Dylan Stableford
Live
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida: Live updates
The storm is expected to bring significant flooding to parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the next several days.
Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee in Florida's Big Bend region early Monday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 1 storm came ashore with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is slowly moving north. It is expected to dump significant amounts of rain across the Southeast and bring a potentially “life threatening” storm surge to parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the next several days.
Here are the latest updates on the storm.
Live4 updates