I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Tensions rise in camp as Dean McCullough faces sixth trial

Jungle rows are beginning to break out in I'm a Celebrity. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from the ITV show.

Tensions are beginning to rise in the I'm a Celebrity jungle and Dean McCullough takes on the sixth Bushtucker trial.

Over the weekend, rows have begun to break out among the hungry campers. McCullough had a tense exchange with Alan Halsall — who plays Tyrone on Corrie — as he wasn't happy about being woken up to be prompted to do his firewood chore.

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, who previously starred on I'm a Celebrity, called McCullough "disrespectful" over his "wee Tyrone" comment.

Elsewhere, Jane Moore accused new camp leaders Barry McGuigan and Danny Jones of "sexism" and "ageism" as they tasked her with the washing up — although Ant and Dec said they felt it was fair as the celebrities have to assign the chores to everyone.

In Monday's episode, radio star McCullough takes on his sixth trial Jack the Scream Stalk (out of nine total Bushtucker trials this series so far). How will he fare?

Follow our I'm a Celebrity live blog for the latest updates from the jungle...

Live 5 updates Ant demands Dean McCullough faces his fears in trial Ant chats "face your fears" at Dean McCullough while he tackles the Bushtucker trial in eye-opening scenes. McCullough is screaming and makes no secret of his struggle. He shrieks: "Come on lads! They're biting my hands! Don't tell me. Don't tell me." Already halfway through telling him, Ant stops from saying the full word: spiders. "Nothing! Nothing!" Shouts Dec. "Go very gentle," advises Ant. "He wasn't quick enough with the 'don't tell me'." "You were halfway through," agrees his co-star Dec. Upon realising it is spiders. McCullough begins to freak out. The Geordie presenters do their best to keep McCullough calm and Ant tries to spur him on by chanting "face your fears". New fear: Unlocked 😰



High in the Jungle sky, Dean still can’t escape the critters as he reaches dizzying new heights in his search for Stars! ⭐️#ImACeleb continues tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/gIPNvVyWp3 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2024

I'm A Celebrity's Richard Coles and Tulisa ruled out of trial revealed I'm a Celebrity's Richard Coles and Tulisa couldn't be voted to do Monday's Bushtucker trial, Jack and the Scream Stalk. The rev and the singer were immediately ruled out so fans couldn't vote for them. Ant and Dec made it clear neither of them would be in the running. It's no surprise that Dean McCullough was voted instead to do his sixth trial of the series so far. Jack and the Scream Stalk will see McCullough climb a ladder high up into the treetops and he will at points need to get stars from boxes. Inside the boxes are nasty surprises including spiders. Swapping rice and beans for magic beans… Your votes mean Dean will be facing Jack and The Scream Stalk in tomorrow night’s Trial 🌱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ql3PJeuwr2 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2024

Coleen Rooney shocks I'm a Celebrity campmates with Donald Trump story Donald Trump pictured in November. (Getty) Coleen Rooney called Donald Trump a "dirty b*****" in Sunday night's episode. She shocked her campmates with the story of how she met him with her husband Wayne Rooney. The 'Wagatha Christie' personality shared: "When we lived in America, we got invited to the White House for Christmas. "We walked in and we had to get like the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree and stuff; so Donald Trump said to his son: 'See, told ya! All the soccer players get the good-looking girls.'" Laughing, Rooney added: "I told my mum. I was like, 'Dirty b******!' He wanted Wayne to go over and teach his son how to play football." Read the full story here.

Rebekah Vardy applauds Coleen Rooney on I'm a Celebrity Coleen Rooney featuring on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV) Rebekah Vardy has praised her rival Coleen Rooney on I'm A Celebrity. She wrote for The Sun: "It’s blowing a gale at home but there’s definitely a rumble in the jungle. Luckily it’s not in the campmates’ stomachs, as Teabag Dean had Coleen with him for Absolute Carnage and they managed to get nine stars. I’m applauding Coleen. She really held her nerve as the mealworms, cockroaches and rats crawled all over her." This may come as a surprise to viewers because Vardy has been using the opportunity to take digs at Rooney, saying she hoped to see she would eat penis and other nasties in the jungle trials. Rooney is reported to get a £1.5m payday but Vardy too has been making money from Rooney's jungle stint — with her newspaper column and trademarking Wagatha Christie. Vardy and Rooney have one of the most famous fallouts in the UK showbiz world. Rooney exposed Vardy's Instagram account as the leak of newspaper stories about her life. Vardy sued Rooney for libel however when the WAGs battled it out in court, a judge ruled Rooney's social media post was "substantially true". Read more from OK! magazine.

Dean McCullough called 'disrespectful' for behaviour towards Alan Halsall Dean McCullough got irritated over the weekend. (ITV) I'm A Celebrity's Dean McCullough was called "disrespectful" by Alan Halsall's Coronation Street co-star Andy Whyment. McCullough and Halsall butted heads in a tense argument over jungle chores. McCullough got irritated with Halsall for waking him up to carry the firewood. Whyment, who took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2019 and the 2023's all star series, hit out at McCullough for taking aim at Halsall over the weekend. The soap star said on Lorraine Kelly's daytime chat show: "The bit that got me was when he was in the Bush Telegraph and said, 'I was asleep with wee Tyrone from Coronation Street standing over me'. "I just thought that was a bit disrespectful, I mean, Alan's a 42-year-old man. The way Dean was speaking to him, I think he was speaking to him like a child. I just thought it was a bit disrespectful." Read more here.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night directly after the ITV1 show. You can also stream it anytime on ITVX or catch the ITV1 daytime repeat which airs the following day.