How to watch the 2025 Grammys tonight: Time, channel, full nominee list and more

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday — here's what you need to know.

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammys pack with 11 nominations, cementing herself as the most-nominated artist in Grammys history. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

It's time for the 67th annual Grammy Awards! Tonight, Feb. 2 is "Music's biggest night," at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards will go on despite the wildfires that devastated L.A. in January. The Recording Academy announced plans to reimagine the show as a way to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires.

As far as the nominees go, Beyoncé, the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, leads the pack with 11 nods — including Album of the Year. That category also features first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, alongside Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Andre 3000 and Jacob Collier. Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Post Malone and Billie Eilish have seven nominations each. Swift received six.

Trevor Noah is this year's host, and the broadcast will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and more. The 2025 Grammys will air on CBS and stream on the Paramount+ premium Showtime tier. Stars will hit the red carpet this evening beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Are you ready to watch? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammy Awards.

When are the 2025 Grammys?

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are this Sunday, Feb. 2, in Los Angeles.

What time are the Grammys on?

The Grammys begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What channel is the 2025 Grammy Awards on?

The Grammys will air on CBS and stream live on the Paramount+ with Showtime tier. Regular, ad-supported tier Paramount+ subscribers will not be able to watch the show on the platform until the following day.

How to watch the Grammys without cable:

Stream the Grammys in 2025 Paramount+ with Showtime Paramount+ has two tiers available: an $8/month ad-supported tier and a $13/month premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel and Showtime. For the Grammys, you'll need the $13/month tier to watch the awards live. Right now, Paramount+ is still offering a free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the Grammys this weekend, plus check out the rest of the Paramount+ library free for seven days. $13/month at Paramount+

Who is hosting the Grammys in 2025?

Comedian Trevor Noah will once again host the Grammy Awards this year.

Who is performing at the 67th annual Grammy Awards?

The 2025 Grammys performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

How long are the Grammys?

The awards are slated to last from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET.

2025 Grammys red carpet:

The Recording Academy will host a Grammys red carpet livestream at the Grammys website starting at 6 p.m. ET. E! News will host E! Live From the Red Carpet, on, you guessed it, E! News, also at 6 p.m. ET. And the Associated Press will stream three hours of red-carpet coverage free on YouTube and APNews.com beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

2025 Grammy Awards full nominations list:

Best Rap Performance Cardi B, "Enough (Miami)" Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos, "When the Sun Shines Again" Doechii, "Nissan Altima" Eminem, "Houdini" Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, "Like That" GloRilla, "Yeah Glo!" Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Best Latin Pop Album Anitta, Funk Generation Luis Fonsi, El Viaje Kany García, Garci Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Kali Uchis, Orquídeas

Best Alternative Music Album Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Wild God Clairo, Charm Kim Gordon, The Collective Brittany Howard, What Now St. Vincent, All Born Screaming

Best Song Written for Visual Media “Ain't No Love in Oklahoma” (from Twisters: The Album) “Better Place” (from Trolls Band Together) “Can't Catch Me Now” (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) “It Never Went Away” (from American Symphony) “Love Will Survive” (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media American Fiction Challengers The Color Purple Dune: Part Two Shōgun

Best Country Solo Performance Beyoncé, “16 Carriages” Jelly Roll, "I am'm Not Okay" Kacey Musgraves, "The Architect" Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" Chris Stapleton, "It Takes a Woman"

Song of the Year Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em” Sabrina Carpenter, “Please Please Please” Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile” Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!” Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Album of the Year Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet Charli XCX, Brat Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department André 3000, New Blue Sun Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 4

Record of the Year The Beatles, “Now and Then” Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ’Em” Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso” Charli XCX, “360” Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather” Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us” Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!” Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Best Country Album Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter Post Malone, F-1 Trillion Kacey Musgraves, Deeper Well Chris Stapleton, Higher Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind

Best R&B Album Chris Brown, 11:11 (Deluxe) Lalah Hathaway, Vantablack Lucky Daye, Algorithm Muni Long, Revenge Usher, Coming Home

Best R&B Performance Jhené Aiko, “Guidance” Chris Brown, “Residuals” (Deluxe) Coco Jones, “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Muni Long, “Made for Me – Live on BET” SZA, “Saturn”

Best New Artist Benson Boone Sabrina Carpenter Raye Chappell Roan Shaboozey Teddy Swims Doechii Khruangbin

Best Dance Pop Recording Madison Beer, "Make You Mine" Charli XCX, "Von Dutch" Billie Eilish, "L'amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]" Ariana Grande, "Yes, And?" Troye Sivan, "Got Me Started"

Best Alternative Music Performance Cage the Elephant, “Neon Pill” Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, “Song of the Lake” Fontaines D.C., “Starburster” Kim Gordon, “Bye Bye” St. Vincent, “Flea”

Best Rock Album The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards Fontaines D.C., Romance Idles, Tangk Pearl Jam, Dark Matter The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds Jack White, No Name

Best Pop/Duo Performance Beyoncé and Post Malone, “Levii’s Jeans” Grace Abrams featuring Taylor Swift, “Us” Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish, “Guess” Ariana Grande with Brandy and Monica, “The Boy Is Mine” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile”

Best Pop Solo Performance Beyoncé, “Bodyguard” Charli XCX, “Apple” Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso” Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather” Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Alissia Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II Ian Fitchuk Mustard Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Jessi Alexander Amy Allen Edgar Barrera Jessie Jo Dillon Raye

How many nominations will Taylor Swift score? Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February. (Valerie Macon / AFP) The singer is the first and only artist to win the Album Of The Year four times: Midnights (2024), Folklore (2021), 1989 (2016) and Fearless (2010). Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department — which was the biggest album of the year — is almost a shoo-in for the category. So, how many nominations will the superstar earn this year? Here is where Swift appears on the ballot: Album of the Year: The Tortured Poets Department Record of the Year: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone Song of the Year: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone Best Pop Solo Performance: "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Us," Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift Best Pop Vocal Album: The Tortured Poets Department Best Music Video: "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone Best Music Film: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)

Which records will make the eligibility cut? Every year, there's buzz about which artists were snubbed for Grammy Awards nominations. Though that's inevitable, it's possible that some of your favorites didn't release new music at the right time. The eligibility period for the 2025 Grammy Awards is Sept. 16, 2023, to Aug. 30, 2024. Anything released on Aug. 31 of this year or later will be qualified for the following year's ceremony — so you'll have to wait.

Will Beyoncé's country era be better recognized by Grammy voters? Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1 in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images) The superstar had one of the biggest songs of the year with "Texas Hold 'Em," and her country album, Cowboy Carter, was well-received by critics. Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, yet she was snubbed when she failed to earn even one nomination at the 2024 CMA Awards. That should change at the Grammys. Beyoncé remains the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, and she'll likely add to that on Friday. She already holds the title of artist with the most wins ever, with 32 awards. However, the singer also has a history of being snubbed by Recording Academy voters, as she's never won in the prestigious Album of the Year category.

Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter among singers on ballot for Best New Artist One of the biggest awards at the Grammys is Best New Artist, with past winners including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Adele and John Legend. Who will join the prestigious group in 2025? Sabrina Carpenter ("Espresso"), Chappell Roan ("Good Luck, Babe!"), Benson Boone ("Beautiful Things"), Shaboozey ("A Bar Song (Tipsy)") and Teddy Swims ("Lose Control") are all eligible this year and considered frontrunners to make the cut. Some wonder how Carpenter can be considered in the category when she just released her sixth album in August. Is she really new? According to Grammys' rules and guidelines, "eligible artists must have achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and impacted the musical landscape during the year's eligibility period." It's clear Carpenter had breakthrough relevance since Sept. 15, 2023, the final day of the previous eligibility year.

