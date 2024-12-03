I'm a Celebrity 2024 live: Fourth star to leave the jungle

The fourth star will leave the jungle after Tulisa left I'm a Celebrity last night. Follow the latest updates from the jungle in our live blog.

Dec was bitten by a spider off camera on the I'm a Celebrity set. (ITV screengrab)

The fourth I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here star is preparing to leave the jungle.

On Tuesday, the fourth celebrity will leave I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Tulisa was the third to leave the jungle and looked visibly disappointed when her name was called. Within 24 hours of her exit, she has deleted all traces of the jungle from her Instagram.

Her exit followed on from Dean McCullough on Sunday and Jane Moore, who was the first voted out of the jungle on Friday. It was a close call between who was out first of I'm a Celebrity.

It comes as Dec Donnelly was bitten by a spider on the set of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here as the fourth star prepares to leave the jungle.

Ant McPartlin said in an Instagram live after the show: "We've had quite a lot of drama, not only on the show, but off the show as well because Dec had a spider on his neck and was bitten by a spider and the medic was called in to have a look."

Dec joked: "The medic said I was lucky to be alive. If I wasn't so fit and healthy and masculine, I might not have survived."

Ant was quick to put him right: "No she didn't, she said it was a jumping spider and it was absolutely fine." Jumping spiders are not venomous.

Follow our I'm a Celebrity live blog for the latest news from the jungle...

Live 9 updates Tulisa has deleted all traces of I'm a Celebrity from her Instagram Tulisa has wiped her Instagram account of her I'm a Celebrity posts. She was the third star to be named to leave the jungle on Monday night. In less than 24 hours, she has deleted all the posts from her social media account.

Watch Oti Mabuse take on tonight's trial Here is the teaser for tonight's terrifying Egypt-inspired trial that got Dean McCullough to call out I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here after only getting two stars. How will Oti Mabuse fare? Will she get all nine stars for camp?

I’m A Celebrity stars share biggest life lessons they've learned from the jungle I'm a Celebrity's 2024 cast. (ITV) Take a leaf out of the lives of the I'm a Celebrity stars. On leaving the jungle behind, the celebrities have revealed some of the life lessons they learned from starring on the ITV jungle show. Famously the celebrities have to give up their life of luxury to live a more simple life in the jungle, sometimes only eating rice and beans, as well as taking on some of the grisly bushtucker trials. Tulisa Contostavlos, Dean McCullough and Jane Moore are the first three to leave I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here and they have shared their new-found jungle wisdom. Read more here.

Dean McCullough reveals I'm a Celebrity star who wants to win the most Dean McCullough answers a series of quick-fire questions now that he has left the jungle. The I'm a Celebrity star predicts Barry McGuigan would like to win the show the most because he says he's "super competitive anyway". Check out the video below... Dean’s looking sharp, but his cheeky round of Flash Phone was sharper ⚡️ Can you keep up? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Pl3bv1vM1z — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2024

Tulisa: A lot of people for the cameras were all pally-pally Tulisa says I'm a Celebrity friendships will be tested in the outside world as she admits, "A lot of people for the cameras were all pally-pally." The star is the third to leave the jungle and she hinted some of the stars were "pally pally" for the cameras. TV host Lorraine Kelly grills her over whether her campmates would be "pals for life". She has this response: "100%, definitely made some friends for life. But I think the real test starts when you're out, because a lot of people for the cameras were all pally-pally, but will you send those text messages, will you do the four-hour drive? So the test of the friendships begin now, in a week's time." Tulisa doesn't elaborate on who she is referring to. Read more here.

Ant slaps Dec for smiling while Oti Mabuse takes on trial Oti Mabuse takes on 'The Sinister Sarcophagus: The Mummy returns.' (ITV screengrab) Watch the moment that Ant playfully slaps Dec for smiling while Oti Mabuse takes part in 'The Sinister Sarcophagus: The Mummy returns' trial tonight. No doubt Ant and Dec are delighted because this is the trial they were very disappointed that Dean McCullough called time on. The radio DJ called those infamous words I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here because of sand. Locked in a sarcophagus, Mabuse must answer questions about Egypt while being in a claustrophobic space with many insects. She admits to feeling nervous but she vows to do the challenge but calls out Dec for smiling. Ant gives him a little telling off and a playful slap on the arm. "Stop smiling!" He says. To which, Dec responds: "It's my reassuring smile." It’s Oti’s turn to step into the horrors of the Sinister Sarcophagus as the mummy returns! 😱#ImACeleb continues at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/8LEZ3xaAT1 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2024

Recap: I'm A Celebrity fans hope Alan Halsall makes good on Coleen Corrie comment I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans are urging Alan Halsall to stick to his word and get Coleen Rooney a job in Coronation Street when they leave the jungle. The actor — who plays Tyrone Dobbs on the cobbles — took on a Bushtucker trial with the WAG on the ITV reality show and afterwards they decided to pretend to their fellow campers that they had done worse than they actually did. It seems Halsall was impressed with Rooney’s acting ability, as he quipped that he was going to get her a part in the ITV soap. And fans now want it to become a reality. Read more here. Two pints of larger and a packet of crisps, please Col! 🍻 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WmI3GsRXh6 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2024

I’m a Celebrity odds reveal new favourite to win as final looms Coleen Rooney is favourite to win on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV) I'm a Celebrity has a new favourite to win for the first time since the ITV show got underway two weeks ago, according to the latest odds from the bookies. Coleen Rooney is now the front runner to become queen of the jungle, with bookies BetMGM putting the WAG at 5/4. She has won over the audiences at home with how down-to-earth she is, on Monday revealing she loves caravan holidays with Wayne and the kids. I’m a Celebrity winner odds: Coleen Rooney 5/4 Danny Jones 7/4 Rev Richard Coles 9/2 Maura Higgins 20/1 GK Barry 25/1 Alan Halsall 33/1 BAR 66/1 Read more here.

Dec Donnelly is bitten by spider as medic attends to star Dec Donnelly was bitten by a spider on the set of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Ouch! Ant McPartlin lifted the lid on what happened when the cameras stopped rolling. He said in an Instagram live after the show: "We've had quite a lot of drama, not only on the show, but off the show as well because Dec had a spider on his neck and was bitten by a spider and the medic was called in to have a look." Dec joked he was lucky to survive the bite. He jested: "The medic said I was lucky to be alive. If I wasn't so fit and healthy and masculine, I might not have survived." Ant however said: "No she didn't, she said it was a jumping spider and it was absolutely fine." Jumping spiders are not venomous. It's not the first time a medic has attended to the stars. Only recently a medic intervened when Tulisa thought she had a bug in her ear during the Shock Around The Clock trial. She had a syringe wash before continuing with the trial.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs live on ITV2 every night directly after the ITV1 show. You can also stream it anytime on ITVX or catch the ITV1 daytime repeat which airs the following day.