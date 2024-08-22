DNC 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris to speak at convention and accept presidential nomination tonight

The Chicks and Pink will also reportedly take the stage tonight.

Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday evening as the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago comes to a close.

In her address, Harris is expected to talk about her life story and lay out her vision for the United States.

On Wednesday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz officially accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president, and the former schoolteacher gave Democrats a football-inspired pep talk: "It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense, and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field. And, boy, do we have the right team. Kamala Harris is tough. Kamala Harris is experienced. And Kamala Harris is ready.”

Tonight's events will be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch it on cable or streamers such as Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Max.

Yahoo News will live-blog primetime speeches and provide analysis and key takeaways afterward. Our extensive partner network will also provide breaking news and analysis. Stick with us for full coverage.