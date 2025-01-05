Suzy Byrne
Live
Golden Globes 2025: Stars hit the red carpet as 'Wicked,' 'Emilia Pérez' look to take home trophies during awards ceremony
From red carpet fashion to the night's big winners, follow Yahoo Entertainment's coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes are here.
Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, which will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show — which airs Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET — is taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.
First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.
ADVERTISEMENT
Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who will be the Carol Burnett Award recipient.
Some of the big-name stars presenting are Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Andrew Garfield, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Zoë Kravitz, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Salma Hayek, Nicolas Cage, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington.
The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.
Live18 updates
Glen Powell brings his parents as guests
The real Glen Powell is in the house.
Shortly after theTwisters actor's lookalike contest winner walked the Globes red carpet, the star himself arrived.
Powell always arranges for his parents — Glen Sr. and Cyndy — to get cameos in his films, but tonight he brought them as dates. It's a big night for him — he's nominated for Hit Man. Twisters is also up for an award in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.
- Taryn Ryder
Nikki Glaser will not be making any ‘It Ends With Us’ jokes
One topic off-the-table on Sunday night? Glaser will not make any jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal disputes.
"I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be," she said. "I also don't want to give his name any — I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore."
- Taryn Ryder
Increased security after New Orleans attack
Security for the Golden Globes is always high.
After the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, security was amplified further, with more federal, regional and local agencies deployed at the event. It takes about an hour to get to the venue once you get near the Beverly Hilton.
There are multiple checkpoints with K-9 units, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials and additional law enforcement checking every vehicle. There’s no wonder everyone was given a specific window to arrive.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Kerry Justich
Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet lookalikes make red carpet debut
What's the prize for winning a celebrity lookalike contest? Attending the Golden Globes, apparently.
The winners of the Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contests — Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell — arrived with signs at as they hit the Golden Globes red carpet.
These two are among the many who have gained notoriety from contests that are finding doppelgängers for various celebrities, from Gordon Ramsay to Zendaya.
- Suzy Byrne
Nominee Angelina Jolie brought her brother onstage when she won — 25 years ago
Angelina Jolie is up for one Golden Globe — for her role in Maria — but she has a long history with this awards show. She’s been nominated nine times and won three back-to-back: in 1998 (Best Supporting Actress in TV’s George Wallace), 1999 (Best Supporting Actress in TV movie Gia) and 2000 (Best Supporting Actress in Girl, Interrupted).
Jolie’s last time accepting a Globe — 25 years ago — was memorable because she brought her brother, James Haven Voight, onstage so he could “see the view from up here,” she said. The throwback moment is chock full of delightful celebrity cameos, including by Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and Winona Ryder.
Jolie also gave her brother a kiss in the Globes press room that night — and did the same at the Academy Awards that year — setting off tabloid chatter about their relationship. She later called out Jay Leno over jokes he made, saying “it’s just not OK” and that her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was “sick” over the insinuations.
- Alexis Shaw
Red carpet kicks off
Stars begin to arrive at the Beverly Hilton for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, including model and television host Ashley Graham.
- Taryn Ryder
Globes host Nikki Glaser teases what to expect in opening monologue
The comedian hopes the stars attending the Globes "come ready to laugh." But how hard will Glaser go in her opening monologue?
"Celebrities shouldn't be nervous," she told Yahoo Entertainment, adding: "I'm not gonna go so hard that anyone's gonna be offended."
However, Glaser hopes that celebrities are ready to laugh at themselves.
"People at home feel disconnected from celebrities," she said. "Although that's a thing we like about them, that we put them on these pedestals, we're really looking for some humanity from them. And I would really encourage celebrities to just laugh at jokes about you. I know it sucks sometimes. I've been on the receiving end of jokes at roasts, and I've had to laugh through my tears of being hurt. I'm not gonna call you an ugly horseface woman, though, which is what I've had to laugh through."
- Neia Balao
Cristin Milioti listened to 'bad bitches’ to prepare for ‘The Penguin’
Cristin Milioti has garnered praise for her portrayal of Sofia Falcone, the villainous, calculating daughter of a fallen mobster on HBO’s The Penguin. To get into character, she listened exclusively to music by “bad bitches.”
“It was a lot of Rosalía and a lot of SZA, and then a lot of Lana [Del Rey],” Milioti said at the 10th annual Vulture Festival on Nov. 17. “You kind of feel like you can really f*** shit up when you listen to them.”
Milioti nabbed her first Golden Globe nomination this year. She’s up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Penguin.
- Taryn Ryder
How one of the sexiest scenes on film in 2024 came to be
Challengers, the R-rated tennis drama, scored some big nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress (Zendaya) in the musical or comedy category. It was declared one of the sexiest movies of the year; however, the stars told Yahoo Entertainment that filming their three-way kiss was less intimate than viewers might think.
"It's truly a lot more technical and put together more than people maybe understand. ... Everything is choreographed, like a dance in many ways," Zendaya told Yahoo. "The camera is involved. ... They are the fourth person."
Zendaya added, "While people just see the three of us, our view is a camera, boom — there's a whole group of [people], we're in that room doing it together."
Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor credited trust between them, an intimacy coordinator and director Luca Guadagnino's vision for making the scene work.
- Taryn Ryder
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo credit 'no BS' friendship for onscreen chemistry
Wicked is considered a frontrunner in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category, partly due to the amazing onscreen rapport between the two stars.
Erivo and Grande, who are nominated in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively, talked to Yahoo Entertainment about how they made a choice early on to befriend each other.
"We've just taken such great care of each other," Grande told Yahoo in November. "Since the moment that we met in a very real way, in a no BS way, honest and very communicative and kind and loving friendship."
Erivo, who plays Elphaba to Grande's Glinda, added, "I think the thing I love about what we've done is there was a clear choice at the very beginning of this to do that and to take care of each other, to be honest. To always make the space for one another, which I think has just allowed us to really grow as performers and in our personal lives as well. I think it's been really special to do that."
- Taryn Ryder
Ted Danson to be honored with the Carol Burnett Award
The Cheers alum is also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his Netflix show A Man on the Inside. Danson told Yahoo Entertainment he hopes the show changes how people talk about aging.
"Sometimes people my age are tending to start to play it carefully," Danson said. "You tell your children you can be anything you want, you encourage them ... 'Go for it, you beautiful young children.' And when we get to a certain age, we stop telling ourselves that. And it's not true."
In the show, Danson plays a retired professor who goes undercover in a retirement home to find out who stole a resident's family heirloom.
"There's no limit to your ability to make a difference in the world and to inspire people," Danson added. "And the fact that you keep moving forward is what will keep you alive and happy about being alive. So it's up to us, too, at our age, to set a good example for everyone else."
- Neia Balao
Meryl Streep is the Golden Globes record holder
Meryl Streep was snubbed this year for her role as Loretta Durkin in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but she remains the one to beat.
The actress holds the record for most competitive wins in Globes history, with eight acting awards, and she is also the most-nominated actor in Globes history with 33. Streep was also the recipient of the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017.
Streep’s closest competitors in the acting categories are Alan Alda, Jack Nicholson and the late Angela Lansbury, with six wins each. (Nicholson is also a DeMille Award winner.)
Nicole Kidman, nominated this year for her role in Babygirl, is also among Streep’s closest competitors, with five acting awards to date. Kidman also won for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies, which she also executive produced.
- Neia Balao
Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award
Among the special honorees at the 82nd annual Golden Globes Sunday night is Viola Davis, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" like other Hollywood icons including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey.
The How to Get Away with Murder actress has amassed many awards during her career, earning the distinction of having EGOT status (winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards). She won her Globe in 2017 for Fences. Even with a full mantel, she’s thrilled for this special honor, which, of its 69 winners since 1952, has included few people of color.
“You say that there’s been 16 women that have been given the award; I say that I’m the fourth African American that’s been given the award and the second woman of color,” she told Variety. “For me, I see it in that lens.”
Davis also called the award a “metaphoric symbol of something much larger, which is little Viola never felt like she was worthy.”
- Taryn Ryder
Golden Globes president says Nikki Glaser 'can say whatever she wants'
Ever wonder if awards show hosts are given a list of topics that are totally off-limits? Well, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that host Nikki Glaser has total creative control.
"She can say whatever she wants. We have no control over it," Hoehne said. "[Nikki] doesn't run anything by us. I don't even get to hear anything ahead of the show, it's really all up to her."
- Neia Balao
'Nobody Wants This' star Adam Brody on 'The O.C.' comparisons: 'I do not think Seth Cohen would've been a rabbi'
For millennial women, Adam Brody’s renaissance is a pretty big deal. Thanks to his starring role on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, the 45-year-old actor scored his first Golden Globe nomination this year for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.
In the Erin Foster-created series, the former aughts heartthrob plays Noah Roklov, a Los Angeles rabbi who falls in love with Kristen Bell’s Joanne, a sex podcaster and atheist.
Nobody Wants This fans have likened Roklov to Seth Cohen from Fox’s teen drama The O.C., who Brody played from 2003 to 2007. While Brody is aware of these comparisons, he doesn’t necessarily agree with them.
"I don't think he had rabbi energy, or at least he was headed down that track," Brody previously told Yahoo Entertainment. "I think this person, Noah, has known what he has wanted to do since he was 9 and has been wholly committed to this. I think Seth had a lot of other interests that didn't involve the Torah or basketball."
Read more: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell talk 'Nobody Wants This,' why it wasn't 'weird' to kiss and where Seth Cohen might be now
- Neia Balao
Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Karla Sofía Gascón among 26 first-time nominees
It’s a year filled with firsts at the 2025 Golden Globes!
There are 26 first-time nominees, including Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and Glen Powell for Hit Man.
FX’s historical drama television series Shōgun broke streaming records when it debuted in 2024. Three of its stars, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano, are among this year’s first-time nominees.
In addition to earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also the first transgender woman to receive a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
- Neia Balao
Golden Globe presenters include Andrew Garfield, Catherine O'Hara, Nicolas Cage
Past Golden Globe nominees and winners are presenting trophies at this year’s awards show.
Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine O’Hara and Nicolas Cage are among this year’s presenters. Demi Moore, Kathy Bates, Colin Farrell and Viola Davis, who are all up for awards at this year’s Globes, will also present trophies at Sunday’s ceremony.
Announced presenters also include:
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Ramos
Ariana DeBose
Aubrey Plaza
Auliʻi Cravalho
Awkwafina
Brandi Carlile
Colman Domingo
Dwayne Johnson
Édgar Ramírez
Elton John
Gal Gadot
Glenn Close
Jeff Goldblum
Jennifer Coolidge
Kaley Cuoco
Kate Hudson
Ke Huy Quan
Kerry Washington
Margaret Qualley
Melissa McCarthy
Michelle Yeoh
Miles Teller
Mindy Kaling
Morris Chestnut
Nate Bargatze
Rachel Brosnahan
Rob McElhenney
Salma Hayek Pinault
Sarah Paulson
Seth Rogen
Sharon Stone
Vin Diesel
Zoë Kravitz
- Neia Balao
‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Bear’ lead film and TV nominations
Netflix’s musical-thriller film Emilia Pérez leads the film field with 10 nominations, including:
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Best Director, for Jacques Audiard
Best Actress, for Karla Sofía Gascón
Best Supporting Actress, for Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña
The Brutalist and Conclave are also top contenders in the film categories.
For television, FX’s The Bear notched the top spot with five nominations, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy; Best Actor, for Jeremy Allen White; and Best Actress, for Ayo Edebiri. Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building each earned four nominations.
Check out a full list of this year’s nominees here.