I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Big shake-up in camp as tensions rise

I'm a Celebrity is set for a huge change in Thursday's episode.

Dean McCullough, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall go head-to-head for the first time in trial Rank Bank. The celebrities will be split into three teams.

Money won in the task will then be put on a cash card for the stars to use while in main camp. They will even have to pay to use the dunny.

The big change comes as tensions have been rising in camp with Oti Mabuse summing it up as "shots fired". Dean McCullough complained about doing his camp chores sparking Jane Moore to call out his "b******" and camp leader Danny Jones instructing him to get on with it.

With a cheeky sense of humour, Melvin Odoom quipped: "Listen, your new name is Hou-Dean-i because you like to disappear!"

I'm a Celebrity's behind-the-scenes secrets revealed by Christine Hamilton Christine Hamilton, who was one of I'm a Celebrity's first ever campmates, has shared behind-the-scene secrets behind the ITV jungle show. It comes as Hamilton was in the news this week with her husband and former Conservative MP Neil Hamilton after their kitchen was submerged in water after Storm Bert floods. Talking to Yahoo UK about I'm a Celebrity, the former campmate says: "It's the most beautiful place to be in the rainforest. It's wonderful and it's fun, all the cooking on the campfire and goodness knows what. I shall be feeling twinges of envy and the fun they're having [on I'm a Celebrity], getting to know people finding out that — yes — they are quite as ghastly as you thought they were." From giving into celebrity demands to spraying down the camp, Hamilton laid out what happened in the very first series of I'm a Celebrity in 2002 that she "absolutely loved" and looks back on with "much affection". Read the behind-the-scenes secrets here.

I'm a Celebrity recap: camp row erupts over Dean refusing to do chores Tensions were rising in the I'm a Celebrity camp on Wednesday night, when a row broke out over Dean McCullough refusing to do his chores and Oti Mabuse declared: "Shots fired!" Melvin Odoom first aired his complaints to some of his other campmates about his partner not helping him with water duties. At first, he was diplomatic when he said Dean is a "great person" but he admitted he was not a good person to have help him with the chores. As the campmates begun to turn on the radio star, McCullough complained: "I hate doing it. It's an awful job. I don't want to do it anymore. Guys I can't. It's not for me." Camp leader Danny Jones ordered him to: "Get on with it mate." Yet McCullough made more protestations and a fuss over doing his fair share of the work. Jane Moore called him out — in her words — on his "b***s***" when the radio DJ tries to justify it. Odoom tried to diffuse the situation and got McCullough onboard with him in a positive way. McCullough hit back: "Look, no beef, no drama, I just hate my job." So Odoom tried a different tact. With a cheeky sense of humour, he said: "Listen, your new name is Houdini because you like to disappear!" The camp erupted into laughter, cooling some of that jungle tension. McCullough said his partner in chores is rather "cheeky".

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec tease huge shake-up The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campers will have to pay to use the dunny in a new twist. There is about to be a shake-up on the ITV reality show which will see the contestants using cash cards - and everything they want or need in camp will cost them. Hosts Ant and Dec teased the news at the end of the latest episode on Wednesday, 27 November, with Ant telling viewers there were going to be "big changes" in the jungle. They then shared more details on spin-off programme I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked, with Dec saying the celebs were going to have to pay "for everything". Host Declan Donnelly explained that the campers would end up in teams and each team would have a cash card that they would have to use to pay for everything. It's thought the stars will be divided into teams following the upcoming Rank Bank Bushtucker trial. "They are getting split into three teams of four and they are coming down to the Rank Bank," Donnelly said. "The first three are coming to play against each other to win cash or to win money to put on..." "A cash card!" his co-host Ant McPartlin announced. Holding a card up, Dec said: "Each team is getting one of these, which is a cash card. Everything in camp will cost them from here on in." Read more here.

