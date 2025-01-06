Live

Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore marks win with emotional acceptance speech, 'Emilia Pérez' starts the night strong and a live list of winners

From red carpet fashion to the night's big winners, follow Yahoo Entertainment's coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

Yahoo Entertainment Staff
Updated
Demi Moore wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 82nd annual Golden Globes. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are here.

Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.

First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.

Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who is the Carol Burnett Award recipient.

The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.

Live72 updates
  • Laura Clark

    Fernanda Torres dedicates award to mom

    Fernanda Torres wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)
    Fernanda Torres wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, who stars in I'm Still Here, dedicated her award for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama to her mother, who attended the Golden Globe Awards as a nominee.

    "I want to dedicate [the award] to my mother," Torres said in her speech, referring to Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated for her role in the 1998 film Central Station. "You have no idea, she was here 25 years ago."

    She added that this is "proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments."

    Torres was the second Brazilian actress to be nominated for a Golden Globe, while her mother was the first, according to the Golden Globes.

  • Neia Balao

    Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

    • Anora

    • Challengers

    • Emilia Pérez

    • A Real Pain

    • The Substance

    • Wicked

  • Neia Balao

    Best Motion Picture — Drama

    • The Brutalist

    • A Complete Unknown

    • Conclave

    • Dune: Part Two

    • Nickel Boys

    • September 5

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

    • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

    • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

    • Daniel Craig, Queer

    • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

    • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

    • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

    • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

    • Angelina Jolie, Maria

    • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

    • Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

    • Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

    • Kate Winslet, Lee

  • Taryn Ryder

    Zendaya's jewelry choices

    The Challengers star was glowing in the ballroom during a commercial break.

    As speculation swirled online over the ring she was wearing on her left hand, Zendaya was beaming and happy to celebrate her movie, looking excited anytime it was mentioned — and won — for Best Original Score — Motion Picture.

    Zendaya, seen under a chandelier through a crowd of guests in evening dress. (Taryn Ryder)
    Zendaya. (Taryn Ryder)
    Zendaya at the Golden Globes.
    Zendaya at the Golden Globes. (Taryn Ryder)

    — Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton

  • Neia Balao

    Best Television Series — Drama

    • The Day of the Jackal

    • The Diplomat

    • Mr. and Mrs. Smith

    • Shōgun

    • Slow Horses

    • Squid Game

  • Neia Balao

    Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama

    • Kathy Bates, Matlock

    • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

    • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

    • Keira Knightley, Black Doves

    • Anna Sawai, Shōgun

    • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

  • David Artavia

    'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu: Art can be a 'radical act of optimism'

    Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marc E. Platt listen onstage as Jon M. Chu, holding his award, gives his speech.
    Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jon M. Chu, Jeff Goldblum, Marc E. Platt win Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Wicked. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    After Wicked won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, the film's director, Jon M. Chu, delivered a heartfelt message to fans in an acceptance speech.

    The success of the film, he explained, "shows us how important making this stuff is in a time when pessimism and cynicism rule the planet right now, that we can still make art, that we can still make art that is a radical act of optimism, that is empowerment and that is joy."

    Chu continued, "When we discover that maybe the world isn't exactly the way we thought it was, that maybe we're a little bit Elphaba inside of us, that maybe that we have that courage and that strength to not give up, but to rise up and take the road off the Yellow Brick Road and maybe discover that we can fly."

  • Neia Balao

    Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

    • Abbott Elementary

    • The Bear

    • The Gentlemen

    • Hacks

    • Nobody Wants This

    • Only Murders in the Building

  • Neia Balao

    Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    • Baby Reindeer

    • Disclaimer

    • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    • The Penguin

    • Ripley

    • True Detective: Night Country

  • Laura Clark

    Demi Moore's family celebrates the actress's win

    Demi Moore's daughters celebrated the actress's Golden Globe win and shared their excitement in a joint Instagram post.

    In the video post, Moore's family and friends are seen watching the telecast, waiting to hear whose name will be called.

    When The Substance star's name is announced, the group erupt in cheers and applause.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by ☆ Scout Willis ☆ (@scoutlaruewillis)

    "She did it," Scout Willis wrote in the caption.

  • Neia Balao

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    • Alien: Romulus

    • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

    • Deadpool & Wolverine

    • Gladiator II

    • Inside Out 2

    • Twisters

    • Wicked

    • The Wild Robot

  • Neia Balao

    Best Original Song — Motion Picture

    • “Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

    • “Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino

    • “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

    • “Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek

    • “Kiss he Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren

    • Morris, Michael Pollack and Ali Tamposi

    • “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille

  • Taryn Ryder

    Demi Moore captivates the ballroom

    Demi Moore ha the most buzzed-about speech of the night.

    The 62-year-old actress had the ballroom stirring after her win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. A veteran and all-around beloved star, everyone in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom was happy for Moore, with many on their feet for her inspirational speech.

    After she won and came back inside the room, she was flocked with well-wishers, including Edward Norton.

    — Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton

  • Neia Balao

    Best Original Score — Motion Picture

    • Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

    • Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

    • Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

    • Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

    • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

    • Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

  • Laura Clark

    Demi Moore: Her win is a reminder 'that I do belong'

    Demi Moore delivered an emotional speech about knowing "the value of your worth" when she accepted her first Golden Globe award for her lead role in The Substance, a body horror film about the lengths an aging star will go to stay young.

    After sharing her shock at winning the award, Moore shared what a producer had once told her about her abilities.

    "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have," she said. "That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in and I believed that."

    When she was at a "low point," Moore said that's when the script for The Substance came across her desk.

    The actress said the movie imparted a rethinking of how we should view ourselves "in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough."

    She added, "I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough. But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.'"

    Moore closed her speech to rousing applause, saying that her win was "a marker of my wholeness" as well as the "gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong."

  • Neia Balao

    Best Director — Motion Picture

    • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

    • Sean Baker, Anora

    • Edward Berger, Conclave

    • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

    • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

    • Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

  • Kelsey Weekman

    Sebastian Stan calls out 'ignorance and discomfort around disability' in his acceptance speech

    US-Romanian actor Sebastian Stan arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)
    Sebastian Stan arrives at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

    After winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Sebastian Stan said "our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now."

    "One way we can do that is by continuing to champion stories that are inclusive," he said in his acceptance speech.

    Stan starred in A Different Man as an actor who undergoes a medical treatment to eliminate his facial difference, radically changing his life. When he meets a charismatic man with the same condition he had, he becomes obsessed.

    "This was not an easy movie to make. Neither is The Apprentice, the other film that I was lucky to be a part of ... these are tough subject matters, but these films are real and they're necessary," Stan said in his speech.

    In September, he told Yahoo Entertainment that he went through the script for A Different Man with Kaleb Yohay, a doctor who specializes in neurofibromatosis, and spent time scouring YouTube for testimonials from other people with the condition. He also spoke to a woman named Elna Baker, whose 2016 segment on This American Life details her experience with drastic weight loss that rendered her unrecognizable to her neighbors.

  • Neia Balao

    Best Motion Picture — Animated

    • Flow

    • Inside Out 2

    • Memoir of a Snail

    • Moana 2

    • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

    • The Wild Robot

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

    • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

    • Hugh Grant, Heretic

    • Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

    • Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

    • Glen Powell, Hit Man

    • Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

  • David Artavia

    Nikki Glaser's show-stopping outfit changes

    Nikki Glaser is bringing her fashion game to the 82nd annual Golden Globes. From the red carpet to the stage, the show’s host is serving looks that make a statement all on their own.

    Red carpet look

    Nikki Glaser in brown silk gown with floral ornament at the waist.
    Glaser arrives on the red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Glaser stunned in a gold Prabal Gurung dress with a plunging bustier top and a draped skirt adorned with a bold floral accent at the waist. She completed the glamorous outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chic Judith Leiber clutch.

    Opening monologue

    Nikki Glaser at the microphone wearing a form-fitting silver gown.
    Nikki Glaser. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Glaser wore a silver sequined gown with a halter neckline to open the show, pairing the look with metallic heels and chic accessories.

    Back to black

    The host kept it classic in a sleek black strapless gown featuring a fitted silhouette and a silver embellishment.

    Nikki Glaser at the microphone in a black sheath, miming quotation marks.
    Nikki Glaser onstage. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Wicked pink

    Nikki Glaser holding a pink scepter, wearing a white miter and a low-cut pink sequined dress.
    Nikki Glaser with her movie-themed accessories. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Glaser channeled two Golden Globe-nominated films with her wardrobe choices — Wicked and Conclave — and delivered a hilarious twist on the song “Popular,” turning it into "Pope-ular."

    Seeing red

    Nikki Glaser in a scarlet silk structured dress with tight bustier and flowing panels.
    Nikki Glaser. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Next up was a stunning red gown with a slit down her leg.

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

    • Amy Adams, Nightbitch

    • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

    • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

    • Mikey Madison, Anora

    • Demi Moore, The Substance

    • Zendaya, Challengers

  • Kelsey Weekman

    Golden Globes ceremony shares fun facts about presenters

    This Golden Globes ceremony isn't just fun — it's educational for viewers at home. When presenters take the stage to introduce new nominees, fun facts show up below their names onscreen.

    From the broadcast, we've learned that Ariana DeBose competed on So You Think You Can Dance and that Anthony Ramos was a preschool teacher before he made it big.

    Pre-fame jobs are a popular topic, it seems. Morris Chestnut was a bank teller, and Kaley Cuoco was a ranked amateur tennis player.

    The fun fact for Kathy Bates said that it was reading the script for the new Matlock reboot, in which she stars, that kept her out of retirement. Ke Huy Quan's fun fact was that Crazy Rich Asians made him want to return to acting, after many years away.

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

    • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

    • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

    • Sofía Vergara, Griselda

    • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

    • Kate Winslet, The Regime

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    • Colin Farrell, The Penguin

    • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

    • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

    • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    • Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

    • Andrew Scott, Ripley

  • Taryn Ryder

    Momentum for 'Emilia Pérez' building

    After Zoe Saldaña’s win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, it sounds like there are a lot of Emilia Pérez fans.

    When the film won Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language, the star-studded crowd gave it a thumbs up again from inside the ballroom.

    — Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton

  • Neia Balao

    Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

    • All We Imagine as Light

    • Emilia Pérez

    • The Girl with the Needle

    • I’m Still Here

    • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

    • Vermiglio

  • Kelsey Weekman

    'Conclave' director Edward Berger says he sees controversy surrounding the movie as 'a good thing'

    Edward Berger poses with a defiant air.
    Conclave director Edward Berger. (John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Conclave, a fictional take on the interpersonal drama that unfolds as cardinals in the Vatican select a new pope, has just nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture.

    Peter Straughan, who adapted the book of the same name by Robert Harris, accepted the award.

    In October, the director of Conclave, Edward Berger, told Yahoo Entertainment that he didn't intend for the film to be "a takedown of the Catholic Church,” even if some may see it that way. Still, he considers any discussion about it to be "a good thing."

    “In the end, if there were controversy, I never think it’s bad. I invite that. I love that. We’ve lost the ability to argue with each other without fighting each other,” Berger said. “And if everyone has a different opinion and a different feeling, that's a good thing."

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

    • Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

    • Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

    • Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

    • Adam Sandler, Love You

    • Ali Wong, Single Lady

    • Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

  • Neia Balao

    Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

    • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

    • Sean Baker, Anora

    • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

    • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

    • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

    • Peter Straughan, Conclave

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

    • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

    • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

    • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

    • Jason Segel, Shrinking

    • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

    • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

  • Laura Clark

    Hiroyuki Sanada tells 'young actors and creators' to 'be yourself, believe yourself'

    Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada offered advice to young creatives when he accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama.

    "I'd like to say for the young actors and creators in the world, please be yourself, believe yourself and never give up. Good luck," Sanada said in his acceptance speech.

    Sanada, who spent 40 years as an actor in Japan before moving over to Hollywood, has already won Emmys for his first leading role and his first credit as a producer in the acclaimed series.

    “It's like all my journey went into Shōgun, and then Shōgun brought me a nomination,” Sanada previously told Yahoo Entertainment.

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

    • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

    • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    • Harrison Ford, Shrinking

    • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

    • Diego Luna, La Máquina

    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

  • Taryn Ryder

    Angelina Jolie celebrates her night with an important date

    The nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama took her 19-year-old daughter as her plus one at the Golden Globes, and both turned heads.

    The two entered the ballroom together, and as Angelina fielded peers and industry fans, she made sure her girl was by her side. During a commercial break, Jolie stayed close to Zahara at their table and was gracious to anyone who came by.

    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
    Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • Kelsey Weekman

    Kieran Culkin accepts his award with an arm covered in play tattoos

    Kieran Culkin holding his award, with his right arm covered in tattoos.
    Kieran Culkin wins Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the 82nd annual Golden Globes. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    When accepting his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Kieran Culkin rolled up his sleeve to show an arm covered in temporary tattoos from his kids. Also covering his wrist were dozens of his signature bracelets.

    "My wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez," Culkin joked in the speech. He played the eccentric cousin character in A Real Pain, a film starring Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed it.

    In his speech, Culkin credited his stellar performance to Eisenberg's "great script."

    "Thanks, Golden Globe people, you guys are nuts," he joked. He promised a "couple quick thank-yous, then I'll piss off."

    Among those he thanked was his wife, Jazz Charton, for "putting up with what you'd call 'my mania.'"

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

    • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

    • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

    • Dakota Fanning, Ripley

    • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

    • Allison Janney, The Diplomat

    • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama

    • Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

    • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

    • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

    • Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

    • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

    • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

    • Yura Borisov, Anora

    • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

    • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

    • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

    • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

    • Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

  • Suzy Byrne

    Timothée Chalamet channels Dylan once more

    Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 82nd Golden Globe. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Timothée Chalamet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Timothée Chalamet remains devoted to Bob Dylan.

    On the red carpet, he wore yet another scarf as a nod to the singer he brought to life in A Complete Unknown. This look — with the scarf twisted on Chalamet's shoulder — is one the folk singer wore almost exactly 51 years ago onstage in Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 1974.

    Chalamet, who is nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for his role, also channeled scarf-loving Dylan at the premiere of A Complete Unknown in December, among other moments on his press tour.

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

    • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

    • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

    • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

    • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

    • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

    • Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Kelsey Weekman

    Nikki Glaser opens the Globes with a crowd-pleasing monologue

    Nikki Glaser during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)
    Nikki Glaser delivers her opening monologue at the Golden Globes. (Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Nikki Glaser isn't just making history as the first woman to book a solo hosting gig at the Golden Globes — she also had the crowd doubled over with laughter during her opening speech. It's not always the easiest job, but her 93 rehearsals of the monologue seem to have paid off.

    The comedian, who broke out in 2024 with an impressive performance at Netflix's roast of Tom Brady, immediately dubbed the ceremony "Ozempic's biggest night."

    She referenced major moments in pop culture, from Ariana Grande grasping Cynthia Erivo's finger during the Wicked press tour to the end of Diddy's "freak-off" parties following his arrest.

    Glaser even did an impression of Adam Sandler that the man himself approved of, and joked around with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

    "Please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again," she said, closing out her speech.

  • Taryn Ryder

    A sign of things to come?

    While Best Supporting Actress nominees were announced, there was one name that got the most cheers from inside the ballroom: Zoe Saldaña.

    She ultimately ended up winning, and everyone in here seems thrilled.

    — Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton

  • Neia Balao

    Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

    • Ariana Grande, Wicked

    • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

    • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

    • Margaret Qualley, The Substance

    • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

    • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

  • David Artavia

    It's (almost) showtime!

    The glamour of the Golden Globes red carpet is winding down, and the main event is moments away!

    As stars enter the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the excitement is palpable as we gear up to celebrate the best in film and television.

    Grab your popcorn — the show begins soon!

  • Kerry Justich

    Cynthia Erivo's award show manicure took 5 hours

    Cynthia Erivo shows off her manicure, which includes her right pinky and left thumb in green and two massive rings, one on each ring finger.
    Cynthia Erivo shows off her manicure at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

    Cynthia Erivo ditched her green wardrobe for the Golden Globes, but she's still giving a nod to Elphaba with her nails.

    Wearing a black dress, the actress nominated for her performance in Wicked, told E! News, "I always have some green on me." Tonight, it was incorporated into her manicure, which took five hours to complete just this morning.

    "I work, I’ll do my emails, I’ll do my texts, I’ll watch some TV. It’s delightful," Erivo said of how she spent the chunk of time. "I do enjoy myself."

    It helps that Erivo's "wonderful manicurist" is her friend Shea Osei, who also worked on all of Elphaba's nail looks throughout the film.

  • Kelsey Weekman

    The movies and TV shows to beat

    Karla Sofía Gascon pictured in a car, under the shadow of a window blind.
    Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez. (Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

    Awards season has just begun, so there's no clear frontrunner for the major movie categories, though a few dominated the nominations.

    Emilia Pérez has the most nods, with 10. The Spanish-language musical crime comedy is nominated for the top prize in the musical/comedy category. Its lead and supporting actresses Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez also received nominations.

    The two most-nominated films in the drama category are The Brutalist, a sprawling immigrant story with seven nods, and Conclave, a surprisingly action-packed film about the process of selecting a new pope, with six nods.

    After winning Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, Shōgun, a historical epic set in 17th-century Japan, is also a likely favorite for the Golden Globe. Its stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are up for two of the show's four nominations.

  • Taryn Ryder

    Adam Sandler plays it nice

    When you get down to the end of the press line, it's sort of a known industry fact you aren't going to be talking to many stars.

    Want to know who made sure to stop for reporters? And then take pictures with guests who asked?

    Adam Sandler.

    Adam Sandler stops to chat to reporters.
    Adam Sandler stops for reporters on the Golden Globes red carpet. (Taryn Ryder)

    He then made sure to escort his wife, Jackie, inside.

    Adam and Jackie Sandler walk into the Beverly Hilton. (Taryn Ryder)
    Adam and Jackie Sandler walk into the Beverly Hilton. (Taryn Ryder)

    — Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton

  • Taryn Ryder

    Cutest couple alert

    So far it's Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. The actors held hands as they walked the red carpet.

    He was attentive to her, placing a hand on her back when people stopped to congratulate him for his nomination. Power couple, indeed.

    Leighton Meester looks up lovingly at her husband, Adam Brody.
    Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

    — Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton

  • David Artavia

    Nominee Cate Blanchett recycles her Louis Vuitton gown for the Golden Globes

    Cate Blanchett in a gold gown with gathered top and slinky skirt.
    Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

    Cate Blanchett, a 13-time Golden Globe nominee, arrived on the red carpet dressed in style. If her custom sequined gold gown by Louis Vuitton looks familiar, you're not wrong! The dress is styled by Elizabeth Stewart, and Blanchett first wore it at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Rumours.

    Blanchett, who’s nominated tonight for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Disclaimer, is known for upcycling her red carpet looks — switching out small details in the ensembles to freshen them up.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1)

