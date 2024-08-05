Live

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida: Live updates

The storm is expected to bring significant flooding to parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the next several days.

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated
A person stands in the rain and wind as he looks out at the waves kicked up by Tropical Storm Debby, before it strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, on Aug. 4, 2024 in Cedar Key, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
An onlooker stands in the rain and wind as he looks out at the waves kicked up by Tropical Storm Debby, before it strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, on Aug. 4, 2024 in Cedar Key, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee in Florida's Big Bend region early Monday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 1 storm came ashore with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is slowly moving north. It is expected to dump significant amounts of rain across the Southeast and bring a potentially “life threatening” storm surge to parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the next several days.

Here are the latest updates on the storm.

Live4 updates
  • Dylan Stableford

    More than 300,000 customers without power

    According to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks power utilities across the country, more than 300,000 customers in Florida are without power — mostly in the Big Bend region of the state, where Hurricane Debby made landfall.

  • Dylan Stableford

    A storm surge warning is in effect from Florida to South Carolina

    Shortly after Hurricane Debby made landfall, the National Hurricane Center issued the following warnings:

    A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass including Tampa Bay, and the Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Florida coast from the Yankeetown to Indian Pass.

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Florida coast south of Yankeetown to Boca Grande; Florida coast from west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach; and St. Augustine to South Santee River South Carolina.

    Per the National Weather Service, here is what each of those warnings means:

    A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

    A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.

    A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Here is the latest forecast track for Hurricane Debby

    As of 8 a.m. ET, Hurricane Debby was still a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it moved slowly inland across northern Florida.

    LOCATION: About 60 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key, Fla.

    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 75 mph

    MOVEMENT: North-northeast at 10 mph

    It is expected to “bring major flooding over the southeastern United States during the next few days.”

  • Dylan Stableford

    Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend

    According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Debby made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Steinhatchee, Fla., in Florida’s Big Bend region at around 7 a.m. Monday, with sustained winds of 80 mph.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories