Neia Balao
Live
Golden Globes 2025: Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin nab early awards, Nikki Glaser keeps the laughs coming and a live list of winners
From red carpet fashion to the night's big winners, follow Yahoo Entertainment's coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes are here.
Kicking off the 2025 awards show season is this celebration of film and TV, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The show takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
Emilia Pérez and The Bear are the titles you'll likely hear the most. They're the most nominated film and TV show of the evening, with 10 and five nominations, respectively.
First-time nominees are Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell, Kathryn Hahn, Pamela Anderson and Zoe Saldaña. Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez, Only Murders in the Building), Kate Winslet (Lee and The Regime) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice and A Different Man) are double nominees.
Special honorees tonight are Viola Davis, who is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson, who is the Carol Burnett Award recipient.
The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime, but we'll be talking about everything — from red carpet fashion to the night's big winners — right here in our live blog, so follow along.
Live52 updates
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
- David Artavia
Nikki Glaser's show-stopping outfit changes
Nikki Glaser is bringing her fashion game to the 82nd annual Golden Globes. From the red carpet to the stage, the show’s host is serving looks that make a statement all on their own.
Red carpet look
Glaser stunned in a gold Prabal Gurung dress with a plunging bustier top and a draped skirt adorned with a bold floral accent at the waist. She completed the glamorous outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chic Judith Leiber clutch.
Opening monologue
Glaser wore a silver sequined gown with a halter neckline to open the show, pairing the look with metallic heels and chic accessories.
Back to black
The host kept it classic in a sleek black strapless gown featuring a fitted silhouette and a silver embellishment.
Wicked pink
Glaser channeled two Golden Globe-nominated films with her wardrobe choices — Wicked and Conclave — and delivered a hilarious twist on the song “Popular,” turning it into "Pope-ular."
Seeing red
Next up was a stunning red gown with a slit down her leg.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
- Kelsey Weekman
Golden Globes ceremony shares fun facts about presenters
This Golden Globes ceremony isn't just fun — it's educational for viewers at home. When presenters take the stage to introduce new nominees, fun facts show up below their names onscreen.
From the broadcast, we've learned that Ariana DeBose competed on So You Think You Can Dance and that Anthony Ramos was a preschool teacher before he made it big.
Pre-fame jobs are a popular topic, it seems. Morris Chestnut was a bank teller, and Kaley Cuoco was a ranked amateur tennis player.
The fun fact for Kathy Bates said that it was reading the script for the new Matlock reboot, in which she stars, that kept her out of retirement. Ke Huy Quan's fun fact was that Crazy Rich Asians made him want to return to acting, after many years away.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
- Taryn Ryder
Momentum for 'Emilia Pérez' building
After Zoe Saldaña’s win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, it sounds like there are a lot of Emilia Pérez fans.
When the film won Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language, the star-studded crowd gave it a thumbs up again from inside the ballroom.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Neia Balao
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
- Kelsey Weekman
'Conclave' director Edward Berger says he sees controversy surrounding the movie as 'a good thing'
Conclave, a fictional take on the interpersonal drama that unfolds as cardinals in the Vatican select a new pope, has just nabbed the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture.
Peter Straughan, who adapted the book of the same name by Robert Harris, accepted the award.
In October, the director of Conclave, Edward Berger, told Yahoo Entertainment that he didn't intend for the film to be "a takedown of the Catholic Church,” even if some may see it that way. Still, he considers any discussion about it to be "a good thing."
“In the end, if there were controversy, I never think it’s bad. I invite that. I love that. We’ve lost the ability to argue with each other without fighting each other,” Berger said. “And if everyone has a different opinion and a different feeling, that's a good thing."
- Neia Balao
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
- Neia Balao
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Laura Clark
Hiroyuki Sanada tells 'young actors and creators' to 'be yourself, believe yourself'
Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada offered advice to young creatives when he accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama.
"I'd like to say for the young actors and creators in the world, please be yourself, believe yourself and never give up. Good luck," Sanada said in his acceptance speech.
Sanada, who spent 40 years as an actor in Japan before moving over to Hollywood, has already won Emmys for his first leading role and his first credit as a producer in the acclaimed series.
“It's like all my journey went into Shōgun, and then Shōgun brought me a nomination,” Sanada previously told Yahoo Entertainment.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Taryn Ryder
Angelina Jolie celebrates her night with an important date
The nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama took her 19-year-old daughter as her plus one at the Golden Globes, and both turned heads.
The two entered the ballroom together, and as Angelina fielded peers and industry fans, she made sure her girl was by her side. During a commercial break, Jolie stayed close to Zahara at their table and was gracious to anyone who came by.
- Kelsey Weekman
Kieran Culkin accepts his award with an arm covered in play tattoos
When accepting his award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Kieran Culkin rolled up his sleeve to show an arm covered in temporary tattoos from his kids. Also covering his wrist were dozens of his signature bracelets.
"My wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez," Culkin joked in the speech. He played the eccentric cousin character in A Real Pain, a film starring Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed it.
In his speech, Culkin credited his stellar performance to Eisenberg's "great script."
"Thanks, Golden Globe people, you guys are nuts," he joked. He promised a "couple quick thank-yous, then I'll piss off."
Among those he thanked was his wife, Jazz Charton, for "putting up with what you'd call 'my mania.'"
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Suzy Byrne
Timothée Chalamet channels Dylan once more
Timothée Chalamet remains devoted to Bob Dylan.
On the red carpet, he wore yet another scarf as a nod to the singer he brought to life in A Complete Unknown. This look — with the scarf twisted on Chalamet's shoulder — is one the folk singer wore almost exactly 51 years ago onstage in Philadelphia on Jan. 6, 1974.
Chalamet, who is nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for his role, also channeled scarf-loving Dylan at the premiere of A Complete Unknown in December, among other moments on his press tour.
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kelsey Weekman
Nikki Glaser opens the Globes with a crowd-pleasing monologue
Nikki Glaser isn't just making history as the first woman to book a solo hosting gig at the Golden Globes — she also had the crowd doubled over with laughter during her opening speech. It's not always the easiest job, but her 93 rehearsals of the monologue seem to have paid off.
The comedian, who broke out in 2024 with an impressive performance at Netflix's roast of Tom Brady, immediately dubbed the ceremony "Ozempic's biggest night."
She referenced major moments in pop culture, from Ariana Grande grasping Cynthia Erivo's finger during the Wicked press tour to the end of Diddy's "freak-off" parties following his arrest.
Glaser even did an impression of Adam Sandler that the man himself approved of, and joked around with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.
"Please just keep in mind that the point of making art is not to win an award. The point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again," she said, closing out her speech.
- Taryn Ryder
A sign of things to come?
While Best Supporting Actress nominees were announced, there was one name that got the most cheers from inside the ballroom: Zoe Saldaña.
She ultimately ended up winning, and everyone in here seems thrilled.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Neia Balao
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
- David Artavia
It's (almost) showtime!
The glamour of the Golden Globes red carpet is winding down, and the main event is moments away!
As stars enter the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the excitement is palpable as we gear up to celebrate the best in film and television.
Grab your popcorn — the show begins soon!
- Kerry Justich
Cynthia Erivo's award show manicure took 5 hours
Cynthia Erivo ditched her green wardrobe for the Golden Globes, but she's still giving a nod to Elphaba with her nails.
Wearing a black dress, the actress nominated for her performance in Wicked, told E! News, "I always have some green on me." Tonight, it was incorporated into her manicure, which took five hours to complete just this morning.
"I work, I’ll do my emails, I’ll do my texts, I’ll watch some TV. It’s delightful," Erivo said of how she spent the chunk of time. "I do enjoy myself."
It helps that Erivo's "wonderful manicurist" is her friend Shea Osei, who also worked on all of Elphaba's nail looks throughout the film.
- Kelsey Weekman
The movies and TV shows to beat
Awards season has just begun, so there's no clear frontrunner for the major movie categories, though a few dominated the nominations.
Emilia Pérez has the most nods, with 10. The Spanish-language musical crime comedy is nominated for the top prize in the musical/comedy category. Its lead and supporting actresses Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez also received nominations.
The two most-nominated films in the drama category are The Brutalist, a sprawling immigrant story with seven nods, and Conclave, a surprisingly action-packed film about the process of selecting a new pope, with six nods.
After winning Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, Shōgun, a historical epic set in 17th-century Japan, is also a likely favorite for the Golden Globe. Its stars, Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are up for two of the show's four nominations.
- Taryn Ryder
Adam Sandler plays it nice
When you get down to the end of the press line, it's sort of a known industry fact you aren't going to be talking to many stars.
Want to know who made sure to stop for reporters? And then take pictures with guests who asked?
Adam Sandler.
He then made sure to escort his wife, Jackie, inside.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Taryn Ryder
Cutest couple alert
So far it's Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. The actors held hands as they walked the red carpet.
He was attentive to her, placing a hand on her back when people stopped to congratulate him for his nomination. Power couple, indeed.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- David Artavia
Nominee Cate Blanchett recycles her Louis Vuitton gown for the Golden Globes
Cate Blanchett, a 13-time Golden Globe nominee, arrived on the red carpet dressed in style. If her custom sequined gold gown by Louis Vuitton looks familiar, you're not wrong! The dress is styled by Elizabeth Stewart, and Blanchett first wore it at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Rumours.
Blanchett, who’s nominated tonight for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Disclaimer, is known for upcycling her red carpet looks — switching out small details in the ensembles to freshen them up.
- Suzy Byrne
Brianna LaPaglia rocks revenge dress
Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is back at the Globes — and hopefully, it's a more peaceful evening for her this year.
The BFFs podcast host walked the carpet in a form-fitting, skin-baring metallic gown. She shared on Instagram that she actually made a last-minute dress change after she got her makeup done.
If this screams "revenge dress" to you, you aren't alone. After all, she shared amid her headline-making breakup with Zach Bryan that the country singer started a fight with her after she attended the same awards show last year.
She claimed he “didn’t like” her dress — which was less revealing than this year's — and “didn’t want to date someone that presents themselves that way.” LaPaglia pinpointed that as the start of the end of their relationship because she felt he had become controlling.
This year, LaPaglia will wear what she wants, thank you very much.
- Kerry Justich
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester come in coordinated looks
It's parents' night out for Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.
The actor, nominated for his role in Nobody Wants This, had his wife of 10 years by his side on the red carpet. They made a darling pair in coordinating green.
"It's more than a happy accident, but it wasn't that premeditated either," Brody said during an interview with E! News. Meester added, "We both chose what we wanted, and what we wanted was ultimately to go together."
When it comes to working together onscreen in the near future, the couple said they talk about it a lot and get asked about it equally as much. "Almost everything that we do they’re like, ‘Would your husband or wife want to be in this as well?’" said Brody. "So we get a lot of opportunity." But they haven't landed on anything yet.
- Taryn Ryder
Zoë Kravitz arrives
Zoë Kravitz made an entrance at the Golden Globes — and like the rest of us, stopped to hydrate on her way in.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Taryn Ryder
Nikki Glaser rushes in to get ready for hosting duties
The comedian and host hustled her way off the red carpet around 6:40 p.m. ET to get ready to get things going. Everyone on the red carpet wished her good luck — and she looked ready to go!
- Suzy Byrne
Glen Powell brings his parents as guests
The real Glen Powell is in the house.
Shortly after the actor's lookalike contest winner had walked the Globes red carpet, the Twisters star himself arrived.
Powell always arranges for his parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy, to make cameo appearances in his films, but this time, he brought them as dates. It's a big night for him — he's nominated for Hit Man. Twisters is also up for an award in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.
- Taryn Ryder
Nikki Glaser will not be making any ‘It Ends With Us’ jokes
One topic off-the-table on Sunday night? Glaser will not make any jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal disputes.
"I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be," she said. "I also don't want to give his name any — I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore."
- Taryn Ryder
Increased security after New Orleans attack
Security for the Golden Globes is always high.
After the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, security was amplified further, with more federal, regional and local agencies deployed at the event. It takes about an hour to get to the venue once you get near the Beverly Hilton.
There are multiple checkpoints with K-9 units, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officials and additional law enforcement checking every vehicle. There’s no wonder everyone was given a specific window to arrive.
— Taryn Ryder, reporting live from the Beverly Hilton
- Kerry Justich
Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet lookalikes make red carpet debut
What's the prize for winning a celebrity lookalike contest? Attending the Golden Globes, apparently.
The winners of the Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contests — Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell — arrived with signs at as they hit the Golden Globes red carpet.
These two are among the many who have gained notoriety from contests that are finding doppelgängers for various celebrities, from Gordon Ramsay to Zendaya.
- Suzy Byrne
Nominee Angelina Jolie brought her brother onstage when she won — 25 years ago
Angelina Jolie is up for one Golden Globe — for her role in Maria — but she has a long history with this awards show. She’s been nominated nine times and won three back-to-back: in 1998 (Best Supporting Actress in TV’s George Wallace), 1999 (Best Supporting Actress in TV movie Gia) and 2000 (Best Supporting Actress in Girl, Interrupted).
Jolie’s last time accepting a Globe — 25 years ago — was memorable because she brought her brother, James Haven Voight, onstage so he could “see the view from up here,” she said. The throwback moment is chock full of delightful celebrity cameos, including by Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and Winona Ryder.
Jolie also gave her brother a kiss in the Globes press room that night — and did the same at the Academy Awards that year — setting off tabloid chatter about their relationship. She later called out Jay Leno over jokes he made, saying “it’s just not OK” and that her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was “sick” over the insinuations.
- Alexis Shaw
Red carpet kicks off
Stars begin to arrive at the Beverly Hilton for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, including model and television host Ashley Graham.
- Taryn Ryder
Globes host Nikki Glaser teases what to expect in opening monologue
The comedian hopes the stars attending the Globes "come ready to laugh." But how hard will Glaser go in her opening monologue?
"Celebrities shouldn't be nervous," she told Yahoo Entertainment, adding: "I'm not gonna go so hard that anyone's gonna be offended."
However, Glaser hopes that celebrities are ready to laugh at themselves.
"People at home feel disconnected from celebrities," she said. "Although that's a thing we like about them, that we put them on these pedestals, we're really looking for some humanity from them. And I would really encourage celebrities to just laugh at jokes about you. I know it sucks sometimes. I've been on the receiving end of jokes at roasts, and I've had to laugh through my tears of being hurt. I'm not gonna call you an ugly horseface woman, though, which is what I've had to laugh through."
- Neia Balao
Cristin Milioti listened to 'bad bitches’ to prepare for ‘The Penguin’
Cristin Milioti has garnered praise for her portrayal of Sofia Falcone, the villainous, calculating daughter of a fallen mobster on HBO’s The Penguin. To get into character, she listened exclusively to music by “bad bitches.”
“It was a lot of Rosalía and a lot of SZA, and then a lot of Lana [Del Rey],” Milioti said at the 10th annual Vulture Festival on Nov. 17. “You kind of feel like you can really f*** shit up when you listen to them.”
Milioti nabbed her first Golden Globe nomination this year. She’s up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Penguin.
- Taryn Ryder
How one of the sexiest scenes on film in 2024 came to be
Challengers, the R-rated tennis drama, scored some big nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress (Zendaya) in the musical or comedy category. It was declared one of the sexiest movies of the year; however, the stars told Yahoo Entertainment that filming their three-way kiss was less intimate than viewers might think.
"It's truly a lot more technical and put together more than people maybe understand. ... Everything is choreographed, like a dance in many ways," Zendaya told Yahoo. "The camera is involved. ... They are the fourth person."
Zendaya added, "While people just see the three of us, our view is a camera, boom — there's a whole group of [people], we're in that room doing it together."
Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor credited trust between them, an intimacy coordinator and director Luca Guadagnino's vision for making the scene work.
- Taryn Ryder
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo credit 'no BS' friendship for onscreen chemistry
Wicked is considered a frontrunner in the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy category, partly due to the amazing onscreen rapport between the two stars.
Erivo and Grande, who are nominated in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively, talked to Yahoo Entertainment about how they made a choice early on to befriend each other.
"We've just taken such great care of each other," Grande told Yahoo in November. "Since the moment that we met in a very real way, in a no BS way, honest and very communicative and kind and loving friendship."
Erivo, who plays Elphaba to Grande's Glinda, added, "I think the thing I love about what we've done is there was a clear choice at the very beginning of this to do that and to take care of each other, to be honest. To always make the space for one another, which I think has just allowed us to really grow as performers and in our personal lives as well. I think it's been really special to do that."
- Taryn Ryder
Ted Danson to be honored with the Carol Burnett Award
The Cheers alum is also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his Netflix show A Man on the Inside. Danson told Yahoo Entertainment he hopes the show changes how people talk about aging.
"Sometimes people my age are tending to start to play it carefully," Danson said. "You tell your children you can be anything you want, you encourage them ... 'Go for it, you beautiful young children.' And when we get to a certain age, we stop telling ourselves that. And it's not true."
In the show, Danson plays a retired professor who goes undercover in a retirement home to find out who stole a resident's family heirloom.
"There's no limit to your ability to make a difference in the world and to inspire people," Danson added. "And the fact that you keep moving forward is what will keep you alive and happy about being alive. So it's up to us, too, at our age, to set a good example for everyone else."
- Neia Balao
Meryl Streep is the Golden Globes record holder
Meryl Streep was snubbed this year for her role as Loretta Durkin in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but she remains the one to beat.
The actress holds the record for most competitive wins in Globes history, with eight acting awards, and she is also the most-nominated actor in Globes history with 33. Streep was also the recipient of the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017.
Streep’s closest competitors in the acting categories are Alan Alda, Jack Nicholson and the late Angela Lansbury, with six wins each. (Nicholson is also a DeMille Award winner.)
Nicole Kidman, nominated this year for her role in Babygirl, is also among Streep’s closest competitors, with five acting awards to date. Kidman also won for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies, which she also executive produced.
- Neia Balao
Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award
Among the special honorees at the 82nd annual Golden Globes Sunday night is Viola Davis, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" like other Hollywood icons including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey.
The How to Get Away with Murder actress has amassed many awards during her career, earning the distinction of having EGOT status (winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards). She won her Globe in 2017 for Fences. Even with a full mantel, she’s thrilled for this special honor, which, of its 69 winners since 1952, has included few people of color.
“You say that there’s been 16 women that have been given the award; I say that I’m the fourth African American that’s been given the award and the second woman of color,” she told Variety. “For me, I see it in that lens.”
Davis also called the award a “metaphoric symbol of something much larger, which is little Viola never felt like she was worthy.”
- Taryn Ryder
Golden Globes president says Nikki Glaser 'can say whatever she wants'
Ever wonder if awards show hosts are given a list of topics that are totally off-limits? Well, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne revealed to Yahoo Entertainment that host Nikki Glaser has total creative control.
"She can say whatever she wants. We have no control over it," Hoehne said. "[Nikki] doesn't run anything by us. I don't even get to hear anything ahead of the show, it's really all up to her."
- Neia Balao
'Nobody Wants This' star Adam Brody on 'The O.C.' comparisons: 'I do not think Seth Cohen would've been a rabbi'
For millennial women, Adam Brody’s renaissance is a pretty big deal. Thanks to his starring role on Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, the 45-year-old actor scored his first Golden Globe nomination this year for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.
In the Erin Foster-created series, the former aughts heartthrob plays Noah Roklov, a Los Angeles rabbi who falls in love with Kristen Bell’s Joanne, a sex podcaster and atheist.
Nobody Wants This fans have likened Roklov to Seth Cohen from Fox’s teen drama The O.C., who Brody played from 2003 to 2007. While Brody is aware of these comparisons, he doesn’t necessarily agree with them.
"I don't think he had rabbi energy, or at least he was headed down that track," Brody previously told Yahoo Entertainment. "I think this person, Noah, has known what he has wanted to do since he was 9 and has been wholly committed to this. I think Seth had a lot of other interests that didn't involve the Torah or basketball."
Read more: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell talk 'Nobody Wants This,' why it wasn't 'weird' to kiss and where Seth Cohen might be now
- Neia Balao
Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Karla Sofía Gascón among 26 first-time nominees
It’s a year filled with firsts at the 2025 Golden Globes!
There are 26 first-time nominees, including Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Ariana Grande for Wicked, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and Glen Powell for Hit Man.
FX’s historical drama television series Shōgun broke streaming records when it debuted in 2024. Three of its stars, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano, are among this year’s first-time nominees.
In addition to earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is also the first transgender woman to receive a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.