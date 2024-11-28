Lily Waddell
I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Big shake-up in camp as tensions rise
Follow the I'm a Celebrity live blog for all the latest updates from the ITV jungle show.
I'm a Celebrity is set for a huge change in Thursday's episode.
Dean McCullough, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall go head-to-head for the first time in trial Rank Bank. The celebrities will be split into three teams.
Money won in the task will then be put on a cash card for the stars to use while in main camp. They will even have to pay to use the dunny.
The big change comes as tensions have been rising in camp with Oti Mabuse summing it up as "shots fired". Dean McCullough complained about doing his camp chores sparking Jane Moore to call out his "b******" and camp leader Danny Jones instructing him to get on with it.
With a cheeky sense of humour, Melvin Odoom quipped: "Listen, your new name is Hou-Dean-i because you like to disappear!"
