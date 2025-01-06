Laura Clark
Live
Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore marks win with emotional acceptance speech, 'Emilia Pérez' starts the night strong and a live list of winners
From red carpet fashion to the night's big winners, follow Yahoo Entertainment's coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes are here.
Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.
First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.
Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who is the Carol Burnett Award recipient.
The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.
Fernanda Torres dedicates award to mom
Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, who stars in I'm Still Here, dedicated her award for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama to her mother, who attended the Golden Globe Awards as a nominee.
"I want to dedicate [the award] to my mother," Torres said in her speech, referring to Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated for her role in the 1998 film Central Station. "You have no idea, she was here 25 years ago."
She added that this is "proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments."
Torres was the second Brazilian actress to be nominated for a Golden Globe, while her mother was the first, according to the Golden Globes.
- Neia Balao
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
- Neia Balao
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
- Taryn Ryder
Zendaya's jewelry choices
The Challengers star was glowing in the ballroom during a commercial break.
As speculation swirled online over the ring she was wearing on her left hand, Zendaya was beaming and happy to celebrate her movie, looking excited anytime it was mentioned — and won — for Best Original Score — Motion Picture.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Neia Balao
Best Television Series — Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
- Neia Balao
Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- David Artavia
'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu: Art can be a 'radical act of optimism'
After Wicked won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, the film's director, Jon M. Chu, delivered a heartfelt message to fans in an acceptance speech.
The success of the film, he explained, "shows us how important making this stuff is in a time when pessimism and cynicism rule the planet right now, that we can still make art, that we can still make art that is a radical act of optimism, that is empowerment and that is joy."
Chu continued, "When we discover that maybe the world isn't exactly the way we thought it was, that maybe we're a little bit Elphaba inside of us, that maybe that we have that courage and that strength to not give up, but to rise up and take the road off the Yellow Brick Road and maybe discover that we can fly."
- Neia Balao
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
- Neia Balao
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
- Laura Clark
Demi Moore's family celebrates the actress's win
Demi Moore's daughters celebrated the actress's Golden Globe win and shared their excitement in a joint Instagram post.
In the video post, Moore's family and friends are seen watching the telecast, waiting to hear whose name will be called.
When The Substance star's name is announced, the group erupt in cheers and applause.
"She did it," Scout Willis wrote in the caption.
- Neia Balao
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
- Neia Balao
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss he Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren
Morris, Michael Pollack and Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
- Taryn Ryder
Demi Moore captivates the ballroom
Demi Moore ha the most buzzed-about speech of the night.
The 62-year-old actress had the ballroom stirring after her win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. A veteran and all-around beloved star, everyone in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom was happy for Moore, with many on their feet for her inspirational speech.
After she won and came back inside the room, she was flocked with well-wishers, including Edward Norton.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Neia Balao
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
- Laura Clark
Demi Moore: Her win is a reminder 'that I do belong'
Demi Moore delivered an emotional speech about knowing "the value of your worth" when she accepted her first Golden Globe award for her lead role in The Substance, a body horror film about the lengths an aging star will go to stay young.
After sharing her shock at winning the award, Moore shared what a producer had once told her about her abilities.
"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something I was allowed to have," she said. "That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in and I believed that."
When she was at a "low point," Moore said that's when the script for The Substance came across her desk.
The actress said the movie imparted a rethinking of how we should view ourselves "in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough."
She added, "I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough. But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.'"
Moore closed her speech to rousing applause, saying that her win was "a marker of my wholeness" as well as the "gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong."
- Neia Balao
Best Director — Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
- Kelsey Weekman
Sebastian Stan calls out 'ignorance and discomfort around disability' in his acceptance speech
After winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, Sebastian Stan said "our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now."
"One way we can do that is by continuing to champion stories that are inclusive," he said in his acceptance speech.
Stan starred in A Different Man as an actor who undergoes a medical treatment to eliminate his facial difference, radically changing his life. When he meets a charismatic man with the same condition he had, he becomes obsessed.
"This was not an easy movie to make. Neither is The Apprentice, the other film that I was lucky to be a part of ... these are tough subject matters, but these films are real and they're necessary," Stan said in his speech.
In September, he told Yahoo Entertainment that he went through the script for A Different Man with Kaleb Yohay, a doctor who specializes in neurofibromatosis, and spent time scouring YouTube for testimonials from other people with the condition. He also spoke to a woman named Elna Baker, whose 2016 segment on This American Life details her experience with drastic weight loss that rendered her unrecognizable to her neighbors.
- Neia Balao
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
- David Artavia
Nikki Glaser's show-stopping outfit changes
Nikki Glaser is bringing her fashion game to the 82nd annual Golden Globes. From the red carpet to the stage, the show’s host is serving looks that make a statement all on their own.
Red carpet look
Glaser stunned in a gold Prabal Gurung dress with a plunging bustier top and a draped skirt adorned with a bold floral accent at the waist. She completed the glamorous outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chic Judith Leiber clutch.
Opening monologue
Glaser wore a silver sequined gown with a halter neckline to open the show, pairing the look with metallic heels and chic accessories.
Back to black
The host kept it classic in a sleek black strapless gown featuring a fitted silhouette and a silver embellishment.
Wicked pink
Glaser channeled two Golden Globe-nominated films with her wardrobe choices — Wicked and Conclave — and delivered a hilarious twist on the song “Popular,” turning it into "Pope-ular."
Seeing red
Next up was a stunning red gown with a slit down her leg.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
- Kelsey Weekman
Golden Globes ceremony shares fun facts about presenters
This Golden Globes ceremony isn't just fun — it's educational for viewers at home. When presenters take the stage to introduce new nominees, fun facts show up below their names onscreen.
From the broadcast, we've learned that Ariana DeBose competed on So You Think You Can Dance and that Anthony Ramos was a preschool teacher before he made it big.
Pre-fame jobs are a popular topic, it seems. Morris Chestnut was a bank teller, and Kaley Cuoco was a ranked amateur tennis player.
The fun fact for Kathy Bates said that it was reading the script for the new Matlock reboot, in which she stars, that kept her out of retirement. Ke Huy Quan's fun fact was that Crazy Rich Asians made him want to return to acting, after many years away.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Taryn Ryder
Momentum for 'Emilia Pérez' building
After Zoe Saldaña’s win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, it sounds like there are a lot of Emilia Pérez fans.
When the film won Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language, the star-studded crowd gave it a thumbs up again from inside the ballroom.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Neia Balao
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
- Kelsey Weekman
'Conclave' director Edward Berger says he sees controversy surrounding the movie as 'a good thing'
Conclave, a fictional take on the interpersonal drama that unfolds as cardinals in the Vatican select a new pope, has just nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture.
Peter Straughan, who adapted the book of the same name by Robert Harris, accepted the award.
In October, the director of Conclave, Edward Berger, told Yahoo Entertainment that he didn't intend for the film to be "a takedown of the Catholic Church,” even if some may see it that way. Still, he considers any discussion about it to be "a good thing."
“In the end, if there were controversy, I never think it’s bad. I invite that. I love that. We’ve lost the ability to argue with each other without fighting each other,” Berger said. “And if everyone has a different opinion and a different feeling, that's a good thing."
- Neia Balao
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
- Neia Balao
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Laura Clark
Hiroyuki Sanada tells 'young actors and creators' to 'be yourself, believe yourself'
Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada offered advice to young creatives when he accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama.
"I'd like to say for the young actors and creators in the world, please be yourself, believe yourself and never give up. Good luck," Sanada said in his acceptance speech.
Sanada, who spent 40 years as an actor in Japan before moving over to Hollywood, has already won Emmys for his first leading role and his first credit as a producer in the acclaimed series.
“It's like all my journey went into Shōgun, and then Shōgun brought me a nomination,” Sanada previously told Yahoo Entertainment.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Taryn Ryder
Angelina Jolie celebrates her night with an important date
The nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama took her 19-year-old daughter as her plus one at the Golden Globes, and both turned heads.
The two entered the ballroom together, and as Angelina fielded peers and industry fans, she made sure her girl was by her side. During a commercial break, Jolie stayed close to Zahara at their table and was gracious to anyone who came by.
- Kelsey Weekman
Kieran Culkin accepts his award with an arm covered in play tattoos
When accepting his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Kieran Culkin rolled up his sleeve to show an arm covered in temporary tattoos from his kids. Also covering his wrist were dozens of his signature bracelets.
"My wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez," Culkin joked in the speech. He played the eccentric cousin character in A Real Pain, a film starring Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed it.
In his speech, Culkin credited his stellar performance to Eisenberg's "great script."
"Thanks, Golden Globe people, you guys are nuts," he joked. He promised a "couple quick thank-yous, then I'll piss off."
Among those he thanked was his wife, Jazz Charton, for "putting up with what you'd call 'my mania.'"
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Suzy Byrne
Timothée Chalamet channels Dylan once more
Timothée Chalamet remains devoted to Bob Dylan.
On the red carpet, he wore yet another scarf as a nod to the singer he brought to life in A Complete Unknown. This look — with the scarf twisted on Chalamet's shoulder — is one the folk singer wore almost exactly 51 years ago onstage in Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 1974.
Chalamet, who is nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for his role, also channeled scarf-loving Dylan at the premiere of A Complete Unknown in December, among other moments on his press tour.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kelsey Weekman
Nikki Glaser opens the Globes with a crowd-pleasing monologue
Nikki Glaser isn't just making history as the first woman to book a solo hosting gig at the Golden Globes — she also had the crowd doubled over with laughter during her opening speech. It's not always the easiest job, but her 93 rehearsals of the monologue seem to have paid off.
The comedian, who broke out in 2024 with an impressive performance at Netflix's roast of Tom Brady, immediately dubbed the ceremony "Ozempic's biggest night."
She referenced major moments in pop culture, from Ariana Grande grasping Cynthia Erivo's finger during the Wicked press tour to the end of Diddy's "freak-off" parties following his arrest.
Glaser even did an impression of Adam Sandler that the man himself approved of, and joked around with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.
"Please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again," she said, closing out her speech.
- Taryn Ryder
A sign of things to come?
While Best Supporting Actress nominees were announced, there was one name that got the most cheers from inside the ballroom: Zoe Saldaña.
She ultimately ended up winning, and everyone in here seems thrilled.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
- David Artavia
It's (almost) showtime!
The glamour of the Golden Globes red carpet is winding down, and the main event is moments away!
As stars enter the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the excitement is palpable as we gear up to celebrate the best in film and television.
Grab your popcorn — the show begins soon!
- Kerry Justich
Cynthia Erivo's award show manicure took 5 hours
Cynthia Erivo ditched her green wardrobe for the Golden Globes, but she's still giving a nod to Elphaba with her nails.
Wearing a black dress, the actress nominated for her performance in Wicked, told E! News, "I always have some green on me." Tonight, it was incorporated into her manicure, which took five hours to complete just this morning.
"I work, I’ll do my emails, I’ll do my texts, I’ll watch some TV. It’s delightful," Erivo said of how she spent the chunk of time. "I do enjoy myself."
It helps that Erivo's "wonderful manicurist" is her friend Shea Osei, who also worked on all of Elphaba's nail looks throughout the film.
- Kelsey Weekman
The movies and TV shows to beat
Awards season has just begun, so there's no clear frontrunner for the major movie categories, though a few dominated the nominations.
Emilia Pérez has the most nods, with 10. The Spanish-language musical crime comedy is nominated for the top prize in the musical/comedy category. Its lead and supporting actresses Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez also received nominations.
The two most-nominated films in the drama category are The Brutalist, a sprawling immigrant story with seven nods, and Conclave, a surprisingly action-packed film about the process of selecting a new pope, with six nods.
After winning Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, Shōgun, a historical epic set in 17th-century Japan, is also a likely favorite for the Golden Globe. Its stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are up for two of the show's four nominations.
- Taryn Ryder
Adam Sandler plays it nice
When you get down to the end of the press line, it's sort of a known industry fact you aren't going to be talking to many stars.
Want to know who made sure to stop for reporters? And then take pictures with guests who asked?
Adam Sandler.
He then made sure to escort his wife, Jackie, inside.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Taryn Ryder
Cutest couple alert
So far it's Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. The actors held hands as they walked the red carpet.
He was attentive to her, placing a hand on her back when people stopped to congratulate him for his nomination. Power couple, indeed.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- David Artavia
Nominee Cate Blanchett recycles her Louis Vuitton gown for the Golden Globes
Cate Blanchett, a 13-time Golden Globe nominee, arrived on the red carpet dressed in style. If her custom sequined gold gown by Louis Vuitton looks familiar, you're not wrong! The dress is styled by Elizabeth Stewart, and Blanchett first wore it at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Rumours.
Blanchett, who’s nominated tonight for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Disclaimer, is known for upcycling her red carpet looks — switching out small details in the ensembles to freshen them up.