamala Harris and other Dems keep attacking.
- Katie Mather
In his speech, second gentleman Doug Emhoff will call Harris a 'joyful warrior'
According to released excerpts from second gentleman Doug Emhoff's speech later tonight, he will call Harris a "joyful warrior" — aligning with the campaign's message of optimism.
“Kamala is a joyful warrior," he plans to say. "It's doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she's our president.
"Here’s the thing about joyful warriors: They’re still warriors. And Kamala is as tough as it comes.”
- David Knowles
Harris and Walz campaign in Milwaukee during night 2 of the DNC
As the second day of the DNC gets underway, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not be in attendance at Chicago's United Center. Instead, they will be holding a massive campaign rally in nearby Milwaukee. The decision to campaign at a separate location is highly unusual, especially since it could set up a split-screen moment with high-profile speakers who are scheduled to appear at the DNC.
- David Knowles
Michael Cohen attends day two of the DNC
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness his former boss's New York criminal trial, is attending of the DNC on its second day.
- Kate Murphy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Harris is not like her 'Veep' character, though it 'might be another candidate'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus made a live appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” from the DNC this week. The "Veep" actress said that while her fictional character Selina Meyer was a female vice president, that's the only similarity the character and Vice President Kamala Harris share.
When Colbert brought up the fact that “Veep” viewership has increased by 350%, Louis-Dreyfus said, “It’s a great thing, I think?” Still, she felt the need to clarify that Meyer and Harris do not share the same personality traits.
“Let me explain to you, on ‘Veep’ I played a narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath, and that is not Kamala Harris,” she said, adding: “It might be another candidate in the race.”
Colbert then asked which “Veep” character reminds Louis-Dreyfus the most of Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance. “That would be Jonah Ryan,” she said, referring to Meyer’s White House liaison, played by Timothy Simons, who constantly clashes with members of her staff.
Read more from Variety: Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Kamala Harris is not a ‘narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath’ like her ‘Veep’ character: That ‘might be another candidate’
- Kate Murphy
Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, other Republicans to speak at the DNC
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will speak Tuesday evening at the DNC.
"I never thought I'd be speaking at a Democratic convention. But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out," Grisham told NBC News.
Grisham is one of several Republicans who are expected to appear at the DNC in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, including:
Conservative political commentator Ana Navarro. The co-host of ABC's The View will host the second night of the DNC on Tuesday. In the 2016 election cycle, she was notably critical of Trump. As of 2020, she was still a member of the Republican Party but did not support the party's nominee. Navarro has endorsed Harris.
Mayor of Mesa, Ariz., John Giles: He endorsed Harris last month and is set to speak Tuesday night at the DNC. "I do not recognize my own party. The Republican Party has been taken over by extremists that are committed to forcing people in the center of the political spectrum out of the party," Giles said at a Harris-Walz rally this month. "Please join me in putting country over party and stopping Donald Trump."
Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger: He is expected to speak at the DNC on Thursday, according to CNN. Kinzinger voted to impeach Trump in 2021 in relation to his role in allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kinzinger didn't seek reelection and left Congress in 2023. He endorsed Harris for president and is part of the "Republicans for Harris" group that aims to entice voters who don't want to vote for Trump.
Former lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan: He has shown his support for Harris and is expected to speak this week at the DNC. "Just because you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 doesn't mean you're a Democrat. It just means you're a patriot. You're doing your duty as an American to step up to the plate and reclaim this country's future," Duncan told CNN.
Former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye: She is also expected to speak at the DNC this week. Troye previously joined Harris on the campaign trail in Michigan just before President Biden dropped out of the presidential race.
- Nicole Darrah
List of speakers for night 2
The DNC has released the speaker lineup for the second night of the convention.
Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter
Jack Schlossberg, grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy
Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta
Kyle Sweetser, former Trump voter
Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary
Nabela Noor, content creator
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters
Kenneth Stribling, retired Teamster
Ana Navarro, The View co-host who is host of night 2
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Ken Chenault, American business executive
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic Maryland Senate candidate
Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff
Former first lady Michelle Obama
Former President Barack Obama
- Kate Murphy
How Harris's campaign got a boost from Obama
Former President Barack Obama gave Vice President Kamala Harris some advice after she secured the Democratic presidential nomination, which was to take advantage of the talent available to run her campaign, Reuters reports.
"[Obama] just wanted her to know that she was in a position to recruit anyone she thought they needed," a source familiar with Obama and Harris's conversation told Reuters.
High-profile alumni of Obama's successful 2008 and 2012 election efforts, including former campaign manager David Plouffe, have now joined Harris's election campaign.
Obama, who is expected to speak at the DNC on Tuesday night, has known Harris for two decades.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Photos: Protesters clash with the police outside the DNC on Monday
At least 13 people were arrested Monday during protests related to the Democratic National Convention, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Tuesday.
Charges ranged from criminal trespass to aggravated battery of police officers, Snelling said.
- Kate Murphy
Rumors swirl around Beyoncé, Taylor Swift making DNC appearances
A major performer has yet to be announced for this year's Democratic National Convention, fueling fan speculation that Beyoncé or Taylor Swift could make an appearance in Chicago because both artists endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.
In this election cycle, Beyoncé gave the Harris campaign permission to use her hit song "Freedom" for the vice president to walk out to on the campaign trail. Harris also walked out to the song while making a surprise appearance to kick off the DNC on Monday.
Meanwhile, Swift has not made a presidential endorsement this election cycle and is currently in London finishing off the European leg of her "Eras Tour" on Tuesday. Fans speculate in theory she could make it back to Chicago in time for the final two nights of the convention.
But Deadline has quashed any Swift rumors, reporting that a DNC insider said a Swift appearance would overshadow Harris at the Democratic convention.
- Kate Murphy
Harris will need help from a Democratic Congress to pass her proposed agenda
Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed some of her proposed policies for next year if she wins the White House. But some of her biggest agenda plans will need Democrats to have control of the House and Senate if they want to see the light of day, like a child care tax credit for middle-class families and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies.
There is little in Harris' agenda that can be achieved by executive action — and any attempts would most likely get tied up in court. And Republicans are already telegraphing that if they control either the House or the Senate under a Harris presidency, her early plans would be dead on arrival.
"What we really need to do is to win the trifecta," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said at a recent fundraiser with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee. "Because if President Harris has to contend with MAGA crazies in the House or mischief makers in the Senate, it’s going to be a very different Harris presidency. We need to win the trifecta."
Read more from NBC News: Harris is rolling out her agenda. She'll need a Democratic Congress to pass it.
- Dylan Stableford
Secret Service reportedly investigating bomb threats made at 'various locations' in downtown Chicago
Police and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating bomb threats made at "various locations” in downtown Chicago, the Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon.
"Law enforcement was screening the affected areas and examining the credibility of the threat, according to a message from the joint information center established for the convention," the AP said.
Fox 32 in Chicago said its newsroom received an emailed threat alleging "pipe bombs" were placed at two hotels on Chicago's West Side, near the site of the Democratic National Convention.
The threat "also included antisemitic statements," the network said.
- Nicole Darrah
Walz interrupted by protesters
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was interrupted by protesters while addressing the Democratic Women's Caucus meeting in Chicago on Tuesday.
According to Politico, "a handful of pro-Palestinian protesters" were chanting "Stop killing women in Gaza" during the event at McCormick Place.
Banners reportedly read: “Kamala: No weapons to Israel” and "Arms embargo now."
Walz did not address the protesters and continued with his remarks, NBC News reported.
- Kate Murphy
'Hoops for Harris' announces Sept. 4 fundraising call with former NBA, WNBA players
NBA Hall of Fame coach George Karl has announced a "Hoops for Harris" fundraising call that will include former NBA and WNBA players, coaches and announcers coming together on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET for a fundraising call in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.
The announcement comes after various groups like Black Women for Harris, Black Men for Harris, Latinos for Harris, White Women for Harris and White Dudes for Harris were established to support the Democratic nominee.
As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 20, the @hoopsforharris account on X was "temporarily restricted" due to some "unusual activity from this account." For context, Elon Musk, who owns the X platform, has publicly endorsed former President Trump.
Harris already received an endorsement from Golden State Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr, who spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
- Yahoo News Staff
Carlos Eduardo Espina, Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor among social media influencers speaking at DNC
Yahoo News' Donnavan Smoot reports:
While politicians, delegates and campaign staff are often already familiar with the convention floor, this will be the first time the DNC has welcomed influencers and content creators as credentialed members of the media.
Over 200 social media personalities received credentials for the convention, which runs through Aug. 22. Several are on their way to see Kamala Harris formally accept the party’s nomination for president and have an opportunity to create content with unprecedented access, but a select few have been invited to get onstage and give speeches.
Among the influencers in attendance include Carlos Eduardo Espina, who posts about immigrant rights; Deja Foxx, who covers abortion access; Olivia Julianna, who covers climate change, reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights; and Nabela Noor, who posts about home, lifestyle and immigration.
Click for a more in-depth look at the influencers speaking this week: Carlos Eduardo Espina, Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor among social media influencers speaking at the 2024 DNC
- Kate Murphy
Security perimeter near DNC beefed up after fencing knocked down by protesters
Security near the Democratic National Convention venue is being reinforced on Tuesday after protesters broke through a security fence near the United Center in Chicago on Monday.
While a larger group of protesters marched peacefully, four people were arrested.
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters on Monday: “We have no idea what they would have done had that gotten on to the other side. But as I’ve said before, we’re not going to tolerate anyone that is going to vandalize things in our city. We are not going to tolerate anyone who are going to commit acts of violence.”
According to Chicago's WGN-TV, "a second layer of fencing, concrete barriers and brackets to ensure the fences remain secure and cannot be easily dismantled" were added to the perimeter.
- Dylan Stableford
Chicago police made 13 arrests during DNC protests Monday
At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said police made 13 arrests on Monday during protests outside of the Democratic National Convention, bringing the total to 15.
Two people were arrested Sunday ahead of the four-day convention.
Snelling also said that some of the officers who responded when demonstrators breached a fence near the United Center on Monday night were struck by objects and hit with pepper spray, but that there were "no major injuries."
"Our officers showed great restraint," Snelling said.
- Kate Murphy
South Asian immigrants rally in support of Harris
Sumathi Madhure is a physical therapist, a mother of two — and a New Hampshire delegate who immigrated to the U.S. from South Asia when she was 20 years old. Madhure and hundreds of other voters of South Asian descent are excited to see Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also South Asian, run for president.
The Los Angeles Times reports:
Madhure and hundreds of other “Desis,” as South Asians living abroad often refer to themselves, came together at a community center before Monday's main convention session — responding with enthusiasm as politicos with similar roots described how their election had marked a first for their own communities in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona and other states.
"It doesn’t matter which color and which race you are, you still have to prove you are capable and worthy of the job," said Madhure, a delegate from New Hampshire. "To me, Kamala has proven she is capable and she can handle this job. But she needs to keep proving it."
Click here to read more from the Los Angeles Times: 'Desis' take Chicago: Kamala Harris' Indian American political family is thrilled
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
'We ❤️ Joe' signs, Project 2025 and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr — a look at night 1 in photos
The Democratic Party's convention kicked off at the United Center in Chicago Monday night.
- Kate Murphy
What's behind the empty seats on the first night of the DNC?
Conservatives were quick to jump on the number of apparent empty seats at Chicago's United Center as the Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday night.
The venue is designed to hold 23,500 people, but photos of the half-empty venue spread quickly online.
"Look at all the empty seats at the DNC," one X user wrote. "The Democrat Party is over! RIP."
What was really behind the empty seats? The Wall Street Journal reported that the pro-Palestinian demonstrations happening outside of the venue delayed at least 20 buses carrying delegates that were stuck about a half mile from the United Center, resulting in many convention-goers arriving late.
The Secret Service also said Tuesday, according to CNN, that two other bus incidents added to those delays: one bus accidentally struck a security gate, while another had mechanical issues.
- Nicole Darrah
Democrats rolling out the 'blue carpet' for social media influencers
The Democratic National Convention Committee said it brought a "blue carpet" to the United Center this week for influencers to deliver live coverage from the scene in Chicago.
“From day one of our planning, we’ve set out to bring the convention experience beyond the halls of the United Center,” Nora Keefe, Democratic National Convention Committee Director of Surrogate Communications said in a press release shared first with the Daily Beast. The United Center is the convention hall in Chicago where festivities are set to kick off on Monday.
One of the most high profile influencers who will be working his magic on the carpet is comedian and impressionist Matt Friend, a Daily Beast contributor, who performed at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Friend will serve as a Blue Carpet correspondent for Snapchat along with Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat’s Good Luck America.
- Nicole Darrah
Night 2 theme: 'A Bold Vision for America's Future'
The DNC opened on Monday with the theme "For the People." Tuesday night's theme will highlight "A Bold Vision for America's Future."
The Obamas, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are set to speak. The View's Ana Navarro will host tonight's events.
- Colin Campbell
Trump says Harris team passed on Fox News debate
Former President Donald Trump wrote on social media late Monday night that Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign said it would decline his proposed Sept. 4 debate hosted by Fox News.
“Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity," he wrote on Truth Social.
Both campaigns have so far agreed to a single debate, on Sept. 10, hosted by ABC News. Trump, who initially backed out of the ABC News event, later reversed course and endorsed two additional debates: the Fox News one on Sept. 4 and another hosted by NBC News on Sept. 25.
Their vice presidential candidates, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have also agreed to their own debate on Oct. 1 hosted by CBS News.
- Nicole Darrah
The Obamas are scheduled to headline night 2 of the DNC
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, along with second gentleman Doug Emhoff, are set to headline night two of the convention.
The 44th president posted on X Monday evening: "It's good to be home in Chicago."
Two decades ago, Obama, a barely 40-something Illinois Senate candidate, launched himself into America's history books with a speech that's still talked about.
The 44th president said he looks forward to joining party faithful to "share what's at stake in this election," and why Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Walz, her running mate, should be elected.
"President Obama believes this is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and is committed to doing all he can to elect Vice President Harris and Democrats across the country," Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama said in a statement.
"His strategy this fall will be driven by where he can move the needle with Democrats and persuadable voters, especially in states with key races. That is why he will continue to engage in traditional and creative tactics to reach voters where they are and mobilizing the electorate in advance of Nov. 5."
- Nicole Darrah
Harris to hold rally in Milwaukee tonight as DNC continues in Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to host a campaign rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday night as the Democratic National Convention's second night kicks off at the United Center in Chicago.
Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will speak at the Fiserv Forum, where former President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention last month.
According to the Harris campaign, tonight's event in Milwaukee will be both a rally and a DNC watch party. Harris and Walz are expected to watch the convention alongside the crowd at the Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
- Nicole Darrah
Night 1 takeaways: The torch has been passed
Night one of the convention has ended, and President Biden bid farewell to his political career. He "passed the torch" to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as those in attendance chanted, "Thank you, Joe!"
And former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — who received a rousing ovation as she took the stage — said she predicts Harris will break the "highest, hardest glass ceiling."
Yahoo News' Andrew Romano has more takeaways from last night's session. Click here to read.
- Ed Hornick
Poll: What did you think of Biden's DNC speech?
- Colin Campbell
DNC night 1 closes
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan took a voice vote to close out Monday night at the Democratic convention. The vote occurred at about 11:30 p.m. local time in Chicago.
The Democratic National Convention resumes Tuesday night.
- David Knowles
Harris and Walz join the Bidens on stage
At the conclusion of his speech to the Democratic National Convention, President Biden was joined on stage by his wife, Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
That "pass the torch" moment capped the first night of the DNC.
- Colin Campbell
Biden says Gaza protests 'have a point' as he urges ceasefire
President Biden briefly addressed Israel's war in Gaza during his keynote speech on Monday, saying the pro-Palestinian protesters outside the convention hall "have a point."
"A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides," said Biden.
Biden, a staunch supporter of U.S. military aid to Israel, elicited cheers from the crowd as he strongly urged a ceasefire and touted humanitarian efforts.
"We'll keep working to bring hostages home and end the war in Gaza and bring peace and security to the Middle East. As you know, I wrote a peace treaty for Gaza," he said. "A few days ago, I put forward a proposal that has brought us closer to doing that than we've done since Oct. 7. We're working around the clock ... to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages with their families, and surge humanitarian health and food assistance into Gaza now. To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people, and finally — finally, finally — deliver a ceasefire and end this war!"
- David Knowles
Biden says picking Harris as his vice president was 'the best decision I made my whole career'
Biden repeatedly praised Harris in his speech Monday at the DNC.
"Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made ... when I became our nominee," Biden said, "And it was the best decision I made in my whole career."
"She's tough," he continued, "She's experienced and she has enormous integrity."
- Dylan Stableford
Biden dismisses reports he's angry at people who wanted him to step aside
Near the end of his speech, President Biden addressed reports that he is angry at Democratic officials, like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others, who publicly and privately urged him to drop his reelection bid.
"I love my job, but I love my country more," Biden said. "And all this talk about how I'm angry at all those people who said I should step down, that's not true.
"I love my country more and we need to preserve our democracy," he added. "In 2024, we need you to vote. We need you to keep the Senate. We need you to win back the House of Representatives. And above all, we need you to beat Donald Trump."
- David Knowles
Biden's speech has some stumbles
During his speech at the DNC on Monday, President Biden made an impassioned case for what he had accomplished during his term in office. But his delivery also had some unsteady moments that served to remind his audience of his much-criticized debate performance against Donald Trump that ultimately led Democrats to pressure him to exit the race.
Perhaps the most glaring example came when he reflected on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and send the question of whether to outlaw abortion to the states.
"The decision overturning Roe v. Wade, that you heard earlier tonight, the United States Supreme Court majority wrote the following: Quote, women are not without electrical, are not, not allowed, are not without electoral or political power. No kidding," Biden said, before regaining his footing.
- Dylan Stableford
Biden calls Trump a 'loser'
During his speech at the DNC, one of President Biden's biggest applause lines came when he blasted former President Donald Trump for the message he sends to foreign leaders.
"Donald Trump calls America a failing nation," Biden said. "Think about the message he sends around the world when he talks about America being a failing nation, when he says we're losing. He's the loser! And he's dead wrong."
- Colin Campbell
Biden takes victory lap on own policy record
Biden devoted a good portion of his keynote speech to his term in office.
"I made a commitment to you that I'd be a president for all of America, whether you voted for me or not. And we have done that," he said.
He ticked off a series of economic stats and declared he had presided over "one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever." He highlighted new initiatives tackling climate change, infrastructure and other issues.
"We finally beat Big Pharma," he added, touting an insulin price cap. (During his highly criticized debate performance, Biden had botched a similar line, accidentally saying: "We finally beat Medicare.")