Kate Murphy
DNC 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris to speak at convention and accept presidential nomination tonight
The Chicks and Pink will also reportedly take the stage tonight.
Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday evening as the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago comes to a close.
In her address, Harris is expected to talk about her life story and lay out her vision for the United States.
On Wednesday night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz officially accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president, and the former schoolteacher gave Democrats a football-inspired pep talk: "It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense, and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field. And, boy, do we have the right team. Kamala Harris is tough. Kamala Harris is experienced. And Kamala Harris is ready.”
Tonight's events will be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch it on cable or streamers such as Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Max.
Yahoo News will live-blog primetime speeches and provide analysis and key takeaways afterward. Our extensive partner network will also provide breaking news and analysis. Stick with us for full coverage.
Which celebs are showing up to the DNC this week?
The DNC has been a star-studded event this week, from hosts such as The Office writer and actress Mindy Kaling to surprise appearances from speakers like Oprah on Wednesday night.
Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon amped up Georgia's roll call when he did a surprise performance of his 2013 hit "Turn Down for What" from the DNC floor.
Here's a look at some the celebs in attendance this week:
Oprah Winfrey
Kenan Thompson
Stevie Wonder
Mindy Kaling
John Legend
Maren Morris
Amanda Gorman
Lynda Carter
Omarosa
Sean Astin
Stephen Colbert
Eva Longoria
Common
Patti LaBelle
Lil Jon
Spike Lee
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: The 2024 Democratic National Convention is a star-studded event. See all the celebs in attendance, from Oprah Winfrey to Stevie Wonder.
- Kate Murphy
How past presidents are helping Harris's campaign
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama spoke at the DNC on Tuesday night, making an impassioned plea for voters to support Vice President Kamala Harris. But the Obamas aren't the only former first families supporting the Democratic presidential nominee.
Every living Democratic president, spanning five decades, showed up one way or another to express their support of Harris this week at the DNC.
Former President Bill Clinton criticized former President Donald Trump for being divisive, among other things, while former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she believes Harris will shatter the "highest, hardest glass ceiling" that she only cracked in 2016.
Even former President Jimmy Carter relayed remarks through his grandson to the DNC from his home in Georgia where the 99-year-old is in hospice care. "My grandfather can't wait to vote for Kamala Harris," Jason Carter said.
The grandson of former President John F. Kennedy took the stage to support Harris, likening her to his grandfather. "Once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation," Jack Schlossberg said, "to a leader who shares my grandfather's energy, vision and optimism for our future."
- Kate Murphy
Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin, is supporting Harris at the DNC this week
Vice President Kamala Harris has joined her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, in co-parenting their two kids, Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff. "Momala" is what Cole and Ella have affectionately nicknamed their stepmom.
When Republicans attacked Harris for not having biological children of her own, Kerstin swept in to defend the vice president, telling CNN, "These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."
This week, Kerstin has been at the DNC supporting Harris, even posting a picture with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
- Kate Murphy
No one was injured or arrested during Wednesday DNC protests, Chicago police say
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters on Thursday that there was a "pretty large protest" at Union Park on Wednesday near the United Center, where the DNC is being held. Snelling said no arrests were made and no one was injured, including police officers.
"It shows that when you have some type of contact and collaboration with those who are organizing that you can have a peaceful First Amendment gathering, and that’s what happened yesterday," Snelling told reporters. "Did we have a couple of dustups? Sure. But those things were quickly rectified."
- Kate Murphy
Uncommitted National Movement starts a sit-in to protest DNC after they were denied slot for Palestinian speaker
The Uncommitted National Movement started a sit-in outside of the United Center in Chicago Wednesday night after the DNC denied their request to have a Palestinian speaker on stage.
About 40 delegates from the movement and their supporters refuse to get up until someone from the DNC changes their mind, CNN reported on Thursday.
They were briefly joined by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, while New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her support for the movement on social media, urging the DNC to allow them a slot.
While the DNC sanctioned a panel on Monday inside the convention center on Palestinian and Arab issues, the group continues to push for a more prominent stage.
The Uncommitted National Movement started during the Democratic presidential primary to withhold votes to President Biden over his administration's support for Israel's offensive in Gaza.
- Kate Murphy
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary Thursday. When Emhoff spoke at the DNC on Tuesday, he shared an anecdote about when he called Harris for the first time trying to set up their blind date.
"Never in history has anyone suggested 8:30 a.m. And yet, that’s when I dialed. I got Kamala’s voicemail, and I just started rambling," Emhoff recalled. "'Hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting. Again, it's Doug...'" he quipped, reenacting the voicemail. "By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail, and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary."
Emhoff on Thursday posted a tribute to his wife on social media to celebrate the occasion, hours before she will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the DNC. Will the DNC hear the voicemail? Time will tell.
Ten years of marriage, forever to go. Happy anniversary, @VP. I love you. pic.twitter.com/MlfqjhZ7oh
— Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) August 22, 2024
- Kate Murphy
A 'who's who' of the blended Harris family
Vice President Kamala Harris's family members have been making appearances at the DNC in Chicago this week and on social media. Here's an overview of the "big, beautiful, blended family," as Doug Emhoff described them on Tuesday evening:
Doug Emhoff: Harris's husband, 59, who is currently the first "second gentleman" of the U.S. If Harris is elected president, he would become America's first "first gentleman."
Ella Emhoff: The 25-year-old is Harris's stepdaughter and daughter of Doug Emhoff and his first wife, Kerstin.
Cole Emhoff: He is the 29-year-old stepson of Harris. He is also the son of Emhoff and his first wife. Cole and Ella both call Harris "Momala."
Kerstin Emhoff: Doug Emhoff's former wife, 57, and mother of Ella and Cole.
Maya Harris: She is the vice president's younger sister, 57, and only sibling.
Tony West: Harris's brother-in-law, 59, who is married to Maya Harris.
Meena Harris, Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff, Arden Emhoff: Nieces and nephews of Harris
Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle: Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have a 'big, beautiful blended family.' Therapists say it's 'inspiring.'
- Kate Murphy
Walz's family become breakout stars of night 3 of the DNC
I swear Gwen Walz is about to be a national icon. pic.twitter.com/6EeiGJ6f9T
— Nate Morris 🥥🌴 (@_natemorris) August 22, 2024
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's family played a big role in his acceptance speech for the Democratic vice presidential nomination Wednesday night at the DNC and were the breakout stars of the evening.
Walz's two kids, Hope, 23, and Gus, 17, along with his wife Gwen cried with pride as the former football coach and teacher took the stage as thousands in the United Center in Chicago cheered raising "Coach Walz" signs.
Walz shared the struggle he and Gwen went through to have children, saying it took "years" even with the help of fertility treatments. “And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope,” Walz said. Gwen made a heart sign with her hands to her husband and said, "I love you."
“Gus, Hope, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you,” Walz said, prompting his son Gus to give his dad a standing ovation, proudly telling the crowd, "That's my dad!"
- Nicole Darrah
The Chicks to perform national anthem at DNC tonight: CNN
The Chicks will perform the national anthem Thursday night at the DNC, CNN reported.
Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the country group also performed the national anthem at the virtual 2020 DNC. As CNN notes, "The band's past ... has infamously intertwined with politics."
Before the U.S.'s invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Chicks' lead singer said at a concert that the group, which started in Texas, did not support the war and were "ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas."
The Chicks immediately faced backlash for the remarks, and some radio stations pulled their music.
Read more from CNN on why the Chicks' performances at the DNC are notable.
- Colin Campbell
Trump would be 'honored' by an RFK Jr. endorsement
Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would welcome independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement. Kennedy is set to make a speech on Friday about his campaign's future; multiple reports indicate that he's expected to drop out and that he's weighing backing the Republican nominee.
Kennedy, a scion of arguably America's most storied Democratic family, began the race in the Democratic primary before pursuing the independent run.
"I've known him for a long time," Trump said in a Fox News interview. "As you know, he's a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. He's a very good person. If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it. He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person. Women love some of his policies. And I guess some people don't like some of his policies."
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
Scenes from night 3: A tearful speech, the big 'Project 2025' book, Oprah and Stevie Wonder
- Nicole Darrah
Tim Walz's son Gus tearfully cheers on dad during night 3
Tim Walz's son, Gus, teared up on Wednesday night as his dad spoke onstage to accept the vice presidential nomination.
Walz was talking about his family's struggle with infertility when he told Gus, 17; his daughter, Hope, 23; and wife, Gwen: "You are my entire world, and I love you."
Gus immediately pointed toward his dad onstage, choking up. He stood up, clapped and appeared to mouth the words: "That's my dad."
You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024
- Nicole Darrah
Tonight's celebrity host: Kerry Washington
Actress Kerry Washington is the host for the final night of the DNC, days after her former Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn helmed the first night of the convention.
Entertainment Weekly reported on her political background:
Washington is a longtime political activist and co-founder of political nonprofit Influence Change. She supported former President Barack Obama's re-election campaign at the 2012 DNC and campaigned for current President Joe Biden at the 2020 convention.
Giving the people what they want @tonygoldwyn #ForDemocracy #DMC #Olitz pic.twitter.com/A1FbeDNQVi
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 22, 2024
- Andrew Romano
Thursday's convention theme: 'For Our Future'
The day’s theme will be “For Our Future.” It’s unclear how this differs from Tuesday’s theme, “A Bold Vision for America's Future” — but expect Democrats to keep claiming, as they have all week, that Vice President Kamala Harris offers a “new way forward” while former President Donald Trump just wants to “take us back.”
Harris will headline with her acceptance speech; other speakers will include North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an ex-Republican, and actress Kerry Washington.
- Ed Hornick
3rd night of DNC wraps up
The third night of the DNC ended with Tim Walz accepting the VP nomination.
In anticipation of tomorrow night, when Harris will accept the presidential nomination, Walz concluded his speech praising Harris.
“No matter who you are, Kamala Harris is going to stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life that you want to lead," he said. "Because that is what we want for ourselves and it is what we want for our neighbors."
- David Knowles
Walz outlines 'clip and save it' policy proposals
In his speech at the DNC on Wednesday, Walz began outlining the Harris campaign's priorities should they defeat Trump in the November election.
"I think we owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she'd do as president before we ask them for their votes. So this is the part, clip and save it and send it to your undecided relatives so that they know," Walz said, before listing a series of proposals, none of which were particularly fleshed out:
"If you're a middle class family or a family trying to get into the middle class, Kamala Harris is going to cut your taxes."
"If you're getting squeezed by prescription drug prices, Kamala Harris is going to take on Big Pharma."
"If you're hoping to buy a home, Kamala Harris is going to help make it more affordable."
"And, no matter who you are, Kamala Harris is going to stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life that you want to lead."
- Katie Mather
Walz: 'While other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours.'
During his remarks on freedom, Walz said, "While other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours."
He's referencing the Free School Meals for Kids bill that he signed that went into effect in July 2023. The legislation gives state reimbursement funds to provide free breakfast and lunches to all students at schools that opt into the program.
- David Knowles
Walz: 'It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president'
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday and thanked Vice President Kamala Harris "for putting your trust in me."
"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States," Walz said, before hitting on one of the night's rhetorical themes: "Thank you for bringing the joy to this fight."
Walz used his speech to introduce himself to a country that has just begun to get familiar with his background as a teacher, coach, military veteran and governor.
"Never underestimate a public school teacher," Walz said.
- Neia Balao
John Legend and Sheila E. perform Prince tribute
Joined by percussionist Sheila E., John Legend closed out the performances for night three of the DNC with a tribute to Prince. The EGOT-winning artist brought the crowd to their feet with a rendition of "Let's Go Crazy" from the late "Purple Rain" rocker's sixth studio album.
Earlier on Wednesday, Legend spoke of Harris on CBS Mornings, saying: "She is eminently qualified to be president. And then she also has the right character traits I think to be a great president, which means she cares about people's lives, wants government to work for people and improve their lives."
- Katie Mather
Pete Buttigieg describes a future with 'a better kind of politics'
Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, took a moment at the beginning of his speech to slam JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president.
"Don't even get me started on his running mate. At least Mike Pence was polite. JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don't live the life he has in mind for you, you don't count," he said. “Choosing a guy like JD Vance to be America’s next vice president sends a message, and the message is that they are doubling down on negativity and grievance, committing to a concept of campaigning best summed up in one word: darkness."
Buttigieg's speech attempted to dismantle this perception that politics is "dark" and instead talked about a "better kind of politics" that's possible with the Harris-Walz ticket.
"This November, we get to choose," Buttigieg said. "Choose our president, choose our policies and, most of all, choose a better politics — a politics that calls us to our better selves and offers us a better everything. That is what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz represent."
Buttigieg was also said to be a finalist for Kamala Harris’s VP pick. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor is a military veteran, a Rhodes Scholar and the openly gay, married father of two adopted children. As a abinet member in the Biden administration, he has regularly appeared as a guest on Fox News, articulating Democratic policy positions.
- David Knowles
Night 3 so far
If you're just tuning in, the third night of the Democratic National Convention has been filled with notable moments, from Stevie Wonder's rousing performance of "Higher Ground," to what could be Bill Clinton's final DNC address, to Oprah Winfrey's mic-drop speech, to national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman's debut of a new work. A recurrent theme on Wednesday was that a Harris administration would protect American freedoms, working to keep the government from banning books and from politicians who seek to restrict access to reproductive health care. Still to come, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's acceptance of the party's vice presidential nomination.
- Colin Campbell
Oprah: Freedom 'requires standing up to life's bullies'
Talk show host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey made an unscheduled appearance at the Democratic Convention, where she delivered something of a sermon for the cheering crowd.
"I am so honored to have been asked to speak on tonight's theme about what matters most to me, to you, and to all of us Americans: freedom," she said,
"There are people who want you to see our country as a nation of us against them. People who want to scare you. People who want to rule you. People who'd have you believe that books are dangerous and assault rifles are safe. That there's a right way to worship and a wrong way to love. People who seek first to divide and then to conquer. But here's the thing: When we stand together, it's impossible to conquer us."
She added: "Freedom isn't free. America is an ongoing project. It requires commitment. It requires being open to the hard work and the heart work of democracy. And every now and then it requires standing up to life's bullies."
Winfrey later took a dig at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's infamous quip about "childless cat ladies" supposedly leading the Democratic Party.
Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbors. When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No! We just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too," she said to laughter.
- Neia Balao
Amanda Gorman debuts new poem 'This Sacred Scene'
Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, debuted her new poem "This Sacred Scene" at the DNC on Wednesday night.
"Only now, approaching this rare air, are we aware that perhaps the American dream is no dream at all, but instead a dare to dream together," she recited. "Like a million roots tethered, branching up humbly, making one tree, this is our country for many, one from battles won, our freedoms sung, our kingdom come has just begun. We redeem this sacred scene, ready for our journey from it."
Gorman continued, "Together we must birth this early republic and achieve an unearthly summit. Let us not just believe in the American dream, let us be worthy of it."
Ahead of her performance, the Los Angeles native told Vanity Fair that the poem had evolved from "celebrating an incumbent to expressing hope for what could be, especially at the idea of having a Black-Indian woman be president."
The Harvard graduate was catapulted into the spotlight when she recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's 2021 inauguration.
- Katie Mather
Shapiro outlines his definition of 'real freedom'
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro took the stage Wednesday night a little later than originally expected.
"We are the party of real freedom," Shapiro said. "Freedom" has been a big theme throughout tonight's speeches.
"What [Trump] is offering isn't freedom at all," he said. "We are the party of real freedom. The kind of real freedom that comes when that child has a great public school and an awesome teacher, because we believe in her future. Real freedom that comes when we invest in the police and in the community so that child can walk to and from school and get home safely."
Shapiro was said to be a finalist to be Kamala Harris’s running mate. Shapiro, who is the governor of a crucial battleground state and is Jewish, denied claims made by Trump that he was not selected due to antisemitism.
"Antisemitism played absolutely no role in my dialogue with the vice president. Absolutely none,” Shapiro said this week. “It is also true that antisemitism is present in our commonwealth, in our country and in some areas within our party, and we have to stand up and speak out against that.”
"I have never been more hopeful," Shapiro told the crowd. "I see it in all of you, the enduring promise of America."
- Colin Campbell
'I have no idea how many more of these I'll be able to come to'
Former President Bill Clinton has been addressing Democratic National Conventions since the 1970s, a fact he acknowledged as he wrapped up his speech Wednesday night. He has delivered at least a dozen speeches at the party events.
"I want to say this from the bottom of my heart: I have no idea how many more of these I'll be able to come to. I started in '76 and I've been to every one since. But no — '72! Lord, I'm getting old," Clinton, 78, said. "But here's what I want you to know: If you vote for this team, if you can get them elected, and let them bring in this breath of fresh air, you'll be proud of it for the rest of your life."
Clinton also closed his speech by asking Democrats to talk to their neighbors, including those who disagree with them politically, and have civil discussions about the election.
"I urge you to talk to all your neighbors. I urge you to meet people where they are. I urge you to not to demean them, but not to pretend you don't disagree with them if you do. Treat them with respect, just the way you'd like them to treat you," he said.
- Neia Balao
Maren Morris kicks off performances for DNC night three
Country-pop singer-songwriter Maren Morris kicked off the musical performances during the third night of the DNC. The Grammy winner performed her 2020 track “Better Than We Found It,” in which she addresses police brutality in America.
Having publicly endorsed Biden and Harris and denounced Trump in 2020, Morris has long been forthright about her political leanings. In 2023, the Texas-born singer told the Los Angeles Times that she’d be leaving country music due to the genre’s racist and misogynist history.
“I am honored to be performing at the Democratic National Convention for the first time ever,” Morris told the Tennessean ahead of Wednesday night's performance. “It’s a moment where we, as a country, can come together and hear rational plans for the future of women’s and LGBTQ rights. We can be inspired by people’s stories and navigate a safe path forward for our children.”
- David Knowles
Clinton's claim that Democrats create more jobs than Republicans is 'mostly true,' according to Politifact
At the DNC on Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton made a startling claim about job growth.
"You're going to have a hard time believing this, but so help me, I triple-checked it. Since the end of the Cold War in 1989, America has created about 51 million new jobs. What's the score? Democrats 50. Republicans 1." he said.
In their fact check of similar claims made by Democrats, Politifact wrote the following:
"The official source of employment numbers, tabulated by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows the number of jobs created since 1989 — under Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, and Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden — is 50.6 million.
"Of that number, 97.4% were created under Clinton, Obama and Biden."
Their final ruling: The claim is "mostly true."
- Colin Campbell
Bill Clinton calls election 'greatest job interview,' mentions Trump's age
Former President Bill Clinton called presidential elections the "greatest job interview for the greatest job in the world." He added: "The Constitution says 'we the people' get to do the hiring."
Clinton suggested how voters might think about the so-called interview:
"Here's what I'm thinking, because I try to apply this in every election: Will this president take us backward or forward. Will this president give our kids a brighter future? ... Will this president bring us together or tear us apart? Will the president increase the peace, the security, the stability and freedom that we enjoy and extend it to others as we can? We the people, we have to make a decision about these kinds of questions. And every four years it's a little different."
Clinton also drew some applause by mentioning his recent birthday.
"Two days ago I turned 78," he said. "And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I am still younger than Donald Trump."(Bill Clinton was born Aug. 19, 1946. Trump was born about two months earlier: June 14, 1946.)
- David Knowles
Bill Clinton praises Biden's decision to drop out of race
Bill Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States, addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, his 12th-straight appearance at his party's nomination convention.
"Let me ask you something: After the past two days, aren't you proud to be a Democrat?" Clinton, 78, began.
"I do want to say one word about President Biden," he continued. "Remember, he had an improbable turn that made him president and we were in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crash. He healed our sick and put the rest of us back to work."
Noting more of Biden's accomplishments, he added that "then he did something that's really hard for a politician to do; he voluntarily gave up political power."
Clinton said that decision would "enhance his political legacy."
"I want to thank him for his courage, compassion, his class, his service, his sacrifice," Clinton said.
- Neia Balao
Mindy Kaling refers to herself as the woman who 'courageously outed' Harris as Indian
In introducing herself to the audience in Chicago, actress Mindy Kaling, the celebrity host for night three of the DNC, recalled the time Vice President Harris visited her Los Angeles home to cook dosas, a South Asian dish.
"It's not every day that a senator comes over and I was pretty nervous," Kaling said on Wednesday night. "But when she arrived we immediately hit it off. We talked about the love we had for our moms, who had both passed away from cancer. Both of our mothers were immigrants from India who came to America and committed their lives to serving others."
"The Mindy Project" actress went on to admit that what she remembers most about Harris is her ability to cook.
"Kamala Harris can cook. Guys, she was so much better than me," she said. "But she also knew that my family was watching. So, as she gently corrected my sloppy dosa-making, she was complimenting me every step of the way. Making sure that my daughter Kit heard how good of a cook I am. She had no desire to be seen as better than anyone else. She just wanted my kid to be impressed with her mom."
Earlier this month, Trump dragged Kaling into his racist attacks on Harris when he shared the aforementioned cooking video on Truth Social. Kaling briefly addressed this on stage at the DNC.
"For those of you who don't know me, I am an incredibly famous Gen Z actress who you might recognize from 'The Office,' 'The Mindy Project' or as the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video," she told the crowd.
- Colin Campbell
Hakeem Jeffries to Trump: 'Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries compared former President Donald Trump to an "old boyfriend" during his address Wednesday night.
The road ahead will not be easy, which brings me to you know who. Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with but he just won't go away," the Brooklyn Democrat said.
"Bro, we broke up with you for a reason," he said, going on to attack Trump's record on the COVID pandemic, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, abortion and other issues.
"There's no reason for us to ever, ever get back together," Jeffries continued. "Been there, done that, we're not going back."
- Katie Mather
Kenan Thompson puts faces to Project 2025 policies
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson injected the third night of the DNC with a little humor, and brought the oversized "Project 2025" book back to the stage.
“You ever seen a document that can kill a small animal and end democracy at the same time?” he asked. “Here it is.”
Thompson interacted with several Americans who would be directly affected by Project 2025's policies, putting real faces to the policy proposals outlined for the next Republican administration.
- Neia Balao
Stevie Wonder urges DNC viewers to 'go vote' ahead of 'Higher Ground' performance
Before Stevie Wonder serenaded the DNC with a rendition of his 1973 single "Higher Ground," he urged viewers to "choose courage over complacency" and to "get up and go vote."
Wonder emphasized the importance of rising above anger and division and to "keep on keeping on" until the United States has reached a higher ground.
"You know we need Kamala Harris. Yes, we do," he said. "And we need a great man as a future vice president. You know that. I'm depending on you to do, as Spike Lee would say, 'the right thing.'"
The 25-time Grammy-winning artist, who was welcomed to the stage with roaring applause, also gave a shout-out to Vice President Harris during the funeral earlier this month for Motown singer Duke Fakir of the Four Tops.
- Katie Mather
Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson, Sergeant Aquilino Gonell recall Jan. 6 riot
Following a video presentation featuring body camera footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson compared the violence to the racial violence his father faced as a Black man.
Thompson is the former chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee that investigated Trump’s actions on the day and leading up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that sought to block the Electoral College certification of Biden’s 2020 election win.
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police officer who was there during the Jan. 6 riot, said “I was assaulted with a pole attached to the American flag. President Trump summoned our attackers, incited them. He betrayed us."
In an op-ed he wrote for the New York Times, as an Army veteran, Gonell said, "I've never witnessed anything like the Jan. 6 attack — even in combat in Iraq."
Gonell had to get multiple surgeries on his foot and shoulder following the riot.
- David Knowles
Trump actions on Jan. 6, 2021, take center stage at DNC
On Wednesday at the DNC, Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, were put back in the spotlight.
A video montage that began with Trump's remarks at the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, in which he encouraged his supporters to fight against what he claimed was a "rigged election," led to scenes of violence at the Capitol.
While Trump told his supporters that he would join them at the Capitol, he instead returned to the White House to watch the riot unfold for three hours on live television. As the video recounted, Trump also sent out a tweet in which he lamented that Vice President Mike Pence had refused to "do the right thing" when he certified the election results. That message spurred Trump's supporters to erupt in chants of "Hang Mike Pence!" as they continued to ransack the Capitol.
Noting that Trump has stated that he would pardon rioters if reelected president, the video ended by listing the crimes for which Trump himself has been charged by special counsel Jack Smith, but also included a warning to voters.
"If reelected, he will never be held accountable," the text on the screen read.
- Colin Campbell
Georgia's former lieutenant governor makes pitch to 'my fellow Republicans'
Former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan, a lifelong Republican, condemned his own party at the Democratic convention for acting "more like a cult — a cult worshipping a felonious thug."
Duncan was part of the Georgia Republican establishment that defended the results of the 2020 election in which Biden won the Peach State. Trump falsely claimed that he won the contest there and publicly attacked Duncan, Gov. Brian Kemp and other top GOP officials.
"Donald Trump was willing to lie, cheat and steal to try and overturn the 2020 election. And I realized that he was a direct threat to democracy. And his actions disqualified him from ever, ever, ever stepping foot into the Oval Office again," Duncan said Wednesday to cheers.
Acknowledging that the crowd of Democrats in Chicago weren't likely to vote for Trump, Duncan then turned his speech to address Republicans and independents "sick and tired of making excuses for Donald Trump."
"To my fellow Republicans at home," he said. "You know the right thing to do."
- Katie Mather
Former Mike Pence adviser Olivia Troye: 'Trump's White House was terrifying'
Olivia Troye, a former national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, spoke about her decision to leave her position in the Trump administration in August 2020 because she said she “saw the danger Donald Trump posed for our country.”
Troye said that as the daughter of a Mexican immigrant, "being inside Trump's White House was terrifying. But what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back there."
Like former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who addressed the DNC on Tuesday, Troye has endorsed Harris and is a member of the group Republicans for Harris.
The Harris campaign is hoping that having speakers like Troye at the DNC will help them reach undecided or former Republican voters who are hesitant to support a Democrat.
"To my fellow Americans, you aren't voting for a Democrat. You're voting for democracy," Troye said.
- Neia Balao
Immigrant rights activist Carlos Eduardo Espina: 'Yes, immigrants pay taxes'
Immigrant rights activist, lawyer and content creator Carlos Eduardo Espina took the stage to discuss immigration in the United States.
“This is the United States of America, the land of opportunities where anything is possible. I know this because daily, I interact with people, who, like my parents, came to America to fulfill their dreams and ambitions that in their home countries were impossible," he said. "People who work hard, contribute to their society, pay taxes —because yes, immigrants pay taxes — and love this country deeply. The same people Donald Trump wants you to believe are poisoning the blood of our country.”
With over 10 million followers on TikTok, Espina uses his platform to uplift immigrant communities.
- David Knowles
Democrats try to turn the tables on Trump on immigration
Following the lead of Vice President Kamala Harris, speakers at the third night of the DNC hammered Trump for blocking a bipartisan Senate border security bill in an attempt to turn a vulnerable political issue into an asset.
Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, who grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border, kicked off a section of the convention devoted to the topic of immigration.
"When it comes to the border, hear me when I say, you know nothing, Donald Trump," Escobar said. "He and his Republican imitators see the border and immigration as a political opportunity to exploit instead of an issue to address."
That was followed by a video montage featuring Harris, who blasted Trump for opposing the Senate bill written by Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and pressuring Republicans to vote against it.
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut then took the stage to confirm the claims laid out in the video, saying "that's exactly what happened. I know because I negotiated that bill to secure the border."
"Trump killed that bill, and he did it because he knew that if we fixed the border he'd lose his ability to divide us," Murphy said. Democrats also faced backlash from the progressive wing of their party who opposed aspects of the bill.
Following Murphy, Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, piled on, calling Trump a "self-serving man," and adding that "when he killed the border bill, he just made our jobs harder."
Harris has made a campaign pledge to sign the same Senate border bill Trump torpedoed should she be elected president.
- Colin Campbell
Parents of Israeli American hostage: 'Hersh, if you can hear us: We love you'
Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, Chicago natives and the parents of Israeli American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, addressed the convention with the anguish of their ordeal.
Their son was abducted by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, while he was celebrating his 23rd birthday at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel.
Goldberg-Polin described him as “happy-go-lucky, laid back, good-humored, respectful and curious person.”
"That was 320 days ago. Since then, we live on another planet. Anyone who is a parent, or who has had a parent, can try to imagine the anguish and misery that Jon and I — and all of the hostage families — are enduring,” she said.
Polin acknowledged he was speaking at a political convention, but said bringing the hostages home was not a “political issue. It is a humanitarian issue.” He urged a deal that secures a ceasefire to release the hostages and end “the suffering of the innocent civilians in Gaza.”
"The time is now," he said to applause.
"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong. Survive," his mother added.
Their public pleas at the convention are notable as Democrats attempt to navigate the politics surrounding Israel’s war in Gaza. More than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside of the convention perimeter on Wednesday, with some clashes with police leading to 56 arrests, according to the Associated Press. The demonstrators are protesting the Biden administration for providing support to Israel.
- David Knowles
DNC continues to attract more viewers than the RNC
With Michelle and Barack Obama as its headline speakers, the second night of the Democratic National Convention again sced higher viewership ratings than day two of last month's Republican National Convention, the New York Daily News reported.
"The DNC drew an 11.9 overnight rating, up from 11.4 on the first night. That number was 55% better than night two of the GOP convention, which saw a significant drop off from the opening night to the second night," according to the Daily News.
The combined online and television audience for the Democrats' convention was roughly 81 million people, according to the DNC.
- Katie Mather
Project 2025 playbook makes its third DNC appearance
For the third night in a row, the oversized "Project 2025" book made an appearance at the DNC — this time during remarks made by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
The Harris campaign and Democrats have repeatedly conveyed Project 2025 as a blueprint of what America will become if Trump wins the election. Some of its directives include eliminating the Department of Education, eliminating wide access to abortion and removing DEI and sexual orientation equality elements from any federal rule, regulation or legislation.
- Katie Mather
Fact check: Did Donald Trump write Project 2025?
Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester called out Trump during her DNC speech, saying, "He has, with his friends, said the quiet parts out loud. But not only said them out loud — he wrote a book about it. What's it called? Project 2025."
Trump did not write Project 2025 and has repeatedly tried to distance himself from the plan, claiming he has no idea what it is. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is mainly responsible for Project 2025, and the policy playbook has no official connection to the Trump campaign (although it does mention "Trump" over 300 times throughout its text).
However, numerous people involved in the Heritage Foundation and Project 2025 did work in the Trump administration or have helped with Trump's reelection campaign.
Read more from Yahoo News: Project 2025 takes center stage at the DNC. What to know about the conservative policy plan Kamala Harris and other Dems keep attacking.
- Yahoo News Photo Staff
A Democratic delegate wears a camoflauge WALZ hat at the United Center on Tuesday
- Katie Mather
Night 3 kicks off with activist speakers
The third night of the DNC began with a focus on reproductive rights, one of the central issues being debated in this election cycle.
Mini Timmaraju, the president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, spoke about how Montana and Arizona both have abortion rights referendums on the ballot this November — emphasizing the importance of Democrats in those states turning out to vote.
“It’s simple,” Timmaraju said. “Do we want a president who said women should be punished for having abortions? Or a president who trusts women?”
Other early speakers included Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund; Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood; Jessica Mackler, president of EMILY's List; and Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign.
María Teresa Kumar, founding president and CEO of Voto Latino, also spoke. Voto Latino is a nonprofit that aims to encourage more young Hispanic and Latino voters to register to vote.
“Here is a fact: When Latinos vote, Democrats win," Kumar said.
- Katie Mather
List of speakers for night 3
The DNC has released the speaker lineup for the third night of the convention.
Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood
Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign
Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List
María Teresa Kumar, founding president and CEO of Voto Latino
Tom Suozzi, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Cory Booker, U.S. senator, New Jersey
Aftab Pureval, mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio
Cavalier Johnson, mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch, lead pipe removal advocates
Lisa Blunt Rochester, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware
Grace Meng, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Jared Polis, governor of Colorado
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
Keith Ellison, attorney general of Minnesota
Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Veronica Escobar, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Chris Murphy, U.S. senator, Connecticut
Javier Salazar, sheriff of Bexar County, Texas
Pete Aguilar, chair of the House Democratic Caucus
Carlos Eduardo Espina, content creator
Olivia Troye, former Trump administration national security official
Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor of Georgia
Bennie G. Thompson, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, retired U.S. Capitol olice officer
Andy Kim, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey
Olivia Julianna, content creator
Kenan Thompson, American comedian and actor
Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader
Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States
Nancy Pelosi, speaker emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives
Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania
Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff and Arden Emhoff
Catherine Cortez Masto, senator, Nevada
Wes Moore, governor of Maryland
Pete Buttigieg, secretary of transportation
Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator, Minnesota
Benjamin C. Ingman, former student of Governor Walz
Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota
- David Knowles
Asa Hutchinson, former GOP governor of Arkansas, spotted at the DNC
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who unsuccessfully challenged Donald Trump for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, was spotted at the United Center on Wednesday. Last month, at the Republican National Convention, Hutchinson said that he would not cast a vote for Trump in November.
He noted on Twitter that he was there on behalf of Scripps News, where he now works as a political analyst.
Here working for Scripps News and it was terrific to see Arkansas well represented by many friends across the aisle. pic.twitter.com/5bNtNLffVr
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 21, 2024
- Colin Campbell
Bill Clinton to praise Harris's 'sheer joy'
The DNC released an excerpt of former President Bill Clinton's speech tonight:
“Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for the chance the American people gave me to be one of the 45 people who have held the job. Even on the bad days, you can still make something good happen. Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes—the sheer joy—to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice.”
- Kate Murphy
Kamala Harris's economic plan could have an impact on the $35 trillion national debt
Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reports:
The economic agenda of Kamala Harris is beginning to come into focus as she proposes a cost-of-living plan, removing taxes on tips, and a corporate tax rate hike.
How will these ideas impact the national debt, which just passed $35 trillion?
Budget hawks are still crunching the numbers — and are still waiting on additional plans — but a picture is beginning to emerge of Harris getting on board with not just expensive new programs but, indeed, some plans to pay for them as well.
Read more from Yahoo Finance: How new plans from Kamala Harris could impact the $35 trillion national debt