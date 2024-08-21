DNC 2024 live updates: DJ hosts musical roll call featuring Lil Jon ahead of Barack and Michelle Obama speeches

Stephanie Grisham listens to then-President Donald Trump speak to reporters in November 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will speak Tuesday evening at the DNC.

"I never thought I'd be speaking at a Democratic convention. But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out," Grisham told NBC News.

Grisham is one of several Republicans who are expected to appear at the DNC in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, including:

Conservative political commentator Ana Navarro. The co-host of ABC's The View will host the second night of the DNC on Tuesday. In the 2016 election cycle, she was notably critical of Trump. As of 2020, she was still a member of the Republican Party but did not support the party's nominee. Navarro has endorsed Harris.

Mayor of Mesa, Ariz., John Giles: He endorsed Harris last month and is set to speak Tuesday night at the DNC. "I do not recognize my own party. The Republican Party has been taken over by extremists that are committed to forcing people in the center of the political spectrum out of the party," Giles said at a Harris-Walz rally this month. "Please join me in putting country over party and stopping Donald Trump."

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger: He is expected to speak at the DNC on Thursday, according to CNN. Kinzinger voted to impeach Trump in 2021 in relation to his role in allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kinzinger didn't seek reelection and left Congress in 2023. He endorsed Harris for president and is part of the "Republicans for Harris" group that aims to entice voters who don't want to vote for Trump.

Former lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan: He has shown his support for Harris and is expected to speak this week at the DNC. "Just because you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024 doesn't mean you're a Democrat. It just means you're a patriot. You're doing your duty as an American to step up to the plate and reclaim this country's future," Duncan told CNN.

Former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye: She is also expected to speak at the DNC this week. Troye previously joined Harris on the campaign trail in Michigan just before President Biden dropped out of the presidential race.