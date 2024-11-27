I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Ant and Dec risk fan fury after jokes spark Ofcom complaints

Follow our I'm a Celebrity jungle blog for the latest updates from the ITV show as Ant and Dec spark fury with Ofcom complaints over jokes.

Elsewhere, Tulisa starts screaming as soon as the Bushtucker trial gets underway.

Strapped into a box containing many insects, the N-Dubz singer takes part in Shock Around the Clock.

Tulisa screams during the Bushtucker trial. (ITV screengrab)

The songstress must answer general knowledge questions while under a time pressure. Tulisa is tipped upside down as the box moves around with the clock dial.

She's tasked with who all the 12 I'm a Celebrity campmates are. Easy? Wrong. She can't remember all her campmates while under pressure for the I'm a Celebrity trial.

Time is up and Tulisa can only name 10 of the 12. How will she fare?

Follow our live blog for the latest updates from the I'm a Celebrity jungle below...

Live 14 updates Melvin Odoom is looking for love Melvin Odoom lays his heart on the line as he spoke about not enjoying dating. He says: "It's better to be in a relationship. Hundred times better. Someone you cared about... Someone already told me the love of your life is already in your phone book." The star says he used to like dating but now would prefer to be in a committed relationship. He has made no secret of his crush on Carol Vorderman.

Tulisa says she won't call out I'm a Celebrity Tulisa vows never to call out I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. She confesses she struggled to get to grips with the questions because she was feeling under pressure in the "stressful situations". The singer admits her campmates will be "probably devastated" and will be "crying inside".

Tulisa screams for Ant and Dec to get on with the trial Tulisa screams as she carries out the Bushtucker trial covered in bugs. Ant and Dec fire general knowledge questions at her while she's spinning around the clock. The presenters even give Tulisa a little helping hand with the chemistry question. "Get on with it!" She screams as more crickets drop on her.

Tulisa takes on trial... will she boss it? Tulisa is strapped in to the trial. "Splendid, feeling fantastic," she tells Ant and Dec. She's got 60 seconds on every question but she won't be alone as the TV producers throw cockroaches over her. The screaming starts.

Melvin Odoom says getting Dean McCullough to do the water duty was more of a chore Melvin Odoom complains it was more of a chore getting Dean McCullough to help him with the water duty. They are meant to work as a team but it's not happening! He makes his confession in the Bush Telegraph. Will the tensions begin to rise between the pair?

Rat invades I'm a Celebrity camp Rats!!! Someone forgot to put the pots away! 🐀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/401vAz1zW4 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2024 The I'm a Celebrity jungle are hit with a warning about leftover food being left out. A rat invaded the I'm a Celebrity camp. Rev Richard Coles has raises his concerns with the camp over leaving the mud crabs. He says: "We had a visitor last night, a little four legged visitor with a tail, a rat." The rev wasn't happy that a frying pan and cups were left out. Dean stirs up the drama as he points out Tulisa and Jane Moore aren't doing their job properly. He says in the Bush Telegraph: "It’s actually Jane and Tulisa’s job to make sure that the pots are in the trunk, so when the reverend was telling everyone to put the pots away otherwise we’ll get rats, what he really meant was, Jane and Tulisa, put the pots away."

Tensions are rising in I'm a Celebrity jungle Ant and Dec tease there is drama set to unfold on our screen in tonight's episode. They tease there are rows starting to break out between the campmates.

Which I'm a Celebrity campmates did Tulisa forget? Check out the I'm a Celebrity trial teaser as Tulisa takes on her first challenge alone: Time is up for Tulisa as she’s left hanging in tonight’s Trial, Shock Around the Clock! #ImACeleb continues at 9pm 🌀 pic.twitter.com/elpz9gW2Mb — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2024

Dean McCullough escapes another trial Tulisa was voted to do tonight's trial after she was seen screaming in the fright bus. Ant and Dec had made complaints about only having Dean McCullough doing the trial as they joked they had come to know the campmate "too well" and they wanted fresh blood for the challenges. Their prayers were answered. Last night Maura Higgins and Jane Moore took on the Bushtucker trial, only getting six out of 12 stars for camp. The latest star to be voted in is Tulisa. How will she fare?

Cheeky I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec are in trouble again - with Dean's mum Dean McCullough is starring on I'm a Celebrity. (ITV) Dean McCullough’s mum Ann has cross words for Ant and Dec over her son. The devoted parent arrives today in Australia to support her son as he stars on the I'm a Celebrity ITV jungle show. "There is nothing false about him," she says touching down in Brisbane. "We are seeing the real Dean, he is just being himself…. He just gets on with it," she told The Mirror. "I think Ant’s been a wee bit hard on him. I’m gonna have to have a wee word with Ant about that, maybe later." Read more from Bang here.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 viewers hail 'wholesome' campmates being open about mental health I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 viewers have hailed this year's series for being so "wholesome". As Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse and Reverend Richard Coles opened up to one another in a moving chat about grief, fans praised the show for the number of deep chats between campmates this series. Viewers felt it was very positive to see the celebrities "normalising" being open about mental health struggles. Read more here.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity last night? Last night's episode was an emotional watch. Check out the most dramatic jungle moments. Rev Richard Coles spoke about the heartache left behind when his partner David died. "He left a massive hole in my life," he told Oti Mabuse. Former Strictly star Mabuse shared her own pain over her premature birth story. Maura Higgins broke down in tears in the trial but she conquered her fear of spiders as she raced through the bug-filled tunnel to hunt down stars. She and Jane Moore got six out of 12, down to the Loose Women star missing out all the stars underwater. ’He’s just left a massive hole in my life’ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ecS1BlI0FX — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2024

Tulisa can't remember all her campmates Tulisa is frazzled and can't remember all her campmates while under pressure for the I'm a Celebrity trial. Strapped into a box containing many insects, the N-Dubz singer takes part in Shock Around the Clock. The songstress must answer general knowledge questions while under a time pressure. Tulisa is tipped upside down as the box moves around with the clock dial. She's tasked with who all the 12 I'm a Celebrity campmates are. Easy? Wrong. Time is up and Tulisa can only name 10 of the 12. But how would you fare? Your votes mean the time has come for Tulisa to take on Shock Around The Clock tomorrow night! 😱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zxeMH4rUM5 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2024

I'm a Celebrity viewers fury over Ant and Dec's jokes I'm a Celebrity's Ant and Dec have sparked fury among some viewers with their humour. They have been hit with a backlash of 70 Ofcom complaints. The complaints referred specifically to Ant and Dec’s references to the Bible and to the Christian faith. Rev Richard Coles is a late arrival — enterting camp alongside Love Island's Maura Higgins this week. During their eating trial, Ant and Dec joked: "More tea, vicar?" In an arguably more shocking moment, Dec jested the trial was "unholy" to which Ant responded "Bum-holey". They have also used references of the Bible and Christian faith to narrate the Rev getting out of bed. Dec said: "It's the start of a new day now, and the first to wake up was Reverend Richard." "Though the night before there had been darkness and a plague of insects," Ant said. "He did rise again." An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We are assessing the complaints, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate." It is worth noting that I'm a Celebrity's launch show was watched by 10.6 million consolidated viewers, proving popular with 16-34s, in figures released this week. Yahoo reached out to ITV representatives for further comment.

